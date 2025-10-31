The crux of Raise Animals is catching and raising an animal in your zoo. There are five biomes in Raise Animals, each offering multiple critters. You can enter each biome and tame the animals running wild with a lasso to bring and raise them in your zoo. This article details all biomes in Raise Animals and how to reach them.

What Are Biomes in Raise Animals?

Biomes in Raise Animals are habitats for the critters. You can enter one by tapping the Play button on the left side of the screen. After choosing the animal you want to ride, it will take you to the starting biome, where a mini-game starts: the struggle to tame wild animals. In addition to animals, you can find obstacles such as trees, stones, and more. If you crash into any obstacle, you must start the run from the beginning. There is also an option to resume from the spot you crashed, but it requires paying 19 Robux.

You can reach a biome only after unlocking it in the Map menu. Tap the Play > Map to unveil the Biomes menu on your screen. Then, tap the green price button on the respective biome you want to unlock. After you’ve unlocked one, it will appear in the rotation while playing the mini-game.

You start with the Savannah biome, and reach a random one after traveling a certain distance. The experience doesn’t state the exact distance required to travel to the next biome; they can appear after you travel 200 meters, 300 meters, or a random distance in the current biome.

There are a total of five biomes as of this writing. Here is their list:

Savannah

Jungle

Tundra

Ocean

Halloween

Below are the details of each biome and how to reach them.

List of All Biomes in Raise Animals and How to Reach Them

1. Savannah

Savannah is the starting biome that unlocks when you join the game for the first time. It doesn’t cost anything to unlock. Raise Animals describes Savannah as a vast grassy land with strong sun and roaming wild animals. You will find Ostrich, Buffalo, Zebra, Elephant, Giraffe, and Lion in this biome.

How to reach the Savannah biome: Savannah unlocks when you join the game for the first time.

2. Jungle

The in-game description of the Jungle biome states that it is a lush, humid forest full of dense plants and creatures. You will run into many trees and bushes in this biome. It offers wild animals, such as the Snake, Crocodile, Toucan, Gorilla, and Tiger.

How to reach the Jungle biome: You can unlock the Jungle Biome by paying $25,000 in the Map menu. After unlocking, it will appear randomly while playing the mini-game.

3. Tundra

The Tundra biome is described as a freezing, snowy land with little plant, and harsh winds. You can find cold-climate creatures in this biome, such as Penguins, Mooses, Yaks, Polar Bears, Walruses, and Narwhals.

How to reach the Tundra biome: You can unlock the Tundra biome by paying $175,000. After unlocking, it appears randomly in the rotation while playing the mini-game.

4. Ocean

The Ocean biome is described as a boundless world, ever-shifting and full of life. It offers the highest number of animals of all other biomes. You can tame sea-creatures such as Fishes, Orcas, Whales, Sharks, Crabs, Turtles, Seals, and Jellyfish.

How to reach the Ocean biome: You can unlock the Ocean biome from the Map menu by paying $2,00,000. Like other biomes, it appears randomly while playing the mini-game.

5. Halloween

Halloween is the latest biome that was introduced during the second update of the spooky festival. It is a free-to-play biome, meaning you don’t have to pay any money to unlock it. You can reach this biome by playing the mini-game while the Halloween event is active. It offers Halloween-themed creatures, such as Jack O Lantern, Ghost, Bat, Crow, Owl, Tarantula, and Gargoyl.

How to reach the Halloween biome: The Halloween biome appears frequently while the Halloween event is active. However, this biome, along with its creatures, will likely become unavailable after the Halloween event ends.

That concludes our guide on all biomes in Raise Animals. Earn money, unlock different biomes, and expand your collection to earn more money.