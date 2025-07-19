All EA Sports FC 26 Editions and Pre-Order Bonuses

EA Sports FC 26 is officially coming, and if you are thinking about pre-ordering, you’ve got some decisions to make. With two different editions and lots of bonuses, it can get confusing fast. Let me break down everything you need to know about EA Sports FC 26 Editions, so you can pick the right version that works best for you.

How to Pre-Order EA Sports FC 26

Getting your hands on EA FC 26 before release is pretty easy. You just need to head to your console’s digital store and look for the game. Whether you’re on PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, or Nintendo Switch, the pre-order option should be right there on the game’s page. Here is some information you need:

Release date : September 26th, 2025

: September 26th, 2025 Early access : September 19th, 2025 (Ultimate Edition only)

: September 19th, 2025 (Ultimate Edition only) Pre-order deadline: August 26th, 2025

The early access is a big deal if you can’t wait to play. You get almost a full week to play before everyone else.

EA Sports FC 26 Editions and Pre-Order Bonuses

You can choose between two editions when pre-ordering the game: the Standard Edition and the Ultimate Edition. Let’s take a closer look at what each edition offers:

EA Sports FC 26 Standard Edition

The Standard Edition costs $69.99. It’s not the fancy version, but you still get some cool stuff if you pre-order. Here’s what comes with it

The full game on September 26th, 2025.

Archetype Unlock item x1 (saves you time unlocking player types)

Double XP boosts for 10 matches each x2

Icon players for Career Mode x3

5-star coach for Manager Career

5-star youth scout for Manager Career

Manager Live Challenge Content

Bonus 93+ rated Icon card for EA FC 25 (untradeable)

This edition makes sense if you’re casual about FIFA or just want to try the new features without spending extra cash. The Career Mode bonuses are actually pretty nice. Getting top-tier staff from the start can really help your team’s development.

EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate Edition

The Ultimate Edition costs $99.99. It’s pricier, but you get way more stuff. This is where EA really tries to win over the hardcore players. If you decide to buy the Ultimate Edition, you will get everything from the Standard Edition, plus:

7 days of early access (play from September 19th, 2025)

6,000 FC Points spread over two months (4,500 for Switch players)

Season 1 Premium Pass

Extra Evolution slot for Ultimate Team

1 of 15 Icon players (Untradeable)

Special EA FC 25 bonuses if you pre-order before August 26th, 2025

The early access alone might be worth the extra $30 for some players. If you’re planning to play Ultimate Team seriously, those FC Points and the Premium Pass add real value. FC Points usually cost about $20 for 2,200 points, so 6,000 points is roughly $50 worth of premium currency.

Should You Pre-Order Before August 26?

EA really wants you to pre-order early. If you pre-order the Ultimate Edition before August 26, you will get:

Better Icon selection (pick 1 from 15 instead of getting a random one)

Extra bonuses for EA FC 25

Special evolution items

If you’re already planning to buy the Ultimate Edition, do it before August 26. Those bonuses are actually meaningful, especially the Icon selection. Getting to pick from 15 top players instead of getting a random one is a big difference.

Which EA Sports FC 26 Edition Should You Choose?

Let me keep this simple for you:

Standard Edition Ultimate Edition • If you mainly play Career Mode or offline

• If you don’t mind waiting for the official release

• You want to save money

• You are not heavily into Ultimate Team • You play Ultimate Team regularly

• You can’t wait for early access

• You usually buy FC Points anyway

• You want the best possible start in the game

EA FC 26 looks like it’s bringing some real improvements. The new Icons and gameplay changes sound promising, and having Zlatan as a new Icon is pretty exciting. If you’re on the fence, remember that you can always buy the game after release. But if you know you’re going to be grinding Ultimate Team hard, the Ultimate Edition’s bonuses will give you a solid head start. Just make sure to grab it before August 26th, 2025, if you want those extra perks.