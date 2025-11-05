All Items in Dandy’s World (November 2025)

Update: We updated this article with the latest items in Dandy’s World on November 5, 2025.

Dandy’s World offers various items that help you survive through the horrors in this survival game. They aid you or your teammates in many ways, such as healing, escaping Twisteds, replenishing Health and Stamina, extracting machines, and more. This article lists all the items in Dandy’s World, their effects, and methods of obtaining them.

How to Get Items in Dandy’s World

There are a total of 27 items in Dandy’s World, categorized into six rarities: Guaranteed, Common, Uncommon, Rare, Very Rare, and Ultra Rare. You can find some scattered across the floors and others from the Dandy’s Shop. Buying them from Dandy’s Shop requires Tapes, one of the currencies that can be picked up from the floor.

Dandy’s Shop sells some items at a discounted price if you have the Dandy Plush equipped or are using the Frugal Card. In addition to receiving effects, you can get Tapes by using items whose amount depends on their rarity.

The game divides items into six categories: Extracting, Escaping, Distracting, Healing, Currency, and Others. Here are their details:

Extracting: These items help you extract Ichor machines quickly.

Escaping: These items help you escape Twisteds.

Distracting: They help you distract or attract Twisteds.

Healing: They restore your health points.

Currency: They help you purchase various items from the Dandy's Shop.

Others: The items in this category are available for a limited time or no longer exist in the game.

List of All Items in Dandy’s World and Their Details

Here is the list of all items under their respective rarities with their details:

1. Guaranteed Rarity Items

Icon Items Effect How to Get Category Full Price Discounted Prices Research Capsule • Increases Research on some Twisteds by 1%



• Using the Rodger Toon grants 2% progress



• Grants 2 Ichor upon using • Pick from the floor.



• You can find two Research Capsules for each Twisted on each floor Currency – – Tapes • Grants 5 Tapes



• Allows purchasing items from the Dandy’s Shop



• Heal others if you’re using the Sprout Toon and yourself if using the Teagan Toon.



• Can use them as a decoy while using the Blot Toon • Pick from the floor Currency – –

2. Common Rarity Items

Icon Items Effect How to Get Category Full Price Discounted Prices Gumballs • Buffs a Toon’s random stat by 10% for 5 seconds (Equipping the Glazed Fondant Bag trinket increases the duration to 9 seconds) • Buy from the Dandy’s Shop



• Pick from the floor Extracting/Escaping 20 Tapes • 10 Tapes (With Dandy Plush)



• 18 Tapes (With Frugal Card)



• 8 Tapes (With both) Chocolate • Buffs maximum Stamina by 25



• Buffs Walk Speed by 10% for 10 seconds (Equipping the Glazed Fondant Bag Trinket increases the duration to 14 seconds) • Buy from the Dandy’s Shop



• Pick from the floor Escaping 22 Tapes • 11 Tapes (With Dandy Plush)



• 20 Tapes (With Frugal Card)



• 9 Tapes (With both) Stopwatch The Skill Check bar increases by 50 for 15 seconds while extracting Igor from the machines • Buy from the Dandy’s Shop Extracting 18 Tapes • 9 Tapes (With Dandy Plush)



• 16 Tapes (With Frugal Card)



• 7 Tapes (With both) Stamina Candy Buffs Stamina regeneration by 50% for 2 seconds • Buy from the Dandy’s Shop



• Pick from the floor Escaping 35 Tapes • 17 Tapes (With Dandy Plush)



• 31 Tapes (With Frugal Card)



• 14 Tapes (With both) Stealth Candy Buffs Stealth stat by 25% for 8 seconds (The duration increases by 12 seconds upon equipping Glazed Fondant Bag Trinket) • Buy from the Dandy’s Shop



• Pick from the floor Escaping 35 Tapes • 17 Tapes (With Dandy Plush)



• 31 Tapes (With Frugal Card)



• 14 Tapes (With both) Pop Player receives 45 Stamina • Buy from the Dandy’s Shop



• Pick from the floor Escaping 25 Tapes • 13 Tapes (With Dandy Plush)



• 22 Tapes (With Frugal Card)



• 10 Tapes (With both)

3. Uncommon Rarity Items

Icon Items Effect How to Get Category Full Price Discounted Prices Speed Candy • Buffs users’ Run and Walk Speed by 25% for 5 seconds (The duration increases to 9 seconds upon equipping the Glazed Fondant Bag Trinket) • Buy from the Dandy’s Shop



• Pick from the floor Escaping 45 Tapes • 23 Tapes (With Dandy Plush)



• 40 Tapes (With Frugal Card)



• 18 (With both) Protein Bar Buffs the Stamina regeneration speed by 150% for 15 seconds • Buy from the Dandy’s Shop



• Pick from the floor Escaping 45 Tapes • 23 Tapes (With Dandy Plush)



• 40 Tapes (With Frugal Card)



• 18 (With both) Instructions Buffs the Toon’s Extraction speed by 100% for 10 seconds • Buy from the Dandy’s Shop Extracting 40 Tapes • 20 Tapes (With Dandy Plush)



• 36 (With Frugal Card)



• 16 (With both) Extraction Speed Candy Buffs the Toon’s Extraction speed by 50% for 10 seconds (The duration increases to 9 seconds while equipping Glazed Fondant Bag Trinket) • Buy from the Dandy’s Shop



• Pick from the floor Extracting 35 Tapes • 17 Tapes (With Dandy Plush)



• 31 Tapes (With Frugal Card)



• 14 Tapes (With both) Skill Check Candy • Increases the success of Skill Check by 25% for 5 seconds



• The duration increases to 19 seconds while equipping the Glazed Fondant Bag Trinket • Buy from the Dandy’s Shop



• Pick from the floor Extracting 42 Tapes • 21 Tapes (With Dandy Plush)



• 38 Tapes (With Frugal Card)



• 17 (With both)

4. Rare Rarity Items

Icon Items Effect How to Get Category Full Price Discounted Prices Jumper Cable Increases the completion of the machines while extracting by 33% • Buy from the Dandy’s Shop



• Pick from the floor Extracting 65 Tapes • 33 Tapes (With Dandy Plush)



• 58 Tapes (With Frugal Card)



• 26 Tapes (With both) Bandage Restores one Health point • Buy from the Dandy’s Shop



• Pick from the floor Healing 60 Tapes • 30 Tapes (With Dandy Plush)



• 54 Tapes

(With Frugal Card)



• 24 Tapes

(With both) Air Horn • Decreases the players’ Stealth by 50 for 10 seconds



• Attracts nearby Twisteds and specific ones regardless of their distance • Buy from the Dandy’s Shop



• Pick from the floor Distracting 55 Tapes • 33 Tapes (With Dandy Plush)



• 49 Tapes (With Frugal Card)



• 28 Tapes (With both) Jawbreaker • Grants a 50% buff to a random stat for 20 seconds



• The duration increases to 24 seconds • Buy from the Dandy’s Shop



• Pick from the floor Extracting/Escaping 58 Tapes • 29 Tapes (With Dandy Plush)



• 52 Tapes (With Frugal Card)



• 23 Tapes (With both) Bonbon • Buffs the extraction speed by 50% for 5 seconds



• Buffs the movement speed by 25% for 5 seconds



• The duration increases to 9 seconds when equipping the Glazed Fondant Bag Trinket • Dropped by the Cocoa Toon with her Bonbon ability



• Using Lost and Found, and Blind Grab Cards Extracting and Escaping – –

5. Very Rare Rarity Items

Icon Items Effect How to Get Category Full Price Discounted Prices Bottle o’ Pop • Fully replenishes Stamina • Buy from the Dandy’s Shop



• Pick from the floor Escaping 85 Tapes • 43 Tapes (With Dandy Plush)



• 77 Tapes (With Frugal Card)



• 34 Tapes (With both) Health Kit • Fully restores Health points • Buy from the Dandy’s Shop



• Pick from the floor Healing 100 Tapes • 50 Tapes (With Dandy Plush)



• 90 Tapes (With Frugal Card)



• 40 Tapes (With both) Box o’ Chocolates • Increases the players’ maximum stamina by 25



• Buffs Run speed by 10% for 10 seconds



• The duration of the Run speed increases to 14 seconds while equipping the Glazed Fondant Bag Trinket • Buy from the Dandy’s Shop



• Pick from the floor Escaping 88 Tapes • 44 Tapes (With Dandy Plush)



• 80 Tapes (With Frugal Card)



• 36 Tapes (With both)

6. Ultra Rare Rarity Items

Icon Items Effect How to Get Category Full Price Discounted Prices Eject Button • Buffs Walk, Run, and Stealth Speed by 25 for 3 seconds



• Removes the slow debuff • Buy from the Dandy’s Shop



• Pick from the floor Escaping 150 Tapes • 75 Tapes (With Dandy Plush)



• 135 Tapes (With Frugal Card)



• 60 Tapes

(With both) Smoke Bomb • Twisted chasing you loses interest for 3 seconds



• Doesn’t work on Lethal Twisteds • Buy from the Dandy’s Shop



• Pick from the floor Escaping 150 Tapes • 75 Tapes (With Dandy Plush)



• 135 Tapes (With Frugal Card)



• 60 Tapes

(With both) Valve • Grants the ability to instantly complete the machine extraction process • Buy from the Dandy’s Shop



• Pick from the floor Extracting 150 Tapes • 75 Tapes (With Dandy Plush)



• 135 Tapes (With Frugal Card)



• 60 Tapes

(With both)

Other Items in Dandy’s World

In addition to the items listed above, others become available during specific events. Such items are classified in the Others category and don’t have any rarity. You can obtain them only by picking from the floors. Here are their details:

Icon Items Effects How to Get Ornaments • Grants 5 Ornaments



• Use at Bobette’s Store to purchase Christmas-themed Toons or Skins



• You can pick up two Ornaments on each floor During the Christmas Event (Currently unavailable) Baskets • Grants 5 Baskets



• Use at Bassie’s Store to purchase Easter-themed Toons or Skins



• You can pick up two Baskets on each floor During the Easter Event (Currently unavailable) Pumpkins • Grants 5 Pumpkins



• Use at the Gourdy’s Store to purchase Halloween-themed Toons or Skins



• You can pick up two Pumpkins on each floor During the Halloween Event

That concludes our list of all items in Dandy’s World. We will update this article when the developers release a new item in future updates.