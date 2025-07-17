All Classes in 99 Nights in the Forest Roblox

Classes are one of the most important features in 99 Nights in the Forest. They give you special abilities and starting equipment that can completely change how you play the game. Each class has its own strengths and helps you survive in different ways. Whether you want to be a hunter, a medic, or a sneaky assassin, there’s a class that fits your playstyle.

How to Change Classes

Changing your class is pretty simple. When you join the lobby, you’ll see a general store. Walk over there and you can check the classes available. You can also click the “Classes” button on the left side of your screen without moving around.

You need diamonds to buy new classes, and the prices range from 10 diamonds for the cheapest class up to 500 diamonds for the most expensive one. Each class starts at level 1, but you can upgrade them to level 3 by completing specific tasks. If you’re impatient, you can also spend 250 Robux to skip to the next level instantly.

All Classes in 99 Nights in the Forest

The game currently has 10 different classes you can choose from. Each one gives you different starting tools and special abilities. Some classes are better for beginners, while others are more challenging but offer powerful rewards. The developers might add more classes in future updates, so keep an eye out for new options.

Class Cost Starting Tools Level 1 Perk Level 2 Perk Level 3 Perk Camper 10 Diamonds Basic camping gear 10% less hunger drain Better night vision Start with Stew Scavenger 25 Diamonds Scavenging tools 2 extra sack spaces 20% faster chest opening Bonus scrap from chests Medic 40 Diamonds Medical supplies 5x faster revives Better healing for others Bandage upgrades to Medkit Cook 40 Diamonds Cooking equipment Better food gives more hunger 20% faster cooking 25% chance for Hearty Stew Hunter 40 Diamonds Hunting gear More meat from kills Better pelt drops Extra wolf pelt trades Decorator 40 Diamonds Hammer More furniture per visit Trader always visible 25% furniture discount Ranger 70 Diamonds Gun with 18 ammo Start with 18 ammo 10% chance to save ammo Start with 30 ammo Lumberjack 70 Diamonds Good Axe 20% chance for bonus logs 25% chance for double saplings 20% chance for 1-2 bonus logs Brawler 100 Diamonds Leather Body armor Can’t use guns, +20% HP, +30% melee damage +10% health regen, faster regen 5% chance to block damage Assassin 500 Diamonds Katana, 120 Throwing Knives +10% speed, -15% HP, 5% knife spawn chance Critical strike chance 10% knife spawn chance All Classes in 99 Nights in the Forest

Camper

The Camper class is perfect for new players who want to learn the basics. It’s the cheapest class at only 10 diamonds, which makes it easy to get started. The hunger reduction helps you survive longer without constantly looking for food. The night vision at level 2 is really helpful since the forest gets very dark and dangerous at night.

Scavenger

The Scavenger class focuses on collecting resources and exploring the map. The extra sack space means you can carry more items before needing to drop stuff. Opening chests faster helps you loot areas quickly, especially when you’re in dangerous spots. The bonus scrap at level 3 gives you extra materials to work with.

Medic

The Medic class is great for team players who want to help their friends survive. The fast revive speed means you can get downed teammates back up quickly during fights. The improved healing at level 2 makes your teammates much healthier when you revive them. Having a medkit instead of bandages gives you much better healing power.

Cook

The Cook class helps you make better food that keeps you full longer. Seasoned food restores more hunger, so you don’t need to eat as often. The faster cooking speed helps you prepare meals quickly when you’re in a hurry. Hearty Stew is one of the best foods in the game, so getting it 25% of the time is really valuable.

Hunter

The Hunter class is perfect for players who want to focus on hunting animals for food and materials. Getting more meat from each kill means you need to hunt less often. The extra wolf pelt trades give you more options when dealing with the pelt trader.

Decorator

The Decorator class is for players who want to make their base look nice and comfortable. Getting more furniture options each time the trader visits gives you better choices. Having the trader always visible on the map means you never miss furniture deals.

Ranger

The Ranger class is built for combat and helping other players. Starting with a gun and ammo gives you a big advantage in fights. The ammo refund chance helps you conserve bullets during long battles. Having 30 ammo at level 3 means you can fight for much longer without running out of shots.

Lumberjack

The Lumberjack class focuses on gathering wood and maintaining the forest. The good axe cuts trees faster than regular tools. Getting bonus logs from trees gives you more building materials.

Brawler

The Brawler class is for players who like close combat fighting. You can’t use guns, but you get much more health and deal way more damage with melee weapons. The health regeneration helps you stay alive during tough fights. The damage blocking chance can save your life in critical moments.

Assassin

The Assassin class is the most expensive and challenging class in the game. You move faster but have less health, making it high-risk, high-reward. The throwing knives are great for silent kills. Getting critical strikes helps you deal massive damage. Finding more throwing knives in chests keeps you stocked with weapons.

Choosing the Right Class for You

Each class offers a different way to play 99 Nights in the Forest. New players should start with the Camper class since it’s cheap and forgiving. If you like helping teammates, try the Medic class. For players who want to fight, the Ranger or Brawler classes work well. The Assassin class is only for experienced players who want a real challenge.

Remember that you can level up your classes by completing specific tasks. Each level gives you better perks, so it’s worth working toward those upgrades. Pick a class that matches how you like to play, and you’ll have much more fun surviving in the forest.