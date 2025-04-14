All GTA 6 Leaked Cars and Vehicles: Supercars, Boats, and Aircraft Coming to Leonida

If you’re excited about GTA 6, you’re probably curious about what you’ll be driving around Leonida. The trailer gave us a quick look at several vehicles, and leaks have helped fill in even more details. Based on what we know so far, GTA 6 is expected to launch with around 300 different rides. Here is the list of all GTA 6 leaked cars and vehicles.
All GTA 6 Leaked Cars and Vehicles
This list uses real car names, but that doesn’t mean those names will be in the game. They’re just used as stand-ins for now because these vehicles haven’t been in a GTA game before, so we don’t know what their GTA versions will be called yet. Based on the first trailer and reliable leaks, dozens of vehicles have already been spotted. Here’s what you can look forward to cruising around in:
1. Supercars and Sports Cars
You’ll have plenty of high-performance options to satisfy your need for speed in GTA 6:
- Albany Alpha
- Bravado Banshee
- Dinka Blista Compact
- Bravado Buffalo
- Bravado Buffalo S
- Grotti Carbonizzare
- Grotti Cheetah Classic
- Pfister Comet Retro Custom
- Pfister Comet S2
- Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio
- Invetero Coquette D10
- Übermacht Cypher
- Annis Elegy Retro Custom
- Grotti Furia
- Karin Futo
- Ocelot Jugular
- Ocelot Locust
- Obey Omnis e-GT
- Maibatsu Penumbra
- Benefactor Schafter LWB
- Benefactor Schafter V12
- Karin Sultan
- Karin Sultan RS
- Declasse Tornado
- Pegassi Aventador
- Pegassi Zorrusso
- Lamborghini Aventador
Sports cars will make up a significant portion of the vehicle lineup, with classics like the Pfister Comet (Porsche-inspired) and Karin Sultan returning alongside new models.
2. SUVs, Sedans, and Everyday Vehicles
Not every ride needs to be flashy. The game will feature plenty of ordinary vehicles for when you need to blend in:
- Pfister Astron
- Gallivanter Baller
- Gallivanter Baller ST
- Vapid Benson
- Bravado Bison
- Nagasaki Blazer
- Vapid Bobcat XL
- Brute Boxville
- Albany Buccaneer
- Albany Buccaneer Custom
- Bravado Buffalo STX
- Declasse Burrito
- Brute Camper
- Vapid Caracara
- Vapid Chino
- Vapid Contender
- Brute Dashound
- Schyster Deviant
- Imponte DF8-90
- Vapid Dominator
- Vapid Dominator ASP
- Vapid Dominator GTX
- Benefactor Dubsta
- Albany Emperor
- Willard Faction Custom Donk
- Bravado Feroci
- Bravado Gauntlet Classic
- Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire
- Declasse Granger
- Declasse Granger 3600LX
- Bravado Gresley
- Annis Hellion
- Vulcar Ingot
- Karin Intruder
- Enus Jubilee
- Dundreary Landstalker XL
- Vapid Liberator
- Vapid Minivan
- HVY Mixer
- Declasse Moonbeam
- Maibatsu Mule
- Lampadati Novak
- Oceanic
- Nagasaki Outlaw
- JoBuilt Phantom
- Schyster PMP 700
- Albany Primo
- Albany Primo Custom
- Karin Rebel
- Übermacht Rebla GTS
- Dundreary Regina
- Imponte Ruiner
- Bravado Rumpo
- Bravado Rumpo Custom
- Declasse Sabre Turbo
- Vapid Sadler
- Vapid Sandking XL
- Canis Seminole Frontier
- Übermacht Sentinel XS
- Vapid Slamvan
- Vapid Speedo
- Vapid Stanier
- Zirconium Stratum
- Nagasaki Street Blazer
- Obey Tailgater
- Pegassi Toros
- Declasse Tulip
- Declasse Tulip M-100
- Declasse Vamos
- Dinka Verus
- Dundreary Virgo Classic
- Declasse Yosemite Rancher
- Bravado Youga
- Bravado Youga Classic
- Buick Skylark 6th Gen
- Chevrolet Impala 10th Gen
- Chevrolet Sonic
- Dodge Caravan 5th Gen
- Dodge Ram Dually
- Dodge Ram 2nd Generation
3. Motorcycles, Boats, and Aircraft
It wouldn’t feel like GTA without speeding through the streets on a motorcycle like a maniac. Here are the leaked bikes you can ride in the game:
- Dinka Double-T
- Western Nightblade
- Maibatsu Sanchez
- Maibatsu Sanchez (Livery)
Additionally, GTA 6 will let you travel by sea and air! Here is the list of leaked boats and aircraft:
- Airboat / Fanboat
- Shitzu Longfin
- Speedophile Seashark
- Pegassi Speeder
- Shitzu Tropic
- Horizon PC60 Power Catamaran
- Blimp
- Mammoth Dodo
- Buckingham Maverick
- Buckingham Police Maverick (Emergency)
- Sea Sparrow
- Buckingham SuperVolito
4. Police and Emergency Vehicles
For those times when you’re either running from or impersonating law enforcement:
- Nagasaki Blazer Lifeguard
- Vapid Caracara 4×4 (Lifeguard)
- Bravado Police Cruiser (Buffalo STX)
- Vapid Police Cruiser (Interceptor and Stanier LE)
- Bravado Police Gauntlet Interceptor
- Buckingham Police Maverick
- Declasse Sheriff SUV
- Ford Explorer Police SUV
How GTA 6 Vehicle Count Compares to Previous Games
The GTA series has seen steady growth in vehicle counts:
|GTA Title
|Number of Vehicles
|GTA III
|56
|Vice City
|102
|San Andreas
|189
|GTA IV
|177
|GTA V (launch)
|251
|GTA V + Online (current)
|700+
With GTA 6 expected to have at least 300 vehicles at launch, it will easily be the most diverse vehicle collection in any GTA game on day one.
While this list of GTA 6 leaked cars and vehicles may still change before the game’s launch, one thing is certain – Rockstar is set to deliver their most impressive and diverse collection of rides yet. One big question is whether GTA 6 will include the over-the-top vehicles that GTA Online became known for, like flying motorcycles and heavily armed vehicles.
While Rockstar hasn’t confirmed either way, many fans are hoping the game will take a more grounded approach at launch, saving the wilder vehicles for potential online updates. What vehicle are you most excited to drive when GTA 6 finally releases?