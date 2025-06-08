Genshin Impact includes an extensive cast of playable characters, each with their unique personalities, appearances, and even birthdays. On their special days, these characters send mail to the protagonist consisting of heartfelt words and some free rewards. Currently, 99 in-game characters celebrate their birthdays on different dates, excluding the Traveler, whose birthday is the same as the player’s.

To keep track of all such dates, this article lists the character birthdays of the entire Genshin Impact cast, except the MC.

All 99 Genshin Impact Character Birthdays

All in-game characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all Genshin Impact character birthdays segregated based on the month:

January

Let’s look at all the characters who celebrate their birthdays in January:

Wanderer : January 3

: January 3 Lan Yan : January 6

: January 6 Thoma: January 9

January 9 Chevreuse : January 10

: January 10 Diona: January 18

January 18 Citlali : January 20

: January 20 Kirara: January 22

January 22 Rosaria: January 24

February

The following Genshin Impact characters were born during February:

Lyney: February 2

February 2 Lynette: February 2

February 2 Alhaitham : February 11

: February 11 Beidou: February 14

February 14 Kokomi: February 22

February 22 Bennett: February 29

Players should note that Bennett’s birthday is on February 29 and only occurs during leap years. During other times, he will send his birthday mail on February 28 instead.

March

Here are all the characters born during March:

Qiqi: March 3

March 3 Yaoyao: March 6

March 6 Shenhe: March 10

March 10 Xilonen : March 13

: March 13 Jean: March 14

March 14 Mizuki : March 16

: March 16 Noelle: March 21

March 21 Ifa : March 23

: March 23 Ayato: March 26

March 26 Sigewinne: March 30

April

The following playable units have their birthdays in April:

Aloy: April 4

April 4 Dehya: April 7

April 7 Charlotte: April 10

April 10 Xianyun : April 11

: April 11 Xiao: April 17

April 17 Yelan: April 20

April 20 Kachina : April 22

: April 22 Baizhu: April 25

April 25 Diluc: April 30

May

Multiple characters from the beloved franchise have their birthdays in May:

Candace: May 3

May 3 Collei: May 8

May 8 Gorou: May 18

May 18 Yun Jin: May 21

May 21 Fischl: May 27

May 27 Sethos: May 31

June

The characters listed below were born in the month of June:

Itto: June 1

June 1 Paimon: June 1

June 1 Escoffier: June 8

June 8 Lisa: June 9

June 9 Venti: June 16

June 16 Yoimiya: June 21

June 21 Cyno: June 23

June 23 Raiden Shogun: June 26

June 26 Yae Miko: June 27

July

Let’s look at all the July-born Genshin characters:

Barbara: July 5

July 5 Kaveh: July 9

July 9 Kujou Sara: July 14

July 14 Hu Tao: July 15

July 15 Tartaglia: July 20

July 20 Heizou: July 24

July 24 Klee: July 27

July 27 Kuki Shinobu: July 27

July 27 Yanfei: July 28

August

Here are all the units that celebrate birthdays in August:

Mualani : August 3

: August 3 Iansan : August 8

: August 8 Amber: August 10

August 10 Mika: August 11

August 11 Navia : August 16

: August 16 Chiori : August 17

: August 17 Faruzan : August 20

: August 20 Arlecchino : August 22

: August 22 Ningguang: August 26

August 26 Mavuika : August 28

: August 28 Mona: August 31

September

The following Genshin Impact characters were born in September:

Chongyun: September 7

September 7 Razor: September 9

September 9 Albedo: September 13

September 13 Clorinde : Septemeber 20

: Septemeber 20 Emilie : September 22

: September 22 Freminet: September 24

September 24 Ayaka: September 28

October

Some popular members of the cast celebrate birthdays in October:

Xingqiu: October 9

October 9 Furina: October 13

October 13 Ororon : October 14

: October 14 Xinyan: October 16

October 16 Sayu: October 19

October 19 Eula: October 25

October 25 Nahida: October 27

October 27 Kazuha: October 29

November

Several characters from the franchise were born in November, and here is a list of them:

Xiangling: November 2

November 2 Kinich : November 11

: November 11 Varesa : November 15

: November 15 Keqing: November 20

November 20 Wriothesley: November 23

November 23 Sucrose: November 26

November 26 Kaeya: November 30

December

Finally, all the below-mentioned characters celebrate birthdays during the last month:

Ganyu: December 2

December 2 Nilou: December 3

December 3 Chasca : December 10

: December 10 Neuvillette: December 18

December 18 Layla: December 19

December 19 Dori: December 21

December 21 Gaming : December 22

: December 22 Tighnari: December 29

December 29 Zhongli: December 31

That covers all the character birthdays in this popular RPG.

