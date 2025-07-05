All Dinosaur Egg Pets in Roblox Grow a Garden

The new update has brought some amazing new pets to Grow a Garden, and this time it’s dinosaurs! These prehistoric companions come with abilities that can help boost your farming in different ways. If you’re wondering which dinosaur pets you can get and what they do, here’s everything you need to know about the new egg pets in the game.

Complete List of All Dinosaur Pets

Here are all six dinosaur pets you can get from Prehistoric Eggs, along with their abilities and stats:

Pet Name Rarity Special Abilities

Pterodactyl Legendary • Gives Windstruck mutation to 3.23 random fruits every 10.56 minutes

• 18.59% chance to give Twisted mutation

• Increases player jump height by 14.39%

Raptor Legendary • Hatched pets have an 8.27% increase in base height and weight

Triceratops Legendary • Advances the growth of 3 random plants by 33.33 minutes every 3.33 minutes

• 15.18% chance to do it again

Stegosaurus Legendary • 8.17% chance to duplicate harvested fruit

• 5.12% extra chance to duplicate Prehistoric fruits

Brontosaurus Legendary • Takes away the most valuable mutation from fruits every 20.02 minutes

• Applies that mutation to 3.36 other random fruits

T-Rex Divine • Takes away most valuable mutation from fruits every 20.02 minutes

• Applies that mutation to 3.36 other random fruits

Each pet brings something different to your farm. Some focus on giving your fruits special mutations, while others help with growth speed or give you personal bonuses like increased jump height and movement speed.

Best Dinosaur Pets to Get

While all the dinosaur pets are useful, two of them stand out as the best choices for most players: the Pterodactyl and the Raptor.

Pterodactyl : It gives you multiple benefits that work well together. The Windstruck mutation it provides to your fruits can be valuable, and the 18.59% chance for the Twisted mutation adds even more potential value to your harvests.

: It gives you multiple benefits that work well together. The Windstruck mutation it provides to your fruits can be valuable, and the 18.59% chance for the Twisted mutation adds even more potential value to your harvests. Raptor : The 2.26% chance to give the Amber mutation to fruits is a nice bonus that can add extra value to your crops. For players who want to farm more efficiently, the Raptor is hard to beat.

: The 2.26% chance to give the Amber mutation to fruits is a nice bonus that can add extra value to your crops. For players who want to farm more efficiently, the Raptor is hard to beat. Stegosaurus offers solid value with its fruit duplication ability. An 8.17% chance to duplicate any fruit is good, and the extra 5.12% chance for Prehistoric fruits makes it even better during the event.

Since these pets come from eggs with random chances, you might need to hatch several eggs to get the one you want. If you’re lucky enough to get a T-Rex, definitely keep it since Divine pets are extremely rare.

Remember that this is a limited-time event, so these dinosaur pets won’t be available forever. Make sure to get your eggs and start hatching before the Prehistoric Update ends.

That’s everything you need to know about the new dinosaur pets in Grow a Garden. Whether you’re looking for speed, mutations, or growth bonuses, there’s a prehistoric companion that can help make your farm even better!