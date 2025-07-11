All Candy Crush Saga Icons and Symbols Meaning – Complete Guide

Candy Crush Saga is full of icons, symbols, and little images everywhere you look. At first, you might be wondering: What does that heart mean? Why is there a bomb icon? Don’t worry, I’ve got you covered. This guide shows you exactly all Candy Crush Saga icons and symbols’ meanings, from the basic stuff like settings to the special candies that blow things up. I’ve split everything up by where you’ll find it in the game, so you can jump straight to what you need help with.

Lobby and Setting Screens Icons

The lobby and settings screens help you customize your game experience and navigate the main features. Want to turn off sounds or music? Need help figuring out how to play? All those options are here.

Candy Crush Saga Icons and Symbols Descriptiom 1. Cog icon Settings – Access game options and customization preferences. 2. Music Note icon Music ON / OFF – Toggle background music on or off during gameplay. 3. Speaker icon Sound Effect ON / OFF – Control game sound effects and audio cues. 4. Phone with Zig Zag Lines on the Sides icon Vibration ON / OFF – Enable or disable haptic feedback on mobile devices. 5. Letter X icon Exit to Lobby – Return to the main game screen from the current menu. 6. Purple I Letter icon How to Play – Access tutorials and gameplay instructions. 7. Orange Speaker icon Audio Settings – Detailed audio controls and volume adjustment. 8. Green Checkmark icon Features – View available game features and options. 9. Blue Person icon Accessibility – Access accessibility options for a better gameplay experience. 10. Chat Bubble icon Chat Tab – Open messaging and communication features. 11. Question Mark icon Help – Get support and answers to common questions about the game. 12. Person with X icon Delete Account – Permanently remove your game account and data.

Candy Crush Saga Map Icons

The map is where you move around the game and see all the levels. You can check your lives, visit the shop, or see if your friends sent you anything.

Candy Crush Saga Icons and Symbols Description 1. Envelope icon Messages – Check notifications and messages from friends or the game. 2. Pink Heart icon Lives – View your current lives count and regeneration status. 3. Avatar icon Player Profile – Access your personal profile. 4. Goldbar icon Gold Bars – Premium in-game currency that you can purchase with real money. 5. Cog icon Settings – Quick access to game settings and preferences. 6. Exclamation Mark inside a Red Circle icon Profile Notification – Alert for profile updates or achievements. 7. Pink Button icon with Numbers on it Levels – Shows your current level and progression. 8. Map icon Map – Navigate between different levels. 9. Notepad with Checkmark icon Events – View active events and special challenges in the game. 10. Three People icon Friend List – Manage your friends and social connections. 11. Store Stall icon Shop – You can purchase boosters, lives, gold bars, and other items here.

Lives Screen Icons

The lives system manages your ability to play levels. These icons help you track and restore your lives when you run out.

Candy Crush Saga Icons and Symbols Description 1. Pink Heart icon Lives – Shows your current number of available lives. 2. Heart icon with Eternity symbol (varied) Boosters – Special items that help you in difficult levels (more explanation below). 3. Golden Clock icon Timed Boosters – Temporary boosters with expiration times. 4. Three People icon with Crown Ask Friends – You can request lives from your friends list by clicking this icon.

Candy Crush Saga Gameplay Icons

During active gameplay, these icons provide essential information about your current level progress and available tools.

Candy Crush Saga Icons and Symbols Description 1. Decreasing Number icon Moves Left – Shows how many moves you have remaining in the level. 2. Small Heart icon with Number Lives Used – Tracks how many lives you’ve spent on the current level. 3. Candy icon and Checkmark Objective – Displays what you need to accomplish to complete the level. 4. Three Yellow Stars icon Score – Shows your current score and star rating progress. 5. A Bar with 5 Booster icons Available Boosters for the Current Game – Quick access to boosters you can use during the level.

In the game, regular candies can be combined to create special candies with unique powers. Here are all the Special Candy types and what they do:

Candy Crush Saga Special Candies Description

1. Candy with Stripes icon Striped Candy – Clears an entire row or column when activated, depending on the stripe direction.

2. Candy in a Wrapper icon Wrapped Candy – Explodes in a 3×3 area around it when matched or activated.

3. Chocolate Balls with Sprinklers icon Color Bomb – Removes all candies of one color from the board when matched with any candy.

4. Three Fish icon Jelly Fish – Swims to random squares on the board and clears them automatically.

5. Pink Wheel icon Coconut Wheel – Rolls across the board, turning candies into Striped Candies in its path.

Additionally, there are 12 available Boosters in the game. Boosters are special tools that help you complete difficult levels. Here are their icons and functions:

Candy Crush Saga Boosters Description

1. Pink Lollipop icon Lollipop Hammer – Lets you remove any single candy or obstacle from the board.

2. Two Yellow Arrows with Number 3 icon Extra Moves (+3) – Adds 3 additional moves to your current game.

3. Two Yellow Arrows with Number 5 icon Extra Moves (+5) – Adds 5 additional moves to your current game.

4. Red Hand icon Free Switch – Allows you to swap any two adjacent candies, even if they don’t match.

5. Purple Hourglass icon with Plus symbol Extra Time – Adds more time to timed levels.

6. Fake Teeth icon Sweet Tooth – Gives you extra points for completing objectives.

7. Pink Bomb icon with +5 Bomb Cooler – Resets chocolate bomb timers, giving you more time before they explode.

8. Purple Circle with White Checkmark icon Lucky Candy – Transforms random candies into special candies during the level.

9. Pink Smiley Cartoon icon Bubblegum Troll – Removes bubblegum obstacles automatically.

10. Pink UFO icon UFO – Removes random candies from the board and helps clear objectives.

11. Brush with Rainbow Stripes icon Striped Brush – Turns candies into striped candies at the start of the level.

12. Party Popper icon Party Popper Booster – Creates special effects and helps clear difficult areas.

Player’s Profile Screen Icons

Your profile screen displays your achievements and gameplay statistics. These icons track your progress and accomplishments throughout the game.

Candy Crush Saga Icons and Symbols Description 1. A Set of Coins Stacked icon How Many Levels Played – Total number of levels you’ve attempted. 2. Pin icon Location – Shows your geographic location if you’ve enabled location sharing. 3. Photo with Pen icon Edit Avatar and Frame – Customize our profile picture and decorative frame. 4. Pink Circle with Green Checkmark icon Levels Won – Number of levels you’ve successfully completed. 5. Pink Heart icon Lives Sent – Total lives you’ve gifted to friends. 6. A Set of Color Bombs Stacked icon Color Bobs Combined – Number of color bomb combinations you’ve made in total. 7. Calendar icon Current Login Streak – Days in a row you’ve played the game. 8. Golden Lock icon Locked Boosters – The list of Boosters that you haven’t unlocked in the game.

Also Read:

Friend List Screen Icons

This is where you manage your friends in the game. You can find new people to play with or invite your real friends to join you.

Candy Crush Saga Icons and Symbols Description 1. A Person Silhouette icon with a Plus symbol Find Friends – Search for new friends to add to your game. 2. White Envelope icon Invite Friends – Send game invitations to people you know.

Now you know what every icon in Candy Crush Saga means! This guide should help you navigate the game much more easily and understand all the features available to you. Keep it handy when you’re playing, especially when you’re trying out new boosters or checking your profile stats!