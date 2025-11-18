Home » Gaming » All Lights in Evade – Roblox (November 2025)

All Lights in Evade – Roblox (November 2025)

Update: We updated this article with the latest Lights in Evade on November 18, 2025.

Evade is a Roblox horror experience where you must survive against multiple Nextbots in various game modes. You can utilize various items for survival, such as Perks, Utilities, Usables, and more. Lights are such items that will become useful for surviving in special rounds and navigating around easily. This article lists all the Lights in Evade and provides other details.

All Lights in Evade

What Are Lights in Evade?

Lights in Evade work exactly like you imagined: they illuminate the map, letting you view dark areas. You can purchase them at the in-game Shop from the Equipment section with Tokens. After buying and equipping a Light in your loadout, you can use it by pressing the “F” key during a run.

They are mostly useful during three types of special rounds: Darkness, Lurking, and Hadal Backsite. Lights will be completely off or very dim during these rounds, making it impossible to view your surroundings. You can use any Lights to cancel the darkness, increasing your visibility, and successfully survive these challenging special rounds.

List of All Lights in Evade

Currently, there are four Lights in Evade, with one being obtainable for free when you join the experience for the first time. See below for the list and details of all Lights:

LightsCostEffectConditions to Buy
Flashlight Lights in Evade
Flashlight		FreeA normal flashlight that lights up your surroundingsJoin Evade for the first time
Lantern Lights in Evade
Lantern		$600Lights up the surroundings in a radiusReach level 3
Night Vision
Night Vision		$2,500Illuminates everything around you in green color, but won’t cast light on other playersReach level 15
Headlamp
Headlamp		$2,000Can wear it on your head, and it works similarly to a FlashlightReach level 15

The above-listed ones are the Lights that you can currently obtain in Evade. Of them, the Night Vision is one of the best Lights for Darkness, Lurking, and Hadal Blacksite special rounds. So, make sure to buy it once you reach level 15 and have accumulated the required amount.

