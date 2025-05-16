DOOM: The Dark Ages brings the iconic demon-slaying action to a medieval setting, with an impressive roster of 39 different enemy types ready to tear you apart. This guide breaks down all enemies and demons in DOOM: The Dark Ages, so you will know which demon comes in which chapter in the game.
All Enemies and Demons in DOOM: The Dark Ages
There are a total of 32 enemies in DOOM: The Dark Ages. Here is the complete list of all common demons you will face in the game:
|Demon Name
|Visual
|Chapter
|Imp Stalker
|Chapter 1
|Imp
|Zombies
|Soldier
|Pinky Rider
|Hell Cultists
|Shield Soldier
|Mancubus
|Chapter 2
|Nightmare Imp Stalker
|Stone Imp
|Hell Knight
|Titan
|Chapter 3
|Cyclops Titan
|Lost Souls
|Chapter 4
|Chaingunner Soldier
|Battle Knight
|Chapter 5
|Cyberdemon
|Vagary
|Hell Ships
|Hell Carrier
|Arachnotron
|Chapter 6
|Helltanks
|Tentacle
|Revenant
|Chapter 7
|Whiplash
|Chapter 8
|Agaddon Hunter
|Cacodemon Hybrid
|Chapter 13
|Giant Cacodemon
|Komodo
|Chapter 14
|Cosmic Baron
|Chapter 15
|Acolyte
|Maykr Drone
|Chapter 20
DOOM: The Dark Ages Boss List
Much stronger than the common demons, you will find 7 bosses in DOOM: The Dark Ages. They are the ultimate challenges you need to face in order to continue the story and finish the game:
|Boss
|Visual
|Chapter
|Vagary Champion
|Chapter 4: Sentinel Barracks and Chapter 22: Reckoning
|Agaddon Champion
|Chapter 8: Abyssal Forest
|Komodo Champion
|Chapter 14: Spire of Nerathul
|Kreed Maykr
|Chapter 20: Resurrection
|The Old One
|Chapter 21: The Final Battle
|Enhanced Ahzrak
|Chapter 21: The Final Battle
|Ahzrak and Witch
|Chapter 22: Reckoning
If you want to know how to defeat these powerful bosses in DOOM: The Dark Ages, you can check our detailed guide.
DOOM: The Dark Ages Enemy Variants
Throughout the campaign, you’ll run into stronger versions of regular enemies. Each type has special traits that change how you fight them:
|Type
|What They Do
|Armored
|Appear later in the game. They have extra armor that you must break before hurting them.
|Enforcers
|Blue enemies with floating banners. They make nearby demons stronger. Take them out first.
|Leaders
|Surrounded by barriers and powered by dark energy. Defeat nearby enemies to drop their shield.
|Champions
|Covered in gold armor that blocks most damage. Aim for the parts with no armor.
Tips and Strategies on How to Beat Enemies and Demons
Struggling with the tough demons in DOOM: The Dark Ages? Here’s a collection of essential combat strategies that will help you survive against the game’s most challenging enemies:
- Parry Mastery: Learn enemy attack patterns and practice parrying often. Parrying is actually very essential for surviving late-game threats and disabling environmental hazards.
- Smart Weapon Use: Use the right tools for the job. Use Super Shotgun for armored targets, and save the Ballistic Force Crossbow for elite groups.
- Movement Skills: Dodge sideways, use cover and narrow spaces to your advantage, and pay attention to sound cues to stay one step ahead.
- Tactical Combat: Hit weak points during openings, use Shield Saw to control the battlefield, and focus on high-mobility or teleporting threats first.
Defeating the enemies and demons in DOOM: The Dark Ages isn’t just about firepower. It’s also about movement, timing, and smart weapon choices. Every demon has a weakness. Rip and tear, Slayer!