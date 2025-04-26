Home » Gaming » All Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Meaning – Complete Guide

All Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Meaning – Complete Guide

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

New to Genshin Impact? The game screen has lots of icons and symbols that can be confusing at first. Learning what these mean will help you play better and build stronger teams. This guide explains all of Genshin Impact icons and symbols meaning, from menus to gameplay screens, so you can enjoy the game more!

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Meaning

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Meaning in Lobby Screen

When you start Genshin Impact, the lobby screen is where you first get into the game. Here, you will see only four icons that let you adjust settings and explore the main features before heading into the world of Teyvat:

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Meaning Lobby Screen

Genshin Impact Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Cog iconSettings menu for adjusting game settings, graphics, audio, and controls.
2. Wrench iconThe File Verification button is used to complete resource repair.
3. Calendar iconEvents menu showing current and upcoming in-game events and activities.
4. Door with Arrow iconExit or Logout function to leave the game.

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Meaning in Menu Screen

The menu screen contains all the major navigation tools you will need throughout your adventure. From character management to quests and inventory, these icons provide quick access to the game’s more important features.

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Meaning Menu Screen 1

Genshin Impact Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Return Arrow iconGo back to the previous screen or menu.
2. Camera iconThe Photo Mode menu to take screenshots or in-game photographs.
3. Hanging Poster iconAnnouncement, Events, and Special Notices tab.
4. Envelope iconMail system for game notifications and rewards.
5. Clock iconDay and Night Cycle button to adjust time in-game.
6. Gear iconSystem Settings for game configurations and adjustments.
7. Door with Arrow iconExit or log out of the game.
8. Box with Pen iconEdit Profile menu to edit your full profile.

Genshin Impact Icons and SymbolsDescription
9. Person and Shadow iconParty Setup menu for team composition.
10. Three People iconFriends list for social features in the game.
11. Trophy iconThe Achievement section shows current or completed challenges and rewards.
12. Book iconArchive for game lore, collected information, and records.
13. Stacked Character Cards iconCharacter Archive menu that shows all collected characters in the game.
14. Character Silhouette iconYour Character details and management screen.
15. Backpack iconThe Inventory tab is for viewing and managing all the items you have collected in your journey.
16. Banner with Exclamation Mark iconQuests menu is for active and available missions and tasks you need to do.

Genshin Impact Icons and SymbolsDescription
17. Magnifying Glass iconThe Survey tab is available for questionnaires that allow players to give feedback on various topics.
18. Open Map iconGenshin Impact World Map for navigation and exploration.
19. Speech Bubble iconCommunity Features brings you to the official Genshin Impact Community, where you can see all the available social media accounts.
20. Notepad with Lines iconClick this icon to open the Version Highlights, showing all the summaries and highlights from the recent official Genshin Impact version.
21. Paper with Pencil iconThe Feedback tab is where you can send feedback, suggestions, and report issues to the HoYoLab team.

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Meaning in the Gameplay Screen

While actively exploring or fighting in Genshin Impact, the gameplay screen also displays some important icons. These icons and symbols help you track quests, access inventory, and communicate with others easily.

Genshin Impact Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Orange Diamond iconAn indicator for the next quest you need to complete.
2. Banner with Exclamation mark iconAvailable or Tracked Quests. The list of quests you need to do.
3. Girl Silhouette iconPaimon menu to submit her and also open the Menu Screen.
4. Eye iconThe Elemental Sight menu is mainly used during quests to spot certain objects and their elements.
5. Backpack iconThe Inventory tab is for viewing and managing all the items you have collected in your journey.
6. Character Silhouette iconYour Character details and management screen.
7. Speech Bubble with Three Dots iconChat or Communication options in-game.
8. Talent and Abilities iconsAll of your current character’s Talents and Combat Abilities.

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Meaning in the Time Screen

This gacha game features a dynamic day-night cycle that affects gameplay and quests. This helps you quickly move to a certain time so you can trigger events or complete tasks that only happen at specific hours.

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Meaning Time Screen

Genshin Impact Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Full Sun iconDaytime in-game.
2. Red Half Sun iconSunset or Evening time in-game.
3. Moon and Stars iconNighttime in-game.
4. Grey Half Sun iconSunrise or Morning in-game.

Also Read:

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Meaning in Quest Tab

The quest tab in Genshin Impact helps you keep track of your adventures across Teyvat. These icons organize your missions by type and priority, so you never lose sight of your goals.

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Meaning Quest Tab

Genshin Impact Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Four Diamond iconThe Archon Quests icon represents the main storyline quests. These are the primary narrative missions that progress the game’s central plot involving the Seven Archons and your journey through Teyvat.
2. Geometric Diamond with Exclamation Mark iconThis icon displays your Current Objectives within the active Archon Quest.
3. Small Diamond with Exclamation Mark iconThis icon indicates a quest that is currently active and being tracked on your map.
4. Complex Diamond iconThe Daily Commission button shows quests that reset every day.
5. Exclamation Mark iconThis symbol indicates quests you’ve successfully completed.
6. Four Squares with Check Mark iconThis icon opens your Travel Log, which keeps a record of all your completed quests and achievements.

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Meaning in Inventory Tab

The Inventory tab features a lot of symbols where you can find all your collected items, weapons, and materials. These icons categorize your belongings for easy management and access.

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Meaning Inventory Tab

Genshin Impact Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Sword with Shield iconThis section stores all your Weapons. You can view, enhance, refine, and compare different weapons for your characters.
2. Circle with Diamond Star iconThis tab contains all your Artifacts. These are the equipment pieces that provide stat bonuses to your characters.
3. Card with Person iconThe Character Development Items that are specifically used for character ascension and talent upgrades.
4. Spoon and Fork iconThis Food tab stores all your cooking ingredients and prepared food items. Food provides various buffs and healing effects when consumed.
5. Mushroom iconThis is the Materials section that contains general materials collected throughout the world, including plants, monster drops, and mining resources used for crafting and ascension.
6. Luggage iconThe Gadget tab stores special tools and gadgets that provide utility functions.
7. Flag with Exclamation Mark iconAll the Quest-Related Items can be found in this tab.
8. Money Pouch iconThe Precious Items tab contains valuable items like fragile resin, transient resin, and other rare or limited materials.
9. Teapot iconThe Furnishings section stores items related to the Serenitea Pot housing system, including furniture, landscapes, and decorative elements.
10. Trash iconThis function allows you to permanently destroy unwanted items from your inventory to free up space.
11. Sequence iconThe sequence button allows you to sort your inventory items by different criteria, such as level, quality, or type.
12. Lock with Cog iconLock Settings to enable or disable auto lock for 4-star Weapons.
13. Blue Crystal iconThis displays your current amount of Primogems, the premium currency used for wishes and certain purchases.
14. Gold Coin iconThe gold coin icon shows your current Mora balance, the standard in-game currency used for most upgrades and crafting.

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Meaning in the Map Screen

The map screen in Genshin Impact is your essential navigation tool for exploring the vast world of Teyvat.

Genshin Impact Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Blue Circle with Arrow Pointing Down iconThese mark the locations of Statues of the Seven, which serve multiple purposes. They restore your health, revive fallen characters, provide elemental energy, reveal portions of the map, and allow you to offer collected Oculi to increase your stamina.
2. Blue Moon iconThe blue moon icon shows the current amount of Original Resin you have to claim rewards from Ley Line Blossoms, Domains, Bosses, and some event challenges.
3. Pin Point iconThese icons on the map show the locations of Teleport Waypoints, which allow for fast travel across the map
4. Compass iconThese mark the locations of Adventurers’ Guild branches. Here, you can claim rewards for completed commissions, increase your Adventure Rank, and accept World Quests.
5. Diamond Inside Square iconThese indicate the locations of Domains and Temples where you can challenge specific combat trials for rewards. Different domains offer different types of rewards on specific days.
6. Circle Inside Diamond iconThis is the icon for Midsummer Courtyard, a domain near Starsnatch Cliff.

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Meaning in Friends Tab

Genshin Impact offers multiplayer features that let you adventure and fight in battles with friends. These social icons help you manage your friend list, send requests, and track pending requests.

Genshin Impact Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. ID Card iconThe ID Card icon opens your complete list of current friends. You can see which friends are online, join their worlds, invite them to yours, or send them messages.
2. Two People with a Plus iconThe Add Friends feature lets you send a new friend request to other players.
3. Alarm with A Person iconThis tab displays any pending friend requests you’ve received from other players. A notification badge will appear when you have new requests waiting for your approval.

Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Meaning in Photo Mode Screen

We always love Photo Mode in the game! This photo mode lets you capture the beautiful world of Teyvat. The icons and symbols on the screen help you adjust settings, poses, and angles to create the perfect screenshot.

Genshin Impact Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Photo with Cog iconThis icon opens the general settings for Photo Mode, allowing you to adjust background blur, hide your character, or personal info from the screen.
2. Standing Baby iconCharacter Pose options let you change your charater’s pose, such as standing, thinking, or alpha pose.
3. Baby Face iconCharacter Emoji options let you change your character’s facial expressions, including happy and disappointed.
4. Plus and Minus icon with GaugeThese buttons let you adjust the camera zoom level.
5. Video Camera icon with Four ArrowsThis control lets you freely move the camera position around your character.
6. Camera icon with StarTake a Picture or Screenshot button.
7. Circle icon with Circular ArrowThis is the Reset View button, so you can rotate the camera back in front of your character.
8. Eye iconThis toggle hides all user interface elements from the screen, giving you a clean, cinematic view for your screenshots without distracting menus and indicators.

These icons help organize Genshin Impact’s interface, making it easier to manage quests and explore Teyvat. Think we missed any icons? Feel free to share!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

All Monopoly GO Icons and Symbols Meaning – Complete Guide

Roblox Epic Minigames Codes (April 2025)

Today’s NYT Wordle #1408 Hints, Answers – April 27, 2025

Roblox Criminality Codes (April 2025)

Roblox Car Training Codes (April 2025)

Roblox Grow a Garden All Gears: Where to Find and...

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Star Wars Galactic Battle Pass...

Will GTA 5 Online Continue to Be Updated After GTA...

Today’s NYT Strands #419 Hints, Answers – April 26, 2025

How to Get Cursed Fruit in Grow a Garden Roblox