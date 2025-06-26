All Episodes and Main Orders in Death Stranding 2: Complete Mission Guide

Death Stranding 2 is finally here! The game still follows Sam Porter Bridges as he connects Mexico and Australia to the Chiral Network, just like he did with America in the first game. The game story is broken down into episodes and main orders. Knowing what’s coming up helps you get ready for the tough stuff in the game. Here is your complete mission guide, filled with all episodes and main orders in Death Stranding 2!

How Death Stranding 2’s Story Works

Death Stranding 2 uses the same setup as the first game. In this game, the episodes are like chapters in a book, while the main orders are your actual missions. You will play through 17 episodes that tell the main story, and you will need to complete 49 main orders to move things forward.

The game takes place in two main areas. You’ll start in Mexico, where you’ll spend your first few hours learning the new mechanics and story. Then you’ll head to Australia, where most of the big action happens. You can go back and forth between both places for most of the game. So you won’t get stuck anywhere.

All Episodes in Death Stranding 2

Here’s every episode you’ll encounter in your journey:

Episode Episode Title 1 Sam 2 Lou 3 Drawbridge 4 Raindrops 5 Conflagration 6 Chrysalis 7 Pod 8 Deluge 9 Puppets 10 Isolation 11 Quake 12 Fragile 13 Die Hard 14 Last Stranding 15 On the Beach 16 Tomorrow 17 One Day

Each episode has a different length. Some are super short, around 10-20 minutes if they are mostly cutscenes. Others will keep you busy for hours with lots of missions and exploration.

All Main Orders in Death Stranding 2

The main orders are your key missions that push the story forward. The first part of your journey focuses on connecting Mexico to the network. Once you reach Australia, the missions will get more complex and dangerous. Here’s what you’ll be doing throughout your adventure:

Main Order Number Mission Objective 1 Return Home with Lou 2 Deliver the Chiral Network Gateway to C 3 Deliver One or More Remote Medical Units to Villa Libre 4 Recover All Chiral Density Gauges Stolen by Bandits 5 Defeat the BTs Near the Former Geophysics Research Lab and Deliver the Prototype MP Bullets 6 Defeat the Giant BT 7 Deliver the Present for Lou 8 Connect the Australian Plate Gate Terminal to the Chiral Network 9 Deliver the Chiral Decontaminator to the Government’s Base 10 Liberate the Western Environmental Observatory from the Brigands (Elimination) 11 Destroy the Communications Disruptor and Deliver Mysterious Recording to the Musician 12 Investigate the Unusual Tar Currents near F1 13 Restore Monorail and Deliver Special Alloys (4800) to F1 14 Deliver All Terraforming Equipment to Rainbow Valley 15 Deliver Test Subject Kangaroo to Animal Shelter 16 Deliver All Aid Packages to Northern Environmental Observatory 17 Escape the Strange Realm 18 Recover All Weapon Sets and Burrowing Bombs Stolen by the Brigands (Hazardous) 19 Deliver Necrobiotes to the F2 South Distribution Center (Do Not Submerge) 20 Deliver All Aid Packages and Chiral Printer Parts to F1 21 Rescue the Dowser’s Friend from the Armed Survivalists 22 Search for Tomorrow 23 Deliver Tar Magnetite to Heartman’s Lab 24 Deliver the Beach Yeast to the Pizza Chef (Chilled) 25 Deliver a Piping Hot Pizza to the Data Scientist (Keep Flat/Express) 26 Recover Old BB Pod from the Armed Survivalists’ Base 27 Deliver All Tar Dissolvent to the DHV Magellan 28 Extract Data from the Weapons Fabricators and Destroy Them Along with Any Guards, Then Bring the Data Back to the DHV Magellan in the Ring Terminal Expansion Device 29 Recover the Coffin From the Armed Survivalists’ Base 30 Deliver All Prototype Life Support Systems to F4 31 Escape from the Strange Realm 32 Deliver the Cryptobiote Variants to the Chronobiologist (Do Not Submerge) 33 Deliver Timefall-Resistant Emu to the Metagenomicist 34 Deliver All Chiral Microbes to the F5 East Distribution Center 35 Extract Data from the Ghost Mech Fabricators and Destroy Them, Then Bring the Data Back to the DHV Magellan in the Ring Terminal Expansion Device (Elimination) 36 Cross Treacherous Snowy Peaks to Deliver a Meteorite to the Adventurer (Hazardous) 37 Rescue the Adventurer from the Snowy Mountains 38 Deliver the Chiral Decontaminators and Sedatives to the Eastern Environmental Observatory 39 Destroy the Giant Ghost Mech 40 Recover all Stranded Cargo (Breakable Cargo) 41 Deliver the Chiral Field Controller Prototypes to F6 (Hazardous) 42 Deliver Chiral Cyclotron Parts and All Special Materials to the DHV Magellan 43 Destroy All Chiral Jammers and Eliminate the Threat to the Southern Environmental Observatory 44 Deliver the Network Stabilizer to the F7 North Distribution Center 45 Return from the Strange Realm 46 Deliver the Drawbridge Terminal Unit to F8 47 Find an Item with a Deep Connection to Higgs 48 Defeat Higgs and Save Tomorrow 49 Return Home with Lou

This sequel has 49 main orders while the first game had 70. But don’t think it’s shorter! The missions are just more complex and interesting. You’ll also see special tags on some orders:

(Hazardous) – Dangerous routes with lots of enemies.

– Dangerous routes with lots of enemies. (Do Not Submerge) – Don’t let your cargo get wet.

– Don’t let your cargo get wet. (Chilled) – Keep it cold, or it goes bad.

– Keep it cold, or it goes bad. (Breakable Cargo) – Be super careful with this cargo.

Mission Types You’ll Encounter in Death Stranding 2

Not every mission is just about carrying packages from point A to point B. Death Stranding 2 mixes things up with different types of missions:

1. Delivery Missions

This is your main thing. You’ll carry everything from medical supplies to pizza, you name it. Some cargo is fragile and can’t get wet, while others need to stay flat or chilled.

2. Combat Missions

It’s finally time to fight! You’ll face bandits, BTs, and big robots. The game puts (Elimination) on these missions, so you know what’s coming.

3. Rescue Jobs

Sometimes you’ll need to save people from dangerous situations, like rescuing the Adventurer from snowy mountains or helping the Dowser’s friend.

4. Investigation Tasks

These missions send you to explore strange areas, like looking at strange tar or getting out of mysterious places.

You’ll also run into several missions that take you to the Strange Realm. These are weird places that work differently from normal areas. Orders 17, 31, and 45 all involve getting out of these mysterious places. They’re some of the coolest parts of the game.

That is the end of all episodes and main orders in Death Stranding 2. In this game, each mission builds on the last one, so you always feel like you’re making progress. Take your time, enjoy the trip, and don’t stack your cargo too high or the enemies will be able to spot you!