All Honkai Star Rail Codes and How to Redeem Them (December 2024)

Honkai Star Rail’s Version 2.7 has arrived and there’s never been a better time to stock up on free resources. Get free Stellar Jade, Credits, and upgrade materials with these working Honkai Star Rail codes These codes are updated for Version 2.7 with Sunday and Jing Yuan’s banner. Check them out right now.

Latest Active Honkai Star Rail Codes (December 2024)

Here are all the working codes you can redeem right now in Honkai Star Rail:

High-Value Codes

Redeem Codes Rewards CM26EFGH5678 – Traveler’s Guide x3

– Credits x30,000 STARRAILGIFT – Stellar Jade x100

– Traveler’s Guide x4

– Bottled Soda x5

– Credits x50,000

Resource and Item Codes

Redeem Codes Rewards K9NLG1T3V7K5 – Traveler’s Guide x3

– Reduce Bananxiety x3

– Credits x20,000 H2J8F3P6R9T2 – Traveler’s Guide x3

– Banasocial Etiquette x3

– Credits x20,000 ZTMQF2R7D1X8M – Traveler’s Guide x3

– Immortal’s Delight x3

– Credits x20,000 RAPPAISHERE – Dazzling Ninja Provisions x3

– Credits x20,000 STARRAILKARAOKE – Traveler’s Guide x3

– Sparse Aether x3

– Full-Auto Dreampaint Spray x3 RAPPANINJADICT – Traveler’s Guide x3

– Full-Auto Dreampaint Spray x4 KFWJM3H8L1Q6Y – Traveler’s Guide x3

– Rejuvenation Pellet x3

– Credits x20,000

Special PlayStation Partner Awards Gift

All-Stars Celebration | A Special Thanks to Trailblazers



Honkai: Star Rail has been awarded the "Golden Joystick Awards 2024 Still Playing Award (Mobile)" and the "PlayStation® Partner Awards 2024 PARTNER AWARD" among other honors.

To thank Trailblazers for your continuing… pic.twitter.com/Fdrc1JOoiV — Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) December 3, 2024

Great news for all Trailblazers because there’s even more reason to celebrate! Honkai Star Rail has just won two awards, which are the “Golden Joystick Awards 2024 Still Playing Award (Mobile)” and the “PlayStation Partner Awards 2024 PARTNER AWARD”! To thank all Trailblazers for their support, HoYoverse is giving out a generous celebration gift with x1,000 Stellar Jade, available starting December 4th, 2024. Players can claim this gift via in-game mail by logging in before Version 2.7 ends.

How to Redeem Codes in Honkai Star Rail

Redeeming codes in Honkai Star Rail is a pretty easy way to claim free rewards, but it requires completing A Moment of Peace mission to unlock the mailbox feature. Once this step is done, players can choose between two methods to redeem codes. Here’s how each method works:

Method 1: In-Game Redemption

Open the pause menu. Click the three dots (…) next to your username. Select Redemption Code. Enter the code and click Confirm. Check your in-game mail for rewards.

Method 2: Website Redemption

Visit the official HSR code redemption site. Log in with your account. Select your server. Enter the code and click Redeem. Launch the game and check your mail.

How to Get More Codes in Honkai Star Rail

If you’re looking to get more codes in Honkai Star Rail, keep an eye on the new version’s live streams. These streams usually drop codes worth x300 Stellar Jade, but act fast because they expire within 24 hours. You can also stay updated by following official sources like the HoYoLAB community, social media accounts, and the game’s Discord server, where new codes are often shared. You can also bookmark this page, as it will be regularly updated with new codes as they become available.