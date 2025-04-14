All GTA 6 Leaked Cars and Vehicles: Supercars, Boats, and Aircraft Coming to Leonida

If you’re excited about GTA 6, you’re probably curious about what you’ll be driving around Leonida. The trailer gave us a quick look at several vehicles, and leaks have helped fill in even more details. Based on what we know so far, GTA 6 is expected to launch with around 300 different rides. Here is the list of all GTA 6 leaked cars and vehicles.

Note: We will update this article with a list of cars and vehicles once the official news is released.

1. Supercars and Sports Cars

You’ll have plenty of high-performance options to satisfy your need for speed in GTA 6:

Albany Alpha

Bravado Banshee

Dinka Blista Compact

Bravado Buffalo

Bravado Buffalo S

Grotti Carbonizzare

Grotti Cheetah Classic

Pfister Comet Retro Custom

Pfister Comet S2

Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio

Invetero Coquette D10

Übermacht Cypher

Annis Elegy Retro Custom

Grotti Furia

Karin Futo

Ocelot Jugular

Ocelot Locust

Obey Omnis e-GT

Maibatsu Penumbra

Benefactor Schafter LWB

Benefactor Schafter V12

Karin Sultan

Karin Sultan RS

Declasse Tornado

Pegassi Aventador

Pegassi Zorrusso

Lamborghini Aventador

Sports cars will make up a significant portion of the vehicle lineup, with classics like the Pfister Comet (Porsche-inspired) and Karin Sultan returning alongside new models.

2. SUVs, Sedans, and Everyday Vehicles

Not every ride needs to be flashy. The game will feature plenty of ordinary vehicles for when you need to blend in:

Pfister Astron

Gallivanter Baller

Gallivanter Baller ST

Vapid Benson

Bravado Bison

Nagasaki Blazer

Vapid Bobcat XL

Brute Boxville

Albany Buccaneer

Albany Buccaneer Custom

Bravado Buffalo STX

Declasse Burrito

Brute Camper

Vapid Caracara

Vapid Chino

Vapid Contender

Brute Dashound

Schyster Deviant

Imponte DF8-90

Vapid Dominator

Vapid Dominator ASP

Vapid Dominator GTX

Benefactor Dubsta

Albany Emperor

Willard Faction Custom Donk

Bravado Feroci

Bravado Gauntlet Classic

Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire

Declasse Granger

Declasse Granger 3600LX

Bravado Gresley

Annis Hellion

Vulcar Ingot

Karin Intruder

Enus Jubilee

Dundreary Landstalker XL

Vapid Liberator

Vapid Minivan

HVY Mixer

Declasse Moonbeam

Maibatsu Mule

Lampadati Novak

Oceanic

Nagasaki Outlaw

JoBuilt Phantom

Schyster PMP 700

Albany Primo

Albany Primo Custom

Karin Rebel

Übermacht Rebla GTS

Dundreary Regina

Imponte Ruiner

Bravado Rumpo

Bravado Rumpo Custom

Declasse Sabre Turbo

Vapid Sadler

Vapid Sandking XL

Canis Seminole Frontier

Übermacht Sentinel XS

Vapid Slamvan

Vapid Speedo

Vapid Stanier

Zirconium Stratum

Nagasaki Street Blazer

Obey Tailgater

Pegassi Toros

Declasse Tulip

Declasse Tulip M-100

Declasse Vamos

Dinka Verus

Dundreary Virgo Classic

Declasse Yosemite Rancher

Bravado Youga

Bravado Youga Classic

Buick Skylark 6th Gen

Chevrolet Impala 10th Gen

Chevrolet Sonic

Dodge Caravan 5th Gen

Dodge Ram Dually

Dodge Ram 2nd Generation

3. Motorcycles, Boats, and Aircraft

It wouldn’t feel like GTA without speeding through the streets on a motorcycle like a maniac. Here are the leaked bikes you can ride in the game:

Dinka Double-T

Western Nightblade

Maibatsu Sanchez

Maibatsu Sanchez (Livery)

Additionally, GTA 6 will let you travel by sea and air! Here is the list of leaked boats and aircraft:

Airboat / Fanboat

Shitzu Longfin

Speedophile Seashark

Pegassi Speeder

Shitzu Tropic

Horizon PC60 Power Catamaran

Blimp

Mammoth Dodo

Buckingham Maverick

Buckingham Police Maverick (Emergency)

Sea Sparrow

Buckingham SuperVolito

4. Police and Emergency Vehicles

For those times when you’re either running from or impersonating law enforcement:

Nagasaki Blazer Lifeguard

Vapid Caracara 4×4 (Lifeguard)

Bravado Police Cruiser (Buffalo STX)

Vapid Police Cruiser (Interceptor and Stanier LE)

Bravado Police Gauntlet Interceptor

Buckingham Police Maverick

Declasse Sheriff SUV

Ford Explorer Police SUV

How GTA 6 Vehicle Count Compares to Previous Games

The GTA series has seen steady growth in vehicle counts:

GTA Title Number of Vehicles GTA III 56 Vice City 102 San Andreas 189 GTA IV 177 GTA V (launch) 251 GTA V + Online (current) 700+

With GTA 6 expected to have at least 300 vehicles at launch, it will easily be the most diverse vehicle collection in any GTA game on day one.

While this list of GTA 6 leaked cars and vehicles may still change before the game’s launch, one thing is certain – Rockstar is set to deliver their most impressive and diverse collection of rides yet. One big question is whether GTA 6 will include the over-the-top vehicles that GTA Online became known for, like flying motorcycles and heavily armed vehicles.

While Rockstar hasn’t confirmed either way, many fans are hoping the game will take a more grounded approach at launch, saving the wilder vehicles for potential online updates. What vehicle are you most excited to drive when GTA 6 finally releases?