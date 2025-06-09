All Hero Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super – Which One Is the Best?

If you’re playing Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super, you need to know about Hero Boons. These things are seriously powerful and can help you win way more games. There are four different Hero Boons, and each one does something with superpower-vibe that can save your life in a match. In this guide, I will list all the Hero Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super and tell you which one is the best to equip.

What Are Hero Boons in Fortnite and Why You Need Them

Boons are basically power-ups that make you stronger in different ways. As you level up your Hero Rank during the season, these Boons get even better. So yeah, you definitely want to get your hands on these if you want to win more games.

You can find Boons in a few ways. You’ll get them from chests around the map, buy them at the Academy Tech Lab (that’s at Supernova Academy), or earn them by bringing sprites back to shrines and beating bosses like Mask Maker Daigo or Kor. The Academy Tech Lab is particularly useful because it’s also where you can train and boost your Hero Rank.

All Hero Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super

Here is a list of all four Hero Boons available in the game right now and what each Boon does:

Storm Caller Boon

Ever get stuck in the storm phase? The Storm Caller Boon fixes that problem. While you’re taking storm damage, this thing actually gives you a shield back. It’s like having a safety net when you’re running late to the safe zone. When you max this out to S-rank, you get something even better: You can see where the storm is going next. That’s huge for planning your moves and staying one step ahead of everyone else.

Speed Healer Boon

The Speed Healer Boon is perfect if you hate spending your time walking while completing the healing animation. When you use healing items, you’ll start moving faster right away. Then, when you’re done healing, you get an extra speed boost on top of that. The higher your Hero Rank, the longer that speed boost lasts. If you get to S-rank, you’ll get that speed boost instantly when you start healing.

Combat Acrobat Boon

We’ve all been there, you’re in a chaotic combat mode, and suddenly realize your gun is empty. The Combat Acrobat Boon has your back. Every time you do parkour stuff like climbing over things, jumping hurdles, or sliding, it automatically reloads some of your weapons. As you level up, it reloads more of your gun each time. At S-rank, this thing reloads ALL your weapons when you do parkour moves. You can stay in fights longer without worrying about running out of ammo at the worst time.

Heightened Senses Boon

Getting shot from everywhere and can’t figure out where it’s coming from? The Heightened Senses Boon solves that. It automatically marks enemies on your screen when they shoot you. Super helpful when things get chaotic. The marking lasts longer as your Hero Rank goes up, and at S-rank, you can use it more often.

Which is the Best Hero Boon in Fortnite to Equip?

Here is a quick tier list of the Hero Boons from worst to best:

4. Storm Caller Boon (Situational)

Only helps when you’re caught in the storm.

The most limited use case of all the Boons.

3. Heightened Senses Boon (Good)

Great for tracking enemies who shoot you.

Helps with situational awareness in chaotic fights.

2. Speed Healer Boon (Very Good)

Useful every time you need to heal.

Speed boost helps you stay mobile and makes it harder to be hit.

1. Combat Acrobat Boon (Best)

Works constantly during fights.

Solves the universal problem of running out of ammo.

Gets insanely good at S-rank because it reloads ALL weapons.

Lets you stay aggressive without worrying about reloading.

Don’t forget to work on your Hero Rank. Hit up the Academy Tech Lab regularly to train and level up, because that makes all your Hero Boons way better. Additionally, you can also have a better chance of winning if you equip new Hero Items in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super.