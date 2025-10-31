Home » Gaming » All Lassos in Raise Animals (October 2025)

All Lassos in Raise Animals (October 2025)

by Acharya Nidesh
written by Acharya Nidesh 0 comment

Update: We updated this article with the latest lassos in Raise Animals on October 31, 2025.

Lassos are the core item in Raise Animals. You use them to tame the rarest wild animals in biomes. All lassos have a unique range and power stat that determines their strength and usability. In this article, we will list all lassos in Raise Animals with their stats, and the process of acquiring them.

Lassos in Raise Animals

How to Get Lassos in Raise Animals?

The only way of obtaining lassos in Raise Animals is from the lasso gacha. You must visit the lasso’s stall with the Ben NPC, who is spinning a lasso all the time. Press the “E” button to interact with him, opening two action prompts. After clicking the “Yes, please” prompt, you will see the lasso gacha menu pop-up. The gacha offers lassos in varying rarities: Basic, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Rainbow. Besides these, you can also acquire an Exclusive rarity lassos. They are available for purchase from the in-game Store with Robux or acquired via events.

Lasso gacha offers two banners: Standart and Rate Up. You can summon on both banners using Rubies. However, summoning once in the Standart banner costs 50 Rubies, and the Rate Up banner costs 60 Rubies. The Standart banner offers fewer lassos, comprising mostly Basic and Rare ones. On the contrary, the Rate Up banner offers more lassos, comprising higher rarities, which are Rainbow, Epic, and Legendary.

Lasso gacha Lassos in Raise Animals

As of this writing, the Standart banner offers eight lassos: One each of Rainbow, Legendary, and Epic, two of Rare, and three of Basic. Whereas, the Rate Up banner offers 16 lassos: Four of Rainbow, three each of Legendary, Epic, and Rare, and four of Basic rarities. Both Standart and Rate Up gacha guarantees a Rainbow rarity lasso after 400 summons.

List of All Lassos, Stats, and Their Drop Rates

The table below lists all lassos categorized under their respective rarities, along with their stats and drop rates on each banner. Note that some lassos are available in both banners, whereas others are only in one.

1. Exclusive Lassos

Unlike other rarities, Exclusive lassos are only available to purchase from the Store menu with Robux. Some Exclusive lassos can also be bought at the specific event shop. Here are the details:

IconLaasosPriceStats
Trident Lassos in Raise animalsTrident20,000 Corals
(Purchase from the Ocean event shop)		• Power: 10
• Range: 30
Burning Chain Lassos in Raise animalsBurning Chain1,299 Robux
(Buy the Exclusive Burning Chain Gamepass from the Store)		• Power: 5
• Range: 32
Bone Lassos in Raise animalsBone1,200 Candy
(Buy from the Jack O Lantern Shop)		• Power: 5
• Range: 40

2. Rainbow Lassos

IconLassosStandart Banner Drop RateRate Up Banner Drop RateStats
Anchor Lassos in Raise animalsAnchor1%• Power: 8
• Range: 25
Spectral Lassos in Raise animalsSpectral1%• Power: 6
• Range: 25
PrismPrism1%• Power: 0
• Range: 30
RainbowRainbow Rope1%2%• Power: 4
• Range: 27

Also Read:

3. Legendary Lassos

IconLassosStandart Banner Drop RateRate Up Banner Drop RateStats
Dragon LoopDragon Loop4%• Power: 4
• Range: 23
CrystalCrystal8%• Power: 0
• Range: 20
Thunder RopeThunder Rope4%8%• Power: 2
• Range: 25

4. Epic Lassos

IconLassosStandart Banner Drop RateRate Up Banner Drop RateStats
Phantom RopePhantom Rope10%10%• Power: 0
• Range: 24
Shadow RopeShadow Rope10%• Power: 1
• Range: 22
Spirit LoopSpirit Loop10%• Power: 2
• Range: 16

5. Rare Lassos

IconLassosStandart Banner Drop RateRate Up Banner Drop RateStats
Iron LoopIron Loop35%• Power: 2
• Range: 16
Hunter LoopHunter Loop35%35%• Power: 0
• Range: 20
Steel LassoSteel35%35%• Power: 1
• Range: 18

6. Basic Lassos

IconLassosStandart Banner Drop RateRate Up Banner Drop RateStats
Rusty RopeRusty Rope50%50%• Power: 0.5
• Range: 14
Old LassoOld50%50%• Power: 0
• Range: 12
Wooden RopeWooden Rope50%50%• Power: 1
• Range: 10

That concludes our guide on all lassos in Raise Animals. We hope you find this article helpful.

Nidesh Acharya is a gaming writer at TechWiser, covering guides and news on several Roblox experiences. While not writing, you can find him watching videos on geopolitics, reading books, expanding his Philosophical Knowledge, watching movies, and writing poetry and fiction.

You may also like

All Diamond Shop Items in Build a Zoo (October 2025)

How to Trade Pets in Build a Zoo

How to Get Lemons and Apricots in Arc Raiders

All Eggs in Adopt Me and How to Get

Raise Animals: All Quests and How to Complete

Arc Raiders Traders Guide: All Vendors, Items, and Prices

All Biomes in Raise Animals and How to Reach Them

Adopt Me Halloweekend Bonus Update Countdown and Release Date

Grow a Garden Safari Harvest Update Countdown & Release Date

99 Nights in the Forest The Hedge Maze Update Countdown...