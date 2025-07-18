Home » Gaming » All Crafting Recipes in 99 Nights in the Forest – Roblox

All Crafting Recipes in 99 Nights in the Forest – Roblox

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Many players waste lots of materials crafting the wrong gear at the wrong time in 99 Nights in the Forest. Some even feel stuck with a pile of wood and scraps, but have no idea what to make. It’s okay, because we have all been there. You just need to learn how to craft the right items. Like other survival games, crafting in this game is super important. This guide shows you all crafting recipes in 99 Nights in the Forest broken down by tier, so you know exactly what to build and when.

Crafting Recipes in 99 Nights in the Forest

How Crafting Works in 99 Nights in the Forest

Before we dive into the recipes, let’s talk about how this whole system works. You’ll find the crafting bench right behind your campfire at your base. You’ll need three main materials: Wood, Scraps, and Cultist Gems. Wood comes from chopping trees, Scraps come from breaking down junk items, and Cultist Gems are rare drops you’ll find later in the game.

All Crafting Recipes in 99 Nights in the Forest

The crafting system has four tiers. You start with Tier 1 and work your way up by upgrading your crafting bench. Each tier unlocks better and more powerful items, but they also cost more materials.

Tier 1 Crafting Recipes

This is where everyone in the game starts. Gears in Tier 1 are pretty basic, but they are essential for early survival.

Item and GearRequired MaterialsDetails
Crafting Recipes 99 Nights in the Forest
Map		• Wood x3Shows your surroundings and important locations
Crafting Recipes 99 Nights in the Forest
Farm Plot		• Wood x10Grows 2 carrots every 2 days

Old Bed		• Wood x20Let you sleep and advance the day counter
Crafting Recipes 99 Nights in the Forest
Crafting Bench 2		• Wood x5
• Scrap x1		Upgrade to Tier 2 crafting

The Map should be your first craft. It opens up the whole world and shows you where to find loot. The Farm Plot gives you steady food, which is crucial for long-term survival. Don’t sleep on the Old Bed either. It’s your ticket to advancing through the nights.

Tier 2 Crafting Recipes

Once you upgrade to Tier 2, you get access to more useful survival tools.

Item and GearRequired MaterialsDetails

Sun Dial		• Scrap x5Shows how much time is left in the day/night cycle

Compass		• Scrap x3Shows which direction you are facing
Crafting Recipes 99 Nights in the Forest
Regular Bed		• Scrap x5Better version of the Old Bed

Wood Rain Storage		• Scrap x5Keeps your wood dry during rain

Shelf		• Scrap x2Storage for your items
Crafting Recipes 99 Nights in the Forest
Bear Trap		• Scrap x3Traps enemies that walk into it

Crafting Bench 3		• Wood x15
• Scrap x15		Upgrade to Tier 3 crafting

The Sun Dial is really helpful because it tells you exactly how much time you have left. The Wood Rain Storage is also important. Once you realize that rain damages your wood supply, start crafting it. Last but not least, the Bear Traps are the cheapest protection for you on this level. Just place them around your base, and at least you can feel a little safer.

Tier 3 Crafting Recipes

Now we’re getting into the good stuff. Tier 3 items really change how you play the game.

Item and GearRequired MaterialsDetails
Crafting Recipes 99 Nights in the Forest
Crock Pot		• Wood x15
• Scrap x10		Cooks better food than the campfire

Boost Pad		• Wood x15
• Scrap x10		Gives you a speed boost when you step on it
Crafting Recipes 99 Nights in the Forest
Biofuel Processor		• Wood x12
• Scrap x12		Turns meat and logs into better fuel
Crafting Recipes 99 Nights in the Forest
Torch		• Wood x6
• Scrap x6		Expands your safe zone

Lightning Rod		• Scrap x8Protects you from lightning strikes

Good Bed		• Wood x10
• Scrap x10		Even better version of the Regular Bed

Crafting Bench 4		• Wood x30
• Scrap x20
• Cultist Gems x2		Upgrades to Tier 4 crafting

You really need the Crock Pot! Food cooked in it fills your hunger bar way more than regular campfire cooking. The Biofuel Processor is also huge because it makes your fuel last much longer. Torches let you expand your safe zone, which means more room to work safely.

Tier 4 Crafting Recipes

This is the endgame stuff. These items are expensive but incredibly powerful.

Item and GearRequired MaterialsDetails

Ammo Crate		• Wood x20
• Scrap x30
• Cultist Gems x1		Let you buy ammo with scraps
Crafting Recipes 99 Nights in the Forest
Oil Drill		• Wood x25
• Scrap x35
• Cultist Gems x1		Automatically drills for oil

Giant Bed		• Wood x20
• Scrap x30
• Cultist Gems x1		The best bed in the game
Crafting Recipes 99 Nights in the Forest
Teleporter		• Wood x10
• Scrap x25
• Cultist Gems x1		Instant travel / fast travel (you need 2 Teleporters to work)

The Oil Drill is probably the best Tier 4 item. Oil is the best fuel in the game, and this thing gets it for you automatically. Teleporters are amazing for quick travel, but remember you need two of them to make it work.

Smart Crafting in 99 Nights in the Forest

Here’s what I’ve learned from playing through some runs. Always prioritize the Map first. You can’t survive without knowing where stuff is. Next, get a Farm Plot for steady food, then focus on upgrading your crafting bench. Don’t ignore the Wood Rain Storage once you hit Tier 2. Rain will destroy your wood supply if you’re not careful. The Lightning Rod might seem optional, but getting struck by lightning really hurts.

Also Read:

For Tier 3, the Crock Pot and Biofuel Processor are must-haves. They make your resources go much further. The Boost Pad is great for quick escapes when enemies attack your base. When you reach Tier 4, the Oil Drill should be your first priority. It completely changes your fuel situation. Teleporters are fun but expensive, so save them for when you have extra materials.

Start with the basics, upgrade your crafting bench as soon as you can, and always think about what you need most for your current situation. I hope that with these crafting recipes in 99 Nights in the Forest and the tips, you will be way better prepared to survive the nights

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Roblox Prospecting Discord and Trello Links

Roblox Anime Final Strike Codes (July 2025)

Epic Games Makes Fortnite Blitz Royale a Permanent Game Mode

Roblox Steal a Labubu Codes (July 2025)

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 19, 2025

GTA Online Mansions Update Leak: Finally Confirmed 12 Years Later

How to Get Bubblegum Trait in Steal a Brainrot –...

How to Get the Ray Gun: 99 Nights in the...

How to Reach the Alien Mothership – 99 Nights in...

Roblox Grow a Garden Zen Update Countdown & Release Date