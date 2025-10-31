All Lassos in Raise Animals (October 2025)

Update: We updated this article with the latest lassos in Raise Animals on October 31, 2025.

Lassos are the core item in Raise Animals. You use them to tame the rarest wild animals in biomes. All lassos have a unique range and power stat that determines their strength and usability. In this article, we will list all lassos in Raise Animals with their stats, and the process of acquiring them.

How to Get Lassos in Raise Animals?

The only way of obtaining lassos in Raise Animals is from the lasso gacha. You must visit the lasso’s stall with the Ben NPC, who is spinning a lasso all the time. Press the “E” button to interact with him, opening two action prompts. After clicking the “Yes, please” prompt, you will see the lasso gacha menu pop-up. The gacha offers lassos in varying rarities: Basic, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Rainbow. Besides these, you can also acquire an Exclusive rarity lassos. They are available for purchase from the in-game Store with Robux or acquired via events.

Lasso gacha offers two banners: Standart and Rate Up. You can summon on both banners using Rubies. However, summoning once in the Standart banner costs 50 Rubies, and the Rate Up banner costs 60 Rubies. The Standart banner offers fewer lassos, comprising mostly Basic and Rare ones. On the contrary, the Rate Up banner offers more lassos, comprising higher rarities, which are Rainbow, Epic, and Legendary.

As of this writing, the Standart banner offers eight lassos: One each of Rainbow, Legendary, and Epic, two of Rare, and three of Basic. Whereas, the Rate Up banner offers 16 lassos: Four of Rainbow, three each of Legendary, Epic, and Rare, and four of Basic rarities. Both Standart and Rate Up gacha guarantees a Rainbow rarity lasso after 400 summons.

List of All Lassos, Stats, and Their Drop Rates

The table below lists all lassos categorized under their respective rarities, along with their stats and drop rates on each banner. Note that some lassos are available in both banners, whereas others are only in one.

1. Exclusive Lassos

Unlike other rarities, Exclusive lassos are only available to purchase from the Store menu with Robux. Some Exclusive lassos can also be bought at the specific event shop. Here are the details:

Icon Laasos Price Stats Trident 20,000 Corals

(Purchase from the Ocean event shop) • Power: 10

• Range: 30 Burning Chain 1,299 Robux

(Buy the Exclusive Burning Chain Gamepass from the Store) • Power: 5

• Range: 32 Bone 1,200 Candy

(Buy from the Jack O Lantern Shop) • Power: 5

• Range: 40

2. Rainbow Lassos

Icon Lassos Standart Banner Drop Rate Rate Up Banner Drop Rate Stats Anchor – 1% • Power: 8

• Range: 25 Spectral – 1% • Power: 6

• Range: 25 Prism – 1% • Power: 0

• Range: 30 Rainbow Rope 1% 2% • Power: 4

• Range: 27

Also Read:

3. Legendary Lassos

Icon Lassos Standart Banner Drop Rate Rate Up Banner Drop Rate Stats Dragon Loop – 4% • Power: 4

• Range: 23 Crystal – 8% • Power: 0

• Range: 20 Thunder Rope 4% 8% • Power: 2

• Range: 25

4. Epic Lassos

Icon Lassos Standart Banner Drop Rate Rate Up Banner Drop Rate Stats Phantom Rope 10% 10% • Power: 0

• Range: 24 Shadow Rope – 10% • Power: 1

• Range: 22 Spirit Loop – 10% • Power: 2

• Range: 16

5. Rare Lassos

Icon Lassos Standart Banner Drop Rate Rate Up Banner Drop Rate Stats Iron Loop – 35% • Power: 2

• Range: 16 Hunter Loop 35% 35% • Power: 0

• Range: 20 Steel 35% 35% • Power: 1

• Range: 18

6. Basic Lassos

Icon Lassos Standart Banner Drop Rate Rate Up Banner Drop Rate Stats Rusty Rope 50% 50% • Power: 0.5

• Range: 14 Old 50% 50% • Power: 0

• Range: 12 Wooden Rope 50% 50% • Power: 1

• Range: 10

That concludes our guide on all lassos in Raise Animals. We hope you find this article helpful.