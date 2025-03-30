All Fishing Rods in Roblox Fisch Cursed Sea Update: Stats and Locations

The Cursed Sea update for Fisch has arrived with a ton of new content to explore. One of the most exciting additions is a complete set of new fishing rods that you can collect as you journey through the Second Sea. This guide breaks down every new rod, showing you exactly where to find them, how much they cost, and what makes each one special.

Adventurer’s Rod

The Adventurer’s Rod is the first rod you’ll get when entering the Second Sea. It’s automatically given to you for free when you arrive.

Value Lure Speed 10% Luck 10% Resilience 5% Max Kg 104kg

Where to Get: Automatically received when entering the Second Sea

Automatically received when entering the Second Sea Price: Free

Free Overview: This rod is basically the Cursed Sea equivalent of the Flimsy Rod from the First Sea. With its incredibly low stats across the board, you’ll want to upgrade as soon as possible. If you have a good rod from the First Sea, you’re better off continuing to use that until you can afford an upgrade.

Wildflower Rod

The Wildflower Rod is the cheapest purchasable rod in the Second Sea, offering a decent balance of stats for its price.

Value Lure Speed 30% Luck 55% Control 0.07 Resilience 12% Max Kg 700kg

Where to Get: Merchant at Waveborne Island

Merchant at Waveborne Island Price: 7,000 E$

7,000 E$ Coordinates: X=166, Y=115, Z=727

Overview: For an early Second Sea rod, the Wildflower Rod offers good resilience and control compared to other Stage 1 rods. Its higher max weight (700kg) makes it useful for catching heavier fish in the area. Still, if you have a good rod from the First Sea, you might find it performs better overall.

Firefly Rod

The Firefly Rod specializes in one thing: speed. It has the highest lure speed of any rod in the Second Sea.

Value Lure Speed 75% Luck 35% Control -0.01 Resilience 0% Max Kg 175kg

Where to Get: Merchant at Waveborne Island

Merchant at Waveborne Island Price: 9,500 E$

9,500 E$ Coordinates: X=166, Y=115, Z=727

X=166, Y=115, Z=727 Overview: With a lure speed of 75%, the Firefly Rod lets you cast and reel faster than any other rod in the Second Sea. However, this comes at a cost – the negative control, zero resilience, and low max weight make this rod challenging to use for bigger or rarer catches. It’s best for quickly farming common, lightweight fish.

Frog Rod

The Frog Rod offers the highest luck of any Stage 1 rod and comes with a unique passive ability that makes it great for rare fish hunting.

Value Lure Speed 20% Luck 100% Control 0.05 Resilience 5% Max Kg 650kg

Where to Get: Near the Waveborne Pond

Near the Waveborne Pond Price: 12,000 E$

12,000 E$ Coordinates: X=222, Y=119, Z=812

X=222, Y=119, Z=812 Overview: The Frog Rod shines with its exceptional 100% luck stat and unique passive ability. When you get a perfect catch, you have a chance to spawn a frog that increases your luck by +0.5x for 2 minutes. You can have up to 3 frogs active at once for a total luck boost of +1.5x (making your total luck 2.5x). The main drawbacks are the low lure speed and resilience, which make getting those perfect catches more challenging.

Blazebringer Rod

The Blazebringer Rod offers excellent control and a unique passive that builds up with consecutive perfect catches.

Value Lure Speed 10% Luck 90% Control 0.15 Resilience 8% Max Kg 5000kg

Where to Get: Near the small pond on Emberreach Island

Near the small pond on Emberreach Island Price: 70,000 E$

70,000 E$ Coordinates: X=2874, Y=164, Z=528

X=2874, Y=164, Z=528 Overview: The Blazebringer Rod’s true potential lies in its unique passive ability. After 10 consecutive perfect catches, the rod’s bar glows red with occasional sparks, granting +10% luck to all pools and a chance to apply Ember (15%) and Cracked (10%) mutations. Push further to 35 consecutive perfect catches, and the bar burns bright with flame effects, increasing the luck bonus to +25% and guaranteeing Ember mutations (100%), with a 5% chance for the valuable Emberflame mutation. The downside is that missing a perfect catch resets this progress.

Verdant Shear Rod

The Verdant Shear Rod looks like a pair of glowing scissors and offers high luck with a daytime-only passive.

Value Lure Speed 25% Luck 150% Control 0.15 Resilience 10% Max Kg 5000kg

Where to Get: Near the Merchant on Lushgrove Island

Near the Merchant on Lushgrove Island Price: 100,000 E$

100,000 E$ Coordinates: X=1022, Y=130, Z=-697

X=1022, Y=130, Z=-697 Overview: With an incredible 150% luck stat and excellent control, the Verdant Shear Rod is a solid all-around choice. During daytime only, its passive ability has a 10% chance to grow a tree that lasts for 1 minute. While the tree is active, caught fish have a 10% chance of having the Mother Nature, Green Leaf, or Brown Wood mutations. To maximize this rod’s potential, use Sundial Totems to extend daytime.

Azure Lagoon Rod

The Azure Lagoon Rod offers the highest resilience and max weight of any rod in the Second Sea.

Value Lure Speed 25% Luck 105% Control -0.01 Resilience 55% Max Kg 100,000kg

Where to Get: Bottom of the ladder near the Inn Keeper at Azure Lagoon

Bottom of the ladder near the Inn Keeper at Azure Lagoon Price: 100,000 E$

100,000 E$ Coordinates: X=1288, Y=93, Z=2283

X=1288, Y=93, Z=2283 Overview: If you’re hunting massive fish, the Azure Lagoon Rod is your best friend with its incredible 100,000kg max weight and 55% resilience. It also features a special “stab” passive similar to the Trident Rod, which can advance your minigame progress by about 6% regardless of any debuffs. The main drawback is the negative control, which makes perfect catches more challenging.

Free Spirit Rod

The Free Spirit Rod features a skeletal hand holding a gemstone and offers exceptional stats with a useful passive.

Value Lure Speed 25% Luck 150% Control 0.15 Resilience 10% Max Kg 5000kg

Where to Get: Near the Angler on Isle of New Beginnings

Near the Angler on Isle of New Beginnings Price: 200,000 E$

200,000 E$ Coordinates: X=-389, Y=-78, Z=389

X=-389, Y=-78, Z=389 Requirement: 70% of Second Sea bestiary completed

70% of Second Sea bestiary completed Overview: The Free Spirit Rod offers the same impressive 150% luck as the Verdant Shear Rod, along with excellent control. Its passive ability gives a 20% chance to activate “Skeletal Flowering,” which rains purple gemstones that apply the valuable Bloom mutation. Like the Azure Lagoon Rod, it also has the “stab” ability that advances minigame progress by about 6%. This combination of high stats and money-making passive makes it an excellent choice for late-game players.

Great Dreamer Rod

The Great Dreamer Rod is the most expensive rod in the Second Sea, offering high lure speed and a rare but powerful passive.

Value Lure Speed 65% Luck 80% Control 0.12 Resilience 12% Max Kg 8000kg

Where to Get: Near a tree at the back of Cursed Shores Island

Near a tree at the back of Cursed Shores Island Price: 500,000 E$

500,000 E$ Coordinates: X=2874, Y=164, Z=528

X=2874, Y=164, Z=528 Overview: The Great Dreamer Rod offers the best lure speed (65%) outside of the specialized Firefly Rod, with good all-around stats. Its unique passive ability has a rare 1% chance to summon Cthulhu, who will swoop down to catch a fish with the Cursed Touch mutation. While the stats make this a solid all-around rod, the extremely rare passive makes it less optimal for consistent E$ grinding compared to other options like the Free Spirit Rod.

Which Rod Should You Choose?

For early Second Sea players with limited E$, the Frog Rod offers the best value with its high luck and unique passive, though you may want to stick with your best First Sea rod until you can afford a Stage 2 rod.

with limited E$, the offers the best value with its high luck and unique passive, though you may want to stick with your best First Sea rod until you can afford a Stage 2 rod. For mid-game grinding , the Blazebringer Rod offers the best bang for your buck at 70,000 E$ with its powerful passive ability that can significantly boost your earnings once you master maintaining perfect catches.

, the offers the best bang for your buck at 70,000 E$ with its powerful passive ability that can significantly boost your earnings once you master maintaining perfect catches. For late-game players, the Free Spirit Rod is the most balanced choice with its high luck, good control, and reliable money-making passive, making it worth the 200,000 E$ investment once you’ve completed 70% of the Second Sea bestiary.

No matter which rod you choose, make sure to match it with the right enchantments to maximize its strengths and minimize its weaknesses. Happy fishing in the Cursed Sea.