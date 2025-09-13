Home » Gaming » All Gears in Grow a Garden Fall Gears Shop

All Gears in Grow a Garden Fall Gears Shop

The Fall Market event brought a whole new gear shop to Grow a Garden, and it’s packed with some really useful items. Unlike regular shops, this one works differently – you need to contribute to Fall Bloom to unlock most of the good stuff, and the prices range from affordable to absolutely massive.

You’ll find the Fall Gears Shop right next to the Harvester Spirit NPC (the big Fall Tree) in the center of the Fall Festival area. Talk to Danielle inside the stall to see what’s available. Just remember that most of these gears are limited-time only, so don’t wait too long if you want them.

All Fall Gears Stats and Requirements

Here’s every single gear you can get from the Fall Gears Shop:

GearEffectPriceFall Bloom Requirement

Firefly Jar		Decorative firefly in a jar500,000 coinsNone

Sky Lantern		Lights up the sky with fall glow1 million coinsNone

Maple Leaf Kite		Flying kite decoration15 million coinsNone

Leaf Blower		Clears fall leaves from your garden35 million coins5 contributions

Maple Syrup		Grants 50 XP to any pet50 million coins5 contributions

Maple Leaf Charm		Triggers rain weather event100 million coins7 contributions

Maple Sprinkler		Boosts fall plant growth, mutations, and size250 million coins9 contributions

Bonfire		Temporarily boosts cooking and fall pets500 million coins10 contributions

Harvest Basket		Feeds all pets at once and tosses fruits750 million coins11 contributions

Golden Acorn		Mutates pets over age 40 (resets to age 1)10 billion coins12 contributions

How to Unlock Fall Gears in Grow a Garden

Getting these gears requires understanding how the Fall Bloom system works. It’s not like other shops where items just appear – you need to work for the better stuff. The unlock system is based on Fall Bloom contributions. You make contributions by giving plants to the Harvester Spirit NPC until you hit 500 points. Each time you reach 500 points, Fall Bloom activates.

The Fall Bloom usually asks for common plant types like Woody, Tropical, Fruit, Vegetable, and Flower plants. Keep plenty of these in your inventory because you’ll need them for multiple contributions if you want the expensive gears.

Here’s the important part: the shop doesn’t automatically restock like other shops in the game. It only restocks when you activate Fall Bloom. Make sure to buy everything you want before activating Fall Bloom again. Once you restock, the current selection disappears and you get a new random set of available items. You don’t want to miss out on something good because you restocked too early.

Fall Festival Shops Grow a Garden

Best Gears to Buy

If you’re trying to decide which gears give you the most value, Golden Acorn is the top choice for serious players. Here’s why it stands out:

Golden Acorn lets you mutate pets at age 40 instead of the usual age 50 requirement. This saves you 10 levels of pet aging, which can take a really long time. Even though it costs 10 billion coins and resets the pet to age 1, the ability to mutate earlier makes it incredibly valuable for pet collectors.

The other gears are mostly situational or decorative. Maple Syrup helps with pet leveling, Leaf Blower keeps your garden clean, and the decorative items add atmosphere. But for pure gameplay value, focus on the Golden Acorn and Maple Sprinkler first.

