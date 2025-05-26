All Elden Ring Nightreign Icons and Symbols Meaning – Complete Guide

Elden Ring Nightreign has some icons and symbols that show up on your screen, and they can be confusing if you don’t know what they mean. In this guide, I wil break down what all Elden Ring Nightreign icons and symbols mean, so you don’t have to guess what’s going on. Once you know what everything means, you’ll play much better and waste less time fumbling around.

Elden Ring Nightreign Gameplay Screen Icons and Symbols

Your HUD shows all the important stuff you need to know while playing. These icons and symbols in Elden Ring Nightreign tell you how healthy you are, what resources you have, and where you’re going. Pay attention to these because they’ll keep you alive.

Elden Ring Nightreign Icons and Symbols Description 1. Blue Circle icon with Number Inside Level – Just your current level. A higher number means you’re stronger. 2. Flask icon Sacred Flask – The number of healing flasks you have left. These are super important for staying alive. 3. Square with Star icon Status Icons – Shows if you have any special effects going on, like being stronger or faster than usual. 4. Yellow Gauge icon Stamina Gauge – Shows how tired you are. When it’s empty, you can’t attack, run, or dodge. It fills back up on its own, and you don’t lose any when you’re just walking around. 5. Blue Gauge icon Focus Point Gauge – This is your magic power. You need it to cast spells and use special abilities. When it’s empty, you won’t be able to use skills and sorcery. Rest or use Starlight Shards to fill it back up. 6. Red Gauge icon HP Gauge – This is your life bar. When it hits zero, you’re dead. You can heal up by resting at Sites of Grace or using healing items. 7. Line icon with N, E, S, W letters Compass – Shows which way you’re facing. Also points to where you dropped your Runes when you died, and any markers you put on the map. 8. Red and Yellow Gauge icon (on enemy’s head) Enemy HP – Enemy’s health bar. Keep hitting the enemies until it’s gone. 9. White Dot icon (on enemy’s body) Lock On Marker – A white dot that shows which enemy you’re locked onto. Makes fighting way easier.

Elden Ring Nightreign Icons and Symbols Description 10. Weapon icon on the left Left Hand Armament – Weapon you have in your left hand. If it has special moves, they’ll show up in the corner. 11. Weapon icon in the middle Currently Selected Armament – Weapon/item currently active. Also shows what’s next in line. 12. Weapon icon on the right Right Hand Armament – Weapon you have in your right hand. Same deal as the left-hand weapon. 13. Skill icon (varied based on character) Character Skill Gauge – When this fills up, you can use a powerful Character Skill. 14. Ultimate Skill icon (varied based on character) Ultimate Art Gauge – When this is full, you can use your weapon’s special attack. These are usually pretty devastating. 15. Overlapping Circles Icon Runes in Possession – The number of Runes you have. These are like money and experience points rolled into one.

Elden Ring Nightreign Main Menu Screen Icons and Symbols

The main menu is where you go to manage your stuff when you’re not fighting. These sections cover everything you need to do outside of combat.

Elden Ring Nightreign Icons and Symbols Description 1. Map icon Map – Allows you to view the game world, check your current location, and place pins for future reference. 2. Shield and Sword icon Equipment – Provides access to change equipment, examine item stats, use consumables, and discard unwanted items from your inventory. 3. Person Silhouette icon Status – Displays character stats, your allies stats, and progression details to see how strong your character is. 4. Cog icon System – Change game options and quit properly. Always use Quit Game here or you might lose progress. 5. Plus icon with a Stack of Squares in White Color Switch Map Layers to Surface – Switching the map level to the surface. 6. Plus icon with a Stack of Squares in Transparent Color Switch Map Layers to Underground – Switching the map level to underground. 7. Vertical Gauge icon Zoom Bar – Drag the button on this bar to zoom in or zoom out.

Elden Ring Nightreign Status Screen Icons and Symbols

This is where you check out your character’s details and see what gear your allies have. It’s useful for planning your next moves and seeing if you need better equipment.

Elden Ring Nightreign Icons and Symbols Description 1. Muscle icon Base Stats – Explains the core character stats that determine your overall capabilities and shows your HP, FP, and Stamina. 2. Sword icon Armament Stats – Shows your weapon stats. 3. Vortex icon Character Special and Passive Effect – Details the various special and passive effects currently active.

Now you know what these icons mean in Elden Ring Nightreign. The HUD helps you during fights, and the menus let you manage your gear and character. Keep this guide handy when you see something unfamiliar in the game!

Note: We’ll update this guide with more icons and symbols once Elden Ring Nightreign by Bandai Namco is officially released.