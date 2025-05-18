Home » Gaming » All Blood Moon Shop Item List in Grow a Garden Roblox

All Blood Moon Shop Item List in Grow a Garden Roblox

by Shida Aruya
The Blood Moon event in Grow a Garden Roblox gives players a special shopping opportunity that only happens every 3 hours. This shop offers rare items you can’t find anywhere else. Learn all about the Blood Moon shop item list in Grow a Garden Roblox with this guide, and which items are worth your hard-earned Sheckles.

When Does the Blood Moon Shop Appear?

Unlike regular nightfall in the game, which happens hourly, the Blood Moon occurs every 3 hours and lasts for just 10 minutes. During this brief window, the Blood Moon Shop rises from the ground to the right of the Wise Owl NPC. You will spot the shop easily because it’s like a red-colored tombstone with an owl sitting on top of it. Once you see it, head over right away because you don’t have a long time to shop!

The shop sells very valuable items, but they cost a lot of Sheckles. Here is everything available in the shop:

Item NameRarityPrice (Sheckles)Description

Mysterious Crate		Legendary10,000,000Grants random cosmetic upgrades for fruits

Night Egg		Rare25,000,000Contains exclusive Night Egg pets

Night Seed Pack		Rare10,000,000Contains rare seeds from the Night Seed pack
Blood Banana Seed		Mythical200,000Crop selling at 4,198 Sheckles/kh
Moon Melon Seed		Mythical500,000Crop selling at 711 Sheckles/kg

Star Caller		Legendary12,000,000Attracts shooting stars during a meteor shower

Blood Kiwi		Legendary20,000,000Reduces hatching time and boosts hatch speed

Blood Hedgehog		Mythical23,000,000Increases the size of prickly fruits
Blood Owl		Divine60,000,000Provides bonus experience to all active pets

Best Things to Buy in Blood Moon Shop Item List

Not sure what to buy with your limited time and money? Here are the top picks that give the best value:

Star Caller

This tool pulls meteors directly to your plants during Meteor Shower events, guaranteeing at least 3 Celestial Mutations. It’s a must-have for gardeners focused on boosting rare mutations.

Blood Banana Seed

A top-tier crop that can be harvested multiple times and sells for 4,198 Sheckles per kilogram. At just 200,000 Sheckles, it’s one of the shop’s most affordable and profitable options.

Also Read:

Moon Melon Seed

Another excellent multi-harvest crop option with a good selling price. Its reddish-brown fruit adds variety to your garden and helps bring in steady profit.

Blood Owl

Though extremely expensive, this Divine rarity pet provides experience boosts to all your active pets. If you’re a serious pet collector, this might be worth saving up for.

Just always keep track of the timer above the big owl to know when the next night event is coming, and save your Sheckels because these times are actually expensive. The Blood Moon shop is a limited-time opportunity that only appears during the special event. So make sure to go to the center area of the map when the sky turns red!

