Update: We updated this article with the latest Dandy’s Store Items in Dandy’s World on November 11, 2025.

The mascot of Dandy’s World, Dandicus Dancifer, owns Dandy’s Store. You can find it in the lobby on the left side, opposite Dyle’s Store. The store sells a variety of items, including Toon Licenses, Trinkets, and Game Passes. This article lists all the Dandy’s Store Items you can purchase in the Dandy’s World with their prices.

List of All Dandy’s Store Items in Dandy’s World

You can purchase 25 Toon Licenses, 14 Trinkets, and three Gamepasses in the Dandy’s Store. Purchasing Toon Licenses and Trinkets requires using Ichor. Additionally, you must meet certain requirements to buy them. Whereas, you can purchase Gamepasses only with Robux. Besides purchasing items, you can also gossip with Dandy about multiple Toons. The Gossip section only triggers dialogue and has no special effects or purchase items.

That said, here is the list of all Dandy’s Store Items, their purchases, and other details:

1. Toon Licenses

Owning Toon Licenses allows you to use the Dandy’s World Toon related to it. Here are the Toons that you can purchase in Dandy’s Store:

IconToon LicensesPriceRequirements
Astro Dandy's Store ItemsAstro5000 Ichor– Achieve 100% Research on the Twisted Astro Toon
– Confront Twisted Dandy on the floor
Blot Dandy's Store ItemsBlot3000 Ichor– 100% clearance of Looey’s Mastery quests
– 100% clearance of Yatta’s quests
Boxten Dandy's Store ItemsBoxten250 Ichor (If you don’t choose it as a starter Toon)None
Brightney Dandy's Store ItemsBrightney1250 Ichor– Experience the five Blackout floor events
Brusha Dandy's Store ItemsBrusha1250 Ichor– Achieve 25% Research on the Twisted Brusha
Connie Dandy's Store ItemsConnie2000 Ichor– Achieve 50% Research on the Twisted Connie
Cosmo Dandy's Store ItemsCosmo1000 Ichor– Purchase four or more Toons
Finn Dandy's Store ItemsFinn500 Ichor– Complete extraction of 15 machines
Flutter Dandy's Store ItemsFlutter1300 Ichor– Achieve 100% Research on the Twisted Flutter
Gigi Dandy's Store ItemsGigi2000 Ichor– Achieve 50% Research on the Twisted Gigi
– Collect 45 or more rare Items from the floor
Glisten Dandy's Store ItemsGlisten2500 Ichor– Achieve 50% Research on the Twisted Glisten
– Complete extraction of 300 machines
Goob Dandy's Store itemsGoob1750 Ichor– Clear three Mastery quests of Scraps
Looey Dandy's Store ItemsLooey1000 Ichor– 100% clearance of Poppy’s Mastery quests
PebblePebble3750 Ichor– Achieve 100% Research on the Twisted Pebble
– 100% clearance of Toodles’ Mastery quests
PoppyPoppy250 Ichor (If you don’t choose it as a starter Toon)None
Razzle & DazzleRazzle & Dazzle1000 IchorNone
RodgerRodger1000 Ichor– Achieve 50% Research on any Twisted
Scraps Dandy's Store ItemsScraps1500 Ichor– Achieve 50% Research on the Twisted Goob
ShellyShelly4250 Ichor– Achieve 100% Research on the Twisted Shelly
– 100% Clearance of Tisha’s Mastery quests
ShrimpoShrimpo100 IchorNone
TeaganTeagan1250 Ichor– Buy 25 items from the elevator shop of Dandy
TishaTisha500 IchorNone
ToodlesToodles350 IchorClear 15 floors
VeeVee4500 Ichor– Achieve 100% Research on the Twisted Vee
– 100% clearance of Brightney Toon’s Mastery quests
YattaYatta2000 Ichor– Purchase 15 or more Toons
– Achive 50% Research on the Twisted Yatta

2. Trinkets

Trinkets in Dandy’s World are items that you can equip with Toons to boost their stats. Here is the list of Trinkets that you can buy from Dandy’s Store:

IconTrinketsCategoryPriceRequirements
AlarmAlarmMovement Speed1000 Ichor– Clear 15 floors
Cardboard ArmorCardboard ‘Armor’Others2750 Ichor– Achieve 100% Research on the Twisted Goob
– Achieve 100% Research on the Twisted Scraps
Coin PurseCoin PurseOthers200 IchorNone
Cooler TrinketCoolerStamina 2250 Ichor– Cover a total distance of 250000 Meters
– Collect 30 Rare or higher rarity items from the floor
Machine ManualMachine ManualExtraction350 IchorNone
MegaphoneMegaphoneOthers1850 Ichor– Confront a total of 125 Twisteds
– Reach Floor 20
Pop PackPop PackStamina1500 Ichor– Collect 75 items from the floor
Pull ToyPull ToyMovement Speed1250 Ichor– Clear 30 floors
– Achieve 100% Research on any Twisted
Research MapResearch MapOthers200 IchorNone
SpeedometerSpeedometerMovement Speed450 IchorNone
Speedy ShoesSpeedy ShoesMovement Speed400 IchorNone
ThermosThermosStamina1250 Ichor– Clear 50 floors
– Collect 50 items from the floor
Thinking CapThinking CapSkill Check750 Ichor– Complete extraction of 30 machines
WrenchWrenchExtraction325 IchorNone

3. Gamepasses

Three Gamepasses are listed in the Dandy’s Store. These Dandy’s World Items provide exclusive in-game items to the players and cost Robux. Here is the list and details of this Dandy’s Store Item: Icon, Gamepass, Cost,

IconGamepassBuffCost
3 Star Wheel Gamepass3× Sticker WheelsGrants two additional Sticker wheels199 Robux
Showtime Cosmetic PackShowtime Cosmetic PackGrants exclusive skins for five Toons: Blot, Looey, Razzle & Dazzle, Vee, and Yatta200 Robux
Star Time Cosmetic PackStar-Time Cosmetic PackGrants exclusive skins for five Main Character Toons: Astro, Pebble, Sprout, Shelly, and Vee200 Robux

That concludes all of Dandy’s Store Items in Dandy’s World and their details. We hope you found this article helpful.

