Home » Gaming » All Items in Catch and Feed a Brainrot – Roblox

All Items in Catch and Feed a Brainrot – Roblox

by Swastik Sharma
written by Swastik Sharma 0 comment

While catching and using the Brainrots to farm money is the core concept of Catch and Feed a Brainrot, you will need various items to boost your income in various ways. These can either be done by using Relics to indirectly affect the growth or by upgrading your farms to grow better crops. This is why we prepared a guide to cover all the items in Catch and Feed a Brainrot to help you on your journey.

Catch and Feed a Brainrot all items

Why Use Items in Catch and Feed a Brainrot

Getting the right items is as crucial as getting the best Brainrots in Catch and Feed a Brainrot. Given their variety, these items can boost your plant’s growth, allowing you to harvest and use them to evolve your brainrot units. Others like potions give multiplier effects, further enhancing your income. It is worth noting that some of the items have limited use and will disappear after a while. However, others are a permanent addition to your plot.

Potions Shop Items in Catch and Feed a Brainrot

Catch and Feed a Brainrot potions shop

The first item on the list is the Potions Shop in the game. You can find it even if you haven’t purchased and unlocked the second plot. Inside, you will find various potions that give different multiplier effects. We have listed them all below for you to check out.

Item NameRarityPriceEffect
WetUncommon$4.5B2x Multiplier
LightningRare$67.2T3x Multiplier
BloodrotEpic$467.2QD3.5x Multiplier
SparkleEpic$6.7QT4x Multiplier
GlitchLegendary$246.7QT8x Multiplier
CrystalLegendary$6.5ST9x Multiplier
RainbowMythical$964.3ST10x Multiplier

Relic Shop Items in Catch and Feed a Brainrot

Catch and Feed a Brainrot relics shop

Relics are a crucial item in Catch and Feed a Brainrot. These items offer multiple boosts, allowing your brainrots and plants to become better. We have listed all of the ones that you can purchase.

Item NameRarityPriceEffects
Champion StatueCommon$25B– Feed Cash: +15%
Peace PondUncommon$450B– Feed Cash: +18%
– Character Cash: +5%
Sakura BlossomRare$67.2T– Feed Cash: +25%
– Fruit Mutation: +0.01%
Honey HavenEpic$4.7QD– Feed Cash: +35%
– Character Cash: +15%
– Fruit Mutation: +0.01%
Legend StatueLegendary$246.7QD– Feed Cash: +45%
– Character Cash: +65%
– Plant EXP: +35%
Ancient PrismLegendary$300 QD– Feed Cash: +50%
– Character Cash: +70%
– Plant EXP: +40%
Eternal EmberMythical$96.2QT– Feed Cash: +65%
– Character Cash: +75%
– Plant EXP: +50%
– Fruit Mutation: +0.01%
Chained GalaxyMythical$964.3QT– Feed Cash: +85%
– Character Cash: +90%
– Plant EXP: +50%
– Fruit Mutation: +0.02%
Mirror WorldSecret$964.3ST– Feed Cash: +150%
– Character Cash: +150%
– Plant EXP: +100%
– Fruit Mutation: +0.05%

Also read:

All Robux Shop Items

Robux Shop Catch and Feed a Brainrot

The next list of items can only be purchased from the Robux shop in Catch and Feed a Brainrot. This means there is no way to get them using the in-game currency. So, if you have some spare Robux lying around, you can obtain the following items in the game.

Item NamePriceEffects
Matrix Obelisk Exclusive Relic– 299 Robux for 1
– 999 Robux for 3
– 2799 Robux for 10		– Plant EXP: 1000%
– Character Cash: 1000%
– Feed Cash: 1000%
Rare Relic Lucky Pack99 Robux
Mythic Relic Lucky Pack399 Robux
Secret Relic Lucky Pack1499 Robux
Rare Potion Lucky Pack99 Robux
Mythic Potion Lucky Pack399 Robux
Secret Potion Lucky Pack1499 Robux
+60 Minutes25 Robux
+6 Hours149 Robux
+12 Hours299 Robux
+24 Hours599 Robux
+1 Week1499 Robux
+1 Month3499 Robux

Other Items You Can Purchase

Other items that you can buy

Now that most of the major items have been covered, let’s list other items that you can purchase with Robux in the game.

Item NamePrice
2x Server Luck39 Robux
+15 Minutes5 Robux
Summon Epic Brainrots49 Robux
Summon Legendary Brainrots249 Robux
Summon Mythic Brainrots399 Robux
2x Growth9 Robux
OP Autoclicker149 Robux
Auto Collector99 Robux

This brings us to the end of the article. We hope that you found it useful. You can also bookmark this page and visit it later to check if the developer has added anything new to Catch and Feed a Brainrot.

You may also like

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Livestream: Date, Countdown Timer, and Expected...

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints (July 30, 2025)

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 30, 2025

Will GTA 6 Live Up to the Hype? 8 Reasons...

Today’s Octordle #1283 Hints And Answers – July 30, 2025

How to Get Mad Moxxi Bundle in Fortnite

Fortnite x The Simpsons Mini Season Launch Date Revealed

Grow a Garden Mutations Tier List: All Mutations Ranked

Today’s Quordle #1283 Hints And Answers – July 30, 2025

Today’s NYT Crossword Hints and Answers (July 29, 2025)