All Fishing Rods in Roblox Fisch Cursed Sea Update: Stats and Locations

The Cursed Sea update for Fisch has arrived with a ton of new content to explore. One of the most exciting additions is a complete set of new fishing rods that you can collect as you journey through the Second Sea. This guide breaks down every new rod, showing you exactly where to find them, how much they cost, and what makes each one special.
Table of Contents
All Fishing Rods in Fisch Cursed Sea Update
Adventurer’s Rod
The Adventurer’s Rod is the first rod you’ll get when entering the Second Sea. It’s automatically given to you for free when you arrive.
|Value
|Lure Speed
|10%
|Luck
|10%
|Resilience
|5%
|Max Kg
|104kg
- Where to Get: Automatically received when entering the Second Sea
- Price: Free
- Overview: This rod is basically the Cursed Sea equivalent of the Flimsy Rod from the First Sea. With its incredibly low stats across the board, you’ll want to upgrade as soon as possible. If you have a good rod from the First Sea, you’re better off continuing to use that until you can afford an upgrade.
- Enchanting Tip: It’s not worth spending resources to enchant this rod. Its low max weight might be useful for catching certain rare fish, but in general, save your enchantments for better rods.
Wildflower Rod
The Wildflower Rod is the cheapest purchasable rod in the Second Sea, offering a decent balance of stats for its price.
|Value
|Lure Speed
|30%
|Luck
|55%
|Control
|0.07
|Resilience
|12%
|Max Kg
|700kg
- Where to Get: Merchant at Waveborne Island
- Price: 7,000 E$
- Coordinates: X=166, Y=115, Z=727
- Overview: For an early Second Sea rod, the Wildflower Rod offers good resilience and control compared to other Stage 1 rods. Its higher max weight (700kg) makes it useful for catching heavier fish in the area. Still, if you have a good rod from the First Sea, you might find it performs better overall.
- Enchanting Tip: If you decide to use this rod, consider Hasty or Swift enchantments to improve its overall performance.
Firefly Rod
The Firefly Rod specializes in one thing: speed. It has the highest lure speed of any rod in the Second Sea.
|Value
|Lure Speed
|75%
|Luck
|35%
|Control
|-0.01
|Resilience
|0%
|Max Kg
|175kg
- Where to Get: Merchant at Waveborne Island
- Price: 9,500 E$
- Coordinates: X=166, Y=115, Z=727
- Overview: With a lure speed of 75%, the Firefly Rod lets you cast and reel faster than any other rod in the Second Sea. However, this comes at a cost – the negative control, zero resilience, and low max weight make this rod challenging to use for bigger or rarer catches. It’s best for quickly farming common, lightweight fish.
- Enchanting Tip: Lucky or Divine enchantments can help offset its below-average luck stat, while Resilient or Controlled enchantments can help with the negative control value.
Frog Rod
The Frog Rod offers the highest luck of any Stage 1 rod and comes with a unique passive ability that makes it great for rare fish hunting.
|Value
|Lure Speed
|20%
|Luck
|100%
|Control
|0.05
|Resilience
|5%
|Max Kg
|650kg
- Where to Get: Near the Waveborne Pond
- Price: 12,000 E$
- Coordinates: X=222, Y=119, Z=812
- Overview: The Frog Rod shines with its exceptional 100% luck stat and unique passive ability. When you get a perfect catch, you have a chance to spawn a frog that increases your luck by +0.5x for 2 minutes. You can have up to 3 frogs active at once for a total luck boost of +1.5x (making your total luck 2.5x). The main drawbacks are the low lure speed and resilience, which make getting those perfect catches more challenging.
- Enchanting Tip: Since the passive relies on perfect catches, Resilient or Controlled enchantments are highly recommended. Hasty or Swift enchantments can also help with the poor lure speed.
Blazebringer Rod
The Blazebringer Rod offers excellent control and a unique passive that builds up with consecutive perfect catches.
|Value
|Lure Speed
|10%
|Luck
|90%
|Control
|0.15
|Resilience
|8%
|Max Kg
|5000kg
- Where to Get: Near the small pond on Emberreach Island
- Price: 70,000 E$
- Coordinates: X=2874, Y=164, Z=528
- Overview: The Blazebringer Rod’s true potential lies in its unique passive ability. After 10 consecutive perfect catches, the rod’s bar glows red with occasional sparks, granting +10% luck to all pools and a chance to apply Ember (15%) and Cracked (10%) mutations. Push further to 35 consecutive perfect catches, and the bar burns bright with flame effects, increasing the luck bonus to +25% and guaranteeing Ember mutations (100%), with a 5% chance for the valuable Emberflame mutation. The downside is that missing a perfect catch resets this progress.
- Enchanting Tip: Since maintaining perfect catches is key to this rod’s power, Resilient or Controlled enchantments are essential.
Verdant Shear Rod
The Verdant Shear Rod looks like a pair of glowing scissors and offers high luck with a daytime-only passive.
|Value
|Lure Speed
|25%
|Luck
|150%
|Control
|0.15
|Resilience
|10%
|Max Kg
|5000kg
- Where to Get: Near the Merchant on Lushgrove Island
- Price: 100,000 E$
- Coordinates: X=1022, Y=130, Z=-697
- Overview: With an incredible 150% luck stat and excellent control, the Verdant Shear Rod is a solid all-around choice. During daytime only, its passive ability has a 10% chance to grow a tree that lasts for 1 minute. While the tree is active, caught fish have a 10% chance of having the Mother Nature, Green Leaf, or Brown Wood mutations. To maximize this rod’s potential, use Sundial Totems to extend daytime.
- Enchanting Tip: Hasty or Swift enchantments will help you take full advantage of the daytime passive by allowing you to catch more fish while it’s active.
Azure Lagoon Rod
The Azure Lagoon Rod offers the highest resilience and max weight of any rod in the Second Sea.
|Value
|Lure Speed
|25%
|Luck
|105%
|Control
|-0.01
|Resilience
|55%
|Max Kg
|100,000kg
- Where to Get: Bottom of the ladder near the Inn Keeper at Azure Lagoon
- Price: 100,000 E$
- Coordinates: X=1288, Y=93, Z=2283
- Overview: If you’re hunting massive fish, the Azure Lagoon Rod is your best friend with its incredible 100,000kg max weight and 55% resilience. It also features a special “stab” passive similar to the Trident Rod, which can advance your minigame progress by about 6% regardless of any debuffs. The main drawback is the negative control, which makes perfect catches more challenging.
- Enchanting Tip: Controlled enchantments can help offset the negative control, while Hasty or Swift enchantments help with the mediocre lure speed.
Free Spirit Rod
The Free Spirit Rod features a skeletal hand holding a gemstone and offers exceptional stats with a useful passive.
|Value
|Lure Speed
|25%
|Luck
|150%
|Control
|0.15
|Resilience
|10%
|Max Kg
|5000kg
- Where to Get: Near the Angler on Isle of New Beginnings
- Price: 200,000 E$
- Coordinates: X=-389, Y=-78, Z=389
- Requirement: 70% of Second Sea bestiary completed
- Overview: The Free Spirit Rod offers the same impressive 150% luck as the Verdant Shear Rod, along with excellent control. Its passive ability gives a 20% chance to activate “Skeletal Flowering,” which rains purple gemstones that apply the valuable Bloom mutation. Like the Azure Lagoon Rod, it also has the “stab” ability that advances minigame progress by about 6%. This combination of high stats and money-making passive makes it an excellent choice for late-game players.
- Enchanting Tip: Hasty or Swift enchantments help offset the mediocre lure speed, letting you take full advantage of the passive ability more frequently.
Great Dreamer Rod
The Great Dreamer Rod is the most expensive rod in the Second Sea, offering high lure speed and a rare but powerful passive.
|Value
|Lure Speed
|65%
|Luck
|80%
|Control
|0.12
|Resilience
|12%
|Max Kg
|8000kg
- Where to Get: Near a tree at the back of Cursed Shores Island
- Price: 500,000 E$
- Coordinates: X=2874, Y=164, Z=528
- Overview: The Great Dreamer Rod offers the best lure speed (65%) outside of the specialized Firefly Rod, with good all-around stats. Its unique passive ability has a rare 1% chance to summon Cthulhu, who will swoop down to catch a fish with the Cursed Touch mutation. While the stats make this a solid all-around rod, the extremely rare passive makes it less optimal for consistent E$ grinding compared to other options like the Free Spirit Rod.
- Enchanting Tip: Hasty or Steady enchantments can help you catch more fish faster, increasing your chances of triggering the rare Cthulhu passive. Lucky or Divine enchantments can boost the already good luck stat further.
Which Rod Should You Choose?
- For early Second Sea players with limited E$, the Frog Rod offers the best value with its high luck and unique passive, though you may want to stick with your best First Sea rod until you can afford a Stage 2 rod.
- For mid-game grinding, the Blazebringer Rod offers the best bang for your buck at 70,000 E$ with its powerful passive ability that can significantly boost your earnings once you master maintaining perfect catches.
- For late-game players, the Free Spirit Rod is the most balanced choice with its high luck, good control, and reliable money-making passive, making it worth the 200,000 E$ investment once you’ve completed 70% of the Second Sea bestiary.
No matter which rod you choose, make sure to match it with the right enchantments to maximize its strengths and minimize its weaknesses. Happy fishing in the Cursed Sea.