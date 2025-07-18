All Crafting Recipes in 99 Nights in the Forest – Roblox

Many players waste lots of materials crafting the wrong gear at the wrong time in 99 Nights in the Forest. Some even feel stuck with a pile of wood and scraps, but have no idea what to make. It’s okay, because we have all been there. You just need to learn how to craft the right items. Like other survival games, crafting in this game is super important. This guide shows you all crafting recipes in 99 Nights in the Forest broken down by tier, so you know exactly what to build and when.

How Crafting Works in 99 Nights in the Forest

Before we dive into the recipes, let’s talk about how this whole system works. You’ll find the crafting bench right behind your campfire at your base. You’ll need three main materials: Wood, Scraps, and Cultist Gems. Wood comes from chopping trees, Scraps come from breaking down junk items, and Cultist Gems are rare drops you’ll find later in the game.

All Crafting Recipes in 99 Nights in the Forest

The crafting system has four tiers. You start with Tier 1 and work your way up by upgrading your crafting bench. Each tier unlocks better and more powerful items, but they also cost more materials.

Tier 1 Crafting Recipes

This is where everyone in the game starts. Gears in Tier 1 are pretty basic, but they are essential for early survival.

Item and Gear Required Materials Details

Map • Wood x3 Shows your surroundings and important locations

Farm Plot • Wood x10 Grows 2 carrots every 2 days

Old Bed • Wood x20 Let you sleep and advance the day counter

Crafting Bench 2 • Wood x5

• Scrap x1 Upgrade to Tier 2 crafting

The Map should be your first craft. It opens up the whole world and shows you where to find loot. The Farm Plot gives you steady food, which is crucial for long-term survival. Don’t sleep on the Old Bed either. It’s your ticket to advancing through the nights.

Tier 2 Crafting Recipes

Once you upgrade to Tier 2, you get access to more useful survival tools.

Item and Gear Required Materials Details

Sun Dial • Scrap x5 Shows how much time is left in the day/night cycle

Compass • Scrap x3 Shows which direction you are facing

Regular Bed • Scrap x5 Better version of the Old Bed

Wood Rain Storage • Scrap x5 Keeps your wood dry during rain

Shelf • Scrap x2 Storage for your items

Bear Trap • Scrap x3 Traps enemies that walk into it

Crafting Bench 3 • Wood x15

• Scrap x15 Upgrade to Tier 3 crafting

The Sun Dial is really helpful because it tells you exactly how much time you have left. The Wood Rain Storage is also important. Once you realize that rain damages your wood supply, start crafting it. Last but not least, the Bear Traps are the cheapest protection for you on this level. Just place them around your base, and at least you can feel a little safer.

Tier 3 Crafting Recipes

Now we’re getting into the good stuff. Tier 3 items really change how you play the game.

Item and Gear Required Materials Details

Crock Pot • Wood x15

• Scrap x10 Cooks better food than the campfire

Boost Pad • Wood x15

• Scrap x10 Gives you a speed boost when you step on it

Biofuel Processor • Wood x12

• Scrap x12 Turns meat and logs into better fuel

Torch • Wood x6

• Scrap x6 Expands your safe zone

Lightning Rod • Scrap x8 Protects you from lightning strikes

Good Bed • Wood x10

• Scrap x10 Even better version of the Regular Bed

Crafting Bench 4 • Wood x30

• Scrap x20

• Cultist Gems x2 Upgrades to Tier 4 crafting

You really need the Crock Pot! Food cooked in it fills your hunger bar way more than regular campfire cooking. The Biofuel Processor is also huge because it makes your fuel last much longer. Torches let you expand your safe zone, which means more room to work safely.

Tier 4 Crafting Recipes

This is the endgame stuff. These items are expensive but incredibly powerful.

Item and Gear Required Materials Details

Ammo Crate • Wood x20

• Scrap x30

• Cultist Gems x1 Let you buy ammo with scraps

Oil Drill • Wood x25

• Scrap x35

• Cultist Gems x1 Automatically drills for oil

Giant Bed • Wood x20

• Scrap x30

• Cultist Gems x1 The best bed in the game

Teleporter • Wood x10

• Scrap x25

• Cultist Gems x1 Instant travel / fast travel (you need 2 Teleporters to work)

The Oil Drill is probably the best Tier 4 item. Oil is the best fuel in the game, and this thing gets it for you automatically. Teleporters are amazing for quick travel, but remember you need two of them to make it work.

Smart Crafting in 99 Nights in the Forest

Here’s what I’ve learned from playing through some runs. Always prioritize the Map first. You can’t survive without knowing where stuff is. Next, get a Farm Plot for steady food, then focus on upgrading your crafting bench. Don’t ignore the Wood Rain Storage once you hit Tier 2. Rain will destroy your wood supply if you’re not careful. The Lightning Rod might seem optional, but getting struck by lightning really hurts.

Also Read:

For Tier 3, the Crock Pot and Biofuel Processor are must-haves. They make your resources go much further. The Boost Pad is great for quick escapes when enemies attack your base. When you reach Tier 4, the Oil Drill should be your first priority. It completely changes your fuel situation. Teleporters are fun but expensive, so save them for when you have extra materials.

Start with the basics, upgrade your crafting bench as soon as you can, and always think about what you need most for your current situation. I hope that with these crafting recipes in 99 Nights in the Forest and the tips, you will be way better prepared to survive the nights