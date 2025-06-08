Genshin Impact includes an extensive cast of playable characters, each with their unique personalities, appearances, and even birthdays. On their special days, these characters send mail to the protagonist consisting of heartfelt words and some free rewards. Currently, 99 in-game characters celebrate their birthdays on different dates, excluding the Traveler, whose birthday is the same as the player’s.
To keep track of all such dates, this article lists the character birthdays of the entire Genshin Impact cast, except the MC.
Table of Contents
All 99 Genshin Impact Character Birthdays
Here is a list of all Genshin Impact character birthdays segregated based on the month:
January
Let’s look at all the characters who celebrate their birthdays in January:
- Wanderer: January 3
- Lan Yan: January 6
- Thoma: January 9
- Chevreuse: January 10
- Diona: January 18
- Citlali: January 20
- Kirara: January 22
- Rosaria: January 24
February
The following Genshin Impact characters were born during February:
- Lyney: February 2
- Lynette: February 2
- Alhaitham: February 11
- Beidou: February 14
- Kokomi: February 22
- Bennett: February 29
Players should note that Bennett’s birthday is on February 29 and only occurs during leap years. During other times, he will send his birthday mail on February 28 instead.
March
Here are all the characters born during March:
- Qiqi: March 3
- Yaoyao: March 6
- Shenhe: March 10
- Xilonen: March 13
- Jean: March 14
- Mizuki: March 16
- Noelle: March 21
- Ifa: March 23
- Ayato: March 26
- Sigewinne: March 30
April
The following playable units have their birthdays in April:
- Aloy: April 4
- Dehya: April 7
- Charlotte: April 10
- Xianyun: April 11
- Xiao: April 17
- Yelan: April 20
- Kachina: April 22
- Baizhu: April 25
- Diluc: April 30
May
Multiple characters from the beloved franchise have their birthdays in May:
- Candace: May 3
- Collei: May 8
- Gorou: May 18
- Yun Jin: May 21
- Fischl: May 27
- Sethos: May 31
June
The characters listed below were born in the month of June:
- Itto: June 1
- Paimon: June 1
- Escoffier: June 8
- Lisa: June 9
- Venti: June 16
- Yoimiya: June 21
- Cyno: June 23
- Raiden Shogun: June 26
- Yae Miko: June 27
July
Let’s look at all the July-born Genshin characters:
- Barbara: July 5
- Kaveh: July 9
- Kujou Sara: July 14
- Hu Tao: July 15
- Tartaglia: July 20
- Heizou: July 24
- Klee: July 27
- Kuki Shinobu: July 27
- Yanfei: July 28
August
Here are all the units that celebrate birthdays in August:
- Mualani: August 3
- Iansan: August 8
- Amber: August 10
- Mika: August 11
- Navia: August 16
- Chiori: August 17
- Faruzan: August 20
- Arlecchino: August 22
- Ningguang: August 26
- Mavuika: August 28
- Mona: August 31
September
The following Genshin Impact characters were born in September:
- Chongyun: September 7
- Razor: September 9
- Albedo: September 13
- Clorinde: Septemeber 20
- Emilie: September 22
- Freminet: September 24
- Ayaka: September 28
October
Some popular members of the cast celebrate birthdays in October:
- Xingqiu: October 9
- Furina: October 13
- Ororon: October 14
- Xinyan: October 16
- Sayu: October 19
- Eula: October 25
- Nahida: October 27
- Kazuha: October 29
November
Several characters from the franchise were born in November, and here is a list of them:
- Xiangling: November 2
- Kinich: November 11
- Varesa: November 15
- Keqing: November 20
- Wriothesley: November 23
- Sucrose: November 26
- Kaeya: November 30
December
Finally, all the below-mentioned characters celebrate birthdays during the last month:
- Ganyu: December 2
- Nilou: December 3
- Chasca: December 10
- Neuvillette: December 18
- Layla: December 19
- Dori: December 21
- Gaming: December 22
- Tighnari: December 29
- Zhongli: December 31
That covers all the character birthdays in this popular RPG.
Also, check out our other Genshin Impact articles:
- Active Genshin Impact Codes and How to Redeem Them
- Genshin Impact Wish and Pity System – Explained
- All Genshin Impact Characters: Height, Age, and Region
- All Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Meaning – Complete Guide
- Genshin Impact 5.7 Leaks Hint at the Return of a Major Villain
- Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater for June 2025
- All Genshin Impact 6.x Characters Leaked So Far