All inZOI Cheat List: Every Code and Console Command Available in the Game

Are you playing inZOI and want to make life easier for both you and your Zois? You’re in for a treat! The game’s latest June update brought lots of new cheats that can help you with everything, from money troubles to relationship drama. Let me walk you through the inZOI cheat list with every code and command available in the game right now.

How to Enable Cheats in inZOI

Before you can use any cheats in inZOI, you need to turn them on first. It’s pretty simple once you know where to look.

First, open the Psycat’s Advice menu and look for the option in the bottom left corner. Toggle on Enable Cheats, and you will see a warning pop up. Don’t worry about it and just click Enable again to confirm.

Now you can open the cheat console by pressing Ctrl+Shift+C. The console looks modern and even has a little X button to close it easily.

All inZOI Cheat List

There are a lot of fun official cheats shared by Krafton that you can use in the game. Here is all inZOI cheat list to help your Zoi’s life:

1. Money Cheats

Let’s be honest, most of us just want the money cheat. Here are all the ways to boos your Zoi’s finances:

Cheat Code What It Does addMoney [X] Adds X amount of Meow (regular money) to your household addMeowCoin [X} Adds X amount of Purr Coins (premium currency) to your wallet stopUtilitybills true Turns off utility bills for everyone stopUtilitybills false Turns the utility bills back on autoUtilitybills true Automatically pays all utility bills autoUtilitybills false Stops automatic bill payments

Replace [X] with whatever amount of money you want. Want 50,000 Mew? Type “addMoney 50000” and hit enter. There is also a quick money button in the Psycat guide that gives you 100,000 Mew instantly. You can press it as many times as you want.

2. Character and Life Management Cheats

These cheats let you control almost everything about your Zoi’s daily life and long-term goals:

Cheat Code What It Does setNEeedsFull Maxes out all needs for your active Zoi setNeedsFull [need ID] Maxes out specific need:

• Hunger

• Cleanliness

• Sleep

• Toilet

• Fun

• Society

• Admit

• Energy freezeAllNeeds true Stops your active Zoi’s needs from decreasing freezeAllNeeds false Turns need depletion back on for your active Zoi stopAging true Prevents your active Zoi from aging stopAging false Allows your active Zoi to age normally immortalZoi true Makes all Zois immortal immortalZoi false Allows all Zois to die normally addIllness [illness ID] Makes your Zoi sick:

• Disease_Cold

• Disease_Sneezing

• MotionSickness cureIllness Instantly heal all illnesses setSkillLevel [skill ID] [level] Sets a specific skill to the desired level:

• Charisma

• Logic

• Programming

• Exercise

• Art

• Filming

• Instruments

• Cooking

• Housework

• Gardening

• Speaking

• Performance

• CoffeeArt JobPromotion Promotes your Zoi by one level at work addItemToBag [ object ID] [quantity] Adds items to your Zoi’s inventory (up to 100)

3. Relationship Cheats

These cheats help you fix your love life in inZOI:

Cheat Code What It Does setRelationshipFull [Zoi ID [relationship ID] Maxes out the relationship with specified Zoi:

• Romance

• Friendship

• Business

• Family setRelationshipWorst [Zoi ID] [relationship ID] Sets the relationship to the lowest possible value setRelationship [Zoi ID] [value] [relationship ID] Sets exact relationship value (-100 to 100) unlockProfile [Zoi ID] Reveals all information about another Zoi Obliviate Clears all relationship history for your active Zoi getBabyWith [Zoi ID] Makes your female Zoi pregnant with a specified Zoi removePregnancy Cancels current pregnancy helloMyAngel Makes pregnant Zoi give birth immediately

Note: getBabyWith only works if your Zoi is female, the other Zoi is male, both are Young Adults or older, and your household has fewer than 8 members.

4. Building and World Control Cheats

Cheat Code What It Does editAllSite true Allows editing of all properties, including public spaces editAllSite false Disables editing of public properties showStudioCategory true Allows studio objects on all property types showStudioCategory false Restricts studio objects to appropriate properties unlockDoor true Lets your Zoi pass through any door unlockDoor false Returns normal door restrictions

Note: Removing important items from workplaces will make them stop functioning properly.

5. Environmental and World Cheats

Cheat Code What It Does teleport [coordinates] Instantly moves your Zoi to the specified location goHome Sends your Zoi back to their house instantly timeSpeed [X] Changes game speed (1 to 30 times normal) changeSeason [season ID] Instantly changes the season:

• Spring

• Summer

• Fall

• Winter setSeasonLength [X] Changes how long each season lasts (default: 7 days) controlWeather [weather ID] [level] Control specific weather types:

• Sun

• Cloud

• Rain

• Snow

Tip: You can also teleport by holding Ctrl+T and left-clicking on your destination.

6. Cleaning and Maintenance Cheats

Cheat Codes What It Does FreezeCleanliness true Prevents all furniture and properties from getting dirty FreezeCleanliness false Allows normal dirt buildup instantClean Immediately cleans everything your Zoi owns stopCleaning true Stops Zois from automatically cleaning stopCleaning false Returns automatic cleaning behavior

7. Information and Debug Cheats

Cheat Codes What It Does showZoiInfo true Displays every Zoi’s ID number and coordinates above their head showZoiInfo false Hides Zoi ID and coordinate displays hideCatEye true Hides the cat eye icon above your controlled Zoi hideCatEye false Shows the cat eye icon above your controlled Zoi

Tip: Use showZoiInfo when you need Zoi ID numbers for other cheats.

8. Special Cheats

Cheat Codes What It Does resetkarma Resets everyone’s karma status back to neutral apocalypseTheWorld Sets city status to lowest value, destroys households (CANNOT BE UNDONE)

Extra Tips and Tricks

Beyond the main cheats, inZOI has a couple of helpful features that work like cheats:

The Emergency Rescue button in Psycat’s Guide can save stuck Zois. If your character gets trapped in scenery or can’t move properly, click this button and then click on the stuck Zoi to free them.

button in Psycat’s Guide can save stuck Zois. If your character gets trapped in scenery or can’t move properly, click this button and then click on the stuck Zoi to free them. In Build Mode, hold Alt while placing objects to freely position them without grid restrictions.

That’s the end of our inZOI cheat list. Remember that inZOI is still in early access, so some cheats might not work perfectly every time. Always save your game before trying something new, especially the more dramatic cheats like apocalypseTheWorld.