All Grow a Garden Weather Events – Guide

The Grow a Garden Weather Events enable your plants to acquire unnatural mutations and increase their sell value. However, getting some of the mutations is not an easy task. Wondering how to get the Brainrot or Disco Mutations for your plants? Or perhaps you wish to obtain the Shocked Mutation and cause the fruits to glow and sparkle. Well, this article offers a comprehensive guide that lists all the weather events in Grow a Garden and how they work. So, stick around till the end.

List of All Weather Events in Grow a Garden

Weather Events in Grow a Garden come in various forms. The standard ones appear often and don’t require you to wait for special events. On the other hand, the “Admin” weather events can only be triggered by Jandel, the developer of the game. Below, we have listed all such weather phenomena that you can come across.

1. The Standard Weather Events

The Standard Weather Events happen frequently, are a great way for your crops to obtain different mutations. Currently, there are 17 such events in Grow a Garden.

Image Weather Effects Other Details Rain – Has a 50% chance to apply the Wet Mutation.

– Boosts growth speed by 50%. – The background music adds raindrops falling on the ground sound during this weather event.

– The sky has grey rainy clouds throughout the event. Frost – Has a chance to apply the Frozen or Chilled Mutation.

– Boosts growth speed by 50% – Adds a shivering animation for players.

– It has a 25% chance to replace the Rain weather event. Thunderstorm – Has a 50% chance to apply the Wet Mutation.

– Plants struck by lightning have a chance to get the Shocked Mutation.

– Boosts growth speed by 50%. – The background music adds raindrops falling on the ground sound during this weather event.

– It has a 10% chance to replace the Rain weather event. Blood Moon – Has a chance to apply the Bloodlit Mutation to fruits. – The sky turns crimson when the event starts.

– You can place a Night Staff to increase the chances of a plant getting this mutation. Night – Has a chance to apply the Moonlit Mutation to fruits. – The sky gets a purple hue during the event.

– Placing a Night Staff near fruits increases the chance of them getting the mutation. Meteore Shower – Has a chance to apply the Celestial Mutation to fruits. – You will see meteors falling from the sky during the event.

– You can use the Star Caller to attract the meteors towards your garden. Crystal Beams – Click on all the crystals to have a chance to apply Shocked, Celestial, or Aurora mutation to your plants. – This used to be an admin weather event.

– You must click on all eight crystals spread across the map. Windy – Has a chance to apply the Windstruck Mutation to fruits. – You will see wind particle effects across the map.

– Adds a white tint to the camera throughout the event. Gale – Has a higher chance to apply the Windstruck Mutation. – Player camera will slowly shake during this event.

– Adds a white tint to the camera.

– Larger particles will float around during the event. Tornado – Has a chance to apply the Twisted Mutation to fruits. – Multiple tornadoes spawn around the map during this event.

– The sky also turns cloudy, further adding to the effect. Sandstorm – Has a chance to apply the Sandy Mutation to fruits. – Adds a yellow tint to the camera.

– You will see sand particles floating around the map.

– There is a slow camera shake during the event. Heatwave – Has a chance to apply the Sundried Mutation to plants. – Place a Tanning Mirror in the garden to redirect the waves towards your plants. Sun God – Has a chance to apply the Dawnbound mutation to your fruits. – Spawns a golden Jandel during the event. Acid Rain – Has a chance to apply the Acidic Mutation to your fruits. – Turns the sky dark green with an ominous aura.

– This used to be an admin event before the Cooking Event update. Tropical Rain – Has a chance to apply the Drenched Mutation to fruits.

– Boosts the growth speed by 50%. – Turns the sky sea green, with rain falling.

– Lightly floods the ground and adds a splash animation when the player walks. Aurora Borealis – Has a chance to apply the Aurora Mutation to fruits. – You will see the Aurora Borealis in the sky during the event.

– The sky turns slightly to night when the event is active. Solar Eclipse – Has a chance to apply the Eclipse Mutation to fruits. – Turns the sky completely dark.

– The sun slowly gets eclipsed and stays that way during the event.

2. The ‘Event’ Weather Events

While this might sound slightly confusing, this table lists all the weather events that can be triggered during specific events, without the need for the admin. Currently, there are seven such weather events in the game.

Image Weather Effects Other Details Kitchen Storm – Has a chance to apply the Aromatic Mutation to a random crop.

– Increases the cooking speed. – You will see random utensils flying around. Zen Aura – Has a chance to apply the Tranquil Mutation to your fruits. – You will see particles and leaves flowing in the sky.

– The Zen Channeler summons orbs that trigger this event. Corrupted Aura – Has a chance to apply the Corrupt Mutation to random fruits. – Has leaves and particles floating around the sky.

– The Corrupted Zen Channeler summons orbs to trigger this event. Bee Swarm – Has a chance to apply the Pollinated Mutation to random fruits. – A Bee visits your garden to apply the mutation.

– The event lasts for around 10 minutes. Working Bee Swarm – Has a chance to apply the Pollinated Mutation to plants.

– Gives a x10 craft speed boost. – Multiple worker bees visit your garden during the event.

– The event lasts for around 10 minutes. Summer Harvest – You must put Summer Fruits in the cart and wait to claim various rewards. – The event lasts for around 10 minutes. Mega Summer Harvest – Gives 2x Harvest Points and boosts growth speed. – The event lasts for around 10 minutes.

3. All the Admin Weather Events in Grow a Garden

Finally, we have the complete list of all the weather events that can only be triggered by Jandel in Grow a Garden. This usually happens right before a new update drops. There are 43 such events that the admin can trigger.

Image Weather Effects Other Details Disco – Has a chance to apply the Disco Mutation to random fruits.

– Automatically makes your character dance while the event lasts. – The event usually lasts 1-2 minutes. – Jandel Storm – Causes tons of lightning strikes across the map.

– Makes a giant Jandel spawn on the map. – The event usually lasts 1 minute or less. – Sheckle Rain – Sheckles fall from the sky during the event that you can collect.

– Turns the sky golden. – The event lasts 1-3 minutes.

– The event applies no mutation to crops.

– You can collect 30 Sheckles on average during the event. Chocolate Rain – Has a chance to apply the Chocolate Mutation to fruits. – Chocolate clouds appear in the sky when this event is triggered. – Laser Storm – Jandel spawns on the map and shoots laser beams around the map.

– Fruits hit by the laser beam have a chance to obtain the Plasma Mutation. – The event has thus far only been activated twice. – Monster Mash – DJ Jhai appears and starts playing a beat.

– Forces player to start dancing.

– Gives the Monster Mash Potion Trophy to everyone participating. – The event applies no mutation to crops. DJ Sam – Has a chance to apply the Disco Mutation to fruits. – DJ Sam appears behind the Gear Shop to play music. Black Hole – Has a chance to apply the Void Touched Mutation to random fruits. – A huge Black Hole appears in the sky.

– Lowers the gravity, allowing players to jump extremely high. Beenado – Has a chance to apply the Pollinated Mutation to fruits. – This event can also trigger if a tornado spawns during the Bee Swarm Event. Luck – Currently, this event does nothing specific. – No weather or sky changes appear during this event. – Floating Jandel – Has a chance to apply the Heavenly Mutation to random fruits. – Fun fact, this weather event was not made by Jandel. Volcano – Has a chance to apply the Molten Mutation to fruits.

– Fruits struck by the lava rocks can also get this mutation. – Players get a warning before the event starts.

– The event is inspired by the volcano from another Roblox game called Natural Disaster Survival. Lightning Storm – Has a chance to apply the Blitzshock Mutation to random fruits in your garden. – Cyan footballs start falling from the sky.

– The sky gets the same effect as the Space Travel weather event. Post Dunk – Has a chance to apply the Touchdown Mutation. – The sky turns dark when the event triggers.

– The event spawns a giant yellow touchdown post with Travis Kelce holding it. Route Runner – Has a chance to apply the Subzero Mutation to fruits. – Gives the ground and sky a cyan tint.

– Snow starts falling from the sky.

– Blue Toranadoes also spawn around the map.

– You can see Travis Kelce running around the map. Money Rain – Has a chance to apply the Jackpot Mutation. – You can see Jandel throwing Robux around the map during this event. Space Travel – Has a chance to apply the Galactic Mutation.

– Boosts growth speed by 75%. – Spawns asteroids above the map.

– Rockets spawn around the map and lift it through space.

– If four players stand on the highest asteroid, it crashes and has a chance to apply the Starized Mutation. Alien Invasion – Has a chance to apply the Alienlike Mutation to random crops. – Turns the sky light-blue and starts spawning aliens across the map. Under the Sea – Has a chance to apply the Wet Mutation to fruits.

– Players can swim around the map, which feels like floating in the air. – Turns the sky blue and spawns flowers.

– Water floods the map when the event starts. Solar Flare – Has a chance to apply the Sun-dried or Verdant mutation to random fruits. – Turns the screen white right before applying the mutations. Fried Chicken – Has a chance to apply the Fried Mutation to random fruits. – Turns the sky yellow-orangish.

– Chicken wings start falling from the sky. Pool Party – Players obtain the Duck Float cosmetic. – Only Jandel can spawn this weather event. Brains – Has a chance to apply the Infected mutation. – Spawns zombies on the map that can infect you.

– You can touch other players to infect them. – Text Collect – Your fruits have a chance of getting the Disco Mutation once you collect all the letters. – The event can only be triggered by the admin. Obby – Spawns an obby on the map.

– Complete the lobby to win the Jump Pad cosmetic. – Only Jandel can spawn this event. Radioactive Carrot – You can launch the carrot to get the Radioactive Mutation. – Players must give fruits to the rocket to refuel it.

– Once complete, the rocket takes off. Armageddon – Has a chance to apply the Molten and Burnt mutations to your fruits.

– Turns every player’s skin black. – Only Jandel can spawn this event. – Jandel Katana – Has a chance to apply the Sliced Mutation to fruits. – A huge Jandel appears and cuts the map in half. – Stock Hammer – Restocks a random seed or gear in the respective shops. – A huge Jandel appears and slams the hammer on the map. – Junkbot Raid – Has a chance to apply the Junkshock mutation to random fruits. – Spawns multiple Junkbots that shoot lightning bolts across the map. Boil Rain – Has a chance to apply the Boil Mutation to random fruits. – The event has similar effects to the Rain weather event. Oil Rain – Has a chance to apply the Oil Mutation to crops. – The event looks similar to Rain but has black raindrops. – Floating Flamingo – Has a chance to apply the Heavenly Mutation to random crops – Triggers Flamingo’s avatar to appear and float near the Gear Shop. – Falling Flamingo – The event is used to restock seeds. – It is similar to the Floating Flamingo event. – Stoplight – The event triggers the Red Light Green Light minigame.

– Has a small chance to apply the Lightcycle Mutation to crops.

– Winners obtain the Stoplight cosmetic. – You must win the Red Light Green Light minigame, which is inspired by the Korean series called Squid Games. – Brainrot Portal – Spawns Brainrots from Steal a Brainrot. – The event was part of the Grow a Garden vs Steal a Brainrot event update. – Brainrot Stampede – The spawned Brainrots start running around the map and hitting players. – The event was part of the Grow a Garden vs Steal a Brainrot event update. – Beanaura – If four players hold Beanstalks, then they will get the Beanbound Mutation. – The event causes Jandel to appear on the map. Drought – Has a chance to apply the Wiltproof Mutation to crops. – Can only be summoned by Jandel. – Twilight – Has a chance to apply the Dusk, Sunset, Dawn, or Sunrise Mutation. – Can only be triggered by admins. – Horizon – Has a chance to apply the Horizon Mutation to crops. – This event spawns after Twilight ends. – Comet – Comets start falling from the sky.

– If hit, the fruits can get the Cosmic Mutation. – The event can only be triggered by admins. – Blackhole Collision – Has a chance to apply the VoidCollided Mutation to random fruits. – Can only be triggered by Admins.

Fun Facts About Grow a Garden Weather Events

Now that you know how many weather events are in the Grow a Garden and what each one does, it is time to offer some cool, fun facts about them.

Admins can manually trigger all the weather events in Grow a Garden. The best weather events are triggered around half an hour before a new update.

The Volcano weather event is a clear nod to the Natural Disaster Survival game. Jandel also mentioned that he got permission from stickmasterluke, the developer of Natural Disaster Survival, to use the assets.

The Night and Blood Moon events became a permanent addition to Grow a Garden after the anticlimactic Cosmetics update of the game.

The Bizzy Bees update made Blood Moon, Night, and Meteor Shower into permanent events.

Most weather events last under 5 minutes, except Night, Blood Moon, Bee Swarm, and the Summer Harvest.

Rain is one of the most common weather events in the game. It happens around every 20 minutes.

Meteor Shower is one of the rarest standard weather events. It triggers around every few nights.

The Disco Event was first introduced on June 14, 2025.

The Black Hole event’s low gravity can help you reach the top of extremely high plants.

With this, you have reached the very end of this article. Make sure to bookmark the page and check it again once a new update drops.