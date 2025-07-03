All 6 Bosses in Dig Roblox: How to Beat and Get Rewards

Fighting bosses in Roblox Dig is one of the most exciting parts of the game. These powerful enemies spawn randomly and drop amazing rewards that can help you progress faster. If you want to know how to beat all bosses in Dig Roblox and get their best drops, this guide will show you everything you need to know.
All 6 Bosses in Dig Roblox and Their Drops
Here is the list of available bosses in Dig Roblox right now, how to find them, and what rewards they are dropping after being defeated:
1. King Crab
The King Crab boss spawns in the Cinder Shored Region. This is usually the first boss new players encounter, and it’s a good introduction to boss fighting in Dig Roblox.
|Drop Item
|Drop Chance / Details
|Abyssal Shovel
|30%
|King Claws
|100%
|King Crab
|20%
|Crab Crown
|7%
|King Crab Sticker
|25%
|Money
|1,000 – 2,000
|XP
|300 – 700
The King Crab is perfect for beginners because it’s not too hard to beat. The Abyssal Shovel is a solid upgrade from starter shovels, so this boss is worth farming early on.
2. Fuzzball
You’ll find the Fuzzball in the Verdant Vale Region. This boss gives much better rewards than the King Crab, especially in terms of money.
|Drop Item
|Drop Chance / Details
|Fuzzball
|30%
|Fuzz Baby
|90%
|Fuzzballs Foot
|15%
|Bunny Teeth
|30%
|Fuzzball Sticker
|25%
|Money
|3,300 – 5,500
|XP
|1,000 – 1,500
The Fuzzball is a great step up from the King Crab. The money rewards are much better, and Fuzz Baby drops almost every time you beat it.
3. Giant Spider
The Giant Spider lives in the Cinder Cavern Region inside the Spider’s Keep. This boss gives some of the best rewards in the game.
|Drop Item
|Drop Chance / Details
|Arachnid Shovel
|40%
|Spider Eggs
|100%
|Giant Spider
|20%
|Spider Crown
|7%
|Giant Spider Sticker
|25%
|Money
|9,000 – 12,500
|XP
|1,200 – 14,000
The Giant Spider is worth the effort because of the Arachnid Shovel and the amazing money rewards. The Xp can be massive too if you are lucky.
Also Read:
- All Enchantments in Dig Roblox: Guide to Every Shovel Buff
- Charms in Dig Roblox: Complete Stats and Strategy
- All Modifiers in Dig Roblox: Every Mutation Explained
4. Candlelight Phantom Boss
The Candlelight Phantom spawns in the Rooftop Woodlands Region. This boss drops one of the better shovels in the game.
|Drop Item
|Drop Chance / Details
|Candlelight Shovel
|40%
|Candlelight Lantern
|100%
|Candlelight Phantom
|20%
|Candlelight Tendrils
|7%
|Candlelight Phantom Sticker
|7%
|Money
|4,000 – 5,000
|XP
|700 – 900
The Candlelight Shovel is one of the reasons to farm this boss. It has a 40% drop rate, which is pretty good for such a useful weapon.
5. Basilisk
The Basilisk spawns in The Copper Messa Region. This boss offers solid mid-to-late game rewards.
|Drop Item
|Drop Chance / Details
|Venomous Shovel
|40%
|Basilisk Fans
|100%
|Basilisk
|30%
|Basilisk Scales
|7%
|Basilisk Sticker
|25%
|Money
|7,000 – 8,000
|XP
|1,200 – 1,500
The Venomous Shovel is the main prize here. It’s a powerful weapon that’s worth farming for.
6. Molten Monstrosity
The Molten Monstrosity is the hardest boss in the game. It spawns in the Mount Charcoal Region, but there’s a catch – you need to hold the Blue Moon Horn to wake it up.
|Drop Item
|Drop Chance / Details
|Monstrous Shovel
|35%
|Molten Alloy
|100%
|Molten Monstrosity
|20%
|Radioactive Horn
|10%
|Monstrous Ornament
|7%
|Molten Monstrosity Sticker
|25%
|Money
|15,000 – 20,000
|XP
|3,000 – 3,500
This boss gives the best rewards in the game. The Monstrous Shovel is the ultimate weapon, and the money reward is incredible. However, you need the Blue Moon Horn to even fight it, so this is definitely an end-game boss.
How to Defeat Bosses in Dig Roblox
First of all, when a boss spawns, you’ll see a message at the top of your screen telling you which boss appeared. A marker shows you exactly where to go. Other players will be fighting it too, so you want to get there fast. Using a vehicle is the best option and don’t just run there.
Fighting bosses is actually pretty simple. You stand in the circle around the boss and dig. The tricky part is avoiding the boss attacks. Each boss shoots projectiles or drops rocks in the fighting area. Just jump and move away from these danger zones, then go back to digging. Keep doing this until the boss dies.
Some tips to remember: Use shovels with high Boss Damage stats instead of regular digging shovels. The Endurance stat is also helpful because it gives you more health during fights. Good luck!