All Common and Rare Summer Egg Pets in Grow a Garden Roblox

Grow a Garden just released a big Summer Update, and you can see new Summer Eggs everywhere. There are two types: Common and Rare Summer Eggs. Each one will hatch different pets with various abilities. In this article, I am going to show you all Common and Rare Summer Egg pets in Grow a Garden, so you know which ones to get and to skip.

All Common Summer Egg Pets in Grow a Garden

Compared to the Rare Summer Egg, the Common Summer Egg won’t break your bank. It costs 1,000,000 Sheckles, or 29 Robux if you want to purchase it with real money. You can buy these summer eggs from Raphael’s Shop. The Common Summer Egg takes 20 minutes to hatch, which isn’t too bad.

You will see this egg a lot since it has a 35% chance to show up in the shop. Way easier to find than those rare ones that never seem to be there when you want them. Here are all the pets you can get from the Common Summer Egg:

Pet Name Chance Ability

Starfish 50% Gives you additional XP per second

Seagull 25% Sometimes gives back seeds when you dig up plants

Crab 25% Goes around stealing Sheckles from other players

All Rare Summer Egg Pets in Grow a Garden

Now this is where it gets good. The Rare Summer Egg costs 25,000,000 Sheckles or 99 Robux. That’s a lot of money, but the pets are way better than the Common one. This egg only shows up 17% of the time in the shop, so you have to check every 30 minutes when the shop resets. You can also get it from the Summer Harvest event, but only 6.66% of the time. Here are all five pets you might hatch:

Pet Name Chance Ability

Flamingo 30% Makes plants grow 16x faster

Toucan 25% Makes tropical plants grow bigger and get more variants

Sea Turtle 20% Gives 1000 bonus XP to one of your pets every 10 minutes and has a chance to Wet a nearby fruit

Orangutan 15% Sometimes saves your crafting materials when making an item

Seal 10% Sometimes gives you back the egg when you sell a pet

That 25 million for the Rare Summer Egg sounds scary, but once you get some good plants growing, you’ll make it back fast.

Also Read:

How to Get Common and Rare Summer Egg Pets in Grow a Garden

There are actually two methods to get these summer eggs:

1. Buy from the Shop

Go to the Gear Shop area and find Raphael at the Pet Eggs stand. The eggs pop up randomly in his shop, so you have to keep checking back.

2. Summer Harvest Event

You can get the Rare Summer Egg from the Summer Harvest event, too. Just keep submitting crops there in the middle of the garden. The more you submit, the better your chances. Higher-level rewards give you better odds.

Which Pets are the Best?

Let me be real with you about which ones are worth your time and money:

Toucan is the clear winner. This bird makes your tropical plants way bigger and gives you more special variants. Level this guy up and you’ll get huge mutated fruits that sell for insane amounts of money.

is the clear winner. This bird makes your tropical plants way bigger and gives you more special variants. Level this guy up and you’ll get huge mutated fruits that sell for insane amounts of money. Orangutan is also perfect if you’re always running out of stuff like honey or gears. This monkey sometimes saves your materials when you’re crafting, so you can make more things without grinding as much.

is also perfect if you’re always running out of stuff like honey or gears. This monkey sometimes saves your materials when you’re crafting, so you can make more things without grinding as much. Flamingo is also awesome if you actually play the game instead of just leaving it running. Having 16x faster plant growth every few minutes can really speed things up.

is also awesome if you actually play the game instead of just leaving it running. Having 16x faster plant growth every few minutes can really speed things up. If you’re buying the Common one, then the Crab is going to be the best. It’s the only one that makes you money by stealing from other players.

Go grab these new pets and see which ones work for you. This summer update has been pretty cool, and these eggs are definitely the best part of it. Hope these pets hatch from the Summer Eggs you purchase!