All Five Genshin Impact 6.0 Craftable Weapons – Nod-Krai (Stats and Materials)

The Genshin Impact 6.0 update will introduce the Nod-Krai map expansion to the game along with a plethora of new items. As always, this region will see the addition of five new craftable 4-star weapons, one of each kind. By obtaining the blueprints of these new weapons and using the required Ore, you will be able to craft them at any Blacksmith Shop in Teyvat. Based on the leaked effects, it appears these weapons will be quite useful in the hands of the Nod-Krai characters due to their fresh Moonsign-based effects. Let’s look at the leaked stats and abilities of all five Nod-Krai craftable weapons in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Nod-Krai Craftable Weapons: Stats, Effect, and Materials

Recently, leaks from HomDGCat and Hakush.in, have disclosed details about the five new Nod-Krai craftable 4-star weapons. The armaments are likely to be quite useful in the game and provide effects related to the region’s main mechanics. Let’s look at the stats, effects, and ascension materials of each one:

1. Serenity’s Call (Sword)

Serenity’s Call is a 4-star craftable Sword in Genshin Impact from Nod-Krai with the following stats at level 90 and Refinement 1, as per leaks:

Base ATK 454 Secondary Stat 61.3% Energy Recharge Passive Effect Upon causing an Elemental Reaction, increases Max HP by 16% for 12s. Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam: Max HP from this effect is further increased by 16%. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is off-field.

Here are the ascension materials you will require to upgrade this free craftable Sword to level 90:

Mysterious Instrument Fragment x 3

Mysterious Instrument Replica x 9

Inheritance of the Tricky Instrument x 9

Whimsical Instrument’s Trusty Wish x 4

Frostnight’s Glimmer x 15

Frostnight’s Glow x 18

Frostnight’s Glory x 27

Worn Certificate x 10

Exquisite Certificate x 15

Frosted Certificate x 18

2. Master Key (Claymore)

The new craftable Claymore from Nod-Krai is expected to be called Master Key and will offer the following stats and effects to its wielder at level 90 and R1:

Base ATK 454 Secondary Stat 61.3% Energy Recharge Passive Effect Upon causing an Elemental Reaction, increases Elemental Mastery by 60 for 12s. Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam: Elemental Mastery from this effect is further increased by 60. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is off-field.

Let’s look at the ascension materials you will need to level up Master Key:

Lost Glory of Far North Scion x 3

Lightless Bone x 15

Rare light Remains x 18

Radiant Exoskeleton x 27

Broken Drive Shaft x 10

Reinforced Drive Shaft x 15

Precision Axle x 18

This Claymore may turn out to be a suitable F2P option for the upcoming Hydro character, Aino.

3. Prospector’s Shovel (Polearm)

The Polearm from the Nod-Krai craftable weapon set is likely to be called Prospector’s Shovel. It may feature the following stats at level 90 and R1:

Base ATK 510 Secondary Stat 41.3% ATK Passive Effect Electro-Charged DMG is increased by 48%, and Lunar-Charged DMG is increased by 12%. Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam: Lunar-Charged DMG is increased by an additional 12%.

To upgrade this new Polearm, you must farm the following ascension materials:

Ember of Long Night Flint x 3

Afterglow of Long Night Flint x 9

Flare of Long Night Flint x 9

Blaze of Long Night Flint x 4

Solidified Mist x 15

Mist Plate x 18

Mist Helmet x 27

Broken Drive Shaft x 10

Reinforced Drive Shaft x 15

Precision Axle x 18

It is likely that this Polearm may be a suitable F2P option for the upcoming Electro character, Flins.

4. Blackmarrow Lantern

Blackmarrow Lantern is likely the name of the new craftable Catalyst in Genshin Impact 6.0. It may provide the equipped character with the following stats at level 90 and R1:

Base ATK 454 Secondary Stat 221 EM Passive Effect Electro-Charged DMG is increased by 48%, and Lunar-Bloom DMG is increased by 48%, and Lunar-Bloom DMG is increased by 12%. Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam: Lunar-Bloom DMG is increased by an additional 12%.

You will be required to farm the following ascension materials for this weapon, according to leaks:

Mysterious Instrument Fragment x 3

Mysterious Instrument Replica x 9

Inheritance of the Tricky Instrument x 9

Whimsical Instrument’s Trusty Wish x 4

Frostnight’s Glimmer x 15

Frostnight’s Glow x 18

Frostnight’s Glory x 27

Worn Certificate x 10

Exquisite Certificate x 15

Frosted Certificate x 18

Based on the details, this Catalyst may be a suitable F2P option for the upcoming Dendro character, Lauma.

5. Snare Hook (Bow)

Snare Hook is likely to be the name of the new craftable 4-star Bow from Nod-Krai. It will offer the following stats at level 90 and R1:

Base ATK 454 Secondary Stat 61.3% Energy Recharge Passive Effect Upon causing an Elemental Reaction, increases Elemental Mastery by 60 for 12s. Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam: Elemental Mastery from this effect is further increased by 60. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is off-field.

You will need the following ascension materials to level up this new Bow:

Ember of Long Night Flint x 3

Afterglow of Long Night Flint x 9

Flare of Long Night Flint x 9

Blaze of Long Night Flint x 4

Solidified Mist x 15

Mist Plate x 18

Mist Helmet x 27

Firm Arrowhead x 10

Sharp Arrowhead x 15

Weathered Arrowhead x 18

It is important to note that the above-mentioned information is based on leaks and is subject to change. Take it with a grain of salt.