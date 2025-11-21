Home » Gaming » All Currencies in Evade – Roblox

All Currencies in Evade – Roblox

Currencies in Evade serve various purposes, mainly for buying items from the in-game shop. Some currencies are permanent, whereas others are available only during specific events. While permanent currencies can purchase various items from the in-game shop at any time, you can spend Event-themed currencies only in their respective event battle passes for a limited time. This article lists all currencies in Evade along with their details.

Currencies in Evade

Types of Currencies in Evade

Two types of currencies exist in Evade: Permanent and Event-themed. The former type will be available permanently, and you can earn them by performing various activities in-game, such as clearing missions, quests, and completing matches. You can use them to purchase Perks, Utilities, Usables, Deployables, Cosmetics, and more from the in-game shop. However, you can’t use Experience, a permanent currency, to purchase things, but only to increase your in-game level.

The event-themed currencies will be available for a limited time, during specific events. Each event has its own exclusive currency, which you can spend on the event-themed battle passes. You can earn them during their respective events by playing the matches.

With that said, here are the details of all Permanent and Event-themed currencies in Evade.

Details of All Permanent Currencies in Evade

There are three Permanent Currencies in Evade: Tokens, Experience, and Points. Here are their details:

1. Tokens

Token Currencies

Tokens, also known as Cash, are permanent currencies in Evade, which you can earn by clearing daily missions, completing matches, and redeeming codes. You can also buy them from the in-game shop with Robux. Here is the price list of Tokens in the in-game Robux Shop:

TokensPrice (in Robux)
80 Tokens3 Robux
300 Tokens95 Robux
1,000 Tokens270 Robux
5,000 Tokens1280 Robux

You can purchase Equipment, Usables, Carry, Perks, Nametags, and Emotes with Tokens. Here are the details:

Price of currently available Equipment in Tokens

EquipmentPrice (in Tokens)Category
Lantern$1,500Lights
Nightvision$2,500Lights
Headlamp$2,000Lights
Radar$140Utilities
Timer$20Utilities
Radio$45Utilities
Compass$20Utilities
Decoy Panel$160Utilities
Grapple$360Power
Breacher$950Power

Price of currently available Usables in Tokens

UsablesPrice (in Tokens)Category
Cola$60Consumable
Smoke Grenade$105Consumable
Revive Grenade$40Consumable
Beacon$30Deployable
Light$30Deployable
Landmine$80Deployable
Sensor$60Deployable
Speed$100Deployable
Teleporter$80Deployable
Jump Pad$80Deployable
Barrier$60Deployable

Price of currently available Carry items in Tokens

Carry ItemsPrice (in Tokens)
Cradle$2,200
Drag$5,500
Force Choke$8,000
Piggyback$3,500
Pizza Delivery$4,000
Strapped$1,000

Price of Perks in Tokens

PerksPrice (in Tokens)
Headphones$1,200
Stethoscope$1,000
Briefcase$1,250
Bloxy Boy$2,000
Stilts$2,500
Medkit$2,500
Badge$1,250
Hermes Shoes$4,000
Spring Shoes$4,000
Boost Pack$10,000
Treads$3,000
Mil-Grade Pack$3,500

Price of currently available Nametags in Tokens

NametagsPrice (in Tokens)
Blue$1,000
Green$1,000
Red$1,000
Orange$1,000
Gold$1,000,000
Bright Red$1,200
Bright Blue$1,200
Bright Yellow$1,200
Pink$1,000

Price of currently available Emotes in Tokens

EmotesPrice (in Tokens)
Catjam$40
Addendum$500
Aerobics$750
Bold March$10,000
Breakdown$2,000
Bumper Kart$2,000
California Girls$5,000
Caramelldansen$350
Carlton$200
Catdown$1,200
Clap$150
Penguin Dance$1,500
Conga$1,000
Crabby$3,000
Crouch Dance$400
Distraction$2,000
Epicaricay$400
Facepalm$200
Flexing$2,000
Freestyle$5,000
Act Dance$3,000
Goofy Stride$2,000
Gyrating$1,200
Heaventaker$500
You’re Hired$1,200
Infectious$2,500
Little Jiggy$800
Nostalgia$800
PBJT$1,500
Pon-Pon$350
Rambunctious$800
Slavic Dance$800
Sit$150
Sleep$250
Smug Dance$450
Stride$400
Swag Walk$500
Texas Style$600
Zen Serenity$4,000

2. Points

Points currency

The Points are another permanent currency in Evade. Like Tokens, you can obtain them by clearing daily missions and buying them with Robux. You can purchase cosmetics and Unusual items with Points from the Daily Store. Here is the price list of Tokens in the in-game Robux Shop:

PointsPrice (in Robux)
10 Points30 Robux
30 Points90 Robux
100 Points300 Robux
400 Points1,100 Robux

Price of currently available Emotes at the Daily Store in Points

EmotesPrice (in Points)
Rushin’ Around80 Points
Milkman10 Points
Krusty Hat10 Points
Headset15 Points
Boxed Electricizer70 Points
Orange Headphones25 Points
Egg on Toast15 Points
Red Faded Cape20 Points
Blue Faded Cape20 Points
Green Faded Cape20 Points
Plaid Hat25 Points
Chainsaw20 Points
Boxed Singer50 Points
Aviator Cap20 Points
Purple Snowboard25 Points
Orange Snowboard25 Points
Pudding Hat35 Points
Old Barrel25 Points
Blue Neon Shades25 Points
Infection30 Points
Energy Sword30 Points
Exo Helmet30 Points
Glyph30 Points
Conductor’s Cap30 Points
Orange Neon Shades35 Points
Black Guitar30 Points
Chained30 Points
Digital Bee Friends35 Points
Demonic Sword80 Points
Blast Pack40 Points
Roasted Chicken55 Points
Angelic60 Points
Purified Wings75 Points
Kugelblitz Ring60 Points
Mini Jard40 Points
Mini Bobo40 Points
Boxed Bobo50 Points
Boxed Vulcan60 Points
Butterfly Eclipse160 Points
Butterfly Azue160 Points
Butterfly Crimson160 Points
Butterfly Orchid160 Points

Price of Unusual items in Tokens

UnusualsPrice (in Points)
Electrified250 Points
Cursed Horns300 Points
Voltaic350 Points
Shining Sparkles200 Points
Flowering Petals180 Points
Charming Heart150 Points
Red Abduction180 Points
Fire Horns200 Points
Green Abduction180 Points
Prismatic Geyser200 Points
Haha150 Points
Autumn Leaves150 Points
Thundering Storm300 Points
Night Lights250 Points
Red Energized250 Points
Astral Nebula300 Points
Particulate Iridescence220 Points
Igneous Geyser200 Points
Purple Energized250 Points
Roseate Geyser200 Points
Blue Abduction180 Points
Dark Star300 Points
Prismatic Radiance320 Points
Cosmic Vortex300 Points
Irradiating Halo250 Points
Byte Fracture180 Points
Australis Nebula450 Points
Ectoplasmic Star400 Points
Dizzy Star125 Points
Howlite Maelstorm300 Points
Lunar Light220 Points
Borealis Nebula450 Points
Hally’s Comet350 Points
Cosmic Halo375 Points
Binary Beams150 Points
Bubbly250 Points
Lavender Utopia220 Points
Refractions275 Points
Colossal Flashes250 Points
Violet Nocturne220 Points
Amethyst Energy180 Points
Timewarp240 Points
Shimmering Paradise220 Points
Collapsing Singularity340 Points
Scarlet Maelstorm300 Points
Azure Maelstorm320 Points
Roaring Singularity340 Points
Time Keeper180 Points
Moonlight Butterflies220 Points
Morning Butterflies220 Points
Eclipse Butterflies220 Points
Orange EMP180 Points
Void Star100 Points
Flame Wrath150 Points
Selene’s Grace200 Points
Purple EMP180 Points
Falling Star250 Points
Bolt Skaters150 Points

3. Experience

Experience points

Experience, also known as XP, is another permanent currency that you can earn at the end of every round. The game rewards XP based on the amount of time you survived in a round. You can’t spend this currency to purchase items, but obtaining it will increase your in-game level.

Many items require reaching a certain level to purchase from the in-game shop. So, earning XP and increasing your levels is a must in Evade.

Details of All Event-Themed Currencies in Evade

The developers have released a total of 12 Event-themed currencies to date. They have become unavailable after their events ended. You can use them exclusively on their respective battle passes. Here are their details:

1. Tickets

Tickets

The Halloween 2022 update brought the Tickets Event-themed currencies in Evade. You could spend them only on the Halloween 2022 battle pass. There were three types of Tickets: Red, Orange, and Green, during matches, to earn the currency. Here is their pickup value:

IconTicketsPickup Value
Red Ticket Currencies in evadeRed1 Tickets
Orange ticket currencies in evadeOrange4 Tickets
gold ticket currencies in evadeGold10 Tickets

2. Gifts

Gift currecnies

The Gift currencies in Evade were a part of the 2022 Holiday Event. They were available to earn by playing matches during the 2022 Holiday Event by picking up types of items: Green Gift, Gift Pair, and Gift Stack. You could spend them only on the Holiday Event battle pass. Here are their pickup value:

IconGiftsPickup Value
Green Gift currencies in evadeGreen Gift1 Gifts
Gift Pack currencies in evadeGift Pair4 Gifts
gift stack currencies in evadeGift Stack10 Gifts

3. Envelope

Envelope

Envelope is the Event-themed currency that was part of the 2023 Valentine’s Event. It was re-released for the 2024 Valentine’s Event. You could spend them only on the Valentine’s Event passes of 2023 and 2024. They could be earned by playing matches and picking up three types of Envelope: Normal, Glowing Hearts, and Gold Wrapped. Here are their pickup value:

IconEnvelopesPickup Value
Normal EnvelopeNormal1 Envelopes
Glowing HeartsGlowing Hearts4 Envelopes
Gold WrappedGold Wrapped10 Envelopes

4. Four Clovers

Four Clovers

Four Clovers was the Event-themed currency for the 2024 St. Patrick’s Day Update. You could spend them only on the St. Patrick’s Day battle pass. They were available to earn by picking up three types of items during matches: Mini, Big, and Pot of Gold. Here are their pickup value:

IconFour CloversPickup Value
Min CloverMini1 Four Clovers
Big CloverBig4 Four Clovers
Pot of GoldPot of Gold10 Four Clovers

5. Cakes

Cakes currencies

Cakes are the Event-themed currencies in Evade that you could use during the Evade’s 2nd Anniversary. You could earn them at the round’s end, like permanent currencies, and spend on the 2nd Anniversary battle pass.

6. Candies

Candies currencies

Candies were the Event-themed currencies in Evade, released for the 2024 Halloween Update. You could spend them on the 2024 Halloween battle pass. They were available to earn by picking up three types of Candies: Candy Corn, Candy Pair, and Pumpkin Bag. Here are their pickup values:

IconCandiesPickup Value
Candy CornCandy Corn1 Candies
Candy PairCandy Pair4 Candies
Pumpkin BigPumpkin Bag10 Candies

7. Gingerbreads

Gingerbread currencies

Gingerbread Event-themed currencies in Evade were released during the Winter Holidays Event of 2024. You could spend them on the Winter Holidays battle pass. They could be earned by picking up three types of Gingerbreads: Gingerbread Man Pair, Xmas Candies, and Gingerbread Xmas Tree. Here are their pickup value:

IconGingerbreadsPickup Value
Gingerbread Man PairGingerbread Man Pair1 Gingerbreads
Xmas CandiesXmas Candies4 Gingerbreads
Gingerbread Xmas TreeGingerbread Xmas Tree10 Gingerbreads

8. Roses

Roses currencies

Roses are Event-themed currencies in Evade, released during the 2025 Valentine’s Day event. You could spend them on the 2025 Valentine’s Day battle pass. They could be earned by picking up three types of Roses: A Rose, Many Roses. Valentine Gift. Here are their pickup value:

IconRosesPickup Value
A RoseA Rose1 Roses
Money RosesMany Roses4 Roses
Valentine GiftValentine Gift10 Roses

9. Coins

Coins currencies

Coins are the Event-themed currencies in Evade, released for the 2025 St. Patrick’s Day update. You could spend it on the 2025 St. Patrick’s Day battle pass. They could be earned by picking up three types of Coins: Three Coins, Coin Hat, and Chest with Coins. Here are their pickup value:

IconCoinsPickup Value
Three CoinsThree Coins1 Coins
Coin HatCoin Hat4 Coins
Chest with CoinsChest with Coins10 Coins

10. Eggs

Eggs are the event-themed currencies that were released during the Easter Event of 2025. They could be spent on the daily shop and earned by playing matches. You could purchase various buffs and other permanent currencies with Eggs. There were six types of Eggs, each with a different purpose. Here are the details:

IconEggsDetails
Point EggPoint Egg1 to 4 Points
Token EggsToken Egg10 to 25 Tokens
Exp EggsExp Egg10 to 20 Experience Points
Speed EggSpeed EggBuffs running speed for 10 seconds
ROcket EggRocket EggIncreases players’ height for 10 seconds
Shield EggShield EggPlayers become invulnerable from nextbots for 10 seconds

11. Circuits

Circuits currencies

Circuits were the Event-themed currencies in Evade, released during the M3GAN x Evade Update. It was a promotional collaboration event for the M3GAN 2.0 movie. It was tied to an event quest, which required collecting 6 Circuits to complete.

12. Suns

Suns currencies

Suns were the Event-themed currencies, released during the 2025 Summer Event. They could be used on the Summer Event battle pass. You could earn them by picking up three types of Suns during the matches: Three Suns, Sun with Glasses, and Swirly Sun. Here are their pickup value:

IconSunsPickup Value
Three SunsThree Suns1 Sun
Sun GlassesSun with Glasses4 Suns
Swirly SunSwirly Sun10 Suns

In addition to the above, you could also pick up a Coconut Drink item during the Summer Event. It granted one of the three random abilities: Speed, High Jump, and Shield. They lasted for 10 seconds.

13. Bread

Bread currencies

Bread was an Event-themed currency for the 2025 Halloween Update, which was available till November 17, 2025. You could spend them on the Halloween battle pass for various items. They can be earned by picking up three types of Breads during matches. Here is their pickup value:

IconBreadsPickup Value
Bread PairBread Pair1 Bread
Bread BasketBread Basket4 Breads
Bread SkullBread Skull10 Breads

That concludes our list of currencies in Evade. We will update this article when the developers release new currencies in future updates.

