Traveler is the first free character that you will get when you first start Genshin Impact. Don’t worry, the Traveler is quite versatile for early gameplay since it can use five different elements by visiting Statues of the Seven in different regions. Now if you want to build your team without spending money, we have a guide on all Genshin Impact free characters and how to get them.

All Free Genshin Impact Characters and How to Get Them

Here’s every Genshin Impact character you can get for free as of Version 5.2:

Story Progress Characters

Character Element Weapon How to Get

Amber Pyro Bow Complete the Wind-Riding Knight quest in Prologue Act I

Kaeya Cyro Sword Complete the Crash Course quest in Prologue Act I

Lisa Electro Catalyst Complete Sparks Amongst the Pages quest in Prologue Act I

Barbara Hydro Catalyst Reach Adventure Rank 18 and complete Prologue Act III

Kachina Geo Polearm Complete Chapter 5 Act 1 of the Archon Quest

Achievement-Based Characters

Character Element Weapon How to Get

Collei Dendro Bow Clear Floor 4, Chamber 3 of Spiral Abyss

Lynette Anemo Sword Reach Adventure Rank 25 and claim from “The Curtain Never Falls on Magic” event page

Xiangling Pyro Polearm Clear Floor 3, Chamber 3 of Spiral Abyss

Guaranteed Wish Character

Character Element Weapon How to Get

Noelle Geo Claymore Available through your first pull on the Beginner’s Wish banner

Best Free Characters to Invest In Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, not all free characters are created equal. From the list above, here are the standouts:

Xiangling – Currently the strongest free character available. Her Pyronado ability makes her an excellent sub-DPS that fits into many team compositions. She’s so good that even veteran players use her in high-level content and competition. Dendro Traveler – A close second, offering reliable Dendro application and strong burst damage. Very useful for exploring Sumeru and creating elemental reactions. Lynette – A valuable Anemo support character who can replicate some of the utility that premium characters like Kazuha and Sucrose provide.

Limited-Time Events and Anniversary Rewards

Don’t forget to keep an eye out for special events. HoYoverse occasionally gives away free characters during major updates. The most notable example was the fourth-anniversary event which happened from August until October 2024, where players could choose one free 5-star character from a selection including:

Dehya

Keqing

Mona

Qiqi

Jean

Tighnari

Diluc

This is now confirmed to be an annual event, with the featured 5-star characters changing each year.

If you are a F2P player, we have some tips and tricks you can follow. When you receive Xiangling, you need to focus on leveling her first because she’ll be a valuable asset throughout your entire journey. Then, always save your Primogems for Limited Character Banners to maximize your chances of getting strong characters.

Don’t forget about the Traveler either, because their ability to change elements makes them incredibly versatile for your team composition. And last but not least, make sure to check the event page regularly for any new free character offerings.

Start building your team today with these free characters! While premium characters are great, you can clear most of Genshin Impact’s content with just the free roster when you level them up properly and use them effectively. For more on the game, check out our latest Genshin Impact tier list and the new Chasca and Ororon best builds.