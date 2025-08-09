All Grow a Garden Food Connoisseur Rewards

The latest Grow a Garden update added tons of new things to the game, including pets, crops, and more. The update also expanded the ongoing Cooking Event, adding the Food Connoisseur, who gives you various rewards for giving him mutated food. However, keeping tabs on all the rewards can be slightly challenging. Hence, we have prepared the Grow a Garden Food Connoisseur Rewards list to help you out.

List of All the Grow a Garden Food Connoisseur Rewards

Below, we have a list of all the available rewards that you can get from the Rat NPC in the middle of the map. Note that you can pick from three rewards that he offers once you present a dish.

Image Reward Chance Culinarian Chest 40% Gourmet Seed Pack 50% Butternut Squash 10% Spring Onion 30% Pricklefruit 8% Bitter Melon 5% Kitchen Crate 30% Pet Shard Aromatic 20% Sunny-Side Chicken 30% Gorilla Chef 5% Cooking Caldron 30% Smoothie Fountain 15% Kitchen Flooring 30% Kitchen Cart 20% Gourmet Egg 50%

How to Get the Rewards in Grow a Garden

To get your hands on these rewards, you must launch Grow a Garden and head over to the middle of the map. Next, just follow these instructions:

Put ingredients in the cooking pot and then click the Cook button. Wait for the dish to cook and then collect it. Hold the food in your hand and talk to the Rat NPC. Click the “Try this food I cooked up!” option. Click on one of the three rewards that you wish to obtain.

It is worth noting that the key to getting rewards on the selection screen is to put as many rare and mutated fruits in the cooking pot as you can. This will increase your chances severalfold.