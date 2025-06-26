Home » Gaming » All Episodes and Main Orders in Death Stranding 2: Complete Mission Guide

All Episodes and Main Orders in Death Stranding 2: Complete Mission Guide

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Death Stranding 2 is finally here! The game still follows Sam Porter Bridges as he connects Mexico and Australia to the Chiral Network, just like he did with America in the first game. The game story is broken down into episodes and main orders. Knowing what’s coming up helps you get ready for the tough stuff in the game. Here is your complete mission guide, filled with all episodes and main orders in Death Stranding 2!

Episodes and Main Orders in Death Stranding 2

How Death Stranding 2’s Story Works

Death Stranding 2 uses the same setup as the first game. In this game, the episodes are like chapters in a book, while the main orders are your actual missions. You will play through 17 episodes that tell the main story, and you will need to complete 49 main orders to move things forward.

The game takes place in two main areas. You’ll start in Mexico, where you’ll spend your first few hours learning the new mechanics and story. Then you’ll head to Australia, where most of the big action happens. You can go back and forth between both places for most of the game. So you won’t get stuck anywhere.

All Episodes in Death Stranding 2

Here’s every episode you’ll encounter in your journey:

EpisodeEpisode Title
1Sam
2Lou
3Drawbridge
4Raindrops
5Conflagration
6Chrysalis
7Pod
8Deluge
9Puppets
10Isolation
11Quake
12Fragile
13Die Hard
14Last Stranding
15On the Beach
16Tomorrow
17One Day

Each episode has a different length. Some are super short, around 10-20 minutes if they are mostly cutscenes. Others will keep you busy for hours with lots of missions and exploration.

All Main Orders in Death Stranding 2

The main orders are your key missions that push the story forward. The first part of your journey focuses on connecting Mexico to the network. Once you reach Australia, the missions will get more complex and dangerous. Here’s what you’ll be doing throughout your adventure:

Main Order NumberMission Objective
1Return Home with Lou
2Deliver the Chiral Network Gateway to C
3Deliver One or More Remote Medical Units to Villa Libre
4Recover All Chiral Density Gauges Stolen by Bandits
5Defeat the BTs Near the Former Geophysics Research Lab and Deliver the Prototype MP Bullets
6Defeat the Giant BT
7Deliver the Present for Lou
8Connect the Australian Plate Gate Terminal to the Chiral Network
9Deliver the Chiral Decontaminator to the Government’s Base
10Liberate the Western Environmental Observatory from the Brigands (Elimination)
11Destroy the Communications Disruptor and Deliver Mysterious Recording to the Musician
12Investigate the Unusual Tar Currents near F1
13Restore Monorail and Deliver Special Alloys (4800) to F1
14Deliver All Terraforming Equipment to Rainbow Valley
15Deliver Test Subject Kangaroo to Animal Shelter
16Deliver All Aid Packages to Northern Environmental Observatory
17Escape the Strange Realm
18Recover All Weapon Sets and Burrowing Bombs Stolen by the Brigands (Hazardous)
19Deliver Necrobiotes to the F2 South Distribution Center (Do Not Submerge)
20Deliver All Aid Packages and Chiral Printer Parts to F1
21Rescue the Dowser’s Friend from the Armed Survivalists
22Search for Tomorrow
23Deliver Tar Magnetite to Heartman’s Lab
24Deliver the Beach Yeast to the Pizza Chef (Chilled)
25Deliver a Piping Hot Pizza to the Data Scientist (Keep Flat/Express)
26Recover Old BB Pod from the Armed Survivalists’ Base
27Deliver All Tar Dissolvent to the DHV Magellan
28Extract Data from the Weapons Fabricators and Destroy Them Along with Any Guards, Then Bring the Data Back to the DHV Magellan in the Ring Terminal Expansion Device
29Recover the Coffin From the Armed Survivalists’ Base
30Deliver All Prototype Life Support Systems to F4
31Escape from the Strange Realm
32Deliver the Cryptobiote Variants to the Chronobiologist (Do Not Submerge)
33Deliver Timefall-Resistant Emu to the Metagenomicist
34Deliver All Chiral Microbes to the F5 East Distribution Center
35Extract Data from the Ghost Mech Fabricators and Destroy Them, Then Bring the Data Back to the DHV Magellan in the Ring Terminal Expansion Device (Elimination)
36Cross Treacherous Snowy Peaks to Deliver a Meteorite to the Adventurer (Hazardous)
37Rescue the Adventurer from the Snowy Mountains
38Deliver the Chiral Decontaminators and Sedatives to the Eastern Environmental Observatory
39Destroy the Giant Ghost Mech
40Recover all Stranded Cargo (Breakable Cargo)
41Deliver the Chiral Field Controller Prototypes to F6 (Hazardous)
42Deliver Chiral Cyclotron Parts and All Special Materials to the DHV Magellan
43Destroy All Chiral Jammers and Eliminate the Threat to the Southern Environmental Observatory
44Deliver the Network Stabilizer to the F7 North Distribution Center
45Return from the Strange Realm
46Deliver the Drawbridge Terminal Unit to F8
47Find an Item with a Deep Connection to Higgs
48Defeat Higgs and Save Tomorrow
49Return Home with Lou

This sequel has 49 main orders while the first game had 70. But don’t think it’s shorter! The missions are just more complex and interesting. You’ll also see special tags on some orders:

  • (Hazardous) – Dangerous routes with lots of enemies.
  • (Do Not Submerge) – Don’t let your cargo get wet.
  • (Chilled) – Keep it cold, or it goes bad.
  • (Breakable Cargo) – Be super careful with this cargo.

Mission Types You’ll Encounter in Death Stranding 2

Not every mission is just about carrying packages from point A to point B. Death Stranding 2 mixes things up with different types of missions:

1. Delivery Missions

This is your main thing. You’ll carry everything from medical supplies to pizza, you name it. Some cargo is fragile and can’t get wet, while others need to stay flat or chilled.

2. Combat Missions

It’s finally time to fight! You’ll face bandits, BTs, and big robots. The game puts (Elimination) on these missions, so you know what’s coming.

3. Rescue Jobs

Sometimes you’ll need to save people from dangerous situations, like rescuing the Adventurer from snowy mountains or helping the Dowser’s friend.

4. Investigation Tasks

These missions send you to explore strange areas, like looking at strange tar or getting out of mysterious places.

You’ll also run into several missions that take you to the Strange Realm. These are weird places that work differently from normal areas. Orders 17, 31, and 45 all involve getting out of these mysterious places. They’re some of the coolest parts of the game.

Also Read:

That is the end of all episodes and main orders in Death Stranding 2. In this game, each mission builds on the last one, so you always feel like you’re making progress. Take your time, enjoy the trip, and don’t stack your cargo too high or the enemies will be able to spot you!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Death Stranding 2: All Rainy Quiz Answers

Roblox Goal Kick Simulator Codes (June 2025)

Roblox Grow a Friend Codes (June 2025)

Roblox Something Evil Will Happen Codes (June 2025)

Roblox Be a Nurse Codes (June 2025)

Roblox Own a Fish Pond Codes (June 2025)

Genshin Impact Tier List: All Characters Ranked (June 2025)

Genshin Impact Stygian Onslaught Guide

Today’s NYT Connections #746 Hints, Answers – June 26, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections Sports Edition #276 Hints, Answers – June...