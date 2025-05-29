All Genshin Impact 6.x Characters Leaked So Far

With Genshin Impact gearing up for the launch of its upcoming version 5.7, many players are looking forward to the debut of Skirk and Dahlia. While the developer hasn’t shared any details about the new playable units that will join the roster after them, the latest leaks from Shiroha have hinted that several prominent characters from the storyline may be released during the 6.x updates, including a member of the Hexenzirkel and two Fatui Harbingers.

Read on to learn more about the upcoming Genshin Impact characters releasing in the 6.x updates, as per leaks.

Genshin Impact 6.x Characters Leaked

The latest leak from Shiroha, shared on Team Mew’s Telegram channel, has provided insight into eight new playable characters expected to be released in Genshin Impact’s 6.x updates. Here is a list of all of them:

1. Durin

Durin’s human form in the Archon Quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Rarity Element Title/Occupation Release version Unknown Anemo NA 6.1

Durin was first introduced to the title in version 4.8 when the Traveler journeyed to Simulanka. After the conclusion of the narrative, he forayed into Teyvat with the Wanderer in his mini dragon form. Most recently, he played a key role in the Paralogism Archon Quest, where he received a human body. Now, leaks from Shiroha suggest that he may be joining the cast as a playable character in version 6.1, wielding the powers of the Anemo element.

2. Columbina

Columbina (Image via HoYoverse)

Rarity Element Title/Occupation Release version 5-star Unknown The Moon God/Fatui Harbinger 6.2

Columbina, “The Damselette,” is the third of the Fatui Harbingers and was first teased in the A Winter Night’s Lazzo teaser. Ever since then, fans have been waiting for the day she is released as a playable character. She will likely make her debut in the upcoming 6.2 update and play the part of the Moon God in the storyline. Considering the developer has already revealed information about Nod Krai, which is said to be connected to the three Moon Goddesses of Teyvat, it would be interesting to see how Columbina fits into it.

3. Varka

Varka’s stained glass mural (Image via HoYoverse)

Rarity Element Title/Occupation Release version Unknown Anemo Grandmaster of the Knights of Favonius 6.4

Varka, the Grandmaster of the Knights of Favonius, was first namedropped during the beginning of the game, where it was revealed that he has been away for a considerable time on an expedition of utmost importance. Most recently, players finally got to hear his voice in the Paralogism Archon Quest. Leaks claim that he will wield the powers of the Anemo element and may finally become playable in version 6.4.

4. Dottore

Dottore (Image via HoYoverse)

Rarity Element Title/Occupation Release version Unknown Electro Fatui Harbinger 6.5 or 6.6

Dottore, “The Doctor,” is the second of the Fatui Harbingers and has already played the part of an antagonist in the Sumeru chapter of the Archon Quests. Following the conclusion of the Natlan Archon Quests, the Pyro Archon, Mavuika, revealed that Dottore is currently in Nod-Krai, the next destination of the Traveler’s journey. It is speculated that he may become a playable character from the Electro element and may appear on the gacha banner during either version 6.5 or 6.6.

5. Barbeloth

Barbeloth’s statue in Simulanka (Image via HoYoverse)

Rarity Element Title/Occupation Release version Unknown Unknown Hexenzirkel Witch Unknown

Astromancer Barbeloth Trismegistus, also known as B, is one of the witches from the Hexenzirkel group. She is Mona Megistus’ teacher and is said to be well-versed in the arts of Astrology and Hydromancy. While not much is known about her, she has been suggested to be an incredibly powerful figure.

6. Unnamed Geo Character

Rarity Element Title/Occupation Release version Unknown Geo Officer Unknown

Shiroha claims a brand-new Geo character may be introduced to the Genshin Impact during the 6.x updates. It is expected that they may be an Officer by profession.

7. Unnamed Boss Lady

Rarity Element Title/Occupation Release version Unknown Unknown Boss lady of the Curatorium of Secrets Unknown

It is speculated that there may be an important group introduced to the title in the future version called the Curatorium of Secrets. The boss of these Curators may become a playable unit.

8. Unnamed Adeptus

Rarity Element Title/Occupation Release window Unknown Unknown Adeptus Next Lantern Rite

The leaked information suggests that a female Adeptus from Liyue, who is mentioned in the Moonlit Bamboo Forest book series, may be released as a playable character during the next Lantern Rite festival, which is typically celebrated in-game during February.

