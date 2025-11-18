Home » Gaming » All Game Awards 2025 Nominations and Our Favorites for the Win

All Game Awards 2025 Nominations and Our Favorites for the Win

by Swastik Sharma
written by Swastik Sharma 0 comment

Game Awards 2025 is going to be blissful, thanks to numerous incredible titles that rolled out this year. While games like Clair’s Obscure Expedition 33 were the obvious highlights, others like Hades II and Ghost of Yotei managed to grasp the hearts of gamers across the world as well. However, not everyone can secure the GOTY award, but do you know if your favorite title is in the race? Well, this article provides the complete list of Game Awards 2025 nominations to help you out.

Game Awards 2025 Nominations

Complete Game Awards 2025 Nominations

Below, we have listed all the games that are in the running for the Game Awards this year. We have listed all of them according to their categories.

1. Game of the Year

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • Hades II

2. Best Game Direction

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Split Fiction
  • Hades II

3. Best Adaptation

  • A Minecraft Movie
  • Devil May Cry
  • The Last of Us: Season 2
  • Until Dawn
  • Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

4. Best Narrative

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • Silent Hill f
  • Ghost of Yōtei

5. Best Art Direction

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Hades II

6. Best Score And Music

  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Hades II
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

7. Best Audio Design

  • Battlefield 6
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Silent Hill f

8. Best Performance

  • Ben Starr (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
  • Charlie Cox (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
  • Erika Ishii (Ghost of Yōtei)
  • Jennifer English (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
  • Konatsu Kato (Silent Hill f)
  • Troy Baker (Indiana Jones and the Great Circle)

9. Innovation in Accessibility

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows
  • Atomfall
  • Doom: The Dark Ages
  • EA Sports FC 26
  • South of Midnight

10. Games for Impact

  • Consume Me
  • Despelote
  • Lost Records Bloom And Rage
  • South of Midnight
  • Wanderstop

11. Best Ongoing Game

  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers II
  • Marvel Rivals
  • No Man’s Sky

12. Best Community Support

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • No Man’s Sky

13. Best Independent Game

  • Absolum
  • Ball x Pit
  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

14. Best Debut Indie Game

  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Despelote
  • Dispatch
  • Megabonk

15. Best Mobile Game

  • Destiny Rising
  • Persona 5 The Phantom X
  • Sonic Rumble
  • Umamusume Pretty Derby
  • Wuthering Waves

16. Best VR/AR Game

  • Alien Rogue Incursion
  • Arken Age
  • Ghost Town
  • Marvel’s Deadpool VR
  • The Midnight Walk

17. Best Action Game

  • Battlefield 6
  • Doom: The Dark Ages
  • Hades II
  • Ninja Gaiden 4
  • Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

18. Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Split Fiction

19. Best RPG

  • Avowed
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • The Outer Worlds 2
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

20. Best Fighting Game

  • 2XKO
  • Capcom Fighting Collection 2
  • Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
  • Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
  • Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage

21. Best Family Game

  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • LEGO Party!
  • LEGO Voyagers
  • Mario Kart World
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
  • Split Fiction

22. Best Sim/Strategy Game

  • The Alters
  • Final Fantasy Tactics — The Ivalice Chronicles
  • Jurassic World Evolution 3
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VII
  • Tempest Rising
  • Two Point Museum

23. Best Sports/Racing

  • EA Sports FC 26
  • F1 25
  • Mario Kart World
  • Rematch
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

24. Best Multiplayer Game

  • Arc Raiders
  • Battlefield 6
  • Elden Ring Nightreign
  • Peak
  • Split Fiction

25. Most Anticipated Game

  • 007 First Light
  • Grand Theft Auto VI
  • Marvel’s Wolverine
  • Resident Evil Requiem
  • The Witcher IV

26. Content Creator of the Year

  • Caedrel
  • Kai Cenat
  • MoistCr1TiKal
  • Sakura Miko
  • The Burnt Peanut

27. Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Valorant

28. Best Esports Athlete

  • brawk
  • Chovy
  • f0rsakeN
  • Kakeru
  • MenaRD
  • Zyw0o

29. Best Esports Team

  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • NRG (Valorant)
  • Team Falcons (DOTA 2)
  • Team Liquid PH (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang)
  • Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2)

Games We’d Love to See Win the Game Awards 2025

Game Awards 2025 Nominations

Now that you know which games are nominated for the awards, it si time to present our list of titles that touched our hearts and set them ablaze with their incredible storyline, music, art direction, and more.

Game of the Year

Our Pick: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Why: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 offered an incredible story, with interesting characters, world-building, mysteries, music, and art. It refreshed the turn-based combat into something much more interesting and invested than simply waiting for your turn. Overall, the game has only minor issues, if any at all.

Best Game Direction

Our Pick: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Why: Once again, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 offers one of the best game directions I’ve ever witnessed. The way the game holds your attention and interest is incredible. The story flows flawlessly without jumping around and gives ample time to build the characters and the world.

Best Adaptation

Our Pick: The Last of Us

Why: Last of Us was one of the better video game adaptations that I personally saw (cough!! looking at you Halo). The story was covered accurately, and the characters felt authentic. While there are some controversies around it, the series overall did a great job adapting the video game.

Best Independent Game

Our Pick: Hollow Knight: Silksong

Why: Hollow Knight: Silksong is another strong contender that challenged big titles this year. Released many years after the first title, it immediately grasped the hearts of the community with its storytelling and world-building.

Best Debut Indie Game

Our Pick: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Why: There shouldn’t be any doubt as to why this game deserves to win the best debut Indie game award for 2025. It has everything that most modern titles lack and more.

Best Action/Adventure Game

Our Pick: Ghost of Yōtei

Why: Ghost of Yōtei has some of the best action this year. The second title in the series improves the gore and action of the first game and adds many more gruesome ways to deal with enemies.

Most Anticipated Game

Our Pick: Grand Theft Auto VI

Why: Again, there shouldn’t be any doubt or question on why GTA VI is our pick. The game has been in development for years, and Rockstar Games is finally about to roll it out.

With this, you’ve reached the end of our Game Awards 2025 Nominations article. We hope that you found it useful.

Swastik is a gaming writer at Techwiser with a passion for video games rivaled only by the size of his ever-growing backlog. He often fantasizes about spawning into the worlds of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Halo, though only if he could be a Witcher or a Spartan himself. When he's not busy covering the latest gaming news, he can be found reading a good book, watching anime, or riding his motorcycle.

