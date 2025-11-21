All Currencies in Evade – Roblox

Currencies in Evade serve various purposes, mainly for buying items from the in-game shop. Some currencies are permanent, whereas others are available only during specific events. While permanent currencies can purchase various items from the in-game shop at any time, you can spend Event-themed currencies only in their respective event battle passes for a limited time. This article lists all currencies in Evade along with their details.

Types of Currencies in Evade

Two types of currencies exist in Evade: Permanent and Event-themed. The former type will be available permanently, and you can earn them by performing various activities in-game, such as clearing missions, quests, and completing matches. You can use them to purchase Perks, Utilities, Usables, Deployables, Cosmetics, and more from the in-game shop. However, you can’t use Experience, a permanent currency, to purchase things, but only to increase your in-game level.

The event-themed currencies will be available for a limited time, during specific events. Each event has its own exclusive currency, which you can spend on the event-themed battle passes. You can earn them during their respective events by playing the matches.

With that said, here are the details of all Permanent and Event-themed currencies in Evade.

Details of All Permanent Currencies in Evade

There are three Permanent Currencies in Evade: Tokens, Experience, and Points. Here are their details:

1. Tokens

Tokens, also known as Cash, are permanent currencies in Evade, which you can earn by clearing daily missions, completing matches, and redeeming codes. You can also buy them from the in-game shop with Robux. Here is the price list of Tokens in the in-game Robux Shop:

Tokens Price (in Robux) 80 Tokens 3 Robux 300 Tokens 95 Robux 1,000 Tokens 270 Robux 5,000 Tokens 1280 Robux

You can purchase Equipment, Usables, Carry, Perks, Nametags, and Emotes with Tokens. Here are the details:

Price of currently available Equipment in Tokens

Equipment Price (in Tokens) Category Lantern $1,500 Lights Nightvision $2,500 Lights Headlamp $2,000 Lights Radar $140 Utilities Timer $20 Utilities Radio $45 Utilities Compass $20 Utilities Decoy Panel $160 Utilities Grapple $360 Power Breacher $950 Power

Price of currently available Usables in Tokens

Usables Price (in Tokens) Category Cola $60 Consumable Smoke Grenade $105 Consumable Revive Grenade $40 Consumable Beacon $30 Deployable Light $30 Deployable Landmine $80 Deployable Sensor $60 Deployable Speed $100 Deployable Teleporter $80 Deployable Jump Pad $80 Deployable Barrier $60 Deployable

Price of currently available Carry items in Tokens

Carry Items Price (in Tokens) Cradle $2,200 Drag $5,500 Force Choke $8,000 Piggyback $3,500 Pizza Delivery $4,000 Strapped $1,000

Price of Perks in Tokens

Perks Price (in Tokens) Headphones $1,200 Stethoscope $1,000 Briefcase $1,250 Bloxy Boy $2,000 Stilts $2,500 Medkit $2,500 Badge $1,250 Hermes Shoes $4,000 Spring Shoes $4,000 Boost Pack $10,000 Treads $3,000 Mil-Grade Pack $3,500

Price of currently available Nametags in Tokens

Nametags Price (in Tokens) Blue $1,000 Green $1,000 Red $1,000 Orange $1,000 Gold $1,000,000 Bright Red $1,200 Bright Blue $1,200 Bright Yellow $1,200 Pink $1,000

Price of currently available Emotes in Tokens

Emotes Price (in Tokens) Catjam $40 Addendum $500 Aerobics $750 Bold March $10,000 Breakdown $2,000 Bumper Kart $2,000 California Girls $5,000 Caramelldansen $350 Carlton $200 Catdown $1,200 Clap $150 Penguin Dance $1,500 Conga $1,000 Crabby $3,000 Crouch Dance $400 Distraction $2,000 Epicaricay $400 Facepalm $200 Flexing $2,000 Freestyle $5,000 Act Dance $3,000 Goofy Stride $2,000 Gyrating $1,200 Heaventaker $500 You’re Hired $1,200 Infectious $2,500 Little Jiggy $800 Nostalgia $800 PBJT $1,500 Pon-Pon $350 Rambunctious $800 Slavic Dance $800 Sit $150 Sleep $250 Smug Dance $450 Stride $400 Swag Walk $500 Texas Style $600 Zen Serenity $4,000

2. Points

The Points are another permanent currency in Evade. Like Tokens, you can obtain them by clearing daily missions and buying them with Robux. You can purchase cosmetics and Unusual items with Points from the Daily Store. Here is the price list of Tokens in the in-game Robux Shop:

Points Price (in Robux) 10 Points 30 Robux 30 Points 90 Robux 100 Points 300 Robux 400 Points 1,100 Robux

Price of currently available Emotes at the Daily Store in Points

Emotes Price (in Points) Rushin’ Around 80 Points Milkman 10 Points Krusty Hat 10 Points Headset 15 Points Boxed Electricizer 70 Points Orange Headphones 25 Points Egg on Toast 15 Points Red Faded Cape 20 Points Blue Faded Cape 20 Points Green Faded Cape 20 Points Plaid Hat 25 Points Chainsaw 20 Points Boxed Singer 50 Points Aviator Cap 20 Points Purple Snowboard 25 Points Orange Snowboard 25 Points Pudding Hat 35 Points Old Barrel 25 Points Blue Neon Shades 25 Points Infection 30 Points Energy Sword 30 Points Exo Helmet 30 Points Glyph 30 Points Conductor’s Cap 30 Points Orange Neon Shades 35 Points Black Guitar 30 Points Chained 30 Points Digital Bee Friends 35 Points Demonic Sword 80 Points Blast Pack 40 Points Roasted Chicken 55 Points Angelic 60 Points Purified Wings 75 Points Kugelblitz Ring 60 Points Mini Jard 40 Points Mini Bobo 40 Points Boxed Bobo 50 Points Boxed Vulcan 60 Points Butterfly Eclipse 160 Points Butterfly Azue 160 Points Butterfly Crimson 160 Points Butterfly Orchid 160 Points

Price of Unusual items in Tokens

Unusuals Price (in Points) Electrified 250 Points Cursed Horns 300 Points Voltaic 350 Points Shining Sparkles 200 Points Flowering Petals 180 Points Charming Heart 150 Points Red Abduction 180 Points Fire Horns 200 Points Green Abduction 180 Points Prismatic Geyser 200 Points Haha 150 Points Autumn Leaves 150 Points Thundering Storm 300 Points Night Lights 250 Points Red Energized 250 Points Astral Nebula 300 Points Particulate Iridescence 220 Points Igneous Geyser 200 Points Purple Energized 250 Points Roseate Geyser 200 Points Blue Abduction 180 Points Dark Star 300 Points Prismatic Radiance 320 Points Cosmic Vortex 300 Points Irradiating Halo 250 Points Byte Fracture 180 Points Australis Nebula 450 Points Ectoplasmic Star 400 Points Dizzy Star 125 Points Howlite Maelstorm 300 Points Lunar Light 220 Points Borealis Nebula 450 Points Hally’s Comet 350 Points Cosmic Halo 375 Points Binary Beams 150 Points Bubbly 250 Points Lavender Utopia 220 Points Refractions 275 Points Colossal Flashes 250 Points Violet Nocturne 220 Points Amethyst Energy 180 Points Timewarp 240 Points Shimmering Paradise 220 Points Collapsing Singularity 340 Points Scarlet Maelstorm 300 Points Azure Maelstorm 320 Points Roaring Singularity 340 Points Time Keeper 180 Points Moonlight Butterflies 220 Points Morning Butterflies 220 Points Eclipse Butterflies 220 Points Orange EMP 180 Points Void Star 100 Points Flame Wrath 150 Points Selene’s Grace 200 Points Purple EMP 180 Points Falling Star 250 Points Bolt Skaters 150 Points

3. Experience

Experience, also known as XP, is another permanent currency that you can earn at the end of every round. The game rewards XP based on the amount of time you survived in a round. You can’t spend this currency to purchase items, but obtaining it will increase your in-game level.

Many items require reaching a certain level to purchase from the in-game shop. So, earning XP and increasing your levels is a must in Evade.

Details of All Event-Themed Currencies in Evade

The developers have released a total of 12 Event-themed currencies to date. They have become unavailable after their events ended. You can use them exclusively on their respective battle passes. Here are their details:

1. Tickets

The Halloween 2022 update brought the Tickets Event-themed currencies in Evade. You could spend them only on the Halloween 2022 battle pass. There were three types of Tickets: Red, Orange, and Green, during matches, to earn the currency. Here is their pickup value:

Icon Tickets Pickup Value Red 1 Tickets Orange 4 Tickets Gold 10 Tickets

2. Gifts

The Gift currencies in Evade were a part of the 2022 Holiday Event. They were available to earn by playing matches during the 2022 Holiday Event by picking up types of items: Green Gift, Gift Pair, and Gift Stack. You could spend them only on the Holiday Event battle pass. Here are their pickup value:

Icon Gifts Pickup Value Green Gift 1 Gifts Gift Pair 4 Gifts Gift Stack 10 Gifts

3. Envelope

Envelope is the Event-themed currency that was part of the 2023 Valentine’s Event. It was re-released for the 2024 Valentine’s Event. You could spend them only on the Valentine’s Event passes of 2023 and 2024. They could be earned by playing matches and picking up three types of Envelope: Normal, Glowing Hearts, and Gold Wrapped. Here are their pickup value:

Icon Envelopes Pickup Value Normal 1 Envelopes Glowing Hearts 4 Envelopes Gold Wrapped 10 Envelopes

4. Four Clovers

Four Clovers was the Event-themed currency for the 2024 St. Patrick’s Day Update. You could spend them only on the St. Patrick’s Day battle pass. They were available to earn by picking up three types of items during matches: Mini, Big, and Pot of Gold. Here are their pickup value:

Icon Four Clovers Pickup Value Mini 1 Four Clovers Big 4 Four Clovers Pot of Gold 10 Four Clovers

5. Cakes

Cakes are the Event-themed currencies in Evade that you could use during the Evade’s 2nd Anniversary. You could earn them at the round’s end, like permanent currencies, and spend on the 2nd Anniversary battle pass.

6. Candies

Candies were the Event-themed currencies in Evade, released for the 2024 Halloween Update. You could spend them on the 2024 Halloween battle pass. They were available to earn by picking up three types of Candies: Candy Corn, Candy Pair, and Pumpkin Bag. Here are their pickup values:

Icon Candies Pickup Value Candy Corn 1 Candies Candy Pair 4 Candies Pumpkin Bag 10 Candies

7. Gingerbreads

Gingerbread Event-themed currencies in Evade were released during the Winter Holidays Event of 2024. You could spend them on the Winter Holidays battle pass. They could be earned by picking up three types of Gingerbreads: Gingerbread Man Pair, Xmas Candies, and Gingerbread Xmas Tree. Here are their pickup value:

Icon Gingerbreads Pickup Value Gingerbread Man Pair 1 Gingerbreads Xmas Candies 4 Gingerbreads Gingerbread Xmas Tree 10 Gingerbreads

8. Roses

Roses are Event-themed currencies in Evade, released during the 2025 Valentine’s Day event. You could spend them on the 2025 Valentine’s Day battle pass. They could be earned by picking up three types of Roses: A Rose, Many Roses. Valentine Gift. Here are their pickup value:

Icon Roses Pickup Value A Rose 1 Roses Many Roses 4 Roses Valentine Gift 10 Roses

9. Coins

Coins are the Event-themed currencies in Evade, released for the 2025 St. Patrick’s Day update. You could spend it on the 2025 St. Patrick’s Day battle pass. They could be earned by picking up three types of Coins: Three Coins, Coin Hat, and Chest with Coins. Here are their pickup value:

Icon Coins Pickup Value Three Coins 1 Coins Coin Hat 4 Coins Chest with Coins 10 Coins

10. Eggs

Eggs are the event-themed currencies that were released during the Easter Event of 2025. They could be spent on the daily shop and earned by playing matches. You could purchase various buffs and other permanent currencies with Eggs. There were six types of Eggs, each with a different purpose. Here are the details:

Icon Eggs Details Point Egg 1 to 4 Points Token Egg 10 to 25 Tokens Exp Egg 10 to 20 Experience Points Speed Egg Buffs running speed for 10 seconds Rocket Egg Increases players’ height for 10 seconds Shield Egg Players become invulnerable from nextbots for 10 seconds

11. Circuits

Circuits were the Event-themed currencies in Evade, released during the M3GAN x Evade Update. It was a promotional collaboration event for the M3GAN 2.0 movie. It was tied to an event quest, which required collecting 6 Circuits to complete.

12. Suns

Suns were the Event-themed currencies, released during the 2025 Summer Event. They could be used on the Summer Event battle pass. You could earn them by picking up three types of Suns during the matches: Three Suns, Sun with Glasses, and Swirly Sun. Here are their pickup value:

Icon Suns Pickup Value Three Suns 1 Sun Sun with Glasses 4 Suns Swirly Sun 10 Suns

In addition to the above, you could also pick up a Coconut Drink item during the Summer Event. It granted one of the three random abilities: Speed, High Jump, and Shield. They lasted for 10 seconds.

13. Bread

Bread was an Event-themed currency for the 2025 Halloween Update, which was available till November 17, 2025. You could spend them on the Halloween battle pass for various items. They can be earned by picking up three types of Breads during matches. Here is their pickup value:

Icon Breads Pickup Value Bread Pair 1 Bread Bread Basket 4 Breads Bread Skull 10 Breads

That concludes our list of currencies in Evade. We will update this article when the developers release new currencies in future updates.