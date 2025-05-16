Home » Gaming » All Enemies and Demons in DOOM: The Dark Ages

by Shida Aruya
DOOM: The Dark Ages brings the iconic demon-slaying action to a medieval setting, with an impressive roster of 39 different enemy types ready to tear you apart. This guide breaks down all enemies and demons in DOOM: The Dark Ages, so you will know which demon comes in which chapter in the game.

There are a total of 32 enemies in DOOM: The Dark Ages. Here is the complete list of all common demons you will face in the game:

Demon NameVisualChapter
Imp StalkerImp StalkerChapter 1
Impenemies and demons DOOM: The Dark Ages
Zombiesenemies and demons DOOM: The Dark Ages
SoldierSoldier
Pinky RiderPInky Rider
Hell Cultists
Shield Soldier
Mancubusenemies and demons DOOM: The Dark AgesChapter 2
Nightmare Imp Stalker
Stone Imp
Hell Knightenemies and demons DOOM: The Dark Ages
TitanChapter 3
Cyclops Titan
Lost SoulsChapter 4
Chaingunner Soldier
Battle KnightBattle KnightChapter 5
Cyberdemonenemies and demons DOOM: The Dark Ages
VagaryVagary
Hell Ships
Hell Carrier
Arachnotronenemies and demons DOOM: The Dark AgesChapter 6
Helltanks
Tentacle
Revenantenemies and demons DOOM: The Dark AgesChapter 7
WhiplashChapter 8
Agaddon HunterAgaddon Hunter
Cacodemon HybridCacodemon HybridChapter 13
Giant Cacodemon
Komodoenemies and demons DOOM: The Dark AgesChapter 14
Cosmic Baronenemies and demons DOOM: The Dark AgesChapter 15
Acolyteenemies and demons DOOM: The Dark Ages
Maykr Droneenemies and demons DOOM: The Dark AgesChapter 20

DOOM: The Dark Ages Boss List

Much stronger than the common demons, you will find 7 bosses in DOOM: The Dark Ages. They are the ultimate challenges you need to face in order to continue the story and finish the game:

BossVisualChapter
Vagary ChampionVagaryChapter 4: Sentinel Barracks and Chapter 22: Reckoning
Agaddon Championenemies and demons DOOM: The Dark AgesChapter 8: Abyssal Forest
Komodo ChampionKomodoChapter 14: Spire of Nerathul
Kreed Maykrenemies and demons DOOM: The Dark AgesChapter 20: Resurrection
The Old OneThe Old OneChapter 21: The Final Battle
Enhanced Ahzrakenemies and demons DOOM: The Dark AgesChapter 21: The Final Battle
Ahzrak and Witchenemies and demons DOOM: The Dark Ages enemies and demons DOOM: The Dark AgesChapter 22: Reckoning

If you want to know how to defeat these powerful bosses in DOOM: The Dark Ages, you can check our detailed guide.

DOOM: The Dark Ages Enemy Variants

Throughout the campaign, you’ll run into stronger versions of regular enemies. Each type has special traits that change how you fight them:

TypeWhat They Do
ArmoredAppear later in the game. They have extra armor that you must break before hurting them.
EnforcersBlue enemies with floating banners. They make nearby demons stronger. Take them out first.
LeadersSurrounded by barriers and powered by dark energy. Defeat nearby enemies to drop their shield.
ChampionsCovered in gold armor that blocks most damage. Aim for the parts with no armor.

Tips and Strategies on How to Beat Enemies and Demons

Struggling with the tough demons in DOOM: The Dark Ages? Here’s a collection of essential combat strategies that will help you survive against the game’s most challenging enemies:

  • Parry Mastery: Learn enemy attack patterns and practice parrying often. Parrying is actually very essential for surviving late-game threats and disabling environmental hazards.
  • Smart Weapon Use: Use the right tools for the job. Use Super Shotgun for armored targets, and save the Ballistic Force Crossbow for elite groups.
  • Movement Skills: Dodge sideways, use cover and narrow spaces to your advantage, and pay attention to sound cues to stay one step ahead.
  • Tactical Combat: Hit weak points during openings, use Shield Saw to control the battlefield, and focus on high-mobility or teleporting threats first.

Defeating the enemies and demons in DOOM: The Dark Ages isn’t just about firepower. It’s also about movement, timing, and smart weapon choices. Every demon has a weakness. Rip and tear, Slayer!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

