Update: We updated this article with the latest Dandy’s Store Items in Dandy’s World on November 11, 2025.

The mascot of Dandy’s World, Dandicus Dancifer, owns Dandy’s Store. You can find it in the lobby on the left side, opposite Dyle’s Store. The store sells a variety of items, including Toon Licenses, Trinkets, and Game Passes. This article lists all the Dandy’s Store Items you can purchase in the Dandy’s World with their prices.

List of All Dandy’s Store Items in Dandy’s World

You can purchase 25 Toon Licenses, 14 Trinkets, and three Gamepasses in the Dandy’s Store. Purchasing Toon Licenses and Trinkets requires using Ichor. Additionally, you must meet certain requirements to buy them. Whereas, you can purchase Gamepasses only with Robux. Besides purchasing items, you can also gossip with Dandy about multiple Toons. The Gossip section only triggers dialogue and has no special effects or purchase items.

That said, here is the list of all Dandy’s Store Items, their purchases, and other details:

1. Toon Licenses

Owning Toon Licenses allows you to use the Dandy’s World Toon related to it. Here are the Toons that you can purchase in Dandy’s Store:

Icon Toon Licenses Price Requirements Astro 5000 Ichor – Achieve 100% Research on the Twisted Astro Toon

– Confront Twisted Dandy on the floor Blot 3000 Ichor – 100% clearance of Looey’s Mastery quests

– 100% clearance of Yatta’s quests Boxten 250 Ichor (If you don’t choose it as a starter Toon) None Brightney 1250 Ichor – Experience the five Blackout floor events Brusha 1250 Ichor – Achieve 25% Research on the Twisted Brusha Connie 2000 Ichor – Achieve 50% Research on the Twisted Connie Cosmo 1000 Ichor – Purchase four or more Toons Finn 500 Ichor – Complete extraction of 15 machines Flutter 1300 Ichor – Achieve 100% Research on the Twisted Flutter Gigi 2000 Ichor – Achieve 50% Research on the Twisted Gigi

– Collect 45 or more rare Items from the floor Glisten 2500 Ichor – Achieve 50% Research on the Twisted Glisten

– Complete extraction of 300 machines Goob 1750 Ichor – Clear three Mastery quests of Scraps Looey 1000 Ichor – 100% clearance of Poppy’s Mastery quests Pebble 3750 Ichor – Achieve 100% Research on the Twisted Pebble

– 100% clearance of Toodles’ Mastery quests Poppy 250 Ichor (If you don’t choose it as a starter Toon) None Razzle & Dazzle 1000 Ichor None Rodger 1000 Ichor – Achieve 50% Research on any Twisted Scraps 1500 Ichor – Achieve 50% Research on the Twisted Goob Shelly 4250 Ichor – Achieve 100% Research on the Twisted Shelly

– 100% Clearance of Tisha’s Mastery quests Shrimpo 100 Ichor None Teagan 1250 Ichor – Buy 25 items from the elevator shop of Dandy Tisha 500 Ichor None Toodles 350 Ichor Clear 15 floors Vee 4500 Ichor – Achieve 100% Research on the Twisted Vee

– 100% clearance of Brightney Toon’s Mastery quests Yatta 2000 Ichor – Purchase 15 or more Toons

– Achive 50% Research on the Twisted Yatta

2. Trinkets

Trinkets in Dandy’s World are items that you can equip with Toons to boost their stats. Here is the list of Trinkets that you can buy from Dandy’s Store:

Icon Trinkets Category Price Requirements Alarm Movement Speed 1000 Ichor – Clear 15 floors Cardboard ‘Armor’ Others 2750 Ichor – Achieve 100% Research on the Twisted Goob

– Achieve 100% Research on the Twisted Scraps Coin Purse Others 200 Ichor None Cooler Stamina 2250 Ichor – Cover a total distance of 250000 Meters

– Collect 30 Rare or higher rarity items from the floor Machine Manual Extraction 350 Ichor None Megaphone Others 1850 Ichor – Confront a total of 125 Twisteds

– Reach Floor 20 Pop Pack Stamina 1500 Ichor – Collect 75 items from the floor Pull Toy Movement Speed 1250 Ichor – Clear 30 floors

– Achieve 100% Research on any Twisted Research Map Others 200 Ichor None Speedometer Movement Speed 450 Ichor None Speedy Shoes Movement Speed 400 Ichor None Thermos Stamina 1250 Ichor – Clear 50 floors

– Collect 50 items from the floor Thinking Cap Skill Check 750 Ichor – Complete extraction of 30 machines Wrench Extraction 325 Ichor None

3. Gamepasses

Three Gamepasses are listed in the Dandy’s Store. These Dandy’s World Items provide exclusive in-game items to the players and cost Robux. Here is the list and details of this Dandy’s Store Item: Icon, Gamepass, Cost,

Icon Gamepass Buff Cost 3× Sticker Wheels Grants two additional Sticker wheels 199 Robux Showtime Cosmetic Pack Grants exclusive skins for five Toons: Blot, Looey, Razzle & Dazzle, Vee, and Yatta 200 Robux Star-Time Cosmetic Pack Grants exclusive skins for five Main Character Toons: Astro, Pebble, Sprout, Shelly, and Vee 200 Robux

That concludes all of Dandy’s Store Items in Dandy’s World and their details. We hope you found this article helpful.