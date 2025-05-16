DOOM: The Dark Ages brings the iconic demon-slaying action to a medieval setting, with an impressive roster of 39 different enemy types ready to tear you apart. This guide breaks down all enemies and demons in DOOM: The Dark Ages, so you will know which demon comes in which chapter in the game.

All Enemies and Demons in DOOM: The Dark Ages

There are a total of 32 enemies in DOOM: The Dark Ages. Here is the complete list of all common demons you will face in the game:

Demon Name Visual Chapter Imp Stalker Chapter 1 Imp Zombies Soldier Pinky Rider Hell Cultists Shield Soldier Mancubus Chapter 2 Nightmare Imp Stalker Stone Imp Hell Knight Titan Chapter 3 Cyclops Titan Lost Souls Chapter 4 Chaingunner Soldier Battle Knight Chapter 5 Cyberdemon Vagary Hell Ships Hell Carrier Arachnotron Chapter 6 Helltanks Tentacle Revenant Chapter 7 Whiplash Chapter 8 Agaddon Hunter Cacodemon Hybrid Chapter 13 Giant Cacodemon Komodo Chapter 14 Cosmic Baron Chapter 15 Acolyte Maykr Drone Chapter 20

DOOM: The Dark Ages Boss List

Much stronger than the common demons, you will find 7 bosses in DOOM: The Dark Ages. They are the ultimate challenges you need to face in order to continue the story and finish the game:

Boss Visual Chapter Vagary Champion Chapter 4: Sentinel Barracks and Chapter 22: Reckoning Agaddon Champion Chapter 8: Abyssal Forest Komodo Champion Chapter 14: Spire of Nerathul Kreed Maykr Chapter 20: Resurrection The Old One Chapter 21: The Final Battle Enhanced Ahzrak Chapter 21: The Final Battle Ahzrak and Witch Chapter 22: Reckoning

If you want to know how to defeat these powerful bosses in DOOM: The Dark Ages, you can check our detailed guide.

Also Read:

DOOM: The Dark Ages Enemy Variants

Throughout the campaign, you’ll run into stronger versions of regular enemies. Each type has special traits that change how you fight them:

Type What They Do Armored Appear later in the game. They have extra armor that you must break before hurting them. Enforcers Blue enemies with floating banners. They make nearby demons stronger. Take them out first. Leaders Surrounded by barriers and powered by dark energy. Defeat nearby enemies to drop their shield. Champions Covered in gold armor that blocks most damage. Aim for the parts with no armor.

Tips and Strategies on How to Beat Enemies and Demons

Struggling with the tough demons in DOOM: The Dark Ages? Here’s a collection of essential combat strategies that will help you survive against the game’s most challenging enemies:

Parry Mastery : Learn enemy attack patterns and practice parrying often. Parrying is actually very essential for surviving late-game threats and disabling environmental hazards.

: Learn enemy attack patterns and practice parrying often. Parrying is actually very essential for surviving late-game threats and disabling environmental hazards. Smart Weapon Use : Use the right tools for the job. Use Super Shotgun for armored targets, and save the Ballistic Force Crossbow for elite groups.

: Use the right tools for the job. Use Super Shotgun for armored targets, and save the Ballistic Force Crossbow for elite groups. Movement Skills : Dodge sideways, use cover and narrow spaces to your advantage, and pay attention to sound cues to stay one step ahead.

: Dodge sideways, use cover and narrow spaces to your advantage, and pay attention to sound cues to stay one step ahead. Tactical Combat: Hit weak points during openings, use Shield Saw to control the battlefield, and focus on high-mobility or teleporting threats first.

Defeating the enemies and demons in DOOM: The Dark Ages isn’t just about firepower. It’s also about movement, timing, and smart weapon choices. Every demon has a weakness. Rip and tear, Slayer!