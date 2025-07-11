Home » Gaming » All Candy Crush Saga Icons and Symbols Meaning – Complete Guide

All Candy Crush Saga Icons and Symbols Meaning – Complete Guide

Candy Crush Saga is full of icons, symbols, and little images everywhere you look. At first, you might be wondering: What does that heart mean? Why is there a bomb icon? Don’t worry, I’ve got you covered. This guide shows you exactly all Candy Crush Saga icons and symbols’ meanings, from the basic stuff like settings to the special candies that blow things up. I’ve split everything up by where you’ll find it in the game, so you can jump straight to what you need help with.

Candy Crush Saga Icons and Symbols

Lobby and Setting Screens Icons

The lobby and settings screens help you customize your game experience and navigate the main features. Want to turn off sounds or music? Need help figuring out how to play? All those options are here.

Candy Crush Saga Icons and SymbolsDescriptiom
1. Cog iconSettings – Access game options and customization preferences.
2. Music Note iconMusic ON / OFF – Toggle background music on or off during gameplay.
3. Speaker iconSound Effect ON / OFF – Control game sound effects and audio cues.
4. Phone with Zig Zag Lines on the Sides iconVibration ON / OFF – Enable or disable haptic feedback on mobile devices.
5. Letter X iconExit to Lobby – Return to the main game screen from the current menu.
6. Purple I Letter iconHow to Play – Access tutorials and gameplay instructions.
7. Orange Speaker iconAudio Settings – Detailed audio controls and volume adjustment.
8. Green Checkmark iconFeatures – View available game features and options.
9. Blue Person iconAccessibility – Access accessibility options for a better gameplay experience.
10. Chat Bubble iconChat Tab – Open messaging and communication features.
11. Question Mark iconHelp – Get support and answers to common questions about the game.
12. Person with X iconDelete Account – Permanently remove your game account and data.

Candy Crush Saga Map Icons

The map is where you move around the game and see all the levels. You can check your lives, visit the shop, or see if your friends sent you anything.

Candy Crush Saga icons

Candy Crush Saga Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Envelope iconMessages – Check notifications and messages from friends or the game.
2. Pink Heart iconLives – View your current lives count and regeneration status.
3. Avatar iconPlayer Profile – Access your personal profile.
4. Goldbar iconGold Bars – Premium in-game currency that you can purchase with real money.
5. Cog iconSettings – Quick access to game settings and preferences.
6. Exclamation Mark inside a Red Circle iconProfile Notification – Alert for profile updates or achievements.
7. Pink Button icon with Numbers on itLevels – Shows your current level and progression.
8. Map iconMap – Navigate between different levels.
9. Notepad with Checkmark iconEvents – View active events and special challenges in the game.
10. Three People iconFriend List – Manage your friends and social connections.
11. Store Stall iconShop – You can purchase boosters, lives, gold bars, and other items here.

Lives Screen Icons

The lives system manages your ability to play levels. These icons help you track and restore your lives when you run out.

Candy Crush Saga Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Pink Heart iconLives – Shows your current number of available lives.
2. Heart icon with Eternity symbol (varied)Boosters – Special items that help you in difficult levels (more explanation below).
3. Golden Clock iconTimed Boosters – Temporary boosters with expiration times.
4. Three People icon with CrownAsk Friends – You can request lives from your friends list by clicking this icon.

Candy Crush Saga Gameplay Icons

During active gameplay, these icons provide essential information about your current level progress and available tools.

Candy Crush Saga icons

Candy Crush Saga Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Decreasing Number iconMoves Left – Shows how many moves you have remaining in the level.
2. Small Heart icon with NumberLives Used – Tracks how many lives you’ve spent on the current level.
3. Candy icon and CheckmarkObjective – Displays what you need to accomplish to complete the level.
4. Three Yellow Stars iconScore – Shows your current score and star rating progress.
5. A Bar with 5 Booster iconsAvailable Boosters for the Current Game – Quick access to boosters you can use during the level.

In the game, regular candies can be combined to create special candies with unique powers. Here are all the Special Candy types and what they do:

Candy Crush Saga Special CandiesDescription
Candy Crush Saga icons
1. Candy with Stripes icon		Striped Candy – Clears an entire row or column when activated, depending on the stripe direction.

2. Candy in a Wrapper icon		Wrapped Candy – Explodes in a 3×3 area around it when matched or activated.
Candy Crush Saga icons
3. Chocolate Balls with Sprinklers icon		Color Bomb – Removes all candies of one color from the board when matched with any candy.

4. Three Fish icon		Jelly Fish – Swims to random squares on the board and clears them automatically.
Candy Crush Saga icons
5. Pink Wheel icon		Coconut Wheel – Rolls across the board, turning candies into Striped Candies in its path.

Additionally, there are 12 available Boosters in the game. Boosters are special tools that help you complete difficult levels. Here are their icons and functions:

Candy Crush Saga BoostersDescription

1. Pink Lollipop icon		Lollipop Hammer – Lets you remove any single candy or obstacle from the board.

2. Two Yellow Arrows with Number 3 icon		Extra Moves (+3) – Adds 3 additional moves to your current game.

3. Two Yellow Arrows with Number 5 icon		Extra Moves (+5) – Adds 5 additional moves to your current game.

4. Red Hand icon		Free Switch – Allows you to swap any two adjacent candies, even if they don’t match.

5. Purple Hourglass icon with Plus symbol		Extra Time – Adds more time to timed levels.
Candy Crush Saga icons
6. Fake Teeth icon		Sweet Tooth – Gives you extra points for completing objectives.

7. Pink Bomb icon with +5		Bomb Cooler – Resets chocolate bomb timers, giving you more time before they explode.
Candy Crush Saga icons
8. Purple Circle with White Checkmark icon		Lucky Candy – Transforms random candies into special candies during the level.

9. Pink Smiley Cartoon icon		Bubblegum Troll – Removes bubblegum obstacles automatically.
Candy Crush Saga icons
10. Pink UFO icon		UFO – Removes random candies from the board and helps clear objectives.
Candy Crush Saga icons
11. Brush with Rainbow Stripes icon		Striped Brush – Turns candies into striped candies at the start of the level.
Candy Crush Saga icons
12. Party Popper icon		Party Popper Booster – Creates special effects and helps clear difficult areas.

Player’s Profile Screen Icons

Your profile screen displays your achievements and gameplay statistics. These icons track your progress and accomplishments throughout the game.

Candy Crush Saga icons

Candy Crush Saga Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. A Set of Coins Stacked iconHow Many Levels Played – Total number of levels you’ve attempted.
2. Pin iconLocation – Shows your geographic location if you’ve enabled location sharing.
3. Photo with Pen iconEdit Avatar and Frame – Customize our profile picture and decorative frame.
4. Pink Circle with Green Checkmark iconLevels Won – Number of levels you’ve successfully completed.
5. Pink Heart iconLives Sent – Total lives you’ve gifted to friends.
6. A Set of Color Bombs Stacked iconColor Bobs Combined – Number of color bomb combinations you’ve made in total.
7. Calendar iconCurrent Login Streak – Days in a row you’ve played the game.
8. Golden Lock iconLocked Boosters – The list of Boosters that you haven’t unlocked in the game.

Friend List Screen Icons

This is where you manage your friends in the game. You can find new people to play with or invite your real friends to join you.

Candy Crush Saga icons
Candy Crush Saga icons

Candy Crush Saga Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. A Person Silhouette icon with a Plus symbolFind Friends – Search for new friends to add to your game.
2. White Envelope iconInvite Friends – Send game invitations to people you know.

Now you know what every icon in Candy Crush Saga means! This guide should help you navigate the game much more easily and understand all the features available to you. Keep it handy when you’re playing, especially when you’re trying out new boosters or checking your profile stats!

