All Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Meaning – Complete Guide

New to Genshin Impact? The game screen has lots of icons and symbols that can be confusing at first. Learning what these mean will help you play better and build stronger teams. This guide explains all of Genshin Impact icons and symbols meaning, from menus to gameplay screens, so you can enjoy the game more!

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Meaning in Lobby Screen

When you start Genshin Impact, the lobby screen is where you first get into the game. Here, you will see only four icons that let you adjust settings and explore the main features before heading into the world of Teyvat:

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Description 1. Cog icon Settings menu for adjusting game settings, graphics, audio, and controls. 2. Wrench icon The File Verification button is used to complete resource repair. 3. Calendar icon Events menu showing current and upcoming in-game events and activities. 4. Door with Arrow icon Exit or Logout function to leave the game.

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Meaning in Menu Screen

The menu screen contains all the major navigation tools you will need throughout your adventure. From character management to quests and inventory, these icons provide quick access to the game’s more important features.

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Description 1. Return Arrow icon Go back to the previous screen or menu. 2. Camera icon The Photo Mode menu to take screenshots or in-game photographs. 3. Hanging Poster icon Announcement, Events, and Special Notices tab. 4. Envelope icon Mail system for game notifications and rewards. 5. Clock icon Day and Night Cycle button to adjust time in-game. 6. Gear icon System Settings for game configurations and adjustments. 7. Door with Arrow icon Exit or log out of the game. 8. Box with Pen icon Edit Profile menu to edit your full profile.

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Description 9. Person and Shadow icon Party Setup menu for team composition. 10. Three People icon Friends list for social features in the game. 11. Trophy icon The Achievement section shows current or completed challenges and rewards. 12. Book icon Archive for game lore, collected information, and records. 13. Stacked Character Cards icon Character Archive menu that shows all collected characters in the game. 14. Character Silhouette icon Your Character details and management screen. 15. Backpack icon The Inventory tab is for viewing and managing all the items you have collected in your journey. 16. Banner with Exclamation Mark icon Quests menu is for active and available missions and tasks you need to do.

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Description 17. Magnifying Glass icon The Survey tab is available for questionnaires that allow players to give feedback on various topics. 18. Open Map icon Genshin Impact World Map for navigation and exploration. 19. Speech Bubble icon Community Features brings you to the official Genshin Impact Community, where you can see all the available social media accounts. 20. Notepad with Lines icon Click this icon to open the Version Highlights, showing all the summaries and highlights from the recent official Genshin Impact version. 21. Paper with Pencil icon The Feedback tab is where you can send feedback, suggestions, and report issues to the HoYoLab team.

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Meaning in the Gameplay Screen

While actively exploring or fighting in Genshin Impact, the gameplay screen also displays some important icons. These icons and symbols help you track quests, access inventory, and communicate with others easily.

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Description 1. Orange Diamond icon An in dicator for the next quest you need to complete. 2. Banner with Exclamation mark icon Available or Tracked Quests. The list of quests you need to do. 3. Girl Silhouette icon Paimon menu to submit her and also open the Menu Screen. 4. Eye icon The Elemental Sight menu is mainly used during quests to spot certain objects and their elements. 5. Backpack icon The Inventory tab is for viewing and managing all the items you have collected in your journey. 6. Character Silhouette icon Your Character details and management screen. 7. Speech Bubble with Three Dots icon Chat or Communication options in-game. 8. Talent and Abilities icons All of your current character’s Talents and Combat Abilities.

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Meaning in the Time Screen

This gacha game features a dynamic day-night cycle that affects gameplay and quests. This helps you quickly move to a certain time so you can trigger events or complete tasks that only happen at specific hours.

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Description 1. Full Sun icon Daytime in-game. 2. Red Half Sun icon Sunset or Evening time in-game. 3. Moon and Stars icon Nighttime in-game. 4. Grey Half Sun icon Sunrise or Morning in-game.

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Meaning in Quest Tab

The quest tab in Genshin Impact helps you keep track of your adventures across Teyvat. These icons organize your missions by type and priority, so you never lose sight of your goals.

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Description 1. Four Diamond icon The Archon Quests icon represents the main storyline quests. These are the primary narrative missions that progress the game’s central plot involving the Seven Archons and your journey through Teyvat. 2. Geometric Diamond with Exclamation Mark icon This icon displays your Current Objectives within the active Archon Quest. 3. Small Diamond with Exclamation Mark icon This icon indicates a quest that is currently active and being tracked on your map. 4. Complex Diamond icon The Daily Commission button shows quests that reset every day. 5. Exclamation Mark icon This symbol indicates quests you’ve successfully completed. 6. Four Squares with Check Mark icon This icon opens your Travel Log, which keeps a record of all your completed quests and achievements.

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Meaning in Inventory Tab

The Inventory tab features a lot of symbols where you can find all your collected items, weapons, and materials. These icons categorize your belongings for easy management and access.

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Description 1. Sword with Shield icon This section stores all your Weapons. You can view, enhance, refine, and compare different weapons for your characters. 2. Circle with Diamond Star icon This tab contains all your Artifacts. These are the equipment pieces that provide stat bonuses to your characters. 3. Card with Person icon The Character Development Items that are specifically used for character ascension and talent upgrades. 4. Spoon and Fork icon This Food tab stores all your cooking ingredients and prepared food items. Food provides various buffs and healing effects when consumed. 5. Mushroom icon This is the Materials section that contains general materials collected throughout the world, including plants, monster drops, and mining resources used for crafting and ascension. 6. Luggage icon The Gadget tab stores special tools and gadgets that provide utility functions. 7. Flag with Exclamation Mark icon All the Quest-Related Items can be found in this tab. 8. Money Pouch icon The Precious Items tab contains valuable items like fragile resin, transient resin, and other rare or limited materials. 9. Teapot icon The Furnishings section stores items related to the Serenitea Pot housing system, including furniture, landscapes, and decorative elements. 10. Trash icon This function allows you to permanently destroy unwanted items from your inventory to free up space. 11. Sequence icon The sequence button allows you to sort your inventory items by different criteria, such as level, quality, or type. 12. Lock with Cog icon Lock Settings to enable or disable auto lock for 4-star Weapons. 13. Blue Crystal icon This displays your current amount of Primogems, the premium currency used for wishes and certain purchases. 14. Gold Coin icon The gold coin icon shows your current Mora balance, the standard in-game currency used for most upgrades and crafting.

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Meaning in the Map Screen

The map screen in Genshin Impact is your essential navigation tool for exploring the vast world of Teyvat.

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Description 1. Blue Circle with Arrow Pointing Down icon These mark the locations of Statues of the Seven, which serve multiple purposes. They restore your health, revive fallen characters, provide elemental energy, reveal portions of the map, and allow you to offer collected Oculi to increase your stamina. 2. Blue Moon icon The blue moon icon shows the current amount of Original Resin you have to claim rewards from Ley Line Blossoms, Domains, Bosses, and some event challenges. 3. Pin Point icon These icons on the map show the locations of Teleport Waypoints, which allow for fast travel across the map 4. Compass icon These mark the locations of Adventurers’ Guild branches. Here, you can claim rewards for completed commissions, increase your Adventure Rank, and accept World Quests. 5. Diamond Inside Square icon These indicate the locations of Domains and Temples where you can challenge specific combat trials for rewards. Different domains offer different types of rewards on specific days. 6. Circle Inside Diamond icon This is the icon for Midsummer Courtyard, a domain near Starsnatch Cliff.

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Meaning in Friends Tab

Genshin Impact offers multiplayer features that let you adventure and fight in battles with friends. These social icons help you manage your friend list, send requests, and track pending requests.

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Description 1. ID Card icon The ID Card icon opens your complete list of current friends. You can see which friends are online, join their worlds, invite them to yours, or send them messages. 2. Two People with a Plus icon The Add Friends feature lets you send a new friend request to other players. 3. Alarm with A Person icon This tab displays any pending friend requests you’ve received from other players. A notification badge will appear when you have new requests waiting for your approval.

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Meaning in Photo Mode Screen

We always love Photo Mode in the game! This photo mode lets you capture the beautiful world of Teyvat. The icons and symbols on the screen help you adjust settings, poses, and angles to create the perfect screenshot.

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Description 1. Photo with Cog icon This icon opens the general settings for Photo Mode, allowing you to adjust background blur, hide your character, or personal info from the screen. 2. Standing Baby icon Character Pose options let you change your charater’s pose, such as standing, thinking, or alpha pose. 3. Baby Face icon Character Emoji options let you change your character’s facial expressions, including happy and disappointed. 4. Plus and Minus icon with Gauge These buttons let you adjust the camera zoom level. 5. Video Camera icon with Four Arrows This control lets you freely move the camera position around your character. 6. Camera icon with Star Take a Picture or Screenshot button. 7. Circle icon with Circular Arrow This is the Reset View button, so you can rotate the camera back in front of your character. 8. Eye icon This toggle hides all user interface elements from the screen, giving you a clean, cinematic view for your screenshots without distracting menus and indicators.

These icons help organize Genshin Impact’s interface, making it easier to manage quests and explore Teyvat. Think we missed any icons? Feel free to share!