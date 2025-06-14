Home » Gaming » All inZOI Cheat List: Every Code and Console Command Available in the Game

All inZOI Cheat List: Every Code and Console Command Available in the Game

by Shida Aruya
Are you playing inZOI and want to make life easier for both you and your Zois? You’re in for a treat! The game’s latest June update brought lots of new cheats that can help you with everything, from money troubles to relationship drama. Let me walk you through the inZOI cheat list with every code and command available in the game right now.

All inZOI Cheat List

How to Enable Cheats in inZOI

Before you can use any cheats in inZOI, you need to turn them on first. It’s pretty simple once you know where to look.

  1. First, open the Psycat’s Advice menu and look for the option in the bottom left corner.
  2. Toggle on Enable Cheats, and you will see a warning pop up.
  3. Don’t worry about it and just click Enable again to confirm.
inZOI Cheat List

Now you can open the cheat console by pressing Ctrl+Shift+C. The console looks modern and even has a little X button to close it easily.

All inZOI Cheat List

There are a lot of fun official cheats shared by Krafton that you can use in the game. Here is all inZOI cheat list to help your Zoi’s life:

1. Money Cheats

Let’s be honest, most of us just want the money cheat. Here are all the ways to boos your Zoi’s finances:

Cheat CodeWhat It Does
addMoney [X]Adds X amount of Meow (regular money) to your household
addMeowCoin [X}Adds X amount of Purr Coins (premium currency) to your wallet
stopUtilitybills trueTurns off utility bills for everyone
stopUtilitybills falseTurns the utility bills back on
autoUtilitybills trueAutomatically pays all utility bills
autoUtilitybills falseStops automatic bill payments

Replace [X] with whatever amount of money you want. Want 50,000 Mew? Type “addMoney 50000” and hit enter. There is also a quick money button in the Psycat guide that gives you 100,000 Mew instantly. You can press it as many times as you want.

2. Character and Life Management Cheats

These cheats let you control almost everything about your Zoi’s daily life and long-term goals:

Cheat CodeWhat It Does
setNEeedsFullMaxes out all needs for your active Zoi
setNeedsFull [need ID]Maxes out specific need:
• Hunger
• Cleanliness
• Sleep
• Toilet
• Fun
• Society
• Admit
• Energy
freezeAllNeeds trueStops your active Zoi’s needs from decreasing
freezeAllNeeds falseTurns need depletion back on for your active Zoi
stopAging truePrevents your active Zoi from aging
stopAging falseAllows your active Zoi to age normally
immortalZoi trueMakes all Zois immortal
immortalZoi falseAllows all Zois to die normally
addIllness [illness ID]Makes your Zoi sick:
• Disease_Cold
• Disease_Sneezing
• MotionSickness
cureIllnessInstantly heal all illnesses
setSkillLevel [skill ID] [level]Sets a specific skill to the desired level:
• Charisma
• Logic
• Programming
• Exercise
• Art
• Filming
• Instruments
• Cooking
• Housework
• Gardening
• Speaking
• Performance
• CoffeeArt
JobPromotionPromotes your Zoi by one level at work
addItemToBag [ object ID] [quantity]Adds items to your Zoi’s inventory (up to 100)

3. Relationship Cheats

These cheats help you fix your love life in inZOI:

Cheat CodeWhat It Does
setRelationshipFull [Zoi ID [relationship ID]Maxes out the relationship with specified Zoi:
• Romance
• Friendship
• Business
• Family
setRelationshipWorst [Zoi ID] [relationship ID]Sets the relationship to the lowest possible value
setRelationship [Zoi ID] [value] [relationship ID]Sets exact relationship value (-100 to 100)
unlockProfile [Zoi ID]Reveals all information about another Zoi
ObliviateClears all relationship history for your active Zoi
getBabyWith [Zoi ID]Makes your female Zoi pregnant with a specified Zoi
removePregnancyCancels current pregnancy
helloMyAngelMakes pregnant Zoi give birth immediately

Note: getBabyWith only works if your Zoi is female, the other Zoi is male, both are Young Adults or older, and your household has fewer than 8 members.

inZOI Cheat List

4. Building and World Control Cheats

Cheat CodeWhat It Does
editAllSite trueAllows editing of all properties, including public spaces
editAllSite falseDisables editing of public properties
showStudioCategory trueAllows studio objects on all property types
showStudioCategory falseRestricts studio objects to appropriate properties
unlockDoor trueLets your Zoi pass through any door
unlockDoor falseReturns normal door restrictions

Note: Removing important items from workplaces will make them stop functioning properly.

5. Environmental and World Cheats

Cheat CodeWhat It Does
teleport [coordinates]Instantly moves your Zoi to the specified location
goHomeSends your Zoi back to their house instantly
timeSpeed [X]Changes game speed (1 to 30 times normal)
changeSeason [season ID]Instantly changes the season:
• Spring
• Summer
• Fall
• Winter
setSeasonLength [X]Changes how long each season lasts (default: 7 days)
controlWeather [weather ID] [level]Control specific weather types:
• Sun
• Cloud
• Rain
• Snow
inZOI Cheat List

Tip: You can also teleport by holding Ctrl+T and left-clicking on your destination.

6. Cleaning and Maintenance Cheats

Cheat CodesWhat It Does
FreezeCleanliness truePrevents all furniture and properties from getting dirty
FreezeCleanliness falseAllows normal dirt buildup
instantCleanImmediately cleans everything your Zoi owns
stopCleaning trueStops Zois from automatically cleaning
stopCleaning falseReturns automatic cleaning behavior

7. Information and Debug Cheats

Cheat CodesWhat It Does
showZoiInfo trueDisplays every Zoi’s ID number and coordinates above their head
showZoiInfo falseHides Zoi ID and coordinate displays
hideCatEye trueHides the cat eye icon above your controlled Zoi
hideCatEye falseShows the cat eye icon above your controlled Zoi

Tip: Use showZoiInfo when you need Zoi ID numbers for other cheats.

8. Special Cheats

Cheat CodesWhat It Does
resetkarmaResets everyone’s karma status back to neutral
apocalypseTheWorldSets city status to lowest value, destroys households (CANNOT BE UNDONE)

Extra Tips and Tricks

Beyond the main cheats, inZOI has a couple of helpful features that work like cheats:

  • The Emergency Rescue button in Psycat’s Guide can save stuck Zois. If your character gets trapped in scenery or can’t move properly, click this button and then click on the stuck Zoi to free them.
  • In Build Mode, hold Alt while placing objects to freely position them without grid restrictions.

That’s the end of our inZOI cheat list. Remember that inZOI is still in early access, so some cheats might not work perfectly every time. Always save your game before trying something new, especially the more dramatic cheats like apocalypseTheWorld.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

