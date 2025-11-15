Home » Gaming » All Eggs in Pet Simulator 99 (November 2025)

Update: We updated this article with the latest Eggs in Pet Simulator 99 on November 12, 2025.

Eggs in Pet Simulator 99 are the main source of Pets. There are over 280 Eggs that you can find in all areas of every world. You can buy them with various in-game currencies, such as Coins, Platinum Coins, and more. The in-game shop also sells some Eggs for Robux. This article lists all Eggs in Pet Simulator 99 and their Pets.

All Eggs in Pet Simulator 99

How to Get Eggs in Pet Simulator 99?

You can purchase Eggs in all worlds of Pet Simulator 99. They cost different types of Coins based on the world in which the Eggs are located. The game also offers Exclusive Eggs, which you can buy from the in-game shop by spending Robux. Additionally, some Eggs can be found in a permanent event world, known as Fishing World Eggs.

Basically, we can categorize all currently available Eggs in Pet Simulator 99 into three categories: World Eggs, Exclusive Eggs, and Fishing World Eggs. After obtaining an Egg, you can hatch it instantly to get one of the Pets it offers. An Egg can grant up to four Pets; each has a drop chance depending on its rarity.

That said, here is the list of all currently available Eggs in Pet Simulator 99 under their respective categories:

List of All World Eggs in Pet Simulator 99 and Their Pets

Here is the list of all Eggs in Pet Simulator 99, categorized under their respective worlds, their cost, location, and the Pets they offer:

1. Spawn World Eggs in Pet Simulator 99

ImageEggsCostLocationPets
Cracked Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Cracked Egg90 CoinsArea 1 (Spawn)– Dog (25%)
– Corgi (25%)
– Cat (25%)
– Axolotl (25%)
Spotted Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Spotted Egg150 CoinsArea 1 (Spawn)– Bunny (64.5%)
– Chick (29%)
– Dalmation (6.45%)
Paw Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Paw Egg250 CoinsArea 2 (Colorful Forest)– Dalmation (38%)
– Ducky (38%)
– Monkey (19%)
– Parrot (5.2%)
Grass Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Grass Egg650 CoinsArea 3 (Castle)– Elephant (71.5%)
– Parrot (25%)
– Tiger (3.4%)
Wood Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Wood Egg1,500 CoinsArea 4 (Green Forest)– Squirrel (68%)
– Bear (37.5%)
– Tiger (4.75%)
Pumpkin EggPumpkin Egg4,000 CoinsArea 5 (Autumn)– Lamb (45.5%)
– Raccoon (32%)
– Fox (23%)
Hive Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Hive Egg6,000 CoinsArea 5 (Autumn)– Bee (63%)
– Turkey (31.5%)
– Scarecrow Cat (5.4%)
Acorn EggAcorn Egg9,500 CoinsArea 6 (Cherry Blossom)– Piggy (58%)
– Scarecrow Cat (38%
– Llama (4.1%)
Blossom EggBlossom Egg20,000 CoinsArea 7 (Farm)– White Bunny (62.5%)
– Chicken (37.5%)
– Flamingo (0.5%)
CorgiCorgi Egg45,000 CoinsArea 8 (Backyard)– Cow (89.5%)
– Flamingo (6.1%)
– Ladybug (4.2%)
Cat Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Cat Egg70,000 CoinsArea 8 (Backyard)– Turtle (49.5%)
– Ladybug (32.5%)
– Hedgehog (13%)
– Ugly Duckling (5.15%)
Dog Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Dog Egg100,000 CoinsMisty Falls (Area 9)– Ugly Duckling (62%)
– Froggy (31%)
– Umbrella Dog (6.95%)
Dragon Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Dragon Egg200,000 CoinsMine (Area 10)– Umbrella Dog (48%)
– Umbrella Cat (48%)
– Platypus (3.45%)
– Dragon (0.55%)
Rock Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Rock Egg350,000 CoinsMine (Area 10)– Platypus (68%)
– Firefly (27.5%)
– Dragon (4.75%)
Geode Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Geode Egg500,000 CoinsCrystal Caverns (Area 11)– Mining Dog (71%)
– Happy Rock (28.5%)
– Demolition Cat (0.725%)
Hut Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Hut Egg1 Gold BarDead Forest (Area 12)– Sapphire Carnubicle (51%)
– Demolition Cat (35.5%)
– Emerald Carnubicle (14%)
– Willow Wisp
Grave Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Grave Egg1 Gold Bar and 500,000 CoinsDead Forest (Area 12)– Bat (60%)
– Green Cobra (36%)
– Willow Wisp (4.2%)
Spike Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Spike Egg2 Gold BarDark Forest (Area 13)– Black Bear (62%)
– Griffin (37%)
– Guilded Raven (0.79%)
Sprout Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Sprout Egg4 Gold Bars and 500,000 CoinsMushroom Field (Area 14)– Guilded Raven (39.5%)
– Black Widow (56.5%)
– Shadow Griffin (4%)
– Agony
Mushroom Eggs in Pet SImulator 99Mushroom Egg6 Gold Bars and 500,000 CoinsMushroom Field (Area 14)– Slime (40%)
– Cyclops (40%)
– Shadow Griffin (16.5%)
– Agony (3.55%)
Spirit Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Spirit Egg9 Gold BarsEnchanted Forest (Area 15)– Mushroom Raccoon (56.5%)
– Enchanted Cat (28.5%)
– Enchanted Elephant (14.5%)
– Enchanted Deer (0.72%)
Crimson Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Crimson Egg20 Gold BarsCrimson Forest (Area 16)– Purple Cobra (64.5%)
– Enchanted Deer (31%)
– Butterfly (4.6%)
Overgrown Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Overgrown Egg40 Gold BarsJungle (Area 17)– Butterfly (57.5%)
– Peacock (37.5%)
– Bobcat (4.7%)
– Mystical Fox
Mossy Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Mossy Egg80 Gold BarsJungle Temple (Area 18)– Bobcat (49.5%)
– Chimpanzee (32.5%)
– Panther (15.5%)
– Mystical Fox (2.7%)
Jungle Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Jungle Egg100 Gold BarsJungle Temple (Area 18)– Sloth (58.5%)
– Lion (38%)
– Jaguar (3.15%)
Sandcastle Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Sandcastle Egg150 Gold BarsOasis (Area 19)– Lemur (74.5%)
– Jaguar (22.5%)
– Crocodile (2.7%)
– King Cobra (0.12%)
Palm Tree Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Palm Tree Egg250 Gold BarsOasis (Area 19)– Gecko (60%)
– Hippo (30%)
– Crocodile (9.7%)
Beach Ball Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Beach Ball Egg350 Gold BarsBeach (Area 20)– Seal (72%)
– Dolphin (25.5%)
– Pufferfish (2.65%)
– Axolotuus
Coral Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Coral Egg700 Gold BarsCoral Reef (Area 21)– Blue Fish (63%)
– Green Fish (31.5%)
– Goldfish (3.75%)
– Axolotuus (1.95%)
Anchor Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Anchor Egg1,500 Gold BarsShipwreck (Area 22)– Goldfish (58.5%)
– Jellyfish (29.5%)
– Mantis Shrimp (9.5%)
– Kraken (2.35%)
Atlantis Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Atlantis Egg3.000 Gold BarsAtlantis (Area 23)– Kraken (77.5%)
– Stingray (19.5%)
– Hydra (2.8%)
Tropical Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Tropical Egg6,000 Gold BarsPalm Beach (Area 24)– Mermaid Cat (72.5%)
– Poseidon Dog (25.5%)
– Poseidon Corgi (2.2%)
Beach Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Beach Egg8,500 Gold BarsPalm Beach (Area 24)– Moray Eel (74.5%)
– Whale Shark (22.5%)
– Shark (2.7%)
– Midnight Axolotl
Coconut Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Coconut Egg10,000 Gold BarsTiki (Area 25)– Flower Gecko (77.5%)
– Shark (19.5%)
– Midnight Axolotl (2.9%)
Tiki Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Tiki Egg25,000 Gold BarsPrivate Cove (Area 26)– Luau Cat (78%)
– Luau Seal (20%)
– Pineapple Cat (2.4%)
– TIki Dominus
Sand Bucket Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Sand Bucket Egg35,000 Gold BarsPrivate Cove (Area 26)– Sandcastle Cat (78%)
– Sandcastle Dog (20%)
– Fish in a Bucket (2.4%)
– Tiki Dominus (0.1%)
Sunny Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Sunny Egg50,000 Gold BarsPrivate Tavern (Area 27)– Turtle in a Bucket (79%)
– Fish in a Bucket (18.5%)
– Sailor Shark (2.4%)
– Hydra Axolotl
Pirate Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Pirate Egg75,000 Gold BarsPrivate Tavern (Area 27)– Sailor Shark (93%)
– Pirate Cat (4.6%)
– Sailor Dolphin (2.15%)
– Hydra Axolotl (0.135%)
Ship Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Ship Egg100,000 Gold BarsShanty Town (Area 28)– Pirate Cat (83%)
– Pirate Panda (13%)
– Pirate Parrot (2.55%)
– African Wild Dog (1.4%)
Zebra Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Zebra Egg150,000 Gold BarsShanty Town (Area 28)– Giraffe (77%)
– Zebra (16%)
– African Wild Dog (7.25%)
– Cheetah (0.15%)
Cheetah Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Cheetah Egg200.000 Gold BarsDesert Village (Area 29)– Gazelle (85.5%)
– Quokka (13.5%)
– Cheetah (0.87%)
– Rhino (0.22%)
Cactus Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Cactus Egg300,000 Gold BarsDesert Village (Area 29)– Gorilla (83%)
– Quokka (15.5%)
– Rhino (1.55%)
Fossil Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Fossil Egg450,000 Gold BarsFossil Digsite (Area 30)– Rhino (82.5%)
– Armadillo (14.5%)
– Kangaroo (1.85%)
– Hyena (0.945%)
Egyptian Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Egyptian Egg950,000 Gold BarsDesert Pyramids (Area 31)– Dino (82.5%)
– Hyena (15.5%)
– Spitting Dino (2.25%)
– Fossil Dragon (0.16%)
– Dino Cat
Sandstone Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Sandstone Egg2 Platinum CoinsRed Desert (Area 32)– Desert Cat (83.5%)
– Camel (14.5%)
– Scorpion (1.95%)
– Sphinx
Cowboy Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Cowboy Egg4 Platinum CoinsWild West (Area 33)– Scorpion (78%)
– Desert Ram (18.5%)
– Puma (1.95%)
– Honey Badger (1.7%)
Canyon Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Canyon Egg9 Platinum CoinsGrand Canyons (Area 34)– Puma (33%)
– Horse (13%)
– Bull (2.3%)
– Yee-haw Dog (1.85%)
Hyena Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Hyena Egg20 Platinum CoinsSafari (Area 35)– Bull (86%)
– Coat (12.5%)
– Bison (1.6%)
Melted Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Melted Egg40 Platinum CoinsMountains (Area 36)– Deer (84%)
– Moose (13%)
– Snow Ram (2.4%)
– Fawn (0.145%)
Snow Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Snow Egg80 Platinum CoinsSnow Village (Area 37)– Snow Ram (67%)
– Snow Dog (20.5%)
– Snow Cat (10.5%)
– Snow Leopard (1.85%)
– Narwhal
Icicle Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Icicle Egg150 Platinum CoinsIcy Peaks (Area 38)– Snow Squirrel (64%)
– Puffin (32%)
– Narwhal (4.15%)
– Snow Fox (0.105%)
Snowman Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Snowman Egg350 Platinum CoinsIce Rink (Area 39)– Penguin (89.5%)
– Snow Fox (5.65%)
– Bearserker (3.55%)
– Snow Dragon (1.25%)
– Snoman (0.16%)
Yeti Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Yeti Egg750 Platinum CoinsSki Town (Area 40)– Walrus (88%)
– Snow Dragon (10.5%0
– Snowman (1.25%)
– Cheerful yeti (0.16%)
Ice Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Ice Egg1,500 Platinum CoinsHot Springs (Area 41)– Snowman (64%)
– Husky (29.5%)
– Cheerful Yeti (6.15%)
– Polar Bear (0.16%)
Thawed Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Thawed Egg3,500 Platinum CoinsFire and Ice (Area 42)– Lava Slime (61%)
– Ice Slime (30.5%)
– Sabertooth Tiger (3.95%)
– Angry Yeti (3.85%)
– Icemortuus
Magma Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Magma Egg7,000 Platinum CoinsVolcano (Area 43)– Sabretooth Tiger (61.5%)
– Hell Rock (30.5%)
– Three Headed Dragon (4%)
– Phoenix (4%)
Obsidian Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Obsidian Egg15,000 Platinum CoinsObsidian Cave (Area 44)– Three Headed Dragon (4%)
– Phoenix (3.4%)
– Hell Spider (1.2%)
– Hound of Hades
Volcano Eggs in Pet Simulator 99 Volcano Egg30,000 Platinum CoinsLava Forest (Area 45)– Hell Chick (79%)
– Hell Spider (15.5%)
– Mortuus (5.65%)
– Hound of Hades (0.13%)
– Wyvern of Hades
Bone Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Bone Egg70,000 Platinum CoinsUnderworld (Area 46)– Fire Cat (64%)
– Fire Dog (32%)
– Fire Horse (4.15%)
– Wyvern of Hades
Tentacle Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Tentacle Egg150,000 Platinum CoinsUnderworld Bridge (Area 47)– Hell Bat (79.5%)
– Hell Fox (20%)
– Demon
Hell Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Hell Egg300,000 Platinum CoinsUnderworld Castle (Area 48)– Flamortuus (98.5%)
– Lemon (1.25%)
– Hellish Axolotl (0.16%)
Metal Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Metal Egg650,000 Platinum CoinsMetal Dojo (Area 49)– Cyborg Bunny (79.5%)
– Cyborg Panda (20%)
– Cyborg Dragon (0.635%)
– Cyborg Dominus
Sakura Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Sakura Egg1 Platinum Bar and 500,000 Platinum CoinsFire Dojo (Area 50)– Ninja Turtle (89.5%)
– Ninja Maskot (10.5%)
– Ninja Cat
– Cyborg Dominus
Ninja Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Ninja Egg3 Platinum BarsSamurai Village (Area 51)– Ninja Raccoon (62%)
– Samurai Bull (29.5%)
– Samurai Dragon (6.65%)
– Kitsune Fox (1.25%)
– Cyborg Dominus (0.13%)
Lantern Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Lantern Egg6 Platinum Bars and 500,000 Platinum CoinsBamboo Forest (Area 52)– Kitsune Fox (73%)
– Panda (20%)
– Ronin Panda (5.65%)
– Red Panda (1.25%)
– Ancient Dragon
Bonsai Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Bonsai Egg15 Platinum BarsZen Garden (Area 53)– White Tiger (71.5%)
– Woodpecker (25%)
– Koi Fish (3.55%)
– Ancient Dragon (0.13%)
Garden Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Garden Egg30 Platinum BarsFlower Field (Area 54)– Blossom Bunny (46.5%)
– Rose Butterfly (30%)
– Garden Cat (20%)
– Sunflower Lion (3.55%)
Pixie Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Pixie Egg70 Platinum BarsFairytale Meadows (Area 55)– Fairy Bee (48.5%)
– Fairy Ladybug (30%)
– Pixie Fox (20%)
– Pixie Squirrel (1.25%)
Pedal Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Pedal Egg150 Platinum BarsFairycastle Castle (Area 56)– Pixie Squirrel (46.5%)
– Rabbit (30%)
– Fairy (20%)
– Starry Owl (3.55%)
Crowned Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Crowned Egg350 Platinum BarsRoyal Kingdom (Area 57)– Fluffy Cat (46.5%)
– King Cow (30%)
– Queen Piggy (20%)
– Royal Peacock (3.55%)
– Knight Beagle
Royal Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Royal Egg750 Platinum BarsFairy Castle (Area 58)– Prince Donkey (96.5%)
– Princess Dragon (3.55%)
– Knight Beagle
– Unicorn Kitten
Dandelion Eggs in Pet SimulatorDandelion Egg1.5k Platinum BarsCozy Village (Area 59)– Hamster (50%)
– Tulip Hedgehog (40%)
– Calico Cat (10%)
– Unicorn Kitten
Colorful Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Colorful Egg3.5k Platinum BarsRainbow River (Area 60)– Colorful Fish (65%)
– Colorful Slime (30%)
– Unicorn Kitten (5%)
– Colorful Wisp
Colorful Geode Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Colorful Geode Egg8k Platinum BarsColorful Mines (Area 61)– Mining Axolotl (60%)
– Mining Cat (30%)
– Colorful Wisp (10%)
– Colorful Rock
Colorful Mosaic Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Colorful Mosaic Egg20k Platinum BarsColorful Mountains (Area 62)– Shiba (70%)
– Colorful Firefly (22%)
– Colorful Rock (6%)
– Lunar Moth (2%)
Frosted Geode Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Frosted Geode Egg40k Platinum BarsFrost Mountains (Area 63)– Frost Bear (70%)
– Frost Axolotl (29%)
– Jolly Penguin (1%)
– Jolly Cat
– Colorful Dragon
Ice Sculpture Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Ice Sculpture Egg85k Platinum BarsIce Sculptures (Area 64)– Frost Rabbit (45%)
– Frost Fox (30%)
– Hot Cocoa Cat (15%)
– Jolly Cat (7%)
– Ice Snowman (3%)
– Colorful Dragon
Hot Cocoa Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Hot Cocoa Egg200k Platinum BarsSnowman Town (Area 65)– Ice Snowman (55%)
– Ice Corgi (34%)
– Colorful Dragon (10%)
– Ice Penguin (1%)
– North Pole Bunny
Ice Castle Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Ice Castle Egg450k Platinum BarsIce Castle (Area 66)– Ice Penguin (50%)
– Silver Moose (40%)
– North Pole Bunny (9%)
– Silver Bison (1%)
– Pajamas Cat
Teddy Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Teddy Egg950k Platinum BarsPolar Express (Area 67)– Pajamas Dog (70%)
– Train Conductor Cat (29%)
– Train Conductor Dog (1%)
– Teddy Bear
– Snowflake Dominus
Firefly Eggs in Pet SimulatorFirefly Egg2 Emerald CoinsFirefly Gold Coast (Area 68)– Cold Ladybug (75%)
– Teddy Bear (19%)
– Cold Butterfly (5%)
– Cold Firefly (1%)
– Snowflake Dominus
Golden Brick Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Golden Brick Egg4 Emerald Coins and 500k Platinum BarsGolden Road (Area 69)– Cold Firefly: 62.5%
– Orange Parrot: 31%
– Snowflake Dominus: 5.2%
– Golden Retriever: 1.05%
– Tabby Cat: 0.105%
Cobblestone Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Cobblestone Egg10 Emerald CoinsNo Path Forest (Area 70)– Golden Retriever (70%)
– Enchanted Fox:
20%
– Tabby Cat: 9%
– Enchanted Raccoon:
1%
– Enchanted Dragon
Ruins Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Ruins Egg25 Emerald CoinsAncient Ruins (Area
71)		– Enchanted Racoon:
(70%)
– Rock Cat (20%)
– Enchanted Dragon (
9%)
– Rock Dog (1%)
– Rock Dragon
Runic Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Runic Egg50 Emerald CoinsRunic Altar (Area 72)– Rock Dog (70%)
– Relic Bat (20%)
– Rock Dragon (9%)
– Relic Cyclops (1%)
– Relic Agony
Wizard Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Wizard Egg100 Emerald CoinsWizard Tower (Area 73)– Relic Cyclops (70%)
– Goblin (20%)
– Relic Agony (10%)
– Owl
– Wizard Westie
Witch Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Witch Egg250 Emerald CoinsAncient Witch Marsh (Area 74)– Potion Poodle (70%)
– Owl (29%)
– Wizard Westie (1%)
– Witch Cat
– Broomstick Cargi
– Imp
Eerie Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Eerie Egg550 Emerald CoinsHaunted Forest (Area 75)– Scary Corgi (75%)
– Scary Cat (20%)
– Werewolf (5%)
– Broomstick Cargi
– Imp
Abyssal Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Abyssal Egg1.5k Emerald CoinsHaunted Graveyard (Area 76)– Zombie Squirrel (50%)
– Zombie Cargi (20%)
– Broomstick Cargi (19%)
– Zombie Bull (10%)
– Imp (1%)
Cursed Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Cursed Egg3k Emerald CoinsHaunted Mansion (Area 77)– Imp (70%)
– Ghost Cat (20%)
– Detective Terrier (9%)
– Vampire Bat (1%)
– Grim Reaper
Dungeon Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Dungeon Egg6.5k Emerald CoinsDungeon Entrance (Area 78)– Vampire Bat (70%)
– Ghost (20%)
– Grim Reaper (9%)
– Skeleton (1%)
– Reaper
Shadow EggsShadow Egg15k Emerald CoinsDungeon (Area 79)– Skeleton (70%)
– Blue Slime (20%)
– Reaper (9%)
– Queen Slime (1%)
– Stacked King Slime
Treasure EggsTreasure Egg30k Emerald CoinsTreasure Dungeon (Area 80)– Queen Slime (70%)
– Red Dragon (20%)
– Stacked King Slime (9%)
– Robber Goblin (1%)
– Knight Cat
Empyrean EggsEmpyrean Egg70k Emerald CoinsEmprean Dungeon (Area 81)– Robber Goblin (70%)
– Empyrean Snake (20%)
– Knight Cat (9%)
– Empyrean Stallion (1%)
– Empyrean Fox
Mythic EggsMythic Egg150k Emerald CoinsMythic Dugeon (Area 82)– Empyrean Stallion (9-0%)
– Empyrean Fox (9%)
– Encrusted Wolf (1%)
– Encrusted Dragon
Cotton Candy EggsCotton Candy Egg350k Emerald CoinsCotton Candy Forest (Area 83)– Encrusted Wolf (70%)
– Cotton Candy Lamb (20%)
– Encrusted Dragon (9%)
– Cotton Candy Cow (1%)
– Cotton Candy Unicorn
Gummy Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Gummy Egg800k Emerald CoinsGummy Forest (Area 84)– Cotton Candy (70%)
– Gummy Raccoon (20%)
– Cotton Candy Unicorn (9%)
– Gummy Bear (1%)
– Gummy Fox
Ice Cream EggsIce Cream Egg2 Emerald BarsChocolate Waterfall (Area 85)– Gummy Bear (50%)
– Chocolate Bag (25%)
– Chocolate Frog (15%)
– Gummy Fox (9%)
– Chocolate Bunny (1%)
– Chocolate Hippo
Sweet EggsSweets Egg4 Emerald BarsSweets (Area 86)– Chocolate Bunny (70%)
– Blue Marshmallow Chick (20%)
– Chocolate Hippo (9%)
– Pink Marshmallow Chick (1%)
– Cupcake
Toy EggsToy Egg9 Emerald BarsToy and Rocks (Area 87)– Pink Marshmallow Chick: 50%
– Pastel Sock Bear: 25%
– Pastel Sock Bunny: 15%
– Cupcake: 9%
– Pastel Sock Corgi: 1%
Pastel Sock Dragon
Carnival EggsCarnival Egg20 Emerald BarsCarnival (Area 88)– Pastel Cock Corgi: 50%
– Carnival Elephant: 25%
– Carnival Panda: 15%
– Pastel Sock Dragon: 9%
– Clown Cat: 1%
– Hot Dog
Hot Air Balloon EggsHot Air Balloon45 Emerald BarsTheme Park (Area 89)– Clown Hat: 70%
– Popcorn Hat: 20%
– Hot Dog: 9%
– Hot Air Balloon: 1%
– Basketball Retriever
Cloud Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Cloud Egg100 Emerald BarsClouds (Area 90)– Hot Air Balloon: 90%
– Basketball Retriever: 9%
– Cloud Penguin: 1%
– Cloud Monkey
Cloud Garden EggsCloud Garden Egg200 Emerald BarsCloud Garden (Area 91)– Cloud Penguin: 90%
– Cloud Monkey: 9%
– Bolossom Squirrel: 1%
– Blossom Kai Fish
Cloud Forest EggsCloud Forest Egg500 Emerald BarsCloud Forest (Area 92)– Blossom Squirrel: 90%
– Blossom Kai Fish: 9%
– Cloud Hedgehog: 1%
– Pastel Deer
Cloud House EggsCloud House Egg1k Emerald BarsCloud Houses (Area 93)– Cloud Hedgehog: 90%
– Pastel Deer: 9%
– Cloud Bat: 1%
– Cloud Dog
Cloud Castle EggsCloud Castle Egg2.5k Emerald BarsCloud Palace (Area 94)– Cloud Bat: 90%
– Cloud Dog: 9%
– Royal Cloud Cat: 1%
– Royal Cloud Corgi
Angel EggsAngel Egg5.5k Emerald BarsHeaven Gates (Area 95)– Royal Cloud Cat: 70%
– Angel Cat: 20%
– Royal Cloud Corgi: 9%
– Angel Dog: 1%
– Heavenly Peacock
Heaven EggsHeaven Egg10k Emerald BarsHeaven (Area 96)– Angel Dog: 70%
– Dove: 20%
– Heavenly Rock: 9%
– Pegasus: 1%
– Angelus
Heaven Castle EggsHeaven Castle Egg30k Emerald BarsHeaven Gate Castle (Area 97)– Pegasus: 70%
– Empyrean Axolotl: 20%
– Angelus: 9%
– Empyrean Dragon: 1%
– Vibrant Whale
Colorful Cloud EggsColorful Cloud Egg60k Emerald BarsColorful Cards (Area 98)– Empyrean Dragon: 70%
– Pastel Elephant: 20%
– Vibrant Whale: 9%
– Pastel Griffin: 1%
– Pastel Goat
Rainbow EggsRainbow Egg150k Emerald BarsRainbow Road (Area 99)– Pastel Griffin: 70%
– Pastel Goat: 30%
– Vibrant Cobra
– Vibrant Toucan
– Sun Angelus

2. Tech World Eggs in Pet Simulator 99

IconEggsCostLocationPets
Tech Circuit EggsTech Circuit Egg9k Tech CoinsTech Spawn (Area 100)– Cyborg Cat (90%)
– Cyborg Dog (10%)
Tech City Eggs Tech City Egg10k Tech CoinsFuturistic City (Area 101)– Cyborg Cat (90%)
– Cyborg Dog (10%)
– Cyborg Corgi (1%)
– Cyborg Ducky
Tech Forest EggsTech Forest Egg40k Tech CoinsHologram Forest (Area 102)– Cyborg Corgi (90%)
– Cyborg Ducky (9%)
– Cyborg Squirrel (1%)
– Cyborg Cat
Tech Silo EggsTech Silo Egg75k Tech CoinsRobot Farm (Area 103)– Cyborg Squirrel (90%)
– Cyborg Bat (9%)
– Cyborg Piggy (1%)
– Cyborg Cow
Tech Data EggsTech Data Egg150k Tech CoinsBit Stream (Area 104)– Cyborg Piggy (90%)
– Cyborg Cow (9%)
– Cyber Axolotl (1%)
– Cyber Bat
Tech Cuboid EggsTech Cuboid Egg300k Tech CoinsNeon Mine (Area 105)– Cyber Axolotl (70%)
– Cyber Slime (20%)
– Cyber Ducky (9%)
– Cyber Dragon (1%)
– Cyber Fox
Tech Sprout EggsTech Sprout Egg650k Tech CoinsMushroom Lab (Area 106)– Cyber Dragon (99%)
– Cyber Agony (1%)
– Cyber Bunny
Tech Tree EggsTech Tree Egg1 Tech Bar and 500k Tech CoinsVirtual Garden (Area 107)– Cyber Agony (99%)
– Cyber Bear (1%)
– Cyber Raccoon
Tech Incubator EggsTech Incubator Egg2 Tech bars and 500k Tech CoinsData Farm Tree (Area 108)– Cyber Bear (99%)
– Hi-Tech Bee (1%)
– Hi-Tech Ladybug
Tech Overgrown EggsTech Overgrown Egg5 Tech BarsTech Jungle (Area 109)– Hi-Tech Bee (90%)
– Hi-Tech Ladybug (9%)
– Hi-Tech Monkey (1%)
– Hi-Tech Parrot
Tech magna EggsTech Magna Egg10 Tech BarsLava Jungle (Area 110)– Hi-Tech Monkey (90%)
– Hi-Tech Parrot (9%)
– Hi-Tech Sloth (1%)
– Hi-Tech Tiger
Tech Oasis EggsTech Oasis Egg20 Tech barsOasis Runs (Area 111)– Hi-Tech Sloth (90%)
– Hi-Tech Tiger (9%)
– Hi-Tech Flamingo (1%)
– Hi-Tech Elephant
Tech Palm EggsTech Palm Egg40 Tech BarsFuture Beach (Area 112)– Hi-Tech Flamingo (90%)
– Hi-Tech Elephant (9%)
– Abyssal Axolotl (1%)
– Abyssal Seal
Tech Coral EggsTech Coral Egg80 Tech BarsTech Reef (Area 113)– Abyssal Axolotl (90%)
– Abyssal Seal (9%)
– Abyssal Pufferfish (1%)
– Abyssal Shark
Tech Ship EggsTech Ship Egg150 Tech BarsRobo Pirates (Area 114)– Abyssal Pufferfish (1%)
– Abyssal Shark
– Abyssal Fish (1%)
– Abyssal Dolphin
Tech Ruins EggsTech Ruins Egg300 Tech BarsCyber Cove (Area 115)– Abyssal Fish (90%)
– Abyssal Dolphin (9%)
– Abyssal Parrot (1%)
– Abyssal Kraken
Tech Dusty EggsTech Dusty Egg650 Tech BarsTech Spawn (Area 116)– Abyssal Parrot (90%)
– Abyssal Kraken (9%)
– Tech Camel (1%)
– Tech Puma
Tech Limunati EggsTech Luminati Egg1.5k Tech BarsCharged Pyramids (Area 117)– Tech Camel (90%)
– Tech Puma (9%)
– Tech Scorpion (1%)
– Tech Sphinx
Tech Cactus EggsTech Cactus Egg2.5k Tech BarsFallout Desert (Area 118)– Tech Scorpion (90%)
– Tech Sphinx (9%)
– Tech Horse (1%)
– Tech Bull
Tech Cowboy EggsTech Cowboy Egg5k Tech BarsTech Wild West (Area 119)– Tech Horse (90%)
– Tech Bull (9%)
– Tech Yee-haw Cat (1%)
– Tech Yee-haw Dog
Tech Canyon EggsTech Canyon Egg10k Tech BarsCuboid Canyon (Area 120)– Tech Yee-haw Cat (90%)
– Tech Yee-haw Dog (9%)
– Tech Goat (1%)
– Tech Griffin
Tech Snow EggsTech Snow Egg20k Tech BarsFrozen Mountains (Area 121)– Tech Goat (70%)
– Frostbyte Snow Ram (20%)
– Tech Griffin (9%)
– Frostbyte Fox (1%)
– Frostbyte Dragon
Tech Mossy EggsTech Mossy Egg45k Tech BarsFrostbyte Forest (Area 122)– Frostbyte Fox (90%)
– Frostbyte Dragon (9%)
– Frostbyte Deer (1%)
– Frostbyte Snow Leopard
Tech Ice Crystal EggsTech Ice Crystal90k Tech BarsForcefield Mine (Area 123)– Frostbyte Deer (90%)
– Frostbyte Snow Leopard (9%)
– Frostbyte Husky (1%)
– Frostbyte Bat
Tech Flurry EggsTech Flurry Egg200k Tech BarsCyber Base Camp (Area 124)– Frostbyte Husky (70%)
– Frostbyte Bat (29%)
– Frostbyte Bear (1%)
– Frostbyte Yeti
– Frostbyte Snowman
– M-6 PROTOTYPE
Tech Ice Circuit EggsTech Ice Fruit350k Tech BarsFrosted City (Area 125)– Frostbyte Cat (90%)
– Frostbyte Bat (10%)
Tech Glacier EggsTech Glacier Egg750k Tech BarsCracked Iceberg (Area 126)– Frostbyte Cat (90%)
– Frostbyte Penguin (9%)
– Frostbyte Walrus (1%)
– Frostbyte Narwhal
Tech Melted EggsTech Melted Egg1 Tech Gold Coin and 500k Tech BarsMelted River (Area 127)– Frostbyte Walrus (90%)
– Frostbyte Narwhal (9%)
– Melted Slime (1%)
– Melted Rock
Tech Nexus EggsTech Nexus Egg3 Tech Gold Coins and 500k Tech BarsNexus (Area 128)– Melted Slime (90%)
– Melted Rock (9%)
– Happy Customer (1%)
– Evil Computer
Nuclear Crack EggsNuclear Crack Egg7 Tech Gold CoinsSecure Coast (Area 129)– Happy Computer (90%)
– Evil Computer (9%)
– Nuclear Axolotl (1%)
– Nuclear Dragon
Nuclear Forest EggsNuclear Forest Egg15 Tech Gold CoinsNuclear Forest (Area 130)– Nuclear Axolotl (90%)
– Nuclear Dragon (9%)
– Nuclear Squirrel (1%)
– Nuclear Wolf
Nuclear Mine EggsNuclear Mine Egg30 Tech Gold CoinsRadiation Mine (Area 131)– Nuclear Squirrel (90%)
– Nuclear Wolf (9%)
– Nuclear Mining Cat (1%)
– Nuclear Mining Dog
Nuclear EggsNuclear Egg60 Tech Gold CoinsExploded Reactor (Area 132)– Nuclear Mining Cat (90%)
– Nuclear Mining Dog (9%)
– Nuclear Mortuus (1%)
– Nuclear Agony
Tech Rocket EggsTech Rocket Egg150 Tech Gold CoinsSpaceship Dock (Area 133)– Nuclear Mortuus (90%)
– Nuclear Agony (9%)
– Astronaut Cat (1%)
– Astronaut Dog
Tech Planets EggsTech Planets Egg250 Tech Gold CoinsRocky Planet (Area 134)– Astronaut Cat (90%)
– Astronaut Dog (9%)
– Meebo The Alien (1%)
– Star Surfer
Tech Moon EggsTech Moon Egg550 Tech Gold CoinsLunar Planet (Area 135)– Meebo The Alien (90%)
– Star Surfer (9%)
– Lunar Fox (1%)
– Lunar Deer
Tech Mars EggsTech Mars Egg1k Tech Gold CoinsMars Planet (Area 136)– Lunar Fox (90%)
– Lunar Deer (9%)
– Red Fluffy (1%)
– Red Woofy
Tech Saturn EggsTech Saturn Egg2.5k Tech Gold CoinsSaturn Planet (Area 137)– Red Fluffy (90%)
– Red Woofy (9%)
– Blue Fluffy
Tech Comet Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Tech Comet Egg5k Tech Gold CoinsComet Planet (Area 138)– Blue Fluffy (90%)
– Comet Cyclops (1%)
– Comeg Agony
Tech Galaxy Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Tech Galaxy Egg10k Tech Gold CoinsGalaxy Port (Area 139)– Comet Cyclops (90%)
– Comet Agony (9%)
– Galaxy Axolotl (1%)
– Galaxy Fox
Electric Garden EggsElectric Garden Egg25k Tech Gold CoinsElectric Garden (Area 140)– Galaxy Axolotl (90%)
– Galaxy Fox (9%)
– Electric Fox (1%)
– Electric Bunny
Electric City EggsElectric City Egg50k Tech Gold CoinsMutated Forest (Area 141)– Electric Fox (90%)
– Electric Bunny (9%)
– Electric Bear (1%)
– Electric Griffin
Electric Forest EggsElectric Forest Egg100k Tech Gold CoinsNeon City (Area 142)– Electric Bear (90%)
– Electric Griffin (9%)
– Electric Cat (1%)
– Electric Gorgi
Electric EggsElectric Egg200k Tech Gold CoinsArcade Town (Area 143)– Electric Cat (90%)
– Electric Gorgi (9%)
– Electric Unicorn (1%)
– Electric Dragon
Tech Factory EggsTech Factory Egg450k Tech Gold CoinsRobot Town (Area 144)– Electric Unicorn (90%)
– Electric Dragon (9%)
– Robot (1%)
– M-2 Prototype
Tech Robot EggsTech Robot Egg1 Tech BarEgg Incubator (Area 145)– Robot (90%)
– M-2 Prototype (9%)
– A-36 (1%)
– M-10 Prototype
Tech Hive EggsTech Hive Egg2 Tech BarsHi-Tech Hive (Area 146)– A-36
– M-10 Prototype
– Robot Bee
– M-B Prototype
Alien Garden EggsAlien Garden Egg4 Tech Bars and 500k Tech Gold CoinsSpore Garden (Area 147)– Robot Bee (90%)
– M-B Prototype (9%)
– Gleebo The Alien (1%)
– Alien Arachnid
Alien Forest EggsAlien Forest Egg9 Tech Bar and 500k Tech Gold CoinsUFO Forest (Area 148)– Gleebo The Alien (70%)
– Nine Eyed Alien (20%)
– Alien Arachnid (9%)
– Alien Axolotl (1%)
– Alien Parasite
Alien Lab EggsAlien Lab Egg20 Tech BarsAlien Lab (Area 149)– Alien Axolotl (70%)
– Alien Parasite (29%)
– Bleebo The Alien (1%)
– Jelly Bean
– Meebo in a Spaceship
Alien UFO EggsAlien UFO Egg45 Tech BarsAlien Mothership (Area 150)– Alien Octopus (90%)
– Brain (10%)
Space Forge EggsSpace Forge Egg95 Tech BarsSpace Forge (Area 151)– Alien Octopus (90%)
– Brain (9%)
– Forged Cyclops (1%)
– Forged Robot
Space Factory EggsSpace Factory Egg200 Tech BarsSpace Factory (Area 152)– Froged Cyclops (90%)
– Forged Robot (9%)
– Forged Hedgehog (1%)
– Forged Turtle
Space Junkyard EggsSpace Junkyard Egg450 Tech BarsSpace Junkyard (Area 153)– Forged Hedgehog (90%)
– Forged Turtle (9%)
– Junkyard Bat (1%)
– Junkyard Hound
Steampunk Gears EggsSteampunk Gears Egg1k Tech BarsSteampunk Alley (Area 154)– Junkyard Bat (70%)
– Cat Magician (20%)
– Junkyard Hound (9%)
– Sophisticated Fox (1%)
– Steampunk Fish
Steampunk lantern eggsSteampunk Lantern Egg2k Tech BarsSteampunk Town (Area 155)– Sophisticated Fox (70%)
– Toy Mouse (20%)
– Steampunk Fish (9%)
– Ducky Magician (1%)
– Mechanical Spider
Steampunk Clockwork EggsSteampunk Clockwork Egg5k Tech BarsSteampunk Clockwork (Area 156)– Ducky Magician (70%)
– Steampunk Octopus (20%)
– Mechanical Spider (9%)
– Steampunk Crocodile (1%)
– Mining Hole
Steampunk Airship EggsSteampunk Airship Egg10k Tech BarsSteampunk Airship (Area 157)– Steampunk Crocodile (70%)
– Steampunk Wolf (20%)
– Mining Hole (9%)
– Steampunk Bat (1%)
– Blimp Dragon
Motherboard EggsMotherboard Egg25k Tech BarsCircuit Board (Area 158)– Steampunk Bat (90%)
– Blimp Dragon (9%)
– Circuit Cat (1%)
– Circuit Slime
Aura EggsAura Egg50k Tech BarsMothership Circuit Board (Area 159)– Circuit Board (90%)
– Circuit Slime (9%)
– Circuit Corgi (1%)
– Circuit Griffin
Wizard Ruins EggsWizard Ruins Egg100k Tech BarsWizard Ruins (Area 160)– Circuit Corgi (90%)
– Circuit Griffin (9%)
– Relic Squirrel (1%)
– Relic Goblin
Wizard Temple EggsWizard Temple Egg250k Tech BarsWizard Forest (Area 161)– Relic Squirrel (90%)
– Relic Goblin (9%)
– Relic Bear (1%)
– Relic Dragon
Wizard Forest EggsWizard Forest Egg550k Tech BarsWizard Tech Forst (Area 162)– Relic Bear (90%)
– Relic Dragon (9%)
– Relic Fox (1%)
– Relic Raccoon
Wizard Tower EggsWizard Tower Egg1 Tech Platinum Coin and 500k Tech BarsWizard Tech Tower (Area 163)– Relix Fox (90%)
– Relic Raccoon (9%)
– Wizard Cat (1%)
– Wizard Raccoon
Wizard Dungeon EggsWizard Dungeon Egg3 Tech Platinum CoinsWizard Dungeon (Area 164)– Wizard Cat (90%)
– Wizard Unicorn (9%)
– Runic Wolf (1%)
– Runic Agony
Cyberpunk Undercity EggsCyberpunk Undercity Egg6 Tech Platinum CoinsCyberpunk Undercity (Area 165)– Runic Wolf (90%)
– Runic Agony (9%)
– Cyberpunk Gecko (1%)
– Cyberpunk Axolotl
Cyberpunk Industrial EggsCyberpunk Industrial Egg15 Tech Platinum CoinsCyberpunk Industrial (Area 166)– Cyberpunk Gecko (90%)
– Cyberpunk Axolotl (9%)
– Cyberpunk Granny (1%)
– Cyberpunk Meerkat
Cyberpunk City EggsCyberpunk City Egg30 Tech Platinum CoinsCyberpunk City (Area 167)– Cyberpunk Bunny (90%)
– Cyberpunk Meerkat (9%)
– Cyberpunk Cat (1%)
– Cyberpunk Dog
Cyberpunk Road EggsCyberpunk Road Egg70 Tech Platinum CoinsCyberpunk Road (Area 168)– Cyberpunk Cat (90%)
– Cyberpunk Dog (9%)
– Cyberpunk Spider (1%)
– Cyberpunk Ghost
Tech Kyoto EggsTech Kyoto Egg150 Tech Platinum CoinsTech Ninja Kyoto (Area 169)– Cyberpunk Spider (90%)
– Cyberpunk Ghost (9%)
– Tech Ninja (1%)
– Tech Ninja Giraffe
Tech Samurai EggsTech Samurai Egg350 Tech Platinum CoinsTech Samurai (Area 170)– Tech Ninja Panda (90%)
– Tech Ninja Giraffe (9%)
– Tech Samurai Cat (1%)
– Tech Samurai Dragon
Tech Dojo EggsTech Dojo Egg750 Tech Platinum CoinsTech Ninja Village (Area 171)– Tech Samurai Cat (90%)
– Tech Samurai Dragon (9%)
– Tech Ninja Red Panda (1%)
– Tech Ninja Cow
Tech Sakura EggsTech Sakura Egg1.5k Tech Platinum CoinsTech Ninja City (Area 172)– Tech Ninja Red Panda (90%)
– Tech Ninja Cow (9%)
– Cyberpunk Husky (1%)
– Cyberpunk Lemur
Dominus Rex EggsDominus Rex Egg3.5k Tech Platinum CoinsDominus Dragon (Are 173)– Cyberpunk Husky (70%)
– Domortus (20%)
– Cuyberpunk Lemur (9%)
– Dominus Infernus (1%)
– Stacked Dominus
Dominus Frigidus EggsDominus Frigidus Egg8.5k Tech Platinum CoinsDominus Vault (Area 174)– Dominus Infernus (70%)
– Stacked Dominus (29%)
– Dominus Hippomelon (1%)
– Dominus Mushroom
– Dominus Alineus
Dominus Inferno EggsDominus Inferno Egg20k Tech Platinum CoinsDominus Lair (Area 175)– Dominus Serpents (90%)
– Wicked Empyrean Dominus (10%)
Holographic Pipes EggsHolographic Pipes Egg40k Tech Platinum CoinsHolographic Powerplant (Area 176)– Dominus Serpent (90%)
– Wicked Empyrean Dominus (9%)
– Holographic Cat (1%)
– Holographic Corgi
Holographic EggsHolographic Egg90k Tech Platinum CoinsHolographic City (Area 177)– Holographic Cat (9)%)
– Holographic Corgi (9%)
– Holographic Bear (1%)
Holographic Tree EggsHolographic Tree Egg200k Tech Platinum CoinsHolographic Forest (Area 178)– Holographic Bear (90%)
– Holographic Monkey (9%)
– Holographic Axolotl (1%)
Holographic Crystal EggsHolographic Crystal Egg450k Tech Platinum CoinsHolographic Mine (Area 179)– Holographic Monkey (90%)
– Holographic Axolotl (9%)
– Holographic Dragon (1%)
Dark Tech Stone EggsDarko Tech Stone Egg.1 Tech Platinum BarDark Tech Cove (Area 180)– Holographic Dragon (90%)
– Shadow Dolphin (9%)
– Shadow Shark (1%)
Dark Tech Relic EggsDark Tech Relic Egg2 Tech Platinum Bars and 500k Tech Platinum CoinsDark Tech Ruins (Area 181)– Shadow Dolphin (90%)
– Shadow Shark (9%)
– Shadow Kraken (1%)
Dark Tech Castle EggsDark Tech Castle Egg5 Platinum BarsDark Tech Castle (Area 182)– Shadow Kraken (90%)
– Shadow Dragon (10%)
Dark Tech Brick EggsDark Tech Brick Egg10 Platinum BarsDark Tech Dungeon (Area 183)– Shadow Dragon (90%)
– Shadow Bull (9%)
– Shadow Panther (1%)
Dark Tech Spike EggsDark Tech Spike Egg25 Platinum BarsDark Tech Forest (Area 184)– Shadow Bull (90%)
– Shadow Panther (9%)
– Shadow Dominus (1%)
– Shadow Wolf
Hacker Metal EggsHacker Metal Egg55 Platinum BarsHacker Powerplant (Area 185)– Shadow Dominus (90%)
– Shadow Wolf (9%)
– Haxolotl
Hacker Gear EggsHacker Gear Egg150 Platinum BarsHacker Compound (Area 186)– Haxolotl (99%)
– Haxigator (1%)
Hacker Matrix EggsHacker Matrix Egg300 Platinum BarsHacker Base (Area 187)– Haxigator (99%)
– Hacked Raccoon (9%)
Hacker Error EggsHacker Error Egg650 Platinum BarsHacker Error (Area 188)– Hacked Raccoon (90%)
– Hacked Cat (9%)
– 404 Demon
Glitch Tree EggsGlitch Tree Egg1.5k Platinum BarsGlitch Forest (Area 189)– Hacked Cat (90%)
– 404 Demon (9%)
– Glitched Cat (1%)
– Glitched Dog
Glitch Green EggsGlitch Green Egg3k Platinum BarsGlitch City (Area 190)– Glitched Cat (90%)
– Glitched Dog (9%)
– Glitched Dragon (1%)
– Glitched Dominus
Glitch Aqua EggsGlitch Aqua Egg7k Platinum BarsGlitch Skyscrapers (Area 191)– Glitched Dragon (90%)
– Glitched Dominus (9%)
– Glitched Unicorn (1%)
– Glitched Phoenix
Glitch Cyan EggsGlitch Cyan Egg15k Platinum BarsGlitch Town (Area 192)– Glitched Dragon (90%)
– Glitched Phoenix (9%)
– Glitched Immortus (1%)
Quantum Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Quantum Egg35k Platinum BarsGlitch Quantum (Area 193)– Glitched Immortuus (90%)
– Fragemented Dominus (9%)
– Fragmented Pterodactyl (1%)
Quantum Leafy EggsQuantum Leafy Egg80k Platinum BarsQuantum Forest (Area 194)– Fragmented Dominus (90%)
– Fragmented Pterodactyl (9%)
– Quantum Fox (1%)
– Quantum Goat
Quantum Space Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Quantum Space Egg200k Platinum BarsQuantum Space Base (Area 195)– Quantum Fox (90%)
– Quantum Goat (9%)
– Quantum Bunny (1%)
– Quantum Tiger
Quantum Galaxy EggsQuantum Galaxy Egg400k Platinum BarsQuantum Galaxy (Area 196)– Quantum Bunny (90%)
– Quantum Tiger (9%)
– Quantum Griffin (1%)
– Quantum Dominus
Void Crystal EggsVoid Crystal Egg900k Platinum BarsVoid Atomic (Area 197)– Quantum Griffin (90%)
– Quantum Dominus (9%)
– Atomic Axolotl (1%)
– Atomic Monkey
Void Fracture EggsVoid Fracture Egg2 Tech Emerald CoinsVoid Fracture (Area 198)– Atomic Axolotl (90%)
– Atomic Monkey (9%)
– Wireframe Dog (1%)
– Wireframe Cat
Void Spiral EggsVoid Spiral Egg4.5k Tech Emerald CoinsVoid Spiral (Area 199)– Wireframe Dog (90%)
– Wireframe Cat (9%)
– Void Alien
– Black Hole Angelus

3. Prison World Eggs in Pet Simulator 99

IconEggsCostLocationPets
Rusty Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Rusty Egg450 Void CoinsPrison Tower (Area 200)– Prison Cat (90%)
– Prison Monkey (10%)
Striped Eggs in Pet SimulatorStriped Egg950 Void CoinsPrison Block (Area 201)– Prison Monkey (90%)
– Prison Dog (9%)
– Robber Cat (1%)
Cinderblocks EggsCinderblocks Egg2k Void CoinsPrison Cafeteria (Area 202)– Robber Cat (90%)
– Prison Bunny (9%)
– Detective Cat (1%)
Lootbag EggsLootbag Egg9.5k Void CoinsPrison Yard (Area 203)– Detective Cat (100%)
– Prison Cow
– Prison Axolotl
– Guard Corgi
Summer Beach EggsSummer Beach Egg5k Void CoinsObby Sub World
Beach Island (Area 205)		– Scuba Dog (70%)
– Scuba Shark (29%)
– Floatie Ducky (1%)
Summer Floatie EggsSummer Floatie Egg10k Void CoinsObby Sub World
Ocean Island (Area 206)		– Floatie Ducky (80%)
– Floatie Flamingo (19.5%)
– Beach Ball Dolphin (0.5%)
Summer Melon EggsSummer Melon Egg25k Void CoinsObby Sub World
Tiki Island (Area 207)		– Beach Ball Dolphin (85%)
– Beach Ball Monkey (15%)
– Beach Flower Cat (0.25%)
Summer Beachball EggsSummber Beachball Egg50k Void CoinsObby Sub World
Jungle Island (Area 208)		– Beach Flower Cat (85%)
– Surfboard Corgi (15%)
– Surfboard Axolotl (0.25%)
– Sailor Seal
Summer Sun EggsSummer Sun Egg100k Void CoinsObby Sub World
Volcano Island (Area 209)		– Surfboard Axolotl (100%)
– Sailor Seal (0.1%)
– Pineapple Monkey
– Sun Agony
– Huge Pineapple Monkey
Hacker Circuit EggsHacker Circuit Egg250k Void CoinsHacker Sub World
Hacker Matrix (Area 210)		– Hooded Bobcat (100%)
– Hooded Piggy (1%)
Hacker Wireframe EggsHacker Wireframe Egg500k Void CoinsHacker Sub World
Hacker Fortress (Area 211)		– Hooded Monkey (99%)
– Hooded Dragon (1%)
Hacker Crystal EggsHacker Crystal Egg1 Void Gold BarHacker Sub World
Hacker Cave (Area 212)		– Hacker Corgi (99%)
– Hacker Bear (1%)
Hacker Electric EggsHacker Electric Egg2 Void Gold BarsHacker Sub World
Hacker Lab (Area 213)		– Axolotl Corgi (99%)
– Hacker Cat (1%)
Hacker Secure EggsHacker Secure Egg4 Void Gold Bars and 500k Void CoinsHacker Sub World
Hacker Mainframe (Area 214)		– Hacked Computer (100%)
– Hacked Skeleton
– Mashed Fox
Growing EggsGrowing Egg9 Void Gold Bars and 500k Void CoinsHacker Sub World
Dirt Village (Area 215)		– Humble Hen (99%)
– Humble Rabbit (1%)
– Fortress Dog
Sturdy EggsSturdy Egg20 Void Gold BarsMillionaire Sub World
Stone Forts (Area 216)		– Humble Rabbit (89%)
– Fortress Dog (9%)
– Fortress Owl (1%)
– Pristine Snake
Established EggsEstablished Egg40 Void Gold BarsMillionaire Sub World
Silver City (Area 217)		– Fortress Owl (89%)
– Pristine Snake (9.9%
– Pristine Poodle (1%)
– Treasure Turtle
Elegant EggsElegant Egg85 Void Gold BarsMillionaire Sub World
Golden Metropolis (Area 218)		– Pristine Poodle (89%)
– Treasure Turtle (9.9%)
– Elegant Eagle (1%)
– Diamond Dragon
Luxe Eggs in Pets SimulatorLuxe Egg150 Void Gold BarsMillionaire Sub World
Diamond Mega City (Area 219)		– Elegant Eagle (99%)
– Diamond Dragon (1%)
– Luxe Axolotl
– Luxe Peacock
– Huge Pristine Snake
Sakura Blossom EggsSakura Blossom Egg350 Void Gold BarsKawaii Sub World
Kawaii Tokyo (Area 220)		– Kawaii Cat (9(%)
– Flower Panda (1%)
– Dino Bear
Dream EggsDream Egg750 Void Gold BarsKawaii Sub World
Kawaii Village (Area 221)		– Flower Panda (89%)
– Dino Bear (10%)
– Sailor Narwhal (1%)
– Playful Sea
– Seedling Squirrel
Moonlight EggsMoonlight Egg1.5k Void Gold BarsKawaii Sub World
Kawaii Grive (Area 222)		– Playful Sea (89%)
– Seedling Squirrel (10%)
– Kawaii Mushroom (1%)
– Butterfly Llama
– Bread Shiba
Strawberry EggsStrawberry Egg3k Void Gold BarsKawaii Sub World
Kawaii Dreamland (Area 223)		– Buttefly Llama (89%)
– Bread Shiba (10%)
– Strawberry Cat (0.5%)
– Chef Monkey
– Cupcake Unicorn
Kawaii EggsKawaii Egg6.5k Void Gold BarsKawaii Sub World
Kawaii Temple (Area 224)		– Chef Monkey (9(%)
– Cupcake Unicorn (1%)
– Kawaii Dragon
– Ninja Axolotl
– Masked Owl
– Kawaii Tiger
– Huge Chef Monkey
Grass Type Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Grass Type Egg10k Void Gold BarsElemental Sub World
(Grassy Plains)		– Grass Bunny (99%)
– Rock Monkey (1%)
– Ice Snake
Rock Type EggsRock Type Egg25k Void Gold BarsElemental Sub World
Rocky Ridge (Area 226)		– Rock Monkey (89%)
– Ice Snake (10%)
– Poison Turtle (1%)
– Water Zebra
Water Type EggsWater Type Egg50k Void Gold BarsElemental Sub World
Crystal Lake (Area 227)		– Poison Turtle (89%)
– Water Zebra (10%)
– Storm Griffin (1%)
– Electric Penguin
Electric Type EggsElectric Type Egg100k Void Gold BarsElemental Sub World
Electro Froge (Area 228)		– Storm Griffin (89%)
– Electric Penguin (10%)
– Psychic Seal (1%)
– Fire Bat
Fire Type EggsFire Type Egg250k Void Gold BarsElemental Sub World
Elemental Realm (Area 229)		– Psychic Seal (99%)
– Fire Bat (1%)
– Dark Dragon
– Ghost Axolotl
– Elemental Phoenix
– Huge Electric Penguin
Elysium EggsElysium Egg500k Void Gold BarsOlympus Sub World
Elysium Fields (Area 230)		– Sacred Boar (99%)
– Sacred Deer (1%)
– Ocean Horse
Paradise EggsParadise Egg1 Void Platinum CoinOlympus Sub World
Ocean Paradise (Area 231)		– Sacred Deer (89.5%)
– Ocean Horse (1%)
– Apollo Raven (0.5%)
Lost Library EggsLost Library Egg2 Void Platinum CoinsOlympus Sub World
Lost Library (Area 232)		– Ocean Horse (89%)
– Apollo Raven (10%)
– Trojan Horse (1%)
Nebula EggsNebula Egg4 Void Platinum Coins and 500k Void Gold BarsOlympus Sub World
Nebula Forest (Area 233)		– Apollo Raven (89.75%)
– Trojan Horse (10%)
– Atehna Owl (0.25%)
Colosseum EggsColosseum Egg9 Void Platinum Coins and 500k Void Gold BarsOlympus Sub World
Aether Colosseum (Area 234)		– Trojan Horse (99%)
– Athena Owl (1%)
– Artemis Bear
– Gorgon
– Zeus Bull
– Huge Gorgon
Doodle Flower EggsDoodle Flower Egg20 Void Platinum CoinsDoodle Sub World
Doodle Meadow (Area 235)		– Doodle Cat (99%)
– Doodle Corgi (1%)
– Doodle Bunny
Doodle Safari EggsDoodle Safari Egg45 Void Platinum CoinsDoodle Sub World
Doodle Safari (Area 236)		– Doodle Tiger (89.5%)
– Doodle Elephant (10%)
– Doodle Rhino (0.5%)
Doodle Fairy EggsDoodle Fairy Egg100 Void Platinum CoinsDoodle Sub World
Doodle Fairyland (Area 237)		– Doodle Fairy (89%)
– Doodle Griffin (10%)
– Doodle Dragon (1%)
Doodle Gem EggsDoodle Gem Egg200 Void Platinum CoinsDoodle Sub World
Doodle Cave (Area 238)		– Doodle Unicorn (90%)
– Doodle Agony (10%)
– Doodle Hydra (1%)
Doodle Tropical EggsDoodle Tropical Egg450 Void Platinum CoinsDoodle Sub World
Doodle Oasis (Area 239)		– Doodle Narwhal (99%)
– Doodle Crocodile (1%)
– Doodle Dolphin
– Doodle Shark
– Doodle Axolotl
– Huge Chroma Doodle Axolotl
Police EggsPolice Egg10k Void CoinsPolice HQ
Secret Room (Area 204)		– Prison Cow (100%)
– Prison Axolotl
– Guard Corgi
– Police Dog
– Police Cat
– Huge Police Cat
Virus EggVirus Egg8 Void Gold BarHacker World
Virus Portal (Area 210)		– Hacked Computer (100%)
– Hacked Skeleton
– Masked Fox
– Matrix Monkey
– Virus Griffin
– Huge Virus Griffin
Tokyo Alien EggsTokyo Alien Egg10k Void CoinsKawaii World
Alleyways (Area 220)		– Chef Monkey (99%)
– Cupcake Unicorn (1%)
– Kawaii Dragon
– Ninja Axolotl
– Masked Owl
– Huge Cupcake Unicorn

4. Fantasy World Eggs in Pet Simulator 99

IconEggsCostLocationPets
Fantasy EggsFantasy EggTBAFantasy World (Area– Enchanted Bunny (73%)
– Enchanted Dog (27%)
Flora EggsFlora EggTBAFantasy World– Enchanted Bunny ( 67.5%)
– Enchanted Dog (25%)
– Lilypad Cat
Firefly Forest EggsFirefly Forest EggTBAFantasy World– Enchanted Dog (67.5%)
– Lilypad Cat (25%)
– Wisp Deer
Honey Comb EggsHoneycomb EggTBAFantasy World– Lilypad Cat (67.5%)
– Wisp Deer (25%)
– Pixie Bee (7.5%)
Fairy Mushroom EggsFairy Mushroom EggTBAFantasy World– Wisp Deer (67%)
– Pixie Bee (25%)
– Beegle Dog (7.45%)
– Honey Golem
Fantasy Meadow EggsFantasy Meadow EggTBAFantasy World– Beegle Dog (67%)
– Honey Golem (25%)
– Mushroom Snail (7.45%)
– Mushroom Corgi (84%)
Raid Runestones EggsRadiant Runestones EggTBAFantasy World– Mushroom Snail (67%)
– Mushroom Corgi (25%)
– Mossy Lamb (7.45%)
– Flying Piggy (0.84%)
Fogbound Forest EggsFogbound Forest EggTBAFantasy World– Mossy Lamb (67%)
– Flying Piggy (25%)
– Relic Cat: (7.45%)
– Relic Deer (0.84%)
Rune Graveyard EggsRune Graveyard EggTBAFantasy World– Relic Cat (67%)
– Relic Deer (25%)
– Glade Griffin (7.45%)
– Angel Dragon (0.84%)
Halo Spires EggsHalo Spires EggTBAFantasy World– Glade Griffin (66%)
– Angel Dragon (34%)
– Empyrean Corgi
– Empyrean Owl
Twilight Grove EggsTwilight Grove EggTBAFantasy World– Glimmercap Turtle (59%)
– Sprout Pegasus (31%)
– Meteor Mole (9.95%)
Moonlight Ridge EggsMoonlight Ridge EggTBAFantasy World– Sprout Pegasus (59%)
– Meteor Mole (31%)
– Rootkin Fox (9.95%)
Starroot Oak EggsStarroot Oak EggTBAFantasy World– World Meteor Mole (58.5%)
– Rootkin Fox (30.5%)
– Starry Eye Bunny (9.8%)
– Scroll Dragon (1.1%)
Aether EggsAether EggTBAFantasy World– Rootkin Fox (58.5%)
– Starry Eye Bunny (30.5%)
– Scroll Dragon (9.8%)
– Wisp Wolf
Crescent Moon EggsCrescent Moon EggTBAFantasy World– Scroll Dragon (66%)
– Wisp Wolf (34%)
– Telescope Owl
– Starlight Pony
Whispering Hills EggsWhispering Hills EggTBAFantasy World– Boulder Boar (90%)
– Glow Worm (9%)
– Starry Tail Anteater (1%)
Runestone Bluff EggsRunestone Bluff EggTBAFantasy World– Glow Worm (90%)
– Starry Tail Anteater (9%)
– Totem Cub
Totem TraiL EggsTotem Trail EggTBAFantasy World– Starry Tail Anteater (90%)
– Totem Cub (9%)
– Sprout Wyrmling (1%)
– Happy Cyclops
Wyrmwatch Ridge EggsWyrmwatch Ridge EggTBAFantasy World– Totem Cub (90%)
– Sprout Wyrmling (9%)
– Happy Cyclops (1%)
– Runebound Bobcat
Highcliff Sanctuary EggsHighcliff Sanctuary EggTBAFantasy World– Happy Cyclops (91%)
– Runebound Bobcat (9.1%)
– Glimmer Goat
– Ancestor Eagle
Ember Cliffs EggsEmber Cliffs EggTBAFantasy World– Charred Bat (90%)
– Charred Dragon (9%)
– Molten Wisp (1%)
Charred Canyon EggsCharred Canyon EggTBAFantasy World– Charred Dragon (90%)
– Molten Wisp (9%)
– Molten Werelynx
Ember Chasm EggsEmber Chasm EggTBAFantasy World– Molten Wisp (90%)
– Molten Werelynx (9%)
– Molten Gecko (1%)
– Ember Vulture
Molten Nest EggsMolten Nest EggTBAFantasy World– Molten Werelynx (90%)
– Molten Gecko (9%)
– Ember Vulture (1%)
– Obsidian Griffin
Obsidian Spire EggsObsidian Spire EggTBAFantasy World– Ember Vulture (91%)
– Obsidian Griffin (9.1%)
– Firefossil Wolf
– Fire Kitsune
– Huge Obsidian Griffin
Cystalfall Hollow Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Crystalfall Hollow EggTBAFantasy World– Archivist Ferret (90%)
– Scribe Squirrel (9%)
– Crystal Jackalope (1%)
Glimmer Grottos EggsGlimmer Grottos EggTBAFantasy World– Scribe Squirrel (90%)
– Crystal Jackalope (9%)
– Sentry Drake (1%)
Mirror Tome Path EggsMirror Tome Path EggTBAFantasy World– Crystal Jackalope (90%)
– Sentry Drake (9%)
– Tome Owl (1%)
– Inkwell Wisp
Scribes Terrace EggsScribes Terrace EggTBAFantasy World– Sentry Drake (90%)
– Tome Owl (9%)
– Inkwell Wisp (1%)
GrimoireAgony
Archivists Tower EggsArchivists Tower EggTBAFantasy World– Inkwell Wisp (91%)
– Grimoire Agony (9.1%)
– Wise Cat
– Quartz Fox
– Huge Scribe Squirrel
Mystmire Bloom EggTBAFantasy World– Poofy Pixie (90%)
– Fiddlefern Cat (9%)
– Mushroom Frog (1%)
Lotus Fenlight EggTBAFantasy World– Fiddlefern Cat (90%)
– Mushroom Frog (9%)
– Fairy Grasshopper (1%)
Faerie Hex Glade EggTBAFantasy World– Mushroom Frog (90%)
– Fairy Grasshopper (9%)
– Mushroom Dragon (1%)
– Petal Pixie
Bloomcourt Terrace EggTBAFantasy World– Fairy Grasshopper (90%)
– Mushroom Dragon (9%)
– Petal Pixie (1%)
– Blooming Axolotl
Toadstool Throne EggTBAFantasy World– Petal Pixie (91%)
– Blooming Axolotl (9.1%)
– Rose Pooka
– Palace Pooka
– Huge Mushroom Dragon

All Exclusive Eggs and Their Pets

There are two Exclusive Eggs in Pet Simulator 99 that you can currently purchase from the in-game shop: Active Huge Egg and Treasure Egg. Here are their details:

IconEggsWhere to BuyCostPets
Active Huge EggsActive Huge Egg– Purchase The Forever Pack from the Exclusive Shop

– Purchase the Adventurer’s Lootbox from the Adventurer Store		– The Forever Pack (50 Robux to 2,400 Robux)

– Adventurer’s Lootbox (100 Quest Medals) 		– Huge African Wild Dog 
– Huge Bearserker 
– Huge Bee 
– Huge Beaver 
– Huge Crocodile 
– Huge Fancy Axolotl 
– Huge Fluffy Cat 
– Huge Gazelle 
– Huge Giraffe 
– Huge Gorilla 
– Huge Guest Noob 
– Huge Helicopter Cat 
– Huge Honey Badger 
– Huge Horse 
– Huge Knight Beagle 
– Huge Koi Fish 
– Huge Llama 
– Huge Lemur 
– Huge Mermaid Cat 
– Huge Moray Eel 
– Huge Punksky 
– Huge Red Panda 
– Huge Rhino 
– Huge Robber Pug 
– Huge Shadow Dominus 
– Huge Skateboard Bulldog 
– Huge Sloth 
– Huge Walrus 
– Huge Zebra
Treasure Eggs in Pet Simulator 99Treasure Egg– Purchase from the Exclusive Shop– 2 Eggs (240 Robux)
– 8 Eggs (950 Robux)
– 33 Eggs (2,950 Robux)
– 169 Eggs (14,500)		– Treasure Scorpion: 50%
– Treasure Unicorn: 35%
– Treasure Golem: 13%
– Huge Treasure Scorpion: 1.5%
– Huge Treasure Golem: 0.39%
– Titanic Treasure Mimic: 0.1%
– Gargantuan Treasure Angelus (0.01%)

All Fishing World Eggs and Their Pets

Here is the list of all Fishing World Eggs, in Pet Simulator 99, with their cost, location, and the Pets they offer:

IconEggsCostLocationPets
Ahoy EggsAhoy Egg250 Fishing World CoinsFishing World– Pirate Dog (90%)
– Captain Octopus (10%)
– Skeleton Shark
Forgotten EggsForgotten Egg500 Fishing World CoinsFishing World– Captain Octopus (90%)
– Skeleton Shark (10%)
– Leafy Seahorse
Twisted EggsTwisted Egg1000 Fishing World CoinsFishing World– Skeleton Shark (90%)
– Leafy Seahorse (10%)
– Seamine Pufferfish
Mystical EggsMystical Egg2000 Fishing World CoinsFishing World– Leafy Seahorse (90%)
– Seamine Pufferfish (10%)
– Mystical Whale
Kraken EggsKraken Egg4000 Fishing World CoinsFishing World– Seamine Pufferfish (100%)
– Mystical Whale
– Rogue Squid
– Anglerfish
– Krakling Kraken
– Huge Pirate Dog
Frozen EggsFrozen Egg6500 Fishing World CoinsFishing World– Snow Crab: 100%
– Mystical Whale
– Rogue Squid
– Anglerfish
– Beluga Whale
– Huge Pirate Dog

That concludes our guide on all Eggs in Pet Simulator 99. We hope you found this article helpful.

Nidesh Acharya is a gaming writer at TechWiser, covering guides and news on several Roblox experiences. While not writing, you can find him watching videos on geopolitics, reading books, expanding his Philosophical Knowledge, watching movies, and writing poetry and fiction.

