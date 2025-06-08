The newest season of Fortnite has brought some of the coolest gadgets we’ve seen in the game so far. These new Hero Items are basically superpowers you can pick up and use during matches. Want to crush enemies or just have more fun? These items are what you’re looking for. Here are all Hero Items in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super.

All 7 Hero Items in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super

Hero Items are special weapons and gadgets that give you unique abilities during matches. Unlike regular weapons, these items often have multiple functions. Some can damage enemies while also helping you move around the map faster. Others might help you scout for opponents while giving you combat advantages. This makes them incredibly versatile and valuable in different situations.

Right now, you can use four Hero Items in the game. Three more are coming later this season. Here’s what each one does and why you’d want to use it:

Myst Gauntlets

These gauntlets are perfect if you like hitting multiple enemies at once. The gauntlets shoot a cone of shadow energy in front of you, so you can hit several people if they’re grouped up together. It’s an excellent item for taking on squads or clearing out crowded spots.

Killswitch Revolvers

The Killswitch Revolvers are dual pistols with a dodge move that helps you avoid getting shot. When you’re in the air, you can turn on Hangtime mode, which makes your shots way more accurate.

Tracking Visor

The Tracking Visor is a game-changer if you like playing smart. This high-tech visor lets you scan around to find nearby enemies. It also shows enemy footprints, so you can see where people have been walking.

Bass Boost

Bass Boost creates huge sound waves that can destroy buildings and hurt enemies. What’s cool about this item is that you can use it for different things. Break down enemy walls or launch yourself into the air with its second fire mode.

Surf Cube (Coming Later This Month)

Surf Cube will be a transportation item that works like a surfboard made of a cube. Based on the description, it sounds like it’ll be one of the fastest ways to get around the map.

Storm Beast’s Pom Poms (Coming Later This Month)

These Pom Poms will transform you into a powerful Storm Beast with high-damage attacks. The Storm Slam ability is great for disrupting enemy teams and dealing area damage.

Myst Form (Coming Later This Month)

Myst Form will temporarily turn you into invulnerable shadow ravens, letting you move through dangerous areas safely. The most interesting part is that it can combine with Myst Gauntlets to create Ascended Myst, which deals more damage and gives longer invulnerability.

How to Find Hero Items in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super

You’ll find Hero Items in Hero Caches around the map. These special boxes are connected to the Hero Ranks system, which means the higher your rank, the better stuff you’ll get from these boxes.

Also Read:

There are four different tiers of Hero Ranks, and each tier gives you access to better quality items from Hero Caches. To improve your rank, you need to complete hero-related activities during matches. This could include eliminating Henchmen, putting back Sprites to their shrines, or attacking your opponents.

Hero Items in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super add a whole new layer of strategy and fun to matches. With more items coming later in the season, there will be even more ways to experiment with different playstyles and combinations. Start working on your Hero Rank now so you’ll be ready to get the best loot when those new items arrive.