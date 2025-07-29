All Items in Catch and Feed a Brainrot – Roblox

While catching and using the Brainrots to farm money is the core concept of Catch and Feed a Brainrot, you will need various items to boost your income in various ways. These can either be done by using Relics to indirectly affect the growth or by upgrading your farms to grow better crops. This is why we prepared a guide to cover all the items in Catch and Feed a Brainrot to help you on your journey.

Why Use Items in Catch and Feed a Brainrot

Getting the right items is as crucial as getting the best Brainrots in Catch and Feed a Brainrot. Given their variety, these items can boost your plant’s growth, allowing you to harvest and use them to evolve your brainrot units. Others like potions give multiplier effects, further enhancing your income. It is worth noting that some of the items have limited use and will disappear after a while. However, others are a permanent addition to your plot.

Potions Shop Items in Catch and Feed a Brainrot

The first item on the list is the Potions Shop in the game. You can find it even if you haven’t purchased and unlocked the second plot. Inside, you will find various potions that give different multiplier effects. We have listed them all below for you to check out.

Item Name Rarity Price Effect Wet Uncommon $4.5B 2x Multiplier Lightning Rare $67.2T 3x Multiplier Bloodrot Epic $467.2QD 3.5x Multiplier Sparkle Epic $6.7QT 4x Multiplier Glitch Legendary $246.7QT 8x Multiplier Crystal Legendary $6.5ST 9x Multiplier Rainbow Mythical $964.3ST 10x Multiplier

Relic Shop Items in Catch and Feed a Brainrot

Relics are a crucial item in Catch and Feed a Brainrot. These items offer multiple boosts, allowing your brainrots and plants to become better. We have listed all of the ones that you can purchase.

Item Name Rarity Price Effects Champion Statue Common $25B – Feed Cash: +15% Peace Pond Uncommon $450B – Feed Cash: +18%

– Character Cash: +5% Sakura Blossom Rare $67.2T – Feed Cash: +25%

– Fruit Mutation: +0.01% Honey Haven Epic $4.7QD – Feed Cash: +35%

– Character Cash: +15%

– Fruit Mutation: +0.01% Legend Statue Legendary $246.7QD – Feed Cash: +45%

– Character Cash: +65%

– Plant EXP: +35% Ancient Prism Legendary $300 QD – Feed Cash: +50%

– Character Cash: +70%

– Plant EXP: +40% Eternal Ember Mythical $96.2QT – Feed Cash: +65%

– Character Cash: +75%

– Plant EXP: +50%

– Fruit Mutation: +0.01% Chained Galaxy Mythical $964.3QT – Feed Cash: +85%

– Character Cash: +90%

– Plant EXP: +50%

– Fruit Mutation: +0.02% Mirror World Secret $964.3ST – Feed Cash: +150%

– Character Cash: +150%

– Plant EXP: +100%

– Fruit Mutation: +0.05%

Also read:

All Robux Shop Items

The next list of items can only be purchased from the Robux shop in Catch and Feed a Brainrot. This means there is no way to get them using the in-game currency. So, if you have some spare Robux lying around, you can obtain the following items in the game.

Item Name Price Effects Matrix Obelisk Exclusive Relic – 299 Robux for 1

– 999 Robux for 3

– 2799 Robux for 10 – Plant EXP: 1000%

– Character Cash: 1000%

– Feed Cash: 1000% Rare Relic Lucky Pack 99 Robux Mythic Relic Lucky Pack 399 Robux Secret Relic Lucky Pack 1499 Robux Rare Potion Lucky Pack 99 Robux Mythic Potion Lucky Pack 399 Robux Secret Potion Lucky Pack 1499 Robux +60 Minutes 25 Robux +6 Hours 149 Robux +12 Hours 299 Robux +24 Hours 599 Robux +1 Week 1499 Robux +1 Month 3499 Robux

Other Items You Can Purchase

Now that most of the major items have been covered, let’s list other items that you can purchase with Robux in the game.

Item Name Price 2x Server Luck 39 Robux +15 Minutes 5 Robux Summon Epic Brainrots 49 Robux Summon Legendary Brainrots 249 Robux Summon Mythic Brainrots 399 Robux 2x Growth 9 Robux OP Autoclicker 149 Robux Auto Collector 99 Robux

This brings us to the end of the article. We hope that you found it useful. You can also bookmark this page and visit it later to check if the developer has added anything new to Catch and Feed a Brainrot.