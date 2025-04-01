All Donuts in inZOI and Best Donut Options for Your Zoi

To excel in inZOI, learning about the Meow Coin and donut system in the gam is pretty important. Unlike The Sims’ aspiration rewards, inZOI’s donuts give temporary buffs that enhance gameplay. This guide covers all donuts in inZOI, ways to earn Meow Coins, and choosing the best donuts for maximum benefit.

What Are inZOI Donuts and How To Earn Meow Coins?

Donuts in inZOI are special items that can be purchased with Meow Coins that grant your Zoi temporary buffs and abilities. Think of them as power-ups that make specific aspects of your Zoi’s life easier for a limited time. You can purchase donuts through the Meow Store, accessible from your Zoi’s card by clicking the Meow Store button or by pressing [O] on your keyboard.

Before you can enjoy the benefits of donuts in inZOI, you’ll need to collect Meow Coins. Here are the main ways to earn them:

Method Description Rewards Complete Urges Spontaneous desires based on your Zoi’s traits and preferences. 5 Meow Coins per urge. Complete Ambitions Long-term goals with multiple levels, providing higher rewards as you progress. 100+ Meow Coins, varies by level. Work Objectives Tasks completed at your job that grant small coin rewards. The amount of Meow Coins varies.

It’s important to note that Meow Coins aren’t shared between your Zois. Each character earns and spends their own. Also, donuts activate immediately upon purchase, so time your buys carefully!

Complete List of inZOI Donuts

Here’s a detailed table of all donuts currently available in the game, organized by category:

Need-Filling Donuts

Donut Effect Cost (Meow Coins) Sleep-Filling Donut Fully restores the Sleep need gauge 80 Hunger-Filling Donut Completely satisfies the Hunger need 10 Bathroom-Filling Donut Takes care of the Bathroom need instantly 10 Energy-Filling Donut Replenishes the Energy gauge to full. 50 Hygiene-Filling Donut Refreshes and maximizes the Hygiene gauge 10 Fun-Filling Donut Boosts the Fun gauge to its highest level 20 Social-Filling Donut Fulfills the Social need completely. 30 Recognition-Filling Donut Maximizes the Recognition gauge. 20

Emotion Donuts

Donut Effect (+5 for 6 hours) Cost (Meow Coins) Concentration Donut Grants a boost to Concentration 30 Curiosity Donut Enhances Curiosity 30 Confidence Donut Increases Confidence 30 Excitement Donut Elevates Excitement 30 Aflutter Donut Strengthens the Aflutter emotion 30 Amusement Donut Increases Amusement 30 Tranquil Donut Provides a boost to Tranquil 30 Sentiment Donut Improves Sentiment 30

Max Emotion Donuts

Donut Effect (+30 for 12 hours) Cost (Meow Coins) Max Concentration Donut Grants a boost to Concentration 60 Max Curiosity Donut Enhances Curiosity 60 Max Confidence Donut Increases Confidence 60 Max Excitement Donut Elevates Excitement 60 Max Aflutter Donut Strengthens the Aflutter emotion 60 Max Amusement Donut Elevates Amusement 60 Max Tranquil Donut Increases Tranquil 60 Max Sentiment Donut Improves Sentiment 60 Max Boredom Donut Grants a boost to Boredom 60 Max Lethargy Donut Adds Lethargy emotion 60 Max Sadness Donut Increases Sadness 60 Max Discomfort Donut Adds Discomfort emotion 60 Max Nervousness Donut Enhances Nervousness 60 Max Embarrassment Donut Increases Embarrassment 60 Max Annoyance Donut Strengthen the Annoyance emotion 60 Max Worry Donut Increases Worry emotion 60 Max Surprise Donut Elevates Surprise 60

Slow-Slow Donuts

Donut Effect (1/5 normal rate for 2 days) Cost (Meow Coins) Slow-Slow Sleep Donut Sleep need depletes 300 Slow-Slow Hunger Donut Hunger need depletes 100 Slow-Slow Bathroom Donut Bathroom need depletes 100 Slow-Slow Energy Donut Energy need depletes 200 Slow-Slow Hygiene Donut Hygiene need decreases 150 Slow-Slow Fun Donut Fun need depletes 150 Slow-Slow Social Donut Social need depletes 200 Slow-Slow Recognition Donut Recognition need decreases 150

Enduring Donuts (Prevent Need Depletion for 1 Day)

Donut Effect Cost (Meow Coins) Enduring Sleep Donut Prevents Sleep need gauge from depleting 600 Enduring Hunger Donut Avoids Hunger need gauge from depleting 120 Enduring Bathroom Donut Prevents Bathroom need gauge from depleting 120 Enduring Energy Donut Avoids Energy need gauge from depleting 400 Enduring Hygiene Donut Prevents Hygiene need gauge from depleting 120 Enduring Fun Donut Avoids Fun need gauge from depleting 200 Enduring Social Donut Prevents Social need gauge from depleting 300 Enduring Recognition Donut Avoids Recognition need gauge from depleting 200

Need-Draining Donuts

Donut Effect Cost (Meow Coins) Hunger Drain Donut Empties the Hunger need gauge 50 Hygiene Drain Donut Completely empties the Hygiene need gauge 50 Sleep Drain Donut Empties the Sleep need gauge 50 Bathroom Drain Donut Completely empties the Bathroom need gauge 50 Fun Drain Donut Empties the Fun need gauge 50 Social Drain Donut Completely empties the Social need gauge 50 Recognition Drain Donut Empties the Recognition need gauge 50 Energy Drain Donut Completely empties the Energy need gauge 50

Skill-Boosting Donuts

Donut Effect (+30% for 1 Day) Cost (Meow Coins) Cooking Donut Increases Cooking skill gains 100 Coffee Craft Donut Gives a boost to Coffee Craft skill gains 100 Gardening Donut Adds Gardening skill gains 100 Art Donut Enhances Art skill gains 100 Programming Donut Increases Programming skill gains 100 Critical Thinking Donut Enhances Critical Thinking skill gains 100 Instrument Donut Adds Instrument skill gains 100 Media Production Donut Increases Media Production skill gains 100

Special Effect Donuts

Donut Effect Cost (Meow Coins) Gazing Glaze Donut Learn everything about any Zoi you talk to for 1 hour 200 Calm-It Donut Removes all emotions 400 Downbeat Donut Deletes all positive emotions 200 Upbeat Donut Removes all negative emotions 200 Grow-Grow Skill Donut Increases all skill gains by 3x for 1 day 1000 Neutral Donut Resets your karma to neutral 100 Diabolic Donut Makes your karma terrible 100 Coldproof Donut Grants immunity from cold weather 100 Heatproof Donut Gives immunity from hot weather 100 Criminal Mastermind Donut Allows free crime without jail time 500 Lucky Donut Increases rewards from fishing, treasure hunts, claw machines, and lotteries 200 Vaccine / Immunity Donut Become immune to colds and allergies 100

5 Best Donuts to Buy in inZOI

Based on our analysis of all the donuts in inZOI, here are the 5 best donuts that offer the most value for your Meow Coins:

Donut Effect Cost (Meow Coins) Grow-Grow Skill Donut Triples all skill gains for a full day. Best for focused training. 1000 Enduring Energy Donut Prevents Energy from depleting for a whole day. Ideal for work and skill-building. 400 Criminal Mastermind Donut Allows crimes without consequences. Useful for roleplaying and quick money. 500 Lucky Donut Increases success rates in gambling, fishing, and treasure hunts. 200 Sentiment Donut Triggers the sentimental emotion for 6 hours. Helps with the ambition tasks. 30

Although these 5 donuts are the best in overall value, what you want to choose will ultimately depend on your gameplay style and current goals for your Zoi.