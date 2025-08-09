Home » Gaming » All Grow a Garden Food Connoisseur Rewards

All Grow a Garden Food Connoisseur Rewards

by Swastik Sharma
The latest Grow a Garden update added tons of new things to the game, including pets, crops, and more. The update also expanded the ongoing Cooking Event, adding the Food Connoisseur, who gives you various rewards for giving him mutated food. However, keeping tabs on all the rewards can be slightly challenging. Hence, we have prepared the Grow a Garden Food Connoisseur Rewards list to help you out.

Below, we have a list of all the available rewards that you can get from the Rat NPC in the middle of the map. Note that you can pick from three rewards that he offers once you present a dish.

ImageRewardChance
Culinarian Chest Grow a GardenCulinarian Chest40%
Gourmet Seed Pack Grow a GardenGourmet Seed Pack50%
Butternut Squash Grow a GardenButternut Squash10%
Grow a Garden Food Connoisseur RewardsSpring Onion30%
Pricklefruit Grow a GardenPricklefruit8%
Bitter Melon Grow a GardenBitter Melon5%
Kitchen Crate Grow a GardenKitchen Crate30%
Pet Shard Aromatic Grow a GardenPet Shard Aromatic20%
Sunny-Side Chicken Grow a GardenSunny-Side Chicken30%
Gorilla Chef Grow a GardewnGorilla Chef5%
Cooking Caldron Grow a GardenCooking Caldron30%
Smoothie Fountain Grow a GardenSmoothie Fountain15%
Kitchen Flooring Grow a GardenKitchen Flooring30%
Kitchen Cart Grow a GardenKitchen Cart20%
Grow a Garden Food Connoisseur RewardsGourmet Egg50%

How to Get the Rewards in Grow a Garden

To get your hands on these rewards, you must launch Grow a Garden and head over to the middle of the map. Next, just follow these instructions:

  1. Put ingredients in the cooking pot and then click the Cook button.
  2. Wait for the dish to cook and then collect it.
  3. Hold the food in your hand and talk to the Rat NPC.
  4. Click the “Try this food I cooked up!” option.
  5. Click on one of the three rewards that you wish to obtain.
It is worth noting that the key to getting rewards on the selection screen is to put as many rare and mutated fruits in the cooking pot as you can. This will increase your chances severalfold.

Swastik is a gaming writer at Techwiser. His love for gaming only pales in front of his immense backlog. He would love to spawn in the world of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Halo, but only if he were a Witcher or a Spartan. While not busy covering gaming content, Swastik loves reading books, watching anime, or riding his motorcycle.

