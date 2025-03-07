All Duolingo Icons and Symbols Meaning (Including Status Icons)

Duolingo is a great way to learn a new language, but all those icons can be a bit confusing. You’re not alone if you’ve ever wondered what they all mean! This guide will walk you through every icon and symbol in the Duolingo app, so you can understand what each one does and get the most out of your lessons. Let’s get started and make learning even easier!

Duolingo Home Screen Icons Meaning

When you open Duolingo, you’ll see a bunch of icons at the top and bottom of your screen. Let’s take a look at what each one means, so you can make the most of your learning.

Course (Flag) Icon: This little flag icon in the top-left corner tells you which language course you’re currently working on. So, if you’re learning Spanish, you’ll see a Spanish flag. Streak (Fire) Icon: That’s your streak! It shows how many days in a row you’ve practiced on Duolingo. Gems (Blue Hexagon) Icon: Those blue gems are Duolingo’s currency. The number shows how many you have. Tap on it, and you’ll see options to buy more or use them for boosters. Hearts Icon: The hearts show how many mistakes you can make before you have to start a lesson over. If you run out of hearts, you’ll need to practice to get them back. Unit (Book) Icon: The book icon shows which unit you are currently working on. Level (Star) Icon: These stars show your progress within a unit. When you complete four lessons, you’ll earn a star. Collect all the stars to move on. Duolingo Character Icon: Once you’ve earned three stars, you’ll unlock a new Duolingo character. These characters are like little buddies that help you along your learning journey. Reward (Chest) Icon: Everyone loves rewards! This chest icon is where you’ll find special rewards and bonuses. Tap it to see what you’ve earned. Trophy Icon: When you finish an entire unit, you’ll get a trophy. It’s like a badge of honor for completing a big step in your learning. Home Screen (Hut) Icon: This little hut icon is your home button. Tap it anytime to go back to the main Duolingo screen. Chest Icon (Bottom Menu): This chest icon at the bottom menu gives you access to different chests, that contain different rewards. Duolingo Max (Dumbbell) Icon: This dumbbell icon is a gateway to Duolingo Max. You can tap it to access extra premium features. Leaderboard (Medal) Icon: This shows how you stack up against other learners. Tap the medal icon to check out the leaderboard. Super (Running Duolingo Character) Icon: This icon opens up the Duolingo Super options, where you can find more premium features. Menu (Three Dots in Circle) Icon: The three dots icon opens up the main menu. Here, you’ll find options like Feed, Profile, and Kana.

Duolingo Leaderboard Icons Meaning

The Leaderboard in Duolingo is where you can see how you’re doing compared to other learners. Here’s a look at what the icons mean:

League (Trophy) Icon: At the top of the Leaderboard, you’ll see a trophy icon. This trophy shows you which league you’re currently in, like Gold League, Silver League, etc. Online (Green Dot) Icon: You might see a little green dot next to some of the profile pictures. That means that person is currently online. It’s a way to see who’s actively learning at the same time as you. Special Event Icon: This is the special event section that shows you how much time is remaining for the current league. Timer Booster (Purple Clock) Icon: This purple clock icon is your Timer Booster. It gives you an extra minute during challenges.

Duolingo Profile Icons Meaning

Your Duolingo profile is where you can see your progress and share it with others. Here’s what the icons mean:

Share (Up Arrow in Half Square) Icon: This icon is your share button. Tap it, and you can share your Duolingo profile with your friends. XP (Thunderbolt) Icon: The thunderbolt icon shows your total XP (experience points). XP is how Duolingo tracks your progress. The more you learn, the more XP you get.

Duolingo Status Icons Explained

Duolingo Status Icons are a fun way to express yourself and connect with other learners. You’ll find them in the leaderboard section. Here’s how:

Open Duolingo. Go to the Leaderboard section. You’ll see an emoji with a plus sign on your profile icon. Tap on it and you can set your Status icon.

What Are Duolingo Status Icons?

These icons let you show your feelings, support something, or just have a bit of fun. They’re like little emojis for Duolingo.

There are few emojis with the Gem icon which means that you need to pay gems if want them in your status. However, there are some free icons as well.

Static Status Icons Meaning:

100: (Represents perfection)

(Represents perfection) Popcorn: (Often used to show you’re watching something interesting, like a league showdown)

(Often used to show you’re watching something interesting, like a league showdown) Angry Duo: (Expresses frustration or annoyance)

(Expresses frustration or annoyance) Turd: (Used humorously to show something’s not going well)

(Used humorously to show something’s not going well) Cat: (A general, lighthearted icon)

(A general, lighthearted icon) Fire: (Represents a streak or motivation)

(Represents a streak or motivation) Trophy: (Shows achievement or victory)

(Shows achievement or victory) Flag: (Can show support for a language or country)

How to Get Animated Status Icons (Mobile):

On mobile, you’ll see animated or dynamic versions of these icons. To get a specific animated icon, you can either:

Pay 500 Gems to get the icon.

Set the icon on the desktop version first, which will then appear as an animated version on your mobile.

Dynamic Status Icons (Mobile):

Cool Duo: (Shows a laid-back, positive vibe)

(Shows a laid-back, positive vibe) Flex: (Expresses excitement or strength)

(Expresses excitement or strength) Party-popper: (Celebrates an achievement)

(Celebrates an achievement) Eyes: (Shows you’re watching or observing)

These are available for a limited time, so you have to be quick to get them. The Diamond tournament icon is a special icon for those who have won the Diamond League trophy.

And there you have it! Hopefully, this guide has cleared up any confusion and helped you understand what each one means. We’ve got more icon guides for other apps too. Check them out below!