All Currencies in Evade – Roblox

Currencies in Evade serve various purposes, mainly for buying items from the in-game shop. Some currencies are permanent, whereas others are available only during specific events. While permanent currencies can purchase various items from the in-game shop at any time, you can spend Event-themed currencies only in their respective event battle passes for a limited time. This article lists all currencies in Evade along with their details.
Types of Currencies in Evade
Two types of currencies exist in Evade: Permanent and Event-themed. The former type will be available permanently, and you can earn them by performing various activities in-game, such as clearing missions, quests, and completing matches. You can use them to purchase Perks, Utilities, Usables, Deployables, Cosmetics, and more from the in-game shop. However, you can’t use Experience, a permanent currency, to purchase things, but only to increase your in-game level.
The event-themed currencies will be available for a limited time, during specific events. Each event has its own exclusive currency, which you can spend on the event-themed battle passes. You can earn them during their respective events by playing the matches.
With that said, here are the details of all Permanent and Event-themed currencies in Evade.
Details of All Permanent Currencies in Evade
There are three Permanent Currencies in Evade: Tokens, Experience, and Points. Here are their details:
1. Tokens
Tokens, also known as Cash, are permanent currencies in Evade, which you can earn by clearing daily missions, completing matches, and redeeming codes. You can also buy them from the in-game shop with Robux. Here is the price list of Tokens in the in-game Robux Shop:
|Tokens
|Price (in Robux)
|80 Tokens
|3 Robux
|300 Tokens
|95 Robux
|1,000 Tokens
|270 Robux
|5,000 Tokens
|1280 Robux
You can purchase Equipment, Usables, Carry, Perks, Nametags, and Emotes with Tokens. Here are the details:
Price of currently available Equipment in Tokens
|Equipment
|Price (in Tokens)
|Category
|Lantern
|$1,500
|Lights
|Nightvision
|$2,500
|Lights
|Headlamp
|$2,000
|Lights
|Radar
|$140
|Utilities
|Timer
|$20
|Utilities
|Radio
|$45
|Utilities
|Compass
|$20
|Utilities
|Decoy Panel
|$160
|Utilities
|Grapple
|$360
|Power
|Breacher
|$950
|Power
Price of currently available Usables in Tokens
|Usables
|Price (in Tokens)
|Category
|Cola
|$60
|Consumable
|Smoke Grenade
|$105
|Consumable
|Revive Grenade
|$40
|Consumable
|Beacon
|$30
|Deployable
|Light
|$30
|Deployable
|Landmine
|$80
|Deployable
|Sensor
|$60
|Deployable
|Speed
|$100
|Deployable
|Teleporter
|$80
|Deployable
|Jump Pad
|$80
|Deployable
|Barrier
|$60
|Deployable
Price of currently available Carry items in Tokens
|Carry Items
|Price (in Tokens)
|Cradle
|$2,200
|Drag
|$5,500
|Force Choke
|$8,000
|Piggyback
|$3,500
|Pizza Delivery
|$4,000
|Strapped
|$1,000
Price of Perks in Tokens
|Perks
|Price (in Tokens)
|Headphones
|$1,200
|Stethoscope
|$1,000
|Briefcase
|$1,250
|Bloxy Boy
|$2,000
|Stilts
|$2,500
|Medkit
|$2,500
|Badge
|$1,250
|Hermes Shoes
|$4,000
|Spring Shoes
|$4,000
|Boost Pack
|$10,000
|Treads
|$3,000
|Mil-Grade Pack
|$3,500
Price of currently available Nametags in Tokens
|Nametags
|Price (in Tokens)
|Blue
|$1,000
|Green
|$1,000
|Red
|$1,000
|Orange
|$1,000
|Gold
|$1,000,000
|Bright Red
|$1,200
|Bright Blue
|$1,200
|Bright Yellow
|$1,200
|Pink
|$1,000
Price of currently available Emotes in Tokens
|Emotes
|Price (in Tokens)
|Catjam
|$40
|Addendum
|$500
|Aerobics
|$750
|Bold March
|$10,000
|Breakdown
|$2,000
|Bumper Kart
|$2,000
|California Girls
|$5,000
|Caramelldansen
|$350
|Carlton
|$200
|Catdown
|$1,200
|Clap
|$150
|Penguin Dance
|$1,500
|Conga
|$1,000
|Crabby
|$3,000
|Crouch Dance
|$400
|Distraction
|$2,000
|Epicaricay
|$400
|Facepalm
|$200
|Flexing
|$2,000
|Freestyle
|$5,000
|Act Dance
|$3,000
|Goofy Stride
|$2,000
|Gyrating
|$1,200
|Heaventaker
|$500
|You’re Hired
|$1,200
|Infectious
|$2,500
|Little Jiggy
|$800
|Nostalgia
|$800
|PBJT
|$1,500
|Pon-Pon
|$350
|Rambunctious
|$800
|Slavic Dance
|$800
|Sit
|$150
|Sleep
|$250
|Smug Dance
|$450
|Stride
|$400
|Swag Walk
|$500
|Texas Style
|$600
|Zen Serenity
|$4,000
2. Points
The Points are another permanent currency in Evade. Like Tokens, you can obtain them by clearing daily missions and buying them with Robux. You can purchase cosmetics and Unusual items with Points from the Daily Store. Here is the price list of Tokens in the in-game Robux Shop:
|Points
|Price (in Robux)
|10 Points
|30 Robux
|30 Points
|90 Robux
|100 Points
|300 Robux
|400 Points
|1,100 Robux
Price of currently available Emotes at the Daily Store in Points
|Emotes
|Price (in Points)
|Rushin’ Around
|80 Points
|Milkman
|10 Points
|Krusty Hat
|10 Points
|Headset
|15 Points
|Boxed Electricizer
|70 Points
|Orange Headphones
|25 Points
|Egg on Toast
|15 Points
|Red Faded Cape
|20 Points
|Blue Faded Cape
|20 Points
|Green Faded Cape
|20 Points
|Plaid Hat
|25 Points
|Chainsaw
|20 Points
|Boxed Singer
|50 Points
|Aviator Cap
|20 Points
|Purple Snowboard
|25 Points
|Orange Snowboard
|25 Points
|Pudding Hat
|35 Points
|Old Barrel
|25 Points
|Blue Neon Shades
|25 Points
|Infection
|30 Points
|Energy Sword
|30 Points
|Exo Helmet
|30 Points
|Glyph
|30 Points
|Conductor’s Cap
|30 Points
|Orange Neon Shades
|35 Points
|Black Guitar
|30 Points
|Chained
|30 Points
|Digital Bee Friends
|35 Points
|Demonic Sword
|80 Points
|Blast Pack
|40 Points
|Roasted Chicken
|55 Points
|Angelic
|60 Points
|Purified Wings
|75 Points
|Kugelblitz Ring
|60 Points
|Mini Jard
|40 Points
|Mini Bobo
|40 Points
|Boxed Bobo
|50 Points
|Boxed Vulcan
|60 Points
|Butterfly Eclipse
|160 Points
|Butterfly Azue
|160 Points
|Butterfly Crimson
|160 Points
|Butterfly Orchid
|160 Points
Price of Unusual items in Tokens
|Unusuals
|Price (in Points)
|Electrified
|250 Points
|Cursed Horns
|300 Points
|Voltaic
|350 Points
|Shining Sparkles
|200 Points
|Flowering Petals
|180 Points
|Charming Heart
|150 Points
|Red Abduction
|180 Points
|Fire Horns
|200 Points
|Green Abduction
|180 Points
|Prismatic Geyser
|200 Points
|Haha
|150 Points
|Autumn Leaves
|150 Points
|Thundering Storm
|300 Points
|Night Lights
|250 Points
|Red Energized
|250 Points
|Astral Nebula
|300 Points
|Particulate Iridescence
|220 Points
|Igneous Geyser
|200 Points
|Purple Energized
|250 Points
|Roseate Geyser
|200 Points
|Blue Abduction
|180 Points
|Dark Star
|300 Points
|Prismatic Radiance
|320 Points
|Cosmic Vortex
|300 Points
|Irradiating Halo
|250 Points
|Byte Fracture
|180 Points
|Australis Nebula
|450 Points
|Ectoplasmic Star
|400 Points
|Dizzy Star
|125 Points
|Howlite Maelstorm
|300 Points
|Lunar Light
|220 Points
|Borealis Nebula
|450 Points
|Hally’s Comet
|350 Points
|Cosmic Halo
|375 Points
|Binary Beams
|150 Points
|Bubbly
|250 Points
|Lavender Utopia
|220 Points
|Refractions
|275 Points
|Colossal Flashes
|250 Points
|Violet Nocturne
|220 Points
|Amethyst Energy
|180 Points
|Timewarp
|240 Points
|Shimmering Paradise
|220 Points
|Collapsing Singularity
|340 Points
|Scarlet Maelstorm
|300 Points
|Azure Maelstorm
|320 Points
|Roaring Singularity
|340 Points
|Time Keeper
|180 Points
|Moonlight Butterflies
|220 Points
|Morning Butterflies
|220 Points
|Eclipse Butterflies
|220 Points
|Orange EMP
|180 Points
|Void Star
|100 Points
|Flame Wrath
|150 Points
|Selene’s Grace
|200 Points
|Purple EMP
|180 Points
|Falling Star
|250 Points
|Bolt Skaters
|150 Points
3. Experience
Experience, also known as XP, is another permanent currency that you can earn at the end of every round. The game rewards XP based on the amount of time you survived in a round. You can’t spend this currency to purchase items, but obtaining it will increase your in-game level.
Many items require reaching a certain level to purchase from the in-game shop. So, earning XP and increasing your levels is a must in Evade.
Also Read:
Details of All Event-Themed Currencies in Evade
The developers have released a total of 12 Event-themed currencies to date. They have become unavailable after their events ended. You can use them exclusively on their respective battle passes. Here are their details:
1. Tickets
The Halloween 2022 update brought the Tickets Event-themed currencies in Evade. You could spend them only on the Halloween 2022 battle pass. There were three types of Tickets: Red, Orange, and Green, during matches, to earn the currency. Here is their pickup value:
|Icon
|Tickets
|Pickup Value
|Red
|1 Tickets
|Orange
|4 Tickets
|Gold
|10 Tickets
2. Gifts
The Gift currencies in Evade were a part of the 2022 Holiday Event. They were available to earn by playing matches during the 2022 Holiday Event by picking up types of items: Green Gift, Gift Pair, and Gift Stack. You could spend them only on the Holiday Event battle pass. Here are their pickup value:
|Icon
|Gifts
|Pickup Value
|Green Gift
|1 Gifts
|Gift Pair
|4 Gifts
|Gift Stack
|10 Gifts
3. Envelope
Envelope is the Event-themed currency that was part of the 2023 Valentine’s Event. It was re-released for the 2024 Valentine’s Event. You could spend them only on the Valentine’s Event passes of 2023 and 2024. They could be earned by playing matches and picking up three types of Envelope: Normal, Glowing Hearts, and Gold Wrapped. Here are their pickup value:
|Icon
|Envelopes
|Pickup Value
|Normal
|1 Envelopes
|Glowing Hearts
|4 Envelopes
|Gold Wrapped
|10 Envelopes
4. Four Clovers
Four Clovers was the Event-themed currency for the 2024 St. Patrick’s Day Update. You could spend them only on the St. Patrick’s Day battle pass. They were available to earn by picking up three types of items during matches: Mini, Big, and Pot of Gold. Here are their pickup value:
|Icon
|Four Clovers
|Pickup Value
|Mini
|1 Four Clovers
|Big
|4 Four Clovers
|Pot of Gold
|10 Four Clovers
5. Cakes
Cakes are the Event-themed currencies in Evade that you could use during the Evade’s 2nd Anniversary. You could earn them at the round’s end, like permanent currencies, and spend on the 2nd Anniversary battle pass.
6. Candies
Candies were the Event-themed currencies in Evade, released for the 2024 Halloween Update. You could spend them on the 2024 Halloween battle pass. They were available to earn by picking up three types of Candies: Candy Corn, Candy Pair, and Pumpkin Bag. Here are their pickup values:
|Icon
|Candies
|Pickup Value
|Candy Corn
|1 Candies
|Candy Pair
|4 Candies
|Pumpkin Bag
|10 Candies
7. Gingerbreads
Gingerbread Event-themed currencies in Evade were released during the Winter Holidays Event of 2024. You could spend them on the Winter Holidays battle pass. They could be earned by picking up three types of Gingerbreads: Gingerbread Man Pair, Xmas Candies, and Gingerbread Xmas Tree. Here are their pickup value:
|Icon
|Gingerbreads
|Pickup Value
|Gingerbread Man Pair
|1 Gingerbreads
|Xmas Candies
|4 Gingerbreads
|Gingerbread Xmas Tree
|10 Gingerbreads
8. Roses
Roses are Event-themed currencies in Evade, released during the 2025 Valentine’s Day event. You could spend them on the 2025 Valentine’s Day battle pass. They could be earned by picking up three types of Roses: A Rose, Many Roses. Valentine Gift. Here are their pickup value:
|Icon
|Roses
|Pickup Value
|A Rose
|1 Roses
|Many Roses
|4 Roses
|Valentine Gift
|10 Roses
9. Coins
Coins are the Event-themed currencies in Evade, released for the 2025 St. Patrick’s Day update. You could spend it on the 2025 St. Patrick’s Day battle pass. They could be earned by picking up three types of Coins: Three Coins, Coin Hat, and Chest with Coins. Here are their pickup value:
|Icon
|Coins
|Pickup Value
|Three Coins
|1 Coins
|Coin Hat
|4 Coins
|Chest with Coins
|10 Coins
10. Eggs
Eggs are the event-themed currencies that were released during the Easter Event of 2025. They could be spent on the daily shop and earned by playing matches. You could purchase various buffs and other permanent currencies with Eggs. There were six types of Eggs, each with a different purpose. Here are the details:
|Icon
|Eggs
|Details
|Point Egg
|1 to 4 Points
|Token Egg
|10 to 25 Tokens
|Exp Egg
|10 to 20 Experience Points
|Speed Egg
|Buffs running speed for 10 seconds
|Rocket Egg
|Increases players’ height for 10 seconds
|Shield Egg
|Players become invulnerable from nextbots for 10 seconds
11. Circuits
Circuits were the Event-themed currencies in Evade, released during the M3GAN x Evade Update. It was a promotional collaboration event for the M3GAN 2.0 movie. It was tied to an event quest, which required collecting 6 Circuits to complete.
12. Suns
Suns were the Event-themed currencies, released during the 2025 Summer Event. They could be used on the Summer Event battle pass. You could earn them by picking up three types of Suns during the matches: Three Suns, Sun with Glasses, and Swirly Sun. Here are their pickup value:
|Icon
|Suns
|Pickup Value
|Three Suns
|1 Sun
|Sun with Glasses
|4 Suns
|Swirly Sun
|10 Suns
In addition to the above, you could also pick up a Coconut Drink item during the Summer Event. It granted one of the three random abilities: Speed, High Jump, and Shield. They lasted for 10 seconds.
13. Bread
Bread was an Event-themed currency for the 2025 Halloween Update, which was available till November 17, 2025. You could spend them on the Halloween battle pass for various items. They can be earned by picking up three types of Breads during matches. Here is their pickup value:
|Icon
|Breads
|Pickup Value
|Bread Pair
|1 Bread
|Bread Basket
|4 Breads
|Bread Skull
|10 Breads
That concludes our list of currencies in Evade. We will update this article when the developers release new currencies in future updates.