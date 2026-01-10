Home » Gaming » All Fields in Bee Swarm Simulator

All Fields in Bee Swarm Simulator

Bee Swarm Simulator has huge locations, waiting for you to explore them, along with fighting enemies, collecting new bees, and farming honey. Your bees, however, require different fields in Bee Swarm Simulator to collect pollen and convert it into honey. But finding all the good ones can be quite a hassle, given the size of the map. Hence, we’ve prepared the complete list of all the fields, which pollen they offer, and their location. This guide also features other crucial details about all the available fields in Bee Swarm Simulator.

You can also visit our Bee Swarm Simulator Wiki to find more details about the game and its gameplay mechanics.

There are a variety of fields in the game, notably Sunflower, Dandelion, Pumpkin, Pine Tree, etc. Each has different drops that can help you diversify your hive and farm more money. We have listed all the available fields that can be found in the game.

NameBee PrerequisiteNectar TypeDrops and ChanceBees that like the fieldBees that dislike the field
SunflowerN/ASatisfying Nectar– Sunflower Seeds
– Oils
– Magic Beans		– Basic Bee
– Hasty Bee
– Baby Bee
– Exhausted Bee		– Looker Bee
DandelionN/AComforting Nectar– Treats
– Glues
– Magic Beans
– Glitter		– Baby Bee
– Demo Bee
– Bomber Bee
– Exhausted Bee
– Stubborn Bee
– Music Bee
– Windy Bee
– Fuzzy Bee
– Digital Bee		– Commander Bee
– Vicious Bee
– Brave Bee
MushroomN/AMotivating Nectar– Strawberries
– Treats
– Bitterberries
– Red Extracts
– Royal Jellies
– Magic Beans		– Rad Bee
– Rascal Bee
– Fire Bee
– Riley Bee
– Baby Bee
– Demon Bee
– Festive Bee		– Bumble Bee
– Frosty Bee
– Shocked Bee
– Ninja Bee
Blue FlowerN/ARefreshing Nectar– Blueberries
– Blue Extracts
– Neonberries
– Magic Beans		– Bumble Bee
– Bubble Bee
– Bucko Bee
– Frosty Bee
– Baby Bee
– Diamond Bee
– Ninja Bee
– Buoyant Bee		– Rage Bee
– Festive Bee
– Bear Bee
CloverN/AInvigorating Nectar– Treat
– Red Boost
– Blue Boost
– Ticket
– Magic Bean
– Royal Jelly
– Gold
– Diamond Egg
– Star Jelly Tokens		– Basic Bee
– Cobalt Bee
– Crimson Bee
– Brave Bee
– Looker Bee
– Stubborn Bee
– Music Bee
– Puppy Bee
– Tabby Bee		– Lion Bee
– Photon Bee
Strawberry5 beesRefreshing Nectar– Honey
– Strawberry
– Red Boost
– Red Extract
– Bitterberry
– Ticket
– Royal Jelly		– Fire Bee
– Riley Bee
– Shy Bee		– Cool Bee
– Bubble Bee
– Bucko Bee
– Windy Bee
Spider5 beesMotivating Nectar– Bitterberry
– Treat
– Honey
– Ticket
– Enzyme
– Magic Beans		– Brave Bee
– Commander Bee
– Rage Bee
– Shocked Bee
– Vector Bee
– Demon Bee		– Basic Bee
– Honey Bee
– Baby Bee
Bamboo5 beesComforting Nectar– Honey
– Blueberry
– Ticket
– Blue Boost
– Magic Bean
– Blue Extract Tokens		– Cool Bee
– Bucko Bee
– Buyount Bee
– Carpenter Bee
– Ninja Bee		– Precise Bee
– Windy Bee
– Riley Bee
Pineapple10 beesSatisfying Nectar– Honey
– Pineapple
– Bitterberry
– Neonberry
– Enzyme
– Ticket
– Magic Bean
– Glue
– Glitter Tokens		– Shocked Bee
– Diamond Bee
– Lion Bee
– Photon Bee
– Gummy Bee		– Crimson Bee
– Cobalt Bee
– Vector Bee
Stump10 beesMotivating Nectar– Honey
– Red Boost
– Blue Boost
– Treat
– Gumdrop
– Glue
– Magic Bean
– Ticket
– Blue Extract Token		– Bumble Bee
– Exhausted Bee
– Tadpole Bee
– Gummy Bee		– Spicy Bee
– Hasty Bee
– Baby Bee
Cactus15 beesInvigorating Nectar– Honey
– Treat
– Strawberry
– Blueberry
– Ticket
– Magic Bean
– Bitterberry
– Stinger Tokens		– Bomber Bee
– Hasty Bee
– Commander Bee
– Vicious Bee
– Demo Bee		– Exhausted Bee
– Baby Bee
– Music Bee
– Tabby Bee
– Tadpole Bee
Pumpkin15 beesSatisfying Nectar– Honey
– Treat
– Ticket
– Magic Beans
– Glue Tokens		– Honey Bee
– Shy Bee
– Bear Bee
– Photon Bee		– Bomber Bee
– Hasty Bee
– Gummy Bee
Pine Tree15 beesComforting Tokens– Honey
– Blueberry
– Tokens
– Blue Extract
– Magic Bean
– Neonberry		– Bear Bee
– Cool Bee
– Bucko Bee
– Bubble Bee
– Carpenter Bee
– Cobalt Bee
– Festive Bee
– Fuzzy Bee
– Tadpole Bee		– Rascal Bee
– Rad Bee
– Riley Bee
– Fire Bee
– Shy Bee
– Precise Bee
– Digital Bee
– Baby Bee
Rose15 beesMotivating Nectar– Honey
– Strawberry
– Red Boost
– Red Extract
– Bitterberry
– Magic Bean Tokens		– Rad Bee
– Rascal Bee
– Rage Bee
– Riley Bee
– Precise Bee
– Crimson Bee
– Vicious Bee		– Puppy Bee
– Stubborn Bee
– Bucko Bee
– Demo Bee
– Baby Bee
– Diamond Bee
Hub20 beesComforting Nectar– Blueberry
– Honey
– Pineapple
– Strawberry
– Sunflower Seed
– Treat
– Magic Bean Tokens		N/AN/A
Mountain Top25 beesInvigorating Nectar– Red Boost
– Blue Boost
– Honey
– Magic Bean
– Tickets
– Bitterberry
– Neonberry		– Basic Bee
– Looker Bee
– Frosty Bee
– Honey Bee
– Precise Bee
– Buoyant Bee
– Digital Bee
– Festive Bee
– Gummy Bee		– Carpenter Bee
– Demon Bee
Pepper35 beesInvigorating Nectar– Strawberry
– Bitterberry
– Royal Jelly
– Red Extract
– Ticket
– Magic Bean Tokens		– Spicy Bee– Looker Bee
– Frosty Bee
– Baby Bee
– Fuzzy Bee
Coconut35 beesRefreshing Nectar– Honey
– Treats
– Coconuts
– Tropical Drinks
– Tickets
– Magic Beans		– Vector Bee
– Buoyant Bee
– Digital Bee
– Windy Bee		N/A
Ant20 beesInvigorating Nectar– Honey
– Ticket		– Lion BeeN/A
Mixed Brick10 beesN/A– Brick TokensN/AN/A
Blue Brick10 beesN/A– Brick TokensN/AN/A
White Brick10 beesN/A– Brick TokensN/AN/A
Red Brick10 beesN/A– Brick TokensN/AN/A

