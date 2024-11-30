Home » Gaming » All Genshin Impact Free Characters and How to Get Them

All Genshin Impact Free Characters and How to Get Them

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Traveler is the first free character that you will get when you first start Genshin Impact. Don’t worry, the Traveler is quite versatile for early gameplay since it can use five different elements by visiting Statues of the Seven in different regions. Now if you want to build your team without spending money, we have a guide on all Genshin Impact free characters and how to get them.

All Free Genshin Impact Characters and How to Get Them

Here’s every Genshin Impact character you can get for free as of Version 5.2:

Story Progress Characters

CharacterElementWeaponHow to Get
Genshin Impact Amber Icon
Amber		PyroBow Complete the Wind-Riding Knight quest in Prologue Act I
Kaeya Genshin Impact icon
Kaeya		CyroSwordComplete the Crash Course quest in Prologue Act I
Lisa Genshin Impact Icon
Lisa		ElectroCatalyst Complete Sparks Amongst the Pages quest in Prologue Act I
Barbara Genshin Impact icon
Barbara		HydroCatalyst Reach Adventure Rank 18 and complete Prologue Act III
kachina Genshin Impact icon
Kachina		GeoPolearmComplete Chapter 5 Act 1 of the Archon Quest

Achievement-Based Characters

CharacterElementWeaponHow to Get
Collei Genshin Impact Icon
Collei		DendroBow Clear Floor 4, Chamber 3 of Spiral Abyss
Lynette Genshin Impact icon
Lynette		AnemoSwordReach Adventure Rank 25 and claim from “The Curtain Never Falls on Magic” event page
Xiangling Genshin Impact icon
Xiangling		PyroPolearmClear Floor 3, Chamber 3 of Spiral Abyss

Guaranteed Wish Character

CharacterElementWeaponHow to Get
Noelle Genshin Impact icon
Noelle		GeoClaymoreAvailable through your first pull on the Beginner’s Wish banner

Best Free Characters to Invest In Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, not all free characters are created equal. From the list above, here are the standouts:

  1. Xiangling – Currently the strongest free character available. Her Pyronado ability makes her an excellent sub-DPS that fits into many team compositions. She’s so good that even veteran players use her in high-level content and competition.
  2. Dendro Traveler – A close second, offering reliable Dendro application and strong burst damage. Very useful for exploring Sumeru and creating elemental reactions.
  3. Lynette – A valuable Anemo support character who can replicate some of the utility that premium characters like Kazuha and Sucrose provide.

Limited-Time Events and Anniversary Rewards

Don’t forget to keep an eye out for special events. HoYoverse occasionally gives away free characters during major updates. The most notable example was the fourth-anniversary event which happened from August until October 2024, where players could choose one free 5-star character from a selection including:

How to Get Free Genshin Impact characters
  • Dehya
  • Keqing
  • Mona
  • Qiqi
  • Jean
  • Tighnari
  • Diluc

This is now confirmed to be an annual event, with the featured 5-star characters changing each year.

If you are a F2P player, we have some tips and tricks you can follow. When you receive Xiangling, you need to focus on leveling her first because she’ll be a valuable asset throughout your entire journey. Then, always save your Primogems for Limited Character Banners to maximize your chances of getting strong characters.

Don’t forget about the Traveler either, because their ability to change elements makes them incredibly versatile for your team composition. And last but not least, make sure to check the event page regularly for any new free character offerings.

Start building your team today with these free characters! While premium characters are great, you can clear most of Genshin Impact’s content with just the free roster when you level them up properly and use them effectively. For more on the game, check out our latest Genshin Impact tier list and the new Chasca and Ororon best builds.

Shida is gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Fortnite Remix The Finale Recap and Full Coverage

Fortnite Remix Finale: Date, Time, and Expected Performances

Could Elon Musk Buy D&D? Hasbro Stock Jumps as Fans...

Fortnite Chapter 6 Trailer Breakdown: Godzilla, Samurai Combat, and Major...

All STALKER 2 Mutants: Best Strategies to Kill Every Mutant

How to Get the Lady of Cranes Skin in Fortnite...

Fortnite Leaks: Yakuza and Tekken Heroes Could Join Chapter 6...

Genshin Impact 5.2 Characters Tier List: Ranked Best to Worst

Fortnite Chapter 6 Map Update: Every New POI Leaked

Latest Fortnite Chapter 6 Teaser Reveals New Pulse Rifle