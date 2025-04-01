All Donuts in inZOI and Best Donut Options for Your Zoi

To excel in inZOI, learning about the Meow Coin and donut system in the gam is pretty important. Unlike The Sims’ aspiration rewards, inZOI’s donuts give temporary buffs that enhance gameplay. This guide covers all donuts in inZOI, ways to earn Meow Coins, and choosing the best donuts for maximum benefit.
What Are inZOI Donuts and How To Earn Meow Coins?
Donuts in inZOI are special items that can be purchased with Meow Coins that grant your Zoi temporary buffs and abilities. Think of them as power-ups that make specific aspects of your Zoi’s life easier for a limited time. You can purchase donuts through the Meow Store, accessible from your Zoi’s card by clicking the Meow Store button or by pressing [O] on your keyboard.
Before you can enjoy the benefits of donuts in inZOI, you’ll need to collect Meow Coins. Here are the main ways to earn them:
|Method
|Description
|Rewards
|Complete Urges
|Spontaneous desires based on your Zoi’s traits and preferences.
|5 Meow Coins per urge.
|Complete Ambitions
|Long-term goals with multiple levels, providing higher rewards as you progress.
|100+ Meow Coins, varies by level.
|Work Objectives
|Tasks completed at your job that grant small coin rewards.
|The amount of Meow Coins varies.
It’s important to note that Meow Coins aren’t shared between your Zois. Each character earns and spends their own. Also, donuts activate immediately upon purchase, so time your buys carefully!
Complete List of inZOI Donuts
Here’s a detailed table of all donuts currently available in the game, organized by category:
Need-Filling Donuts
|Donut
|Effect
|Cost (Meow Coins)
|Sleep-Filling Donut
|Fully restores the Sleep need gauge
|80
|Hunger-Filling Donut
|Completely satisfies the Hunger need
|10
|Bathroom-Filling Donut
|Takes care of the Bathroom need instantly
|10
|Energy-Filling Donut
|Replenishes the Energy gauge to full.
|50
|Hygiene-Filling Donut
|Refreshes and maximizes the Hygiene gauge
|10
|Fun-Filling Donut
|Boosts the Fun gauge to its highest level
|20
|Social-Filling Donut
|Fulfills the Social need completely.
|30
|Recognition-Filling Donut
|Maximizes the Recognition gauge.
|20
Emotion Donuts
|Donut
|Effect (+5 for 6 hours)
|Cost (Meow Coins)
|Concentration Donut
|Grants a boost to Concentration
|30
|Curiosity Donut
|Enhances Curiosity
|30
|Confidence Donut
|Increases Confidence
|30
|Excitement Donut
|Elevates Excitement
|30
|Aflutter Donut
|Strengthens the Aflutter emotion
|30
|Amusement Donut
|Increases Amusement
|30
|Tranquil Donut
|Provides a boost to Tranquil
|30
|Sentiment Donut
|Improves Sentiment
|30
Max Emotion Donuts
|Donut
|Effect (+30 for 12 hours)
|Cost (Meow Coins)
|Max Concentration Donut
|Grants a boost to Concentration
|60
|Max Curiosity Donut
|Enhances Curiosity
|60
|Max Confidence Donut
|Increases Confidence
|60
|Max Excitement Donut
|Elevates Excitement
|60
|Max Aflutter Donut
|Strengthens the Aflutter emotion
|60
|Max Amusement Donut
|Elevates Amusement
|60
|Max Tranquil Donut
|Increases Tranquil
|60
|Max Sentiment Donut
|Improves Sentiment
|60
|Max Boredom Donut
|Grants a boost to Boredom
|60
|Max Lethargy Donut
|Adds Lethargy emotion
|60
|Max Sadness Donut
|Increases Sadness
|60
|Max Discomfort Donut
|Adds Discomfort emotion
|60
|Max Nervousness Donut
|Enhances Nervousness
|60
|Max Embarrassment Donut
|Increases Embarrassment
|60
|Max Annoyance Donut
|Strengthen the Annoyance emotion
|60
|Max Worry Donut
|Increases Worry emotion
|60
|Max Surprise Donut
|Elevates Surprise
|60
Slow-Slow Donuts
|Donut
|Effect (1/5 normal rate for 2 days)
|Cost (Meow Coins)
|Slow-Slow Sleep Donut
|Sleep need depletes
|300
|Slow-Slow Hunger Donut
|Hunger need depletes
|100
|Slow-Slow Bathroom Donut
|Bathroom need depletes
|100
|Slow-Slow Energy Donut
|Energy need depletes
|200
|Slow-Slow Hygiene Donut
|Hygiene need decreases
|150
|Slow-Slow Fun Donut
|Fun need depletes
|150
|Slow-Slow Social Donut
|Social need depletes
|200
|Slow-Slow Recognition Donut
|Recognition need decreases
|150
Enduring Donuts (Prevent Need Depletion for 1 Day)
|Donut
|Effect
|Cost (Meow Coins)
|Enduring Sleep Donut
|Prevents Sleep need gauge from depleting
|600
|Enduring Hunger Donut
|Avoids Hunger need gauge from depleting
|120
|Enduring Bathroom Donut
|Prevents Bathroom need gauge from depleting
|120
|Enduring Energy Donut
|Avoids Energy need gauge from depleting
|400
|Enduring Hygiene Donut
|Prevents Hygiene need gauge from depleting
|120
|Enduring Fun Donut
|Avoids Fun need gauge from depleting
|200
|Enduring Social Donut
|Prevents Social need gauge from depleting
|300
|Enduring Recognition Donut
|Avoids Recognition need gauge from depleting
|200
Need-Draining Donuts
|Donut
|Effect
|Cost (Meow Coins)
|Hunger Drain Donut
|Empties the Hunger need gauge
|50
|Hygiene Drain Donut
|Completely empties the Hygiene need gauge
|50
|Sleep Drain Donut
|Empties the Sleep need gauge
|50
|Bathroom Drain Donut
|Completely empties the Bathroom need gauge
|50
|Fun Drain Donut
|Empties the Fun need gauge
|50
|Social Drain Donut
|Completely empties the Social need gauge
|50
|Recognition Drain Donut
|Empties the Recognition need gauge
|50
|Energy Drain Donut
|Completely empties the Energy need gauge
|50
Skill-Boosting Donuts
|Donut
|Effect (+30% for 1 Day)
|Cost (Meow Coins)
|Cooking Donut
|Increases Cooking skill gains
|100
|Coffee Craft Donut
|Gives a boost to Coffee Craft skill gains
|100
|Gardening Donut
|Adds Gardening skill gains
|100
|Art Donut
|Enhances Art skill gains
|100
|Programming Donut
|Increases Programming skill gains
|100
|Critical Thinking Donut
|Enhances Critical Thinking skill gains
|100
|Instrument Donut
|Adds Instrument skill gains
|100
|Media Production Donut
|Increases Media Production skill gains
|100
Special Effect Donuts
|Donut
|Effect
|Cost (Meow Coins)
|Gazing Glaze Donut
|Learn everything about any Zoi you talk to for 1 hour
|200
|Calm-It Donut
|Removes all emotions
|400
|Downbeat Donut
|Deletes all positive emotions
|200
|Upbeat Donut
|Removes all negative emotions
|200
|Grow-Grow Skill Donut
|Increases all skill gains by 3x for 1 day
|1000
|Neutral Donut
|Resets your karma to neutral
|100
|Diabolic Donut
|Makes your karma terrible
|100
|Coldproof Donut
|Grants immunity from cold weather
|100
|Heatproof Donut
|Gives immunity from hot weather
|100
|Criminal Mastermind Donut
|Allows free crime without jail time
|500
|Lucky Donut
|Increases rewards from fishing, treasure hunts, claw machines, and lotteries
|200
|Vaccine / Immunity Donut
|Become immune to colds and allergies
|100
5 Best Donuts to Buy in inZOI
Based on our analysis of all the donuts in inZOI, here are the 5 best donuts that offer the most value for your Meow Coins:
|Donut
|Effect
|Cost (Meow Coins)
|Grow-Grow Skill Donut
|Triples all skill gains for a full day. Best for focused training.
|1000
|Enduring Energy Donut
|Prevents Energy from depleting for a whole day. Ideal for work and skill-building.
|400
|Criminal Mastermind Donut
|Allows crimes without consequences. Useful for roleplaying and quick money.
|500
|Lucky Donut
|Increases success rates in gambling, fishing, and treasure hunts.
|200
|Sentiment Donut
|Triggers the sentimental emotion for 6 hours. Helps with the ambition tasks.
|30
Although these 5 donuts are the best in overall value, what you want to choose will ultimately depend on your gameplay style and current goals for your Zoi.