All Donuts in inZOI and Best Donut Options for Your Zoi

by Shida Aruya
To excel in inZOI, learning about the Meow Coin and donut system in the gam is pretty important. Unlike The Sims’ aspiration rewards, inZOI’s donuts give temporary buffs that enhance gameplay. This guide covers all donuts in inZOI, ways to earn Meow Coins, and choosing the best donuts for maximum benefit.

What Are inZOI Donuts and How To Earn Meow Coins?

Donuts in inZOI are special items that can be purchased with Meow Coins that grant your Zoi temporary buffs and abilities. Think of them as power-ups that make specific aspects of your Zoi’s life easier for a limited time. You can purchase donuts through the Meow Store, accessible from your Zoi’s card by clicking the Meow Store button or by pressing [O] on your keyboard.

Before you can enjoy the benefits of donuts in inZOI, you’ll need to collect Meow Coins. Here are the main ways to earn them:

MethodDescriptionRewards
Complete UrgesSpontaneous desires based on your Zoi’s traits and preferences.5 Meow Coins per urge.
Complete AmbitionsLong-term goals with multiple levels, providing higher rewards as you progress.100+ Meow Coins, varies by level.
Work ObjectivesTasks completed at your job that grant small coin rewards.The amount of Meow Coins varies.

It’s important to note that Meow Coins aren’t shared between your Zois. Each character earns and spends their own. Also, donuts activate immediately upon purchase, so time your buys carefully!

Complete List of inZOI Donuts

Here’s a detailed table of all donuts currently available in the game, organized by category:

Need-Filling Donuts

Need-Filling Donuts in inZOI

DonutEffectCost (Meow Coins)
Sleep-Filling DonutFully restores the Sleep need gauge80
Hunger-Filling DonutCompletely satisfies the Hunger need10
Bathroom-Filling DonutTakes care of the Bathroom need instantly10
Energy-Filling DonutReplenishes the Energy gauge to full.50
Hygiene-Filling DonutRefreshes and maximizes the Hygiene gauge10
Fun-Filling DonutBoosts the Fun gauge to its highest level20
Social-Filling DonutFulfills the Social need completely.30
Recognition-Filling DonutMaximizes the Recognition gauge.20

Emotion Donuts

Emotion Donuts

DonutEffect (+5 for 6 hours)Cost (Meow Coins)
Concentration DonutGrants a boost to Concentration30
Curiosity DonutEnhances Curiosity30
Confidence DonutIncreases Confidence30
Excitement DonutElevates Excitement30
Aflutter DonutStrengthens the Aflutter emotion30
Amusement DonutIncreases Amusement30
Tranquil DonutProvides a boost to Tranquil30
Sentiment DonutImproves Sentiment30

Max Emotion Donuts

DonutEffect (+30 for 12 hours)Cost (Meow Coins)
Max Concentration DonutGrants a boost to Concentration60
Max Curiosity DonutEnhances Curiosity60
Max Confidence DonutIncreases Confidence60
Max Excitement DonutElevates Excitement60
Max Aflutter DonutStrengthens the Aflutter emotion60
Max Amusement DonutElevates Amusement60
Max Tranquil DonutIncreases Tranquil60
Max Sentiment DonutImproves Sentiment 60
Max Boredom DonutGrants a boost to Boredom60
Max Lethargy DonutAdds Lethargy emotion60
Max Sadness DonutIncreases Sadness60
Max Discomfort DonutAdds Discomfort emotion60
Max Nervousness DonutEnhances Nervousness60
Max Embarrassment DonutIncreases Embarrassment60
Max Annoyance DonutStrengthen the Annoyance emotion60
Max Worry DonutIncreases Worry emotion60
Max Surprise DonutElevates Surprise60

Slow-Slow Donuts

Slow Slow Donuts in inZOI

DonutEffect (1/5 normal rate for 2 days)Cost (Meow Coins)
Slow-Slow Sleep DonutSleep need depletes300
Slow-Slow Hunger DonutHunger need depletes100
Slow-Slow Bathroom DonutBathroom need depletes100
Slow-Slow Energy DonutEnergy need depletes200
Slow-Slow Hygiene DonutHygiene need decreases150
Slow-Slow Fun DonutFun need depletes150
Slow-Slow Social DonutSocial need depletes200
Slow-Slow Recognition DonutRecognition need decreases150

Enduring Donuts (Prevent Need Depletion for 1 Day)

Enduring Donuts in inZOI

DonutEffectCost (Meow Coins)
Enduring Sleep DonutPrevents Sleep need gauge from depleting600
Enduring Hunger DonutAvoids Hunger need gauge from depleting120
Enduring Bathroom DonutPrevents Bathroom need gauge from depleting120
Enduring Energy DonutAvoids Energy need gauge from depleting400
Enduring Hygiene DonutPrevents Hygiene need gauge from depleting120
Enduring Fun DonutAvoids Fun need gauge from depleting200
Enduring Social DonutPrevents Social need gauge from depleting300
Enduring Recognition DonutAvoids Recognition need gauge from depleting200

Need-Draining Donuts

DonutEffectCost (Meow Coins)
Hunger Drain DonutEmpties the Hunger need gauge50
Hygiene Drain DonutCompletely empties the Hygiene need gauge50
Sleep Drain DonutEmpties the Sleep need gauge50
Bathroom Drain DonutCompletely empties the Bathroom need gauge50
Fun Drain DonutEmpties the Fun need gauge50
Social Drain DonutCompletely empties the Social need gauge50
Recognition Drain DonutEmpties the Recognition need gauge50
Energy Drain DonutCompletely empties the Energy need gauge50

Skill-Boosting Donuts

DonutEffect (+30% for 1 Day)Cost (Meow Coins)
Cooking DonutIncreases Cooking skill gains100
Coffee Craft DonutGives a boost to Coffee Craft skill gains100
Gardening DonutAdds Gardening skill gains100
Art DonutEnhances Art skill gains 100
Programming DonutIncreases Programming skill gains100
Critical Thinking DonutEnhances Critical Thinking skill gains100
Instrument DonutAdds Instrument skill gains100
Media Production DonutIncreases Media Production skill gains100

Special Effect Donuts

How to Buy Donuts in inZOI

DonutEffectCost (Meow Coins)
Gazing Glaze DonutLearn everything about any Zoi you talk to for 1 hour200
Calm-It DonutRemoves all emotions400
Downbeat DonutDeletes all positive emotions200
Upbeat DonutRemoves all negative emotions200
Grow-Grow Skill DonutIncreases all skill gains by 3x for 1 day1000
Neutral DonutResets your karma to neutral100
Diabolic DonutMakes your karma terrible100
Coldproof DonutGrants immunity from cold weather100
Heatproof DonutGives immunity from hot weather100
Criminal Mastermind DonutAllows free crime without jail time500
Lucky DonutIncreases rewards from fishing, treasure hunts, claw machines, and lotteries200
Vaccine / Immunity DonutBecome immune to colds and allergies100

5 Best Donuts to Buy in inZOI

How to Get Meow Coins in inZOI to buy Donuts

Based on our analysis of all the donuts in inZOI, here are the 5 best donuts that offer the most value for your Meow Coins:

DonutEffectCost (Meow Coins)
Grow-Grow Skill DonutTriples all skill gains for a full day. Best for focused training.1000
Enduring Energy DonutPrevents Energy from depleting for a whole day. Ideal for work and skill-building.400
Criminal Mastermind DonutAllows crimes without consequences. Useful for roleplaying and quick money.500
Lucky DonutIncreases success rates in gambling, fishing, and treasure hunts.200
Sentiment DonutTriggers the sentimental emotion for 6 hours. Helps with the ambition tasks.30

Although these 5 donuts are the best in overall value, what you want to choose will ultimately depend on your gameplay style and current goals for your Zoi.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

