Bee Swarm Simulator has huge locations, waiting for you to explore them, along with fighting enemies, collecting new bees, and farming honey. Your bees, however, require different fields in Bee Swarm Simulator to collect pollen and convert it into honey. But finding all the good ones can be quite a hassle, given the size of the map. Hence, we’ve prepared the complete list of all the fields, which pollen they offer, and their location. This guide also features other crucial details about all the available fields in Bee Swarm Simulator.

You can also visit our Bee Swarm Simulator Wiki to find more details about the game and its gameplay mechanics.

List of all Fields in Bee Swarm Simulator

There are a variety of fields in the game, notably Sunflower, Dandelion, Pumpkin, Pine Tree, etc. Each has different drops that can help you diversify your hive and farm more money. We have listed all the available fields that can be found in the game.

Name Bee Prerequisite Nectar Type Drops and Chance Bees that like the field Bees that dislike the field Sunflower N/A Satisfying Nectar – Sunflower Seeds

– Oils

– Magic Beans – Basic Bee

– Hasty Bee

– Baby Bee

– Exhausted Bee – Looker Bee Dandelion N/A Comforting Nectar – Treats

– Glues

– Magic Beans

– Glitter – Baby Bee

– Demo Bee

– Bomber Bee

– Exhausted Bee

– Stubborn Bee

– Music Bee

– Windy Bee

– Fuzzy Bee

– Digital Bee – Commander Bee

– Vicious Bee

– Brave Bee Mushroom N/A Motivating Nectar – Strawberries

– Treats

– Bitterberries

– Red Extracts

– Royal Jellies

– Magic Beans – Rad Bee

– Rascal Bee

– Fire Bee

– Riley Bee

– Baby Bee

– Demon Bee

– Festive Bee – Bumble Bee

– Frosty Bee

– Shocked Bee

– Ninja Bee Blue Flower N/A Refreshing Nectar – Blueberries

– Blue Extracts

– Neonberries

– Magic Beans – Bumble Bee

– Bubble Bee

– Bucko Bee

– Frosty Bee

– Baby Bee

– Diamond Bee

– Ninja Bee

– Buoyant Bee – Rage Bee

– Festive Bee

– Bear Bee Clover N/A Invigorating Nectar – Treat

– Red Boost

– Blue Boost

– Ticket

– Magic Bean

– Royal Jelly

– Gold

– Diamond Egg

– Star Jelly Tokens – Basic Bee

– Cobalt Bee

– Crimson Bee

– Brave Bee

– Looker Bee

– Stubborn Bee

– Music Bee

– Puppy Bee

– Tabby Bee – Lion Bee

– Photon Bee Strawberry 5 bees Refreshing Nectar – Honey

– Strawberry

– Red Boost

– Red Extract

– Bitterberry

– Ticket

– Royal Jelly – Fire Bee

– Riley Bee

– Shy Bee – Cool Bee

– Bubble Bee

– Bucko Bee

– Windy Bee Spider 5 bees Motivating Nectar – Bitterberry

– Treat

– Honey

– Ticket

– Enzyme

– Magic Beans – Brave Bee

– Commander Bee

– Rage Bee

– Shocked Bee

– Vector Bee

– Demon Bee – Basic Bee

– Honey Bee

– Baby Bee Bamboo 5 bees Comforting Nectar – Honey

– Blueberry

– Ticket

– Blue Boost

– Magic Bean

– Blue Extract Tokens – Cool Bee

– Bucko Bee

– Buyount Bee

– Carpenter Bee

– Ninja Bee – Precise Bee

– Windy Bee

– Riley Bee Pineapple 10 bees Satisfying Nectar – Honey

– Pineapple

– Bitterberry

– Neonberry

– Enzyme

– Ticket

– Magic Bean

– Glue

– Glitter Tokens – Shocked Bee

– Diamond Bee

– Lion Bee

– Photon Bee

– Gummy Bee – Crimson Bee

– Cobalt Bee

– Vector Bee Stump 10 bees Motivating Nectar – Honey

– Red Boost

– Blue Boost

– Treat

– Gumdrop

– Glue

– Magic Bean

– Ticket

– Blue Extract Token – Bumble Bee

– Exhausted Bee

– Tadpole Bee

– Gummy Bee – Spicy Bee

– Hasty Bee

– Baby Bee Cactus 15 bees Invigorating Nectar – Honey

– Treat

– Strawberry

– Blueberry

– Ticket

– Magic Bean

– Bitterberry

– Stinger Tokens – Bomber Bee

– Hasty Bee

– Commander Bee

– Vicious Bee

– Demo Bee – Exhausted Bee

– Baby Bee

– Music Bee

– Tabby Bee

– Tadpole Bee Pumpkin 15 bees Satisfying Nectar – Honey

– Treat

– Ticket

– Magic Beans

– Glue Tokens – Honey Bee

– Shy Bee

– Bear Bee

– Photon Bee – Bomber Bee

– Hasty Bee

– Gummy Bee Pine Tree 15 bees Comforting Tokens – Honey

– Blueberry

– Tokens

– Blue Extract

– Magic Bean

– Neonberry – Bear Bee

– Cool Bee

– Bucko Bee

– Bubble Bee

– Carpenter Bee

– Cobalt Bee

– Festive Bee

– Fuzzy Bee

– Tadpole Bee – Rascal Bee

– Rad Bee

– Riley Bee

– Fire Bee

– Shy Bee

– Precise Bee

– Digital Bee

– Baby Bee Rose 15 bees Motivating Nectar – Honey

– Strawberry

– Red Boost

– Red Extract

– Bitterberry

– Magic Bean Tokens – Rad Bee

– Rascal Bee

– Rage Bee

– Riley Bee

– Precise Bee

– Crimson Bee

– Vicious Bee – Puppy Bee

– Stubborn Bee

– Bucko Bee

– Demo Bee

– Baby Bee

– Diamond Bee Hub 20 bees Comforting Nectar – Blueberry

– Honey

– Pineapple

– Strawberry

– Sunflower Seed

– Treat

– Magic Bean Tokens N/A N/A Mountain Top 25 bees Invigorating Nectar – Red Boost

– Blue Boost

– Honey

– Magic Bean

– Tickets

– Bitterberry

– Neonberry – Basic Bee

– Looker Bee

– Frosty Bee

– Honey Bee

– Precise Bee

– Buoyant Bee

– Digital Bee

– Festive Bee

– Gummy Bee – Carpenter Bee

– Demon Bee Pepper 35 bees Invigorating Nectar – Strawberry

– Bitterberry

– Royal Jelly

– Red Extract

– Ticket

– Magic Bean Tokens – Spicy Bee – Looker Bee

– Frosty Bee

– Baby Bee

– Fuzzy Bee Coconut 35 bees Refreshing Nectar – Honey

– Treats

– Coconuts

– Tropical Drinks

– Tickets

– Magic Beans – Vector Bee

– Buoyant Bee

– Digital Bee

– Windy Bee N/A Ant 20 bees Invigorating Nectar – Honey

– Ticket – Lion Bee N/A Mixed Brick 10 bees N/A – Brick Tokens N/A N/A Blue Brick 10 bees N/A – Brick Tokens N/A N/A White Brick 10 bees N/A – Brick Tokens N/A N/A Red Brick 10 bees N/A – Brick Tokens N/A N/A

While there is no one field that you should focus on, some of the fields in the game offer better drops than others. However, these fields can also be more challenging to find as they are surrounded by powerful mobs in Bee Swarm Simulator. Hence, we recommend exploring all the fields near the starting area before moving deeper into the map. This will help you obtain powerful bees in Bee Swarm Simulator, build a good roster, and explore the map efficiently.