All 6 Bosses in Dig Roblox: How to Beat and Get Rewards

Fighting bosses in Roblox Dig is one of the most exciting parts of the game. These powerful enemies spawn randomly and drop amazing rewards that can help you progress faster. If you want to know how to beat all bosses in Dig Roblox and get their best drops, this guide will show you everything you need to know.

All 6 Bosses in Dig Roblox and Their Drops

Here is the list of available bosses in Dig Roblox right now, how to find them, and what rewards they are dropping after being defeated:

1. King Crab

The King Crab boss spawns in the Cinder Shored Region. This is usually the first boss new players encounter, and it’s a good introduction to boss fighting in Dig Roblox.

Drop Item Drop Chance / Details Abyssal Shovel 30% King Claws 100% King Crab 20% Crab Crown 7% King Crab Sticker 25% Money 1,000 – 2,000 XP 300 – 700

The King Crab is perfect for beginners because it’s not too hard to beat. The Abyssal Shovel is a solid upgrade from starter shovels, so this boss is worth farming early on.

2. Fuzzball

You’ll find the Fuzzball in the Verdant Vale Region. This boss gives much better rewards than the King Crab, especially in terms of money.

Drop Item Drop Chance / Details Fuzzball 30% Fuzz Baby 90% Fuzzballs Foot 15% Bunny Teeth 30% Fuzzball Sticker 25% Money 3,300 – 5,500 XP 1,000 – 1,500

The Fuzzball is a great step up from the King Crab. The money rewards are much better, and Fuzz Baby drops almost every time you beat it.

3. Giant Spider

The Giant Spider lives in the Cinder Cavern Region inside the Spider’s Keep. This boss gives some of the best rewards in the game.

Drop Item Drop Chance / Details Arachnid Shovel 40% Spider Eggs 100% Giant Spider 20% Spider Crown 7% Giant Spider Sticker 25% Money 9,000 – 12,500 XP 1,200 – 14,000

The Giant Spider is worth the effort because of the Arachnid Shovel and the amazing money rewards. The Xp can be massive too if you are lucky.

4. Candlelight Phantom Boss

The Candlelight Phantom spawns in the Rooftop Woodlands Region. This boss drops one of the better shovels in the game.

Drop Item Drop Chance / Details Candlelight Shovel 40% Candlelight Lantern 100% Candlelight Phantom 20% Candlelight Tendrils 7% Candlelight Phantom Sticker 7% Money 4,000 – 5,000 XP 700 – 900

The Candlelight Shovel is one of the reasons to farm this boss. It has a 40% drop rate, which is pretty good for such a useful weapon.

5. Basilisk

The Basilisk spawns in The Copper Messa Region. This boss offers solid mid-to-late game rewards.

Drop Item Drop Chance / Details Venomous Shovel 40% Basilisk Fans 100% Basilisk 30% Basilisk Scales 7% Basilisk Sticker 25% Money 7,000 – 8,000 XP 1,200 – 1,500

The Venomous Shovel is the main prize here. It’s a powerful weapon that’s worth farming for.

6. Molten Monstrosity

The Molten Monstrosity is the hardest boss in the game. It spawns in the Mount Charcoal Region, but there’s a catch – you need to hold the Blue Moon Horn to wake it up.





Drop Item Drop Chance / Details Monstrous Shovel 35% Molten Alloy 100% Molten Monstrosity 20% Radioactive Horn 10% Monstrous Ornament 7% Molten Monstrosity Sticker 25% Money 15,000 – 20,000 XP 3,000 – 3,500

This boss gives the best rewards in the game. The Monstrous Shovel is the ultimate weapon, and the money reward is incredible. However, you need the Blue Moon Horn to even fight it, so this is definitely an end-game boss.

How to Defeat Bosses in Dig Roblox

First of all, when a boss spawns, you’ll see a message at the top of your screen telling you which boss appeared. A marker shows you exactly where to go. Other players will be fighting it too, so you want to get there fast. Using a vehicle is the best option and don’t just run there.

Fighting bosses is actually pretty simple. You stand in the circle around the boss and dig. The tricky part is avoiding the boss attacks. Each boss shoots projectiles or drops rocks in the fighting area. Just jump and move away from these danger zones, then go back to digging. Keep doing this until the boss dies.

Some tips to remember: Use shovels with high Boss Damage stats instead of regular digging shovels. The Endurance stat is also helpful because it gives you more health during fights. Good luck!