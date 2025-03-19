All inZOI Death Types Explained

Death might seem like a grim topic for a life simulation game, but in inZOI, it’s actually a major focus. Game Director Hyungjun “Kjun” Kim emphasizes that the game includes 16 different types of death because it’s a natural part of life. In this guide, I will explain everything you need to know about mortality in the world of Zois, from all confirmed inZOI death types to prevention strategies and what happens after your Zoi passes away.

All Confirmed Death Types in inZOI

During the latest Global Showcase, Kjun was asked by a content creator: how many ways can Zois die? Kjun answered:

“One of the biggest features of this game is death. In Inzoi we have a lot of different types of death, because life comes with death. In Inzoi you could go to the bathroom and if you slip you might die. Or if you eat some old food you might have to go to the bathroom and, again, die. And when you fix broken-down electronics you might get electrocuted, so you need to be careful. I made the chance really low, but actually electronics can very often break down. We have 16 different types of deaths.”

While he has mentioned there are 16 total death types, not all have been officially revealed yet. Here are all the death types confirmed so far through various playtests, interviews, and official information:

1. Old Age

Your Zoi can die of old age when they reach the Senior life stage (ages 66-100). Each Zoi has its own natural lifespan, so you won’t know exactly when they’ll pass away. Some might live to 100, while others might die earlier in their senior years.

2. Car Accident

Watch out for traffic! Your Zoi can get hit by cars while crossing streets. Always use crosswalks and check for oncoming vehicles. Even though you can only drive cars as an experimental feature in Early Access, your Zois can still get hit by the AI-controlled vehicles in the game.

3. Fire

Fires kill Zois who don’t escape burning buildings. Fires can start from:

Leaving food cooking too long in the kitchen.

Using the Play with Fire Karma Interaction.

Accidents with candles or other flammable items.

If you see flames, get your Zoi out of the house quickly!

4. Anger

Yes, your Zoi can literally get so mad they die. If your Zoi stays in the Displeased or Enraged mood state too long, they might die from extreme anger. Keep your Zoi happy by fulfilling their needs and avoiding things that upset them. Or, you can always avoid drama.

5. Falling

Wet floors can be deadly in inZOI. Your Zoi might slip, fall, and die in:

Bathrooms after showering.

Kitchens with spilled drinks or food.

Any wet floor you haven’t cleaned up.

Clean spills right away to keep your Zois safe from this surprisingly common death.

Also Read:

6. Starvation

If your Zoi doesn’t eat anything for about 3-4 game days, they’ll die from hunger. You’ll see their hunger need bar go down over time. When it’s empty, they’re at risk of starving to death if you don’t feed them soon.

7. Sleep Deprivation

Zois need sleep to survive. If your Zoi stays awake too long, you’ll get a warning message showing how much time they have left before collapsing from exhaustion. Make sure your Zois get regular sleep in comfortable beds to avoid this death.

8. Electrocution

Your Zoi can get electrocuted while fixing broken electronics. The risk is higher if your Zoi has low-handiness skills. As the developer mentioned, while the death chance is “really low,” electronics break frequently, creating many opportunities for accidents.

9. Food Poisoning

Bad food can kill in inZOI. Your Zoi might get sick from eating spoiled food or meals prepared in dirty conditions. This happens more often if you set the city’s sanitation level to low in the settings menu. Check food quality before eating!

10. Overexertion

Your Zoi can die from overworking their body, especially when exercising or doing physical labor without breaks. Balance activity with rest to keep your Zoi healthy and prevent them from collapsing from physical strain.

11. Pollution

If your Zoi live in a highly polluted area for too long, they might die from breathing problems. This happens more in city neighborhoods with poor environmental ratings. Consider moving to cleaner areas if pollution levels are high.

12. Disease

Sick Zois can die if left untreated. Your Zoi may catch various illnesses during gameplay, and without proper medical care, these can become fatal. Take your Zoi to the doctor when they show symptoms to prevent disease-related deaths.

13. Lack of Recognition/Loneliness

Your Zoi needs social approval to live! As the developer explained: “In the modern world, people feel fulfilled from being recognized.” If your Zoi faces too many negative rumors or social rejection, their need for acknowledgment drops dangerously. Build strong friendships to prevent this modern death type.

Remember, while preventing death might seem like the obvious goal, some players might deliberately create these situations for storytelling purposes or simply to experience all the game has to offer.

How to Rewind After Death in inZOI

When a Zoi dies, you’ll have the option to Go Back In Time. This feature allows you to:

Load a previous save. Restore your Zoi before the death event. Potentially prevent the death by changing circumstances.

This safety net gives you a chance to continue your story without permanent loss, though some players may choose to accept death as part of their gameplay narrative.

In inZOI, death isn’t just the end—it’s part of a bigger system that shows how serious the developers are about making a realistic life sim. You can try to keep your Zois alive for generations or explore all the ways they can die, depending on how you want to play.

When Early Access begins on March 28th, 2025, we’ll probably learn more about the rest of the death types and how they connect to other parts of the game. Until then, play it safe—or take some risks if you’re feeling curious!