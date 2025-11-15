All Eggs in Pet Simulator 99 (November 2025)

Update: We updated this article with the latest Eggs in Pet Simulator 99 on November 12, 2025.

Eggs in Pet Simulator 99 are the main source of Pets. There are over 280 Eggs that you can find in all areas of every world. You can buy them with various in-game currencies, such as Coins, Platinum Coins, and more. The in-game shop also sells some Eggs for Robux. This article lists all Eggs in Pet Simulator 99 and their Pets.

How to Get Eggs in Pet Simulator 99?

You can purchase Eggs in all worlds of Pet Simulator 99. They cost different types of Coins based on the world in which the Eggs are located. The game also offers Exclusive Eggs, which you can buy from the in-game shop by spending Robux. Additionally, some Eggs can be found in a permanent event world, known as Fishing World Eggs.

Basically, we can categorize all currently available Eggs in Pet Simulator 99 into three categories: World Eggs, Exclusive Eggs, and Fishing World Eggs. After obtaining an Egg, you can hatch it instantly to get one of the Pets it offers. An Egg can grant up to four Pets; each has a drop chance depending on its rarity.

That said, here is the list of all currently available Eggs in Pet Simulator 99 under their respective categories:

List of All World Eggs in Pet Simulator 99 and Their Pets

Here is the list of all Eggs in Pet Simulator 99, categorized under their respective worlds, their cost, location, and the Pets they offer:

1. Spawn World Eggs in Pet Simulator 99

Image Eggs Cost Location Pets Cracked Egg 90 Coins Area 1 (Spawn) – Dog (25%)

– Corgi (25%)

– Cat (25%)

– Axolotl (25%) Spotted Egg 150 Coins Area 1 (Spawn) – Bunny (64.5%)

– Chick (29%)

– Dalmation (6.45%) Paw Egg 250 Coins Area 2 (Colorful Forest) – Dalmation (38%)

– Ducky (38%)

– Monkey (19%)

– Parrot (5.2%) Grass Egg 650 Coins Area 3 (Castle) – Elephant (71.5%)

– Parrot (25%)

– Tiger (3.4%) Wood Egg 1,500 Coins Area 4 (Green Forest) – Squirrel (68%)

– Bear (37.5%)

– Tiger (4.75%) Pumpkin Egg 4,000 Coins Area 5 (Autumn) – Lamb (45.5%)

– Raccoon (32%)

– Fox (23%) Hive Egg 6,000 Coins Area 5 (Autumn) – Bee (63%)

– Turkey (31.5%)

– Scarecrow Cat (5.4%) Acorn Egg 9,500 Coins Area 6 (Cherry Blossom) – Piggy (58%)

– Scarecrow Cat (38%

– Llama (4.1%) Blossom Egg 20,000 Coins Area 7 (Farm) – White Bunny (62.5%)

– Chicken (37.5%)

– Flamingo (0.5%) Corgi Egg 45,000 Coins Area 8 (Backyard) – Cow (89.5%)

– Flamingo (6.1%)

– Ladybug (4.2%) Cat Egg 70,000 Coins Area 8 (Backyard) – Turtle (49.5%)

– Ladybug (32.5%)

– Hedgehog (13%)

– Ugly Duckling (5.15%) Dog Egg 100,000 Coins Misty Falls (Area 9) – Ugly Duckling (62%)

– Froggy (31%)

– Umbrella Dog (6.95%) Dragon Egg 200,000 Coins Mine (Area 10) – Umbrella Dog (48%)

– Umbrella Cat (48%)

– Platypus (3.45%)

– Dragon (0.55%) Rock Egg 350,000 Coins Mine (Area 10) – Platypus (68%)

– Firefly (27.5%)

– Dragon (4.75%) Geode Egg 500,000 Coins Crystal Caverns (Area 11) – Mining Dog (71%)

– Happy Rock (28.5%)

– Demolition Cat (0.725%) Hut Egg 1 Gold Bar Dead Forest (Area 12) – Sapphire Carnubicle (51%)

– Demolition Cat (35.5%)

– Emerald Carnubicle (14%)

– Willow Wisp Grave Egg 1 Gold Bar and 500,000 Coins Dead Forest (Area 12) – Bat (60%)

– Green Cobra (36%)

– Willow Wisp (4.2%) Spike Egg 2 Gold Bar Dark Forest (Area 13) – Black Bear (62%)

– Griffin (37%)

– Guilded Raven (0.79%) Sprout Egg 4 Gold Bars and 500,000 Coins Mushroom Field (Area 14) – Guilded Raven (39.5%)

– Black Widow (56.5%)

– Shadow Griffin (4%)

– Agony Mushroom Egg 6 Gold Bars and 500,000 Coins Mushroom Field (Area 14) – Slime (40%)

– Cyclops (40%)

– Shadow Griffin (16.5%)

– Agony (3.55%) Spirit Egg 9 Gold Bars Enchanted Forest (Area 15) – Mushroom Raccoon (56.5%)

– Enchanted Cat (28.5%)

– Enchanted Elephant (14.5%)

– Enchanted Deer (0.72%) Crimson Egg 20 Gold Bars Crimson Forest (Area 16) – Purple Cobra (64.5%)

– Enchanted Deer (31%)

– Butterfly (4.6%) Overgrown Egg 40 Gold Bars Jungle (Area 17) – Butterfly (57.5%)

– Peacock (37.5%)

– Bobcat (4.7%)

– Mystical Fox Mossy Egg 80 Gold Bars Jungle Temple (Area 18) – Bobcat (49.5%)

– Chimpanzee (32.5%)

– Panther (15.5%)

– Mystical Fox (2.7%) Jungle Egg 100 Gold Bars Jungle Temple (Area 18) – Sloth (58.5%)

– Lion (38%)

– Jaguar (3.15%) Sandcastle Egg 150 Gold Bars Oasis (Area 19) – Lemur (74.5%)

– Jaguar (22.5%)

– Crocodile (2.7%)

– King Cobra (0.12%) Palm Tree Egg 250 Gold Bars Oasis (Area 19) – Gecko (60%)

– Hippo (30%)

– Crocodile (9.7%) Beach Ball Egg 350 Gold Bars Beach (Area 20) – Seal (72%)

– Dolphin (25.5%)

– Pufferfish (2.65%)

– Axolotuus Coral Egg 700 Gold Bars Coral Reef (Area 21) – Blue Fish (63%)

– Green Fish (31.5%)

– Goldfish (3.75%)

– Axolotuus (1.95%) Anchor Egg 1,500 Gold Bars Shipwreck (Area 22) – Goldfish (58.5%)

– Jellyfish (29.5%)

– Mantis Shrimp (9.5%)

– Kraken (2.35%) Atlantis Egg 3.000 Gold Bars Atlantis (Area 23) – Kraken (77.5%)

– Stingray (19.5%)

– Hydra (2.8%) Tropical Egg 6,000 Gold Bars Palm Beach (Area 24) – Mermaid Cat (72.5%)

– Poseidon Dog (25.5%)

– Poseidon Corgi (2.2%) Beach Egg 8,500 Gold Bars Palm Beach (Area 24) – Moray Eel (74.5%)

– Whale Shark (22.5%)

– Shark (2.7%)

– Midnight Axolotl Coconut Egg 10,000 Gold Bars Tiki (Area 25) – Flower Gecko (77.5%)

– Shark (19.5%)

– Midnight Axolotl (2.9%) Tiki Egg 25,000 Gold Bars Private Cove (Area 26) – Luau Cat (78%)

– Luau Seal (20%)

– Pineapple Cat (2.4%)

– TIki Dominus Sand Bucket Egg 35,000 Gold Bars Private Cove (Area 26) – Sandcastle Cat (78%)

– Sandcastle Dog (20%)

– Fish in a Bucket (2.4%)

– Tiki Dominus (0.1%) Sunny Egg 50,000 Gold Bars Private Tavern (Area 27) – Turtle in a Bucket (79%)

– Fish in a Bucket (18.5%)

– Sailor Shark (2.4%)

– Hydra Axolotl Pirate Egg 75,000 Gold Bars Private Tavern (Area 27) – Sailor Shark (93%)

– Pirate Cat (4.6%)

– Sailor Dolphin (2.15%)

– Hydra Axolotl (0.135%) Ship Egg 100,000 Gold Bars Shanty Town (Area 28) – Pirate Cat (83%)

– Pirate Panda (13%)

– Pirate Parrot (2.55%)

– African Wild Dog (1.4%) Zebra Egg 150,000 Gold Bars Shanty Town (Area 28) – Giraffe (77%)

– Zebra (16%)

– African Wild Dog (7.25%)

– Cheetah (0.15%) Cheetah Egg 200.000 Gold Bars Desert Village (Area 29) – Gazelle (85.5%)

– Quokka (13.5%)

– Cheetah (0.87%)

– Rhino (0.22%) Cactus Egg 300,000 Gold Bars Desert Village (Area 29) – Gorilla (83%)

– Quokka (15.5%)

– Rhino (1.55%) Fossil Egg 450,000 Gold Bars Fossil Digsite (Area 30) – Rhino (82.5%)

– Armadillo (14.5%)

– Kangaroo (1.85%)

– Hyena (0.945%) Egyptian Egg 950,000 Gold Bars Desert Pyramids (Area 31) – Dino (82.5%)

– Hyena (15.5%)

– Spitting Dino (2.25%)

– Fossil Dragon (0.16%)

– Dino Cat Sandstone Egg 2 Platinum Coins Red Desert (Area 32) – Desert Cat (83.5%)

– Camel (14.5%)

– Scorpion (1.95%)

– Sphinx Cowboy Egg 4 Platinum Coins Wild West (Area 33) – Scorpion (78%)

– Desert Ram (18.5%)

– Puma (1.95%)

– Honey Badger (1.7%) Canyon Egg 9 Platinum Coins Grand Canyons (Area 34) – Puma (33%)

– Horse (13%)

– Bull (2.3%)

– Yee-haw Dog (1.85%) Hyena Egg 20 Platinum Coins Safari (Area 35) – Bull (86%)

– Coat (12.5%)

– Bison (1.6%) Melted Egg 40 Platinum Coins Mountains (Area 36) – Deer (84%)

– Moose (13%)

– Snow Ram (2.4%)

– Fawn (0.145%) Snow Egg 80 Platinum Coins Snow Village (Area 37) – Snow Ram (67%)

– Snow Dog (20.5%)

– Snow Cat (10.5%)

– Snow Leopard (1.85%)

– Narwhal Icicle Egg 150 Platinum Coins Icy Peaks (Area 38) – Snow Squirrel (64%)

– Puffin (32%)

– Narwhal (4.15%)

– Snow Fox (0.105%) Snowman Egg 350 Platinum Coins Ice Rink (Area 39) – Penguin (89.5%)

– Snow Fox (5.65%)

– Bearserker (3.55%)

– Snow Dragon (1.25%)

– Snoman (0.16%) Yeti Egg 750 Platinum Coins Ski Town (Area 40) – Walrus (88%)

– Snow Dragon (10.5%0

– Snowman (1.25%)

– Cheerful yeti (0.16%) Ice Egg 1,500 Platinum Coins Hot Springs (Area 41) – Snowman (64%)

– Husky (29.5%)

– Cheerful Yeti (6.15%)

– Polar Bear (0.16%) Thawed Egg 3,500 Platinum Coins Fire and Ice (Area 42) – Lava Slime (61%)

– Ice Slime (30.5%)

– Sabertooth Tiger (3.95%)

– Angry Yeti (3.85%)

– Icemortuus Magma Egg 7,000 Platinum Coins Volcano (Area 43) – Sabretooth Tiger (61.5%)

– Hell Rock (30.5%)

– Three Headed Dragon (4%)

– Phoenix (4%) Obsidian Egg 15,000 Platinum Coins Obsidian Cave (Area 44) – Three Headed Dragon (4%)

– Phoenix (3.4%)

– Hell Spider (1.2%)

– Hound of Hades Volcano Egg 30,000 Platinum Coins Lava Forest (Area 45) – Hell Chick (79%)

– Hell Spider (15.5%)

– Mortuus (5.65%)

– Hound of Hades (0.13%)

– Wyvern of Hades Bone Egg 70,000 Platinum Coins Underworld (Area 46) – Fire Cat (64%)

– Fire Dog (32%)

– Fire Horse (4.15%)

– Wyvern of Hades Tentacle Egg 150,000 Platinum Coins Underworld Bridge (Area 47) – Hell Bat (79.5%)

– Hell Fox (20%)

– Demon Hell Egg 300,000 Platinum Coins Underworld Castle (Area 48) – Flamortuus (98.5%)

– Lemon (1.25%)

– Hellish Axolotl (0.16%) Metal Egg 650,000 Platinum Coins Metal Dojo (Area 49) – Cyborg Bunny (79.5%)

– Cyborg Panda (20%)

– Cyborg Dragon (0.635%)

– Cyborg Dominus Sakura Egg 1 Platinum Bar and 500,000 Platinum Coins Fire Dojo (Area 50) – Ninja Turtle (89.5%)

– Ninja Maskot (10.5%)

– Ninja Cat

– Cyborg Dominus Ninja Egg 3 Platinum Bars Samurai Village (Area 51) – Ninja Raccoon (62%)

– Samurai Bull (29.5%)

– Samurai Dragon (6.65%)

– Kitsune Fox (1.25%)

– Cyborg Dominus (0.13%) Lantern Egg 6 Platinum Bars and 500,000 Platinum Coins Bamboo Forest (Area 52) – Kitsune Fox (73%)

– Panda (20%)

– Ronin Panda (5.65%)

– Red Panda (1.25%)

– Ancient Dragon Bonsai Egg 15 Platinum Bars Zen Garden (Area 53) – White Tiger (71.5%)

– Woodpecker (25%)

– Koi Fish (3.55%)

– Ancient Dragon (0.13%) Garden Egg 30 Platinum Bars Flower Field (Area 54) – Blossom Bunny (46.5%)

– Rose Butterfly (30%)

– Garden Cat (20%)

– Sunflower Lion (3.55%) Pixie Egg 70 Platinum Bars Fairytale Meadows (Area 55) – Fairy Bee (48.5%)

– Fairy Ladybug (30%)

– Pixie Fox (20%)

– Pixie Squirrel (1.25%) Pedal Egg 150 Platinum Bars Fairycastle Castle (Area 56) – Pixie Squirrel (46.5%)

– Rabbit (30%)

– Fairy (20%)

– Starry Owl (3.55%) Crowned Egg 350 Platinum Bars Royal Kingdom (Area 57) – Fluffy Cat (46.5%)

– King Cow (30%)

– Queen Piggy (20%)

– Royal Peacock (3.55%)

– Knight Beagle Royal Egg 750 Platinum Bars Fairy Castle (Area 58) – Prince Donkey (96.5%)

– Princess Dragon (3.55%)

– Knight Beagle

– Unicorn Kitten Dandelion Egg 1.5k Platinum Bars Cozy Village (Area 59) – Hamster (50%)

– Tulip Hedgehog (40%)

– Calico Cat (10%)

– Unicorn Kitten Colorful Egg 3.5k Platinum Bars Rainbow River (Area 60) – Colorful Fish (65%)

– Colorful Slime (30%)

– Unicorn Kitten (5%)

– Colorful Wisp Colorful Geode Egg 8k Platinum Bars Colorful Mines (Area 61) – Mining Axolotl (60%)

– Mining Cat (30%)

– Colorful Wisp (10%)

– Colorful Rock Colorful Mosaic Egg 20k Platinum Bars Colorful Mountains (Area 62) – Shiba (70%)

– Colorful Firefly (22%)

– Colorful Rock (6%)

– Lunar Moth (2%) Frosted Geode Egg 40k Platinum Bars Frost Mountains (Area 63) – Frost Bear (70%)

– Frost Axolotl (29%)

– Jolly Penguin (1%)

– Jolly Cat

– Colorful Dragon Ice Sculpture Egg 85k Platinum Bars Ice Sculptures (Area 64) – Frost Rabbit (45%)

– Frost Fox (30%)

– Hot Cocoa Cat (15%)

– Jolly Cat (7%)

– Ice Snowman (3%)

– Colorful Dragon Hot Cocoa Egg 200k Platinum Bars Snowman Town (Area 65) – Ice Snowman (55%)

– Ice Corgi (34%)

– Colorful Dragon (10%)

– Ice Penguin (1%)

– North Pole Bunny Ice Castle Egg 450k Platinum Bars Ice Castle (Area 66) – Ice Penguin (50%)

– Silver Moose (40%)

– North Pole Bunny (9%)

– Silver Bison (1%)

– Pajamas Cat Teddy Egg 950k Platinum Bars Polar Express (Area 67) – Pajamas Dog (70%)

– Train Conductor Cat (29%)

– Train Conductor Dog (1%)

– Teddy Bear

– Snowflake Dominus Firefly Egg 2 Emerald Coins Firefly Gold Coast (Area 68) – Cold Ladybug (75%)

– Teddy Bear (19%)

– Cold Butterfly (5%)

– Cold Firefly (1%)

– Snowflake Dominus Golden Brick Egg 4 Emerald Coins and 500k Platinum Bars Golden Road (Area 69) – Cold Firefly: 62.5%

– Orange Parrot: 31%

– Snowflake Dominus: 5.2%

– Golden Retriever: 1.05%

– Tabby Cat: 0.105% Cobblestone Egg 10 Emerald Coins No Path Forest (Area 70) – Golden Retriever (70%)

– Enchanted Fox:

20%

– Tabby Cat: 9%

– Enchanted Raccoon:

1%

– Enchanted Dragon Ruins Egg 25 Emerald Coins Ancient Ruins (Area

71) – Enchanted Racoon:

(70%)

– Rock Cat (20%)

– Enchanted Dragon (

9%)

– Rock Dog (1%)

– Rock Dragon Runic Egg 50 Emerald Coins Runic Altar (Area 72) – Rock Dog (70%)

– Relic Bat (20%)

– Rock Dragon (9%)

– Relic Cyclops (1%)

– Relic Agony Wizard Egg 100 Emerald Coins Wizard Tower (Area 73) – Relic Cyclops (70%)

– Goblin (20%)

– Relic Agony (10%)

– Owl

– Wizard Westie Witch Egg 250 Emerald Coins Ancient Witch Marsh (Area 74) – Potion Poodle (70%)

– Owl (29%)

– Wizard Westie (1%)

– Witch Cat

– Broomstick Cargi

– Imp Eerie Egg 550 Emerald Coins Haunted Forest (Area 75) – Scary Corgi (75%)

– Scary Cat (20%)

– Werewolf (5%)

– Broomstick Cargi

– Imp Abyssal Egg 1.5k Emerald Coins Haunted Graveyard (Area 76) – Zombie Squirrel (50%)

– Zombie Cargi (20%)

– Broomstick Cargi (19%)

– Zombie Bull (10%)

– Imp (1%) Cursed Egg 3k Emerald Coins Haunted Mansion (Area 77) – Imp (70%)

– Ghost Cat (20%)

– Detective Terrier (9%)

– Vampire Bat (1%)

– Grim Reaper Dungeon Egg 6.5k Emerald Coins Dungeon Entrance (Area 78) – Vampire Bat (70%)

– Ghost (20%)

– Grim Reaper (9%)

– Skeleton (1%)

– Reaper Shadow Egg 15k Emerald Coins Dungeon (Area 79) – Skeleton (70%)

– Blue Slime (20%)

– Reaper (9%)

– Queen Slime (1%)

– Stacked King Slime Treasure Egg 30k Emerald Coins Treasure Dungeon (Area 80) – Queen Slime (70%)

– Red Dragon (20%)

– Stacked King Slime (9%)

– Robber Goblin (1%)

– Knight Cat Empyrean Egg 70k Emerald Coins Emprean Dungeon (Area 81) – Robber Goblin (70%)

– Empyrean Snake (20%)

– Knight Cat (9%)

– Empyrean Stallion (1%)

– Empyrean Fox Mythic Egg 150k Emerald Coins Mythic Dugeon (Area 82) – Empyrean Stallion (9-0%)

– Empyrean Fox (9%)

– Encrusted Wolf (1%)

– Encrusted Dragon Cotton Candy Egg 350k Emerald Coins Cotton Candy Forest (Area 83) – Encrusted Wolf (70%)

– Cotton Candy Lamb (20%)

– Encrusted Dragon (9%)

– Cotton Candy Cow (1%)

– Cotton Candy Unicorn Gummy Egg 800k Emerald Coins Gummy Forest (Area 84) – Cotton Candy (70%)

– Gummy Raccoon (20%)

– Cotton Candy Unicorn (9%)

– Gummy Bear (1%)

– Gummy Fox Ice Cream Egg 2 Emerald Bars Chocolate Waterfall (Area 85) – Gummy Bear (50%)

– Chocolate Bag (25%)

– Chocolate Frog (15%)

– Gummy Fox (9%)

– Chocolate Bunny (1%)

– Chocolate Hippo Sweets Egg 4 Emerald Bars Sweets (Area 86) – Chocolate Bunny (70%)

– Blue Marshmallow Chick (20%)

– Chocolate Hippo (9%)

– Pink Marshmallow Chick (1%)

– Cupcake Toy Egg 9 Emerald Bars Toy and Rocks (Area 87) – Pink Marshmallow Chick: 50%

– Pastel Sock Bear: 25%

– Pastel Sock Bunny: 15%

– Cupcake: 9%

– Pastel Sock Corgi: 1%

Pastel Sock Dragon Carnival Egg 20 Emerald Bars Carnival (Area 88) – Pastel Cock Corgi: 50%

– Carnival Elephant: 25%

– Carnival Panda: 15%

– Pastel Sock Dragon: 9%

– Clown Cat: 1%

– Hot Dog Hot Air Balloon 45 Emerald Bars Theme Park (Area 89) – Clown Hat: 70%

– Popcorn Hat: 20%

– Hot Dog: 9%

– Hot Air Balloon: 1%

– Basketball Retriever Cloud Egg 100 Emerald Bars Clouds (Area 90) – Hot Air Balloon: 90%

– Basketball Retriever: 9%

– Cloud Penguin: 1%

– Cloud Monkey Cloud Garden Egg 200 Emerald Bars Cloud Garden (Area 91) – Cloud Penguin: 90%

– Cloud Monkey: 9%

– Bolossom Squirrel: 1%

– Blossom Kai Fish Cloud Forest Egg 500 Emerald Bars Cloud Forest (Area 92) – Blossom Squirrel: 90%

– Blossom Kai Fish: 9%

– Cloud Hedgehog: 1%

– Pastel Deer Cloud House Egg 1k Emerald Bars Cloud Houses (Area 93) – Cloud Hedgehog: 90%

– Pastel Deer: 9%

– Cloud Bat: 1%

– Cloud Dog Cloud Castle Egg 2.5k Emerald Bars Cloud Palace (Area 94) – Cloud Bat: 90%

– Cloud Dog: 9%

– Royal Cloud Cat: 1%

– Royal Cloud Corgi Angel Egg 5.5k Emerald Bars Heaven Gates (Area 95) – Royal Cloud Cat: 70%

– Angel Cat: 20%

– Royal Cloud Corgi: 9%

– Angel Dog: 1%

– Heavenly Peacock Heaven Egg 10k Emerald Bars Heaven (Area 96) – Angel Dog: 70%

– Dove: 20%

– Heavenly Rock: 9%

– Pegasus: 1%

– Angelus Heaven Castle Egg 30k Emerald Bars Heaven Gate Castle (Area 97) – Pegasus: 70%

– Empyrean Axolotl: 20%

– Angelus: 9%

– Empyrean Dragon: 1%

– Vibrant Whale Colorful Cloud Egg 60k Emerald Bars Colorful Cards (Area 98) – Empyrean Dragon: 70%

– Pastel Elephant: 20%

– Vibrant Whale: 9%

– Pastel Griffin: 1%

– Pastel Goat Rainbow Egg 150k Emerald Bars Rainbow Road (Area 99) – Pastel Griffin: 70%

– Pastel Goat: 30%

– Vibrant Cobra

– Vibrant Toucan

– Sun Angelus

2. Tech World Eggs in Pet Simulator 99

Icon Eggs Cost Location Pets Tech Circuit Egg 9k Tech Coins Tech Spawn (Area 100) – Cyborg Cat (90%)

– Cyborg Dog (10%) Tech City Egg 10k Tech Coins Futuristic City (Area 101) – Cyborg Cat (90%)

– Cyborg Dog (10%)

– Cyborg Corgi (1%)

– Cyborg Ducky Tech Forest Egg 40k Tech Coins Hologram Forest (Area 102) – Cyborg Corgi (90%)

– Cyborg Ducky (9%)

– Cyborg Squirrel (1%)

– Cyborg Cat Tech Silo Egg 75k Tech Coins Robot Farm (Area 103) – Cyborg Squirrel (90%)

– Cyborg Bat (9%)

– Cyborg Piggy (1%)

– Cyborg Cow Tech Data Egg 150k Tech Coins Bit Stream (Area 104) – Cyborg Piggy (90%)

– Cyborg Cow (9%)

– Cyber Axolotl (1%)

– Cyber Bat Tech Cuboid Egg 300k Tech Coins Neon Mine (Area 105) – Cyber Axolotl (70%)

– Cyber Slime (20%)

– Cyber Ducky (9%)

– Cyber Dragon (1%)

– Cyber Fox Tech Sprout Egg 650k Tech Coins Mushroom Lab (Area 106) – Cyber Dragon (99%)

– Cyber Agony (1%)

– Cyber Bunny Tech Tree Egg 1 Tech Bar and 500k Tech Coins Virtual Garden (Area 107) – Cyber Agony (99%)

– Cyber Bear (1%)

– Cyber Raccoon Tech Incubator Egg 2 Tech bars and 500k Tech Coins Data Farm Tree (Area 108) – Cyber Bear (99%)

– Hi-Tech Bee (1%)

– Hi-Tech Ladybug Tech Overgrown Egg 5 Tech Bars Tech Jungle (Area 109) – Hi-Tech Bee (90%)

– Hi-Tech Ladybug (9%)

– Hi-Tech Monkey (1%)

– Hi-Tech Parrot Tech Magna Egg 10 Tech Bars Lava Jungle (Area 110) – Hi-Tech Monkey (90%)

– Hi-Tech Parrot (9%)

– Hi-Tech Sloth (1%)

– Hi-Tech Tiger Tech Oasis Egg 20 Tech bars Oasis Runs (Area 111) – Hi-Tech Sloth (90%)

– Hi-Tech Tiger (9%)

– Hi-Tech Flamingo (1%)

– Hi-Tech Elephant Tech Palm Egg 40 Tech Bars Future Beach (Area 112) – Hi-Tech Flamingo (90%)

– Hi-Tech Elephant (9%)

– Abyssal Axolotl (1%)

– Abyssal Seal Tech Coral Egg 80 Tech Bars Tech Reef (Area 113) – Abyssal Axolotl (90%)

– Abyssal Seal (9%)

– Abyssal Pufferfish (1%)

– Abyssal Shark Tech Ship Egg 150 Tech Bars Robo Pirates (Area 114) – Abyssal Pufferfish (1%)

– Abyssal Shark

– Abyssal Fish (1%)

– Abyssal Dolphin Tech Ruins Egg 300 Tech Bars Cyber Cove (Area 115) – Abyssal Fish (90%)

– Abyssal Dolphin (9%)

– Abyssal Parrot (1%)

– Abyssal Kraken Tech Dusty Egg 650 Tech Bars Tech Spawn (Area 116) – Abyssal Parrot (90%)

– Abyssal Kraken (9%)

– Tech Camel (1%)

– Tech Puma Tech Luminati Egg 1.5k Tech Bars Charged Pyramids (Area 117) – Tech Camel (90%)

– Tech Puma (9%)

– Tech Scorpion (1%)

– Tech Sphinx Tech Cactus Egg 2.5k Tech Bars Fallout Desert (Area 118) – Tech Scorpion (90%)

– Tech Sphinx (9%)

– Tech Horse (1%)

– Tech Bull Tech Cowboy Egg 5k Tech Bars Tech Wild West (Area 119) – Tech Horse (90%)

– Tech Bull (9%)

– Tech Yee-haw Cat (1%)

– Tech Yee-haw Dog Tech Canyon Egg 10k Tech Bars Cuboid Canyon (Area 120) – Tech Yee-haw Cat (90%)

– Tech Yee-haw Dog (9%)

– Tech Goat (1%)

– Tech Griffin Tech Snow Egg 20k Tech Bars Frozen Mountains (Area 121) – Tech Goat (70%)

– Frostbyte Snow Ram (20%)

– Tech Griffin (9%)

– Frostbyte Fox (1%)

– Frostbyte Dragon Tech Mossy Egg 45k Tech Bars Frostbyte Forest (Area 122) – Frostbyte Fox (90%)

– Frostbyte Dragon (9%)

– Frostbyte Deer (1%)

– Frostbyte Snow Leopard Tech Ice Crystal 90k Tech Bars Forcefield Mine (Area 123) – Frostbyte Deer (90%)

– Frostbyte Snow Leopard (9%)

– Frostbyte Husky (1%)

– Frostbyte Bat Tech Flurry Egg 200k Tech Bars Cyber Base Camp (Area 124) – Frostbyte Husky (70%)

– Frostbyte Bat (29%)

– Frostbyte Bear (1%)

– Frostbyte Yeti

– Frostbyte Snowman

– M-6 PROTOTYPE Tech Ice Fruit 350k Tech Bars Frosted City (Area 125) – Frostbyte Cat (90%)

– Frostbyte Bat (10%) Tech Glacier Egg 750k Tech Bars Cracked Iceberg (Area 126) – Frostbyte Cat (90%)

– Frostbyte Penguin (9%)

– Frostbyte Walrus (1%)

– Frostbyte Narwhal Tech Melted Egg 1 Tech Gold Coin and 500k Tech Bars Melted River (Area 127) – Frostbyte Walrus (90%)

– Frostbyte Narwhal (9%)

– Melted Slime (1%)

– Melted Rock Tech Nexus Egg 3 Tech Gold Coins and 500k Tech Bars Nexus (Area 128) – Melted Slime (90%)

– Melted Rock (9%)

– Happy Customer (1%)

– Evil Computer Nuclear Crack Egg 7 Tech Gold Coins Secure Coast (Area 129) – Happy Computer (90%)

– Evil Computer (9%)

– Nuclear Axolotl (1%)

– Nuclear Dragon Nuclear Forest Egg 15 Tech Gold Coins Nuclear Forest (Area 130) – Nuclear Axolotl (90%)

– Nuclear Dragon (9%)

– Nuclear Squirrel (1%)

– Nuclear Wolf Nuclear Mine Egg 30 Tech Gold Coins Radiation Mine (Area 131) – Nuclear Squirrel (90%)

– Nuclear Wolf (9%)

– Nuclear Mining Cat (1%)

– Nuclear Mining Dog Nuclear Egg 60 Tech Gold Coins Exploded Reactor (Area 132) – Nuclear Mining Cat (90%)

– Nuclear Mining Dog (9%)

– Nuclear Mortuus (1%)

– Nuclear Agony Tech Rocket Egg 150 Tech Gold Coins Spaceship Dock (Area 133) – Nuclear Mortuus (90%)

– Nuclear Agony (9%)

– Astronaut Cat (1%)

– Astronaut Dog Tech Planets Egg 250 Tech Gold Coins Rocky Planet (Area 134) – Astronaut Cat (90%)

– Astronaut Dog (9%)

– Meebo The Alien (1%)

– Star Surfer Tech Moon Egg 550 Tech Gold Coins Lunar Planet (Area 135) – Meebo The Alien (90%)

– Star Surfer (9%)

– Lunar Fox (1%)

– Lunar Deer Tech Mars Egg 1k Tech Gold Coins Mars Planet (Area 136) – Lunar Fox (90%)

– Lunar Deer (9%)

– Red Fluffy (1%)

– Red Woofy Tech Saturn Egg 2.5k Tech Gold Coins Saturn Planet (Area 137) – Red Fluffy (90%)

– Red Woofy (9%)

– Blue Fluffy Tech Comet Egg 5k Tech Gold Coins Comet Planet (Area 138) – Blue Fluffy (90%)

– Comet Cyclops (1%)

– Comeg Agony Tech Galaxy Egg 10k Tech Gold Coins Galaxy Port (Area 139) – Comet Cyclops (90%)

– Comet Agony (9%)

– Galaxy Axolotl (1%)

– Galaxy Fox Electric Garden Egg 25k Tech Gold Coins Electric Garden (Area 140) – Galaxy Axolotl (90%)

– Galaxy Fox (9%)

– Electric Fox (1%)

– Electric Bunny Electric City Egg 50k Tech Gold Coins Mutated Forest (Area 141) – Electric Fox (90%)

– Electric Bunny (9%)

– Electric Bear (1%)

– Electric Griffin Electric Forest Egg 100k Tech Gold Coins Neon City (Area 142) – Electric Bear (90%)

– Electric Griffin (9%)

– Electric Cat (1%)

– Electric Gorgi Electric Egg 200k Tech Gold Coins Arcade Town (Area 143) – Electric Cat (90%)

– Electric Gorgi (9%)

– Electric Unicorn (1%)

– Electric Dragon Tech Factory Egg 450k Tech Gold Coins Robot Town (Area 144) – Electric Unicorn (90%)

– Electric Dragon (9%)

– Robot (1%)

– M-2 Prototype Tech Robot Egg 1 Tech Bar Egg Incubator (Area 145) – Robot (90%)

– M-2 Prototype (9%)

– A-36 (1%)

– M-10 Prototype Tech Hive Egg 2 Tech Bars Hi-Tech Hive (Area 146) – A-36

– M-10 Prototype

– Robot Bee

– M-B Prototype Alien Garden Egg 4 Tech Bars and 500k Tech Gold Coins Spore Garden (Area 147) – Robot Bee (90%)

– M-B Prototype (9%)

– Gleebo The Alien (1%)

– Alien Arachnid Alien Forest Egg 9 Tech Bar and 500k Tech Gold Coins UFO Forest (Area 148) – Gleebo The Alien (70%)

– Nine Eyed Alien (20%)

– Alien Arachnid (9%)

– Alien Axolotl (1%)

– Alien Parasite Alien Lab Egg 20 Tech Bars Alien Lab (Area 149) – Alien Axolotl (70%)

– Alien Parasite (29%)

– Bleebo The Alien (1%)

– Jelly Bean

– Meebo in a Spaceship Alien UFO Egg 45 Tech Bars Alien Mothership (Area 150) – Alien Octopus (90%)

– Brain (10%) Space Forge Egg 95 Tech Bars Space Forge (Area 151) – Alien Octopus (90%)

– Brain (9%)

– Forged Cyclops (1%)

– Forged Robot Space Factory Egg 200 Tech Bars Space Factory (Area 152) – Froged Cyclops (90%)

– Forged Robot (9%)

– Forged Hedgehog (1%)

– Forged Turtle Space Junkyard Egg 450 Tech Bars Space Junkyard (Area 153) – Forged Hedgehog (90%)

– Forged Turtle (9%)

– Junkyard Bat (1%)

– Junkyard Hound Steampunk Gears Egg 1k Tech Bars Steampunk Alley (Area 154) – Junkyard Bat (70%)

– Cat Magician (20%)

– Junkyard Hound (9%)

– Sophisticated Fox (1%)

– Steampunk Fish Steampunk Lantern Egg 2k Tech Bars Steampunk Town (Area 155) – Sophisticated Fox (70%)

– Toy Mouse (20%)

– Steampunk Fish (9%)

– Ducky Magician (1%)

– Mechanical Spider Steampunk Clockwork Egg 5k Tech Bars Steampunk Clockwork (Area 156) – Ducky Magician (70%)

– Steampunk Octopus (20%)

– Mechanical Spider (9%)

– Steampunk Crocodile (1%)

– Mining Hole Steampunk Airship Egg 10k Tech Bars Steampunk Airship (Area 157) – Steampunk Crocodile (70%)

– Steampunk Wolf (20%)

– Mining Hole (9%)

– Steampunk Bat (1%)

– Blimp Dragon Motherboard Egg 25k Tech Bars Circuit Board (Area 158) – Steampunk Bat (90%)

– Blimp Dragon (9%)

– Circuit Cat (1%)

– Circuit Slime Aura Egg 50k Tech Bars Mothership Circuit Board (Area 159) – Circuit Board (90%)

– Circuit Slime (9%)

– Circuit Corgi (1%)

– Circuit Griffin Wizard Ruins Egg 100k Tech Bars Wizard Ruins (Area 160) – Circuit Corgi (90%)

– Circuit Griffin (9%)

– Relic Squirrel (1%)

– Relic Goblin Wizard Temple Egg 250k Tech Bars Wizard Forest (Area 161) – Relic Squirrel (90%)

– Relic Goblin (9%)

– Relic Bear (1%)

– Relic Dragon Wizard Forest Egg 550k Tech Bars Wizard Tech Forst (Area 162) – Relic Bear (90%)

– Relic Dragon (9%)

– Relic Fox (1%)

– Relic Raccoon Wizard Tower Egg 1 Tech Platinum Coin and 500k Tech Bars Wizard Tech Tower (Area 163) – Relix Fox (90%)

– Relic Raccoon (9%)

– Wizard Cat (1%)

– Wizard Raccoon Wizard Dungeon Egg 3 Tech Platinum Coins Wizard Dungeon (Area 164) – Wizard Cat (90%)

– Wizard Unicorn (9%)

– Runic Wolf (1%)

– Runic Agony Cyberpunk Undercity Egg 6 Tech Platinum Coins Cyberpunk Undercity (Area 165) – Runic Wolf (90%)

– Runic Agony (9%)

– Cyberpunk Gecko (1%)

– Cyberpunk Axolotl Cyberpunk Industrial Egg 15 Tech Platinum Coins Cyberpunk Industrial (Area 166) – Cyberpunk Gecko (90%)

– Cyberpunk Axolotl (9%)

– Cyberpunk Granny (1%)

– Cyberpunk Meerkat Cyberpunk City Egg 30 Tech Platinum Coins Cyberpunk City (Area 167) – Cyberpunk Bunny (90%)

– Cyberpunk Meerkat (9%)

– Cyberpunk Cat (1%)

– Cyberpunk Dog Cyberpunk Road Egg 70 Tech Platinum Coins Cyberpunk Road (Area 168) – Cyberpunk Cat (90%)

– Cyberpunk Dog (9%)

– Cyberpunk Spider (1%)

– Cyberpunk Ghost Tech Kyoto Egg 150 Tech Platinum Coins Tech Ninja Kyoto (Area 169) – Cyberpunk Spider (90%)

– Cyberpunk Ghost (9%)

– Tech Ninja (1%)

– Tech Ninja Giraffe Tech Samurai Egg 350 Tech Platinum Coins Tech Samurai (Area 170) – Tech Ninja Panda (90%)

– Tech Ninja Giraffe (9%)

– Tech Samurai Cat (1%)

– Tech Samurai Dragon Tech Dojo Egg 750 Tech Platinum Coins Tech Ninja Village (Area 171) – Tech Samurai Cat (90%)

– Tech Samurai Dragon (9%)

– Tech Ninja Red Panda (1%)

– Tech Ninja Cow Tech Sakura Egg 1.5k Tech Platinum Coins Tech Ninja City (Area 172) – Tech Ninja Red Panda (90%)

– Tech Ninja Cow (9%)

– Cyberpunk Husky (1%)

– Cyberpunk Lemur Dominus Rex Egg 3.5k Tech Platinum Coins Dominus Dragon (Are 173) – Cyberpunk Husky (70%)

– Domortus (20%)

– Cuyberpunk Lemur (9%)

– Dominus Infernus (1%)

– Stacked Dominus Dominus Frigidus Egg 8.5k Tech Platinum Coins Dominus Vault (Area 174) – Dominus Infernus (70%)

– Stacked Dominus (29%)

– Dominus Hippomelon (1%)

– Dominus Mushroom

– Dominus Alineus Dominus Inferno Egg 20k Tech Platinum Coins Dominus Lair (Area 175) – Dominus Serpents (90%)

– Wicked Empyrean Dominus (10%) Holographic Pipes Egg 40k Tech Platinum Coins Holographic Powerplant (Area 176) – Dominus Serpent (90%)

– Wicked Empyrean Dominus (9%)

– Holographic Cat (1%)

– Holographic Corgi Holographic Egg 90k Tech Platinum Coins Holographic City (Area 177) – Holographic Cat (9)%)

– Holographic Corgi (9%)

– Holographic Bear (1%) Holographic Tree Egg 200k Tech Platinum Coins Holographic Forest (Area 178) – Holographic Bear (90%)

– Holographic Monkey (9%)

– Holographic Axolotl (1%) Holographic Crystal Egg 450k Tech Platinum Coins Holographic Mine (Area 179) – Holographic Monkey (90%)

– Holographic Axolotl (9%)

– Holographic Dragon (1%) Darko Tech Stone Egg .1 Tech Platinum Bar Dark Tech Cove (Area 180) – Holographic Dragon (90%)

– Shadow Dolphin (9%)

– Shadow Shark (1%) Dark Tech Relic Egg 2 Tech Platinum Bars and 500k Tech Platinum Coins Dark Tech Ruins (Area 181) – Shadow Dolphin (90%)

– Shadow Shark (9%)

– Shadow Kraken (1%) Dark Tech Castle Egg 5 Platinum Bars Dark Tech Castle (Area 182) – Shadow Kraken (90%)

– Shadow Dragon (10%) Dark Tech Brick Egg 10 Platinum Bars Dark Tech Dungeon (Area 183) – Shadow Dragon (90%)

– Shadow Bull (9%)

– Shadow Panther (1%) Dark Tech Spike Egg 25 Platinum Bars Dark Tech Forest (Area 184) – Shadow Bull (90%)

– Shadow Panther (9%)

– Shadow Dominus (1%)

– Shadow Wolf Hacker Metal Egg 55 Platinum Bars Hacker Powerplant (Area 185) – Shadow Dominus (90%)

– Shadow Wolf (9%)

– Haxolotl Hacker Gear Egg 150 Platinum Bars Hacker Compound (Area 186) – Haxolotl (99%)

– Haxigator (1%) Hacker Matrix Egg 300 Platinum Bars Hacker Base (Area 187) – Haxigator (99%)

– Hacked Raccoon (9%) Hacker Error Egg 650 Platinum Bars Hacker Error (Area 188) – Hacked Raccoon (90%)

– Hacked Cat (9%)

– 404 Demon Glitch Tree Egg 1.5k Platinum Bars Glitch Forest (Area 189) – Hacked Cat (90%)

– 404 Demon (9%)

– Glitched Cat (1%)

– Glitched Dog Glitch Green Egg 3k Platinum Bars Glitch City (Area 190) – Glitched Cat (90%)

– Glitched Dog (9%)

– Glitched Dragon (1%)

– Glitched Dominus Glitch Aqua Egg 7k Platinum Bars Glitch Skyscrapers (Area 191) – Glitched Dragon (90%)

– Glitched Dominus (9%)

– Glitched Unicorn (1%)

– Glitched Phoenix Glitch Cyan Egg 15k Platinum Bars Glitch Town (Area 192) – Glitched Dragon (90%)

– Glitched Phoenix (9%)

– Glitched Immortus (1%) Quantum Egg 35k Platinum Bars Glitch Quantum (Area 193) – Glitched Immortuus (90%)

– Fragemented Dominus (9%)

– Fragmented Pterodactyl (1%) Quantum Leafy Egg 80k Platinum Bars Quantum Forest (Area 194) – Fragmented Dominus (90%)

– Fragmented Pterodactyl (9%)

– Quantum Fox (1%)

– Quantum Goat Quantum Space Egg 200k Platinum Bars Quantum Space Base (Area 195) – Quantum Fox (90%)

– Quantum Goat (9%)

– Quantum Bunny (1%)

– Quantum Tiger Quantum Galaxy Egg 400k Platinum Bars Quantum Galaxy (Area 196) – Quantum Bunny (90%)

– Quantum Tiger (9%)

– Quantum Griffin (1%)

– Quantum Dominus Void Crystal Egg 900k Platinum Bars Void Atomic (Area 197) – Quantum Griffin (90%)

– Quantum Dominus (9%)

– Atomic Axolotl (1%)

– Atomic Monkey Void Fracture Egg 2 Tech Emerald Coins Void Fracture (Area 198) – Atomic Axolotl (90%)

– Atomic Monkey (9%)

– Wireframe Dog (1%)

– Wireframe Cat Void Spiral Egg 4.5k Tech Emerald Coins Void Spiral (Area 199) – Wireframe Dog (90%)

– Wireframe Cat (9%)

– Void Alien

– Black Hole Angelus

3. Prison World Eggs in Pet Simulator 99

Icon Eggs Cost Location Pets Rusty Egg 450 Void Coins Prison Tower (Area 200) – Prison Cat (90%)

– Prison Monkey (10%) Striped Egg 950 Void Coins Prison Block (Area 201) – Prison Monkey (90%)

– Prison Dog (9%)

– Robber Cat (1%) Cinderblocks Egg 2k Void Coins Prison Cafeteria (Area 202) – Robber Cat (90%)

– Prison Bunny (9%)

– Detective Cat (1%) Lootbag Egg 9.5k Void Coins Prison Yard (Area 203) – Detective Cat (100%)

– Prison Cow

– Prison Axolotl

– Guard Corgi Summer Beach Egg 5k Void Coins Obby Sub World

Beach Island (Area 205) – Scuba Dog (70%)

– Scuba Shark (29%)

– Floatie Ducky (1%) Summer Floatie Egg 10k Void Coins Obby Sub World

Ocean Island (Area 206) – Floatie Ducky (80%)

– Floatie Flamingo (19.5%)

– Beach Ball Dolphin (0.5%) Summer Melon Egg 25k Void Coins Obby Sub World

Tiki Island (Area 207) – Beach Ball Dolphin (85%)

– Beach Ball Monkey (15%)

– Beach Flower Cat (0.25%) Summber Beachball Egg 50k Void Coins Obby Sub World

Jungle Island (Area 208) – Beach Flower Cat (85%)

– Surfboard Corgi (15%)

– Surfboard Axolotl (0.25%)

– Sailor Seal Summer Sun Egg 100k Void Coins Obby Sub World

Volcano Island (Area 209) – Surfboard Axolotl (100%)

– Sailor Seal (0.1%)

– Pineapple Monkey

– Sun Agony

– Huge Pineapple Monkey Hacker Circuit Egg 250k Void Coins Hacker Sub World

Hacker Matrix (Area 210) – Hooded Bobcat (100%)

– Hooded Piggy (1%) Hacker Wireframe Egg 500k Void Coins Hacker Sub World

Hacker Fortress (Area 211) – Hooded Monkey (99%)

– Hooded Dragon (1%) Hacker Crystal Egg 1 Void Gold Bar Hacker Sub World

Hacker Cave (Area 212) – Hacker Corgi (99%)

– Hacker Bear (1%) Hacker Electric Egg 2 Void Gold Bars Hacker Sub World

Hacker Lab (Area 213) – Axolotl Corgi (99%)

– Hacker Cat (1%) Hacker Secure Egg 4 Void Gold Bars and 500k Void Coins Hacker Sub World

Hacker Mainframe (Area 214) – Hacked Computer (100%)

– Hacked Skeleton

– Mashed Fox Growing Egg 9 Void Gold Bars and 500k Void Coins Hacker Sub World

Dirt Village (Area 215) – Humble Hen (99%)

– Humble Rabbit (1%)

– Fortress Dog Sturdy Egg 20 Void Gold Bars Millionaire Sub World

Stone Forts (Area 216) – Humble Rabbit (89%)

– Fortress Dog (9%)

– Fortress Owl (1%)

– Pristine Snake Established Egg 40 Void Gold Bars Millionaire Sub World

Silver City (Area 217) – Fortress Owl (89%)

– Pristine Snake (9.9%

– Pristine Poodle (1%)

– Treasure Turtle Elegant Egg 85 Void Gold Bars Millionaire Sub World

Golden Metropolis (Area 218) – Pristine Poodle (89%)

– Treasure Turtle (9.9%)

– Elegant Eagle (1%)

– Diamond Dragon Luxe Egg 150 Void Gold Bars Millionaire Sub World

Diamond Mega City (Area 219) – Elegant Eagle (99%)

– Diamond Dragon (1%)

– Luxe Axolotl

– Luxe Peacock

– Huge Pristine Snake Sakura Blossom Egg 350 Void Gold Bars Kawaii Sub World

Kawaii Tokyo (Area 220) – Kawaii Cat (9(%)

– Flower Panda (1%)

– Dino Bear Dream Egg 750 Void Gold Bars Kawaii Sub World

Kawaii Village (Area 221) – Flower Panda (89%)

– Dino Bear (10%)

– Sailor Narwhal (1%)

– Playful Sea

– Seedling Squirrel Moonlight Egg 1.5k Void Gold Bars Kawaii Sub World

Kawaii Grive (Area 222) – Playful Sea (89%)

– Seedling Squirrel (10%)

– Kawaii Mushroom (1%)

– Butterfly Llama

– Bread Shiba Strawberry Egg 3k Void Gold Bars Kawaii Sub World

Kawaii Dreamland (Area 223) – Buttefly Llama (89%)

– Bread Shiba (10%)

– Strawberry Cat (0.5%)

– Chef Monkey

– Cupcake Unicorn Kawaii Egg 6.5k Void Gold Bars Kawaii Sub World

Kawaii Temple (Area 224) – Chef Monkey (9(%)

– Cupcake Unicorn (1%)

– Kawaii Dragon

– Ninja Axolotl

– Masked Owl

– Kawaii Tiger

– Huge Chef Monkey Grass Type Egg 10k Void Gold Bars Elemental Sub World

(Grassy Plains) – Grass Bunny (99%)

– Rock Monkey (1%)

– Ice Snake Rock Type Egg 25k Void Gold Bars Elemental Sub World

Rocky Ridge (Area 226) – Rock Monkey (89%)

– Ice Snake (10%)

– Poison Turtle (1%)

– Water Zebra Water Type Egg 50k Void Gold Bars Elemental Sub World

Crystal Lake (Area 227) – Poison Turtle (89%)

– Water Zebra (10%)

– Storm Griffin (1%)

– Electric Penguin Electric Type Egg 100k Void Gold Bars Elemental Sub World

Electro Froge (Area 228) – Storm Griffin (89%)

– Electric Penguin (10%)

– Psychic Seal (1%)

– Fire Bat Fire Type Egg 250k Void Gold Bars Elemental Sub World

Elemental Realm (Area 229) – Psychic Seal (99%)

– Fire Bat (1%)

– Dark Dragon

– Ghost Axolotl

– Elemental Phoenix

– Huge Electric Penguin Elysium Egg 500k Void Gold Bars Olympus Sub World

Elysium Fields (Area 230) – Sacred Boar (99%)

– Sacred Deer (1%)

– Ocean Horse Paradise Egg 1 Void Platinum Coin Olympus Sub World

Ocean Paradise (Area 231) – Sacred Deer (89.5%)

– Ocean Horse (1%)

– Apollo Raven (0.5%) Lost Library Egg 2 Void Platinum Coins Olympus Sub World

Lost Library (Area 232) – Ocean Horse (89%)

– Apollo Raven (10%)

– Trojan Horse (1%) Nebula Egg 4 Void Platinum Coins and 500k Void Gold Bars Olympus Sub World

Nebula Forest (Area 233) – Apollo Raven (89.75%)

– Trojan Horse (10%)

– Atehna Owl (0.25%) Colosseum Egg 9 Void Platinum Coins and 500k Void Gold Bars Olympus Sub World

Aether Colosseum (Area 234) – Trojan Horse (99%)

– Athena Owl (1%)

– Artemis Bear

– Gorgon

– Zeus Bull

– Huge Gorgon Doodle Flower Egg 20 Void Platinum Coins Doodle Sub World

Doodle Meadow (Area 235) – Doodle Cat (99%)

– Doodle Corgi (1%)

– Doodle Bunny Doodle Safari Egg 45 Void Platinum Coins Doodle Sub World

Doodle Safari (Area 236) – Doodle Tiger (89.5%)

– Doodle Elephant (10%)

– Doodle Rhino (0.5%) Doodle Fairy Egg 100 Void Platinum Coins Doodle Sub World

Doodle Fairyland (Area 237) – Doodle Fairy (89%)

– Doodle Griffin (10%)

– Doodle Dragon (1%) Doodle Gem Egg 200 Void Platinum Coins Doodle Sub World

Doodle Cave (Area 238) – Doodle Unicorn (90%)

– Doodle Agony (10%)

– Doodle Hydra (1%) Doodle Tropical Egg 450 Void Platinum Coins Doodle Sub World

Doodle Oasis (Area 239) – Doodle Narwhal (99%)

– Doodle Crocodile (1%)

– Doodle Dolphin

– Doodle Shark

– Doodle Axolotl

– Huge Chroma Doodle Axolotl Police Egg 10k Void Coins Police HQ

Secret Room (Area 204) – Prison Cow (100%)

– Prison Axolotl

– Guard Corgi

– Police Dog

– Police Cat

– Huge Police Cat Virus Egg 8 Void Gold Bar Hacker World

Virus Portal (Area 210) – Hacked Computer (100%)

– Hacked Skeleton

– Masked Fox

– Matrix Monkey

– Virus Griffin

– Huge Virus Griffin Tokyo Alien Egg 10k Void Coins Kawaii World

Alleyways (Area 220) – Chef Monkey (99%)

– Cupcake Unicorn (1%)

– Kawaii Dragon

– Ninja Axolotl

– Masked Owl

– Huge Cupcake Unicorn

4. Fantasy World Eggs in Pet Simulator 99

Icon Eggs Cost Location Pets Fantasy Egg TBA Fantasy World (Area – Enchanted Bunny (73%)

– Enchanted Dog (27%) Flora Egg TBA Fantasy World – Enchanted Bunny ( 67.5%)

– Enchanted Dog (25%)

– Lilypad Cat Firefly Forest Egg TBA Fantasy World – Enchanted Dog (67.5%)

– Lilypad Cat (25%)

– Wisp Deer Honeycomb Egg TBA Fantasy World – Lilypad Cat (67.5%)

– Wisp Deer (25%)

– Pixie Bee (7.5%) Fairy Mushroom Egg TBA Fantasy World – Wisp Deer (67%)

– Pixie Bee (25%)

– Beegle Dog (7.45%)

– Honey Golem Fantasy Meadow Egg TBA Fantasy World – Beegle Dog (67%)

– Honey Golem (25%)

– Mushroom Snail (7.45%)

– Mushroom Corgi (84%) Radiant Runestones Egg TBA Fantasy World – Mushroom Snail (67%)

– Mushroom Corgi (25%)

– Mossy Lamb (7.45%)

– Flying Piggy (0.84%) Fogbound Forest Egg TBA Fantasy World – Mossy Lamb (67%)

– Flying Piggy (25%)

– Relic Cat: (7.45%)

– Relic Deer (0.84%) Rune Graveyard Egg TBA Fantasy World – Relic Cat (67%)

– Relic Deer (25%)

– Glade Griffin (7.45%)

– Angel Dragon (0.84%) Halo Spires Egg TBA Fantasy World – Glade Griffin (66%)

– Angel Dragon (34%)

– Empyrean Corgi

– Empyrean Owl Twilight Grove Egg TBA Fantasy World – Glimmercap Turtle (59%)

– Sprout Pegasus (31%)

– Meteor Mole (9.95%) Moonlight Ridge Egg TBA Fantasy World – Sprout Pegasus (59%)

– Meteor Mole (31%)

– Rootkin Fox (9.95%) Starroot Oak Egg TBA Fantasy World – World Meteor Mole (58.5%)

– Rootkin Fox (30.5%)

– Starry Eye Bunny (9.8%)

– Scroll Dragon (1.1%) Aether Egg TBA Fantasy World – Rootkin Fox (58.5%)

– Starry Eye Bunny (30.5%)

– Scroll Dragon (9.8%)

– Wisp Wolf Crescent Moon Egg TBA Fantasy World – Scroll Dragon (66%)

– Wisp Wolf (34%)

– Telescope Owl

– Starlight Pony Whispering Hills Egg TBA Fantasy World – Boulder Boar (90%)

– Glow Worm (9%)

– Starry Tail Anteater (1%) Runestone Bluff Egg TBA Fantasy World – Glow Worm (90%)

– Starry Tail Anteater (9%)

– Totem Cub Totem Trail Egg TBA Fantasy World – Starry Tail Anteater (90%)

– Totem Cub (9%)

– Sprout Wyrmling (1%)

– Happy Cyclops Wyrmwatch Ridge Egg TBA Fantasy World – Totem Cub (90%)

– Sprout Wyrmling (9%)

– Happy Cyclops (1%)

– Runebound Bobcat Highcliff Sanctuary Egg TBA Fantasy World – Happy Cyclops (91%)

– Runebound Bobcat (9.1%)

– Glimmer Goat

– Ancestor Eagle Ember Cliffs Egg TBA Fantasy World – Charred Bat (90%)

– Charred Dragon (9%)

– Molten Wisp (1%) Charred Canyon Egg TBA Fantasy World – Charred Dragon (90%)

– Molten Wisp (9%)

– Molten Werelynx Ember Chasm Egg TBA Fantasy World – Molten Wisp (90%)

– Molten Werelynx (9%)

– Molten Gecko (1%)

– Ember Vulture Molten Nest Egg TBA Fantasy World – Molten Werelynx (90%)

– Molten Gecko (9%)

– Ember Vulture (1%)

– Obsidian Griffin Obsidian Spire Egg TBA Fantasy World – Ember Vulture (91%)

– Obsidian Griffin (9.1%)

– Firefossil Wolf

– Fire Kitsune

– Huge Obsidian Griffin Crystalfall Hollow Egg TBA Fantasy World – Archivist Ferret (90%)

– Scribe Squirrel (9%)

– Crystal Jackalope (1%) Glimmer Grottos Egg TBA Fantasy World – Scribe Squirrel (90%)

– Crystal Jackalope (9%)

– Sentry Drake (1%) Mirror Tome Path Egg TBA Fantasy World – Crystal Jackalope (90%)

– Sentry Drake (9%)

– Tome Owl (1%)

– Inkwell Wisp Scribes Terrace Egg TBA Fantasy World – Sentry Drake (90%)

– Tome Owl (9%)

– Inkwell Wisp (1%)

GrimoireAgony Archivists Tower Egg TBA Fantasy World – Inkwell Wisp (91%)

– Grimoire Agony (9.1%)

– Wise Cat

– Quartz Fox

– Huge Scribe Squirrel – Mystmire Bloom Egg TBA Fantasy World – Poofy Pixie (90%)

– Fiddlefern Cat (9%)

– Mushroom Frog (1%) – Lotus Fenlight Egg TBA Fantasy World – Fiddlefern Cat (90%)

– Mushroom Frog (9%)

– Fairy Grasshopper (1%) – Faerie Hex Glade Egg TBA Fantasy World – Mushroom Frog (90%)

– Fairy Grasshopper (9%)

– Mushroom Dragon (1%)

– Petal Pixie – Bloomcourt Terrace Egg TBA Fantasy World – Fairy Grasshopper (90%)

– Mushroom Dragon (9%)

– Petal Pixie (1%)

– Blooming Axolotl – Toadstool Throne Egg TBA Fantasy World – Petal Pixie (91%)

– Blooming Axolotl (9.1%)

– Rose Pooka

– Palace Pooka

– Huge Mushroom Dragon

Also Read:

All Exclusive Eggs and Their Pets

There are two Exclusive Eggs in Pet Simulator 99 that you can currently purchase from the in-game shop: Active Huge Egg and Treasure Egg. Here are their details:

Icon Eggs Where to Buy Cost Pets Active Huge Egg – Purchase The Forever Pack from the Exclusive Shop



– Purchase the Adventurer’s Lootbox from the Adventurer Store – The Forever Pack (50 Robux to 2,400 Robux)



– Adventurer’s Lootbox (100 Quest Medals) – Huge African Wild Dog

– Huge Bearserker

– Huge Bee

– Huge Beaver

– Huge Crocodile

– Huge Fancy Axolotl

– Huge Fluffy Cat

– Huge Gazelle

– Huge Giraffe

– Huge Gorilla

– Huge Guest Noob

– Huge Helicopter Cat

– Huge Honey Badger

– Huge Horse

– Huge Knight Beagle

– Huge Koi Fish

– Huge Llama

– Huge Lemur

– Huge Mermaid Cat

– Huge Moray Eel

– Huge Punksky

– Huge Red Panda

– Huge Rhino

– Huge Robber Pug

– Huge Shadow Dominus

– Huge Skateboard Bulldog

– Huge Sloth

– Huge Walrus

– Huge Zebra Treasure Egg – Purchase from the Exclusive Shop – 2 Eggs (240 Robux)

– 8 Eggs (950 Robux)

– 33 Eggs (2,950 Robux)

– 169 Eggs (14,500) – Treasure Scorpion: 50%

– Treasure Unicorn: 35%

– Treasure Golem: 13%

– Huge Treasure Scorpion: 1.5%

– Huge Treasure Golem: 0.39%

– Titanic Treasure Mimic: 0.1%

– Gargantuan Treasure Angelus (0.01%)

All Fishing World Eggs and Their Pets

Here is the list of all Fishing World Eggs, in Pet Simulator 99, with their cost, location, and the Pets they offer:

Icon Eggs Cost Location Pets Ahoy Egg 250 Fishing World Coins Fishing World – Pirate Dog (90%)

– Captain Octopus (10%)

– Skeleton Shark Forgotten Egg 500 Fishing World Coins Fishing World – Captain Octopus (90%)

– Skeleton Shark (10%)

– Leafy Seahorse Twisted Egg 1000 Fishing World Coins Fishing World – Skeleton Shark (90%)

– Leafy Seahorse (10%)

– Seamine Pufferfish Mystical Egg 2000 Fishing World Coins Fishing World – Leafy Seahorse (90%)

– Seamine Pufferfish (10%)

– Mystical Whale Kraken Egg 4000 Fishing World Coins Fishing World – Seamine Pufferfish (100%)

– Mystical Whale

– Rogue Squid

– Anglerfish

– Krakling Kraken

– Huge Pirate Dog Frozen Egg 6500 Fishing World Coins Fishing World – Snow Crab: 100%

– Mystical Whale

– Rogue Squid

– Anglerfish

– Beluga Whale

– Huge Pirate Dog

That concludes our guide on all Eggs in Pet Simulator 99. We hope you found this article helpful.