All Heroes Getting Legendary Skins, Marvel Rivals Executive Producer Confirms

by Shida Aruya
Good news for Marvel Rivals fans who love dressing up their favorite heroes. Danny Koo, executive producer at Marvel Games, has confirmed that every character in the hero roster will eventually receive a Legendary skin. This exciting announcement comes right after the massive Season 2 update that dropped last Friday.

What Makes Legendary Skins Special in Marvel Rivals?

Marvel Rivals features three distinct costume tiers. If you’re new to Marvel Rivals, here’s how the skin rarity system works:

Costume TierDesign Features
Rare• Primarily colored variants of the default design.
• Can be original recolors or comic-inspired.
• No visual or audio enhancement.
Epic• Complete model change.
• Game-original, comic/MCU-inspired, or from other Marvel games.
• Some include additional sound effects.
Legendary• Complete model overhaul with premium elements.
• Game-original (themed/festive) or comic/MCU-inspired.
• Cinematic character intro when selecting the character.
• Either additional sound effects OR new gameplay animations.

When Will New Legendary Skins Arrive?

While Danny Koo confirmed that “everyone will have legendary skin,” he kept the timeline vague, simply adding that “time will tell.” The announcement came in response to a player’s request on X, asking specifically for a Legendary costume for The Punisher.

The Season 2 update has already introduced new content, including Emma Frost as a playable character and a brand-new map. NetEase has been balancing free costumes that players can earn through gameplay with premium options available in the Battle Pass.

For Marvel fans who have been waiting to see their favorite heroes get the ultimate cosmetic upgrade with cinematic intros and special gameplay animations, this confirmation provides something exciting to look forward to in future updates. What hero are you hoping gets a Legendary costume next? Jump into Marvel Rivals to see what’s already available while you wait for your favorite character’s turn in the spotlight!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

