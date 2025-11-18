All Game Awards 2025 Nominations and Our Favorites for the Win

Game Awards 2025 is going to be blissful, thanks to numerous incredible titles that rolled out this year. While games like Clair’s Obscure Expedition 33 were the obvious highlights, others like Hades II and Ghost of Yotei managed to grasp the hearts of gamers across the world as well. However, not everyone can secure the GOTY award, but do you know if your favorite title is in the race? Well, this article provides the complete list of Game Awards 2025 nominations to help you out.

Complete Game Awards 2025 Nominations

Below, we have listed all the games that are in the running for the Game Awards this year. We have listed all of them according to their categories.

1. Game of the Year

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Hades II

2. Best Game Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Split Fiction

Hades II

3. Best Adaptation

A Minecraft Movie

Devil May Cry

The Last of Us: Season 2

Until Dawn

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

4. Best Narrative

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Silent Hill f

Ghost of Yōtei

5. Best Art Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hades II

6. Best Score And Music

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hades II

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Ghost of Yōtei

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

7. Best Audio Design

Battlefield 6

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Silent Hill f

8. Best Performance

Ben Starr (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)

Charlie Cox (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)

Erika Ishii (Ghost of Yōtei)

Jennifer English (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)

Konatsu Kato (Silent Hill f)

Troy Baker (Indiana Jones and the Great Circle)

9. Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Atomfall

Doom: The Dark Ages

EA Sports FC 26

South of Midnight

10. Games for Impact

Consume Me

Despelote

Lost Records Bloom And Rage

South of Midnight

Wanderstop

11. Best Ongoing Game

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers II

Marvel Rivals

No Man’s Sky

12. Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

13. Best Independent Game

Absolum

Ball x Pit

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

14. Best Debut Indie Game

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Despelote

Dispatch

Megabonk

15. Best Mobile Game

Destiny Rising

Persona 5 The Phantom X

Sonic Rumble

Umamusume Pretty Derby

Wuthering Waves

16. Best VR/AR Game

Alien Rogue Incursion

Arken Age

Ghost Town

Marvel’s Deadpool VR

The Midnight Walk

17. Best Action Game

Battlefield 6

Doom: The Dark Ages

Hades II

Ninja Gaiden 4

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

18. Best Action/Adventure Game

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Split Fiction

19. Best RPG

Avowed

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

The Outer Worlds 2

Monster Hunter Wilds

20. Best Fighting Game

2XKO

Capcom Fighting Collection 2

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage

21. Best Family Game

Donkey Kong Bananza

LEGO Party!

LEGO Voyagers

Mario Kart World

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Split Fiction

22. Best Sim/Strategy Game

The Alters

Final Fantasy Tactics — The Ivalice Chronicles

Jurassic World Evolution 3

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII

Tempest Rising

Two Point Museum

23. Best Sports/Racing

EA Sports FC 26

F1 25

Mario Kart World

Rematch

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

24. Best Multiplayer Game

Arc Raiders

Battlefield 6

Elden Ring Nightreign

Peak

Split Fiction

25. Most Anticipated Game

007 First Light

Grand Theft Auto VI

Marvel’s Wolverine

Resident Evil Requiem

The Witcher IV

26. Content Creator of the Year

Caedrel

Kai Cenat

MoistCr1TiKal

Sakura Miko

The Burnt Peanut

27. Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

28. Best Esports Athlete

brawk

Chovy

f0rsakeN

Kakeru

MenaRD

Zyw0o

29. Best Esports Team

Gen.G (League of Legends)

NRG (Valorant)

Team Falcons (DOTA 2)

Team Liquid PH (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2)

Also read:

Games We’d Love to See Win the Game Awards 2025

Now that you know which games are nominated for the awards, it si time to present our list of titles that touched our hearts and set them ablaze with their incredible storyline, music, art direction, and more.

Game of the Year

Our Pick: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Why: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 offered an incredible story, with interesting characters, world-building, mysteries, music, and art. It refreshed the turn-based combat into something much more interesting and invested than simply waiting for your turn. Overall, the game has only minor issues, if any at all.

Best Game Direction

Our Pick: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Why: Once again, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 offers one of the best game directions I’ve ever witnessed. The way the game holds your attention and interest is incredible. The story flows flawlessly without jumping around and gives ample time to build the characters and the world.

Best Adaptation

Our Pick: The Last of Us

Why: Last of Us was one of the better video game adaptations that I personally saw (cough!! looking at you Halo). The story was covered accurately, and the characters felt authentic. While there are some controversies around it, the series overall did a great job adapting the video game.

Best Independent Game

Our Pick: Hollow Knight: Silksong

Why: Hollow Knight: Silksong is another strong contender that challenged big titles this year. Released many years after the first title, it immediately grasped the hearts of the community with its storytelling and world-building.

Best Debut Indie Game

Our Pick: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Why: There shouldn’t be any doubt as to why this game deserves to win the best debut Indie game award for 2025. It has everything that most modern titles lack and more.

Best Action/Adventure Game

Our Pick: Ghost of Yōtei

Why: Ghost of Yōtei has some of the best action this year. The second title in the series improves the gore and action of the first game and adds many more gruesome ways to deal with enemies.

Most Anticipated Game

Our Pick: Grand Theft Auto VI

Why: Again, there shouldn’t be any doubt or question on why GTA VI is our pick. The game has been in development for years, and Rockstar Games is finally about to roll it out.

With this, you’ve reached the end of our Game Awards 2025 Nominations article. We hope that you found it useful.