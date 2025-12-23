All LinkedIn Games Answers for Today (December 23, 2025)

LinkedIn isn’t just about networking anymore. Beyond connecting with professionals, it’s now a hub for brain-teasing mini games that challenge your wits while you scroll. Making connections might be simple, but cracking these puzzles? That’s a whole different level of skill. In this guide, we break down solutions for all the latest LinkedIn games so you can level up your game and impress your network. Here are the verified solutions for today’s set of games—Mini Sudoku, Zip, Tango, Queens, Pinpoint, and Crossclimb. Each section shows the solved grid, path, or placements so you can quickly check your progress or catch up if you’re stuck.

Today’s LinkedIn Mini Sudoku #134 Answer for December 23, 2025

Mini Sudoku, curated by Thomas Synder, is a smaller version of the popular Sudoku that people used to solve back in the day. To solve the game, ensure that each row, column, and region contains numbers 1-6 with no repeats.

Click to reveal today’s Mini Sudoku #134 Answer for December 23, 2025 Row 1: 5, 6, 2, 3, 1, 4

5, 6, 2, 3, 1, 4 Row 2: 4, 3, 1, 5, 2, 6

4, 3, 1, 5, 2, 6 Row 3: 1, 4, 6, 2, 3, 5

1, 4, 6, 2, 3, 5 Row 4: 3, 2, 5, 6, 4, 1

3, 2, 5, 6, 4, 1 Row 5: 2, 5, 4, 1, 6, 3

2, 5, 4, 1, 6, 3 Row 6: 6, 1, 3, 4, 5, 2

Today’s LinkedIn Zip #281 Solution for December 23, 2025

Remember the popular snake game? Well, LinkedIn Zip is just that, but instead of food, you need to go through different numbers in a sequential order. It might seem easy at first glance, but trust me, it can get complex pretty quickly as you try to figure out a path.

Click to reveal answers for today’s LinkedIn Zip #281: Starting from 1, move one block upwards, one block to the left, to reach 2.

Move two block left, one block downwards, to reach 3.

Move one block downwards, and then one blocks to the right to reach 4.

Move one block downwards, to reach 5.

Move two block to the left, two blocks upwards, to reach 6.

Move three block upwards, and then three blocks to the right to reach 7.

Move two blocks to the right, then move one block downwards to reach 8.

Move three blocks downwards , then two blocks to the left, then one block upwards, then one block to the right, and then move one block upwards, then move one block to the left to reach 9.

Move one block upwards to reach 10.

Move one block to the left to reach 11.

Move one block downwards to reach 12.

Today’s LinkedIn Tango #442 Answer for December 23, 2025

Tango on LinkedIn is a logic-based path-drawing game. The goal is to connect matching numbers or symbols on the grid while ensuring that no two paths overlap. It sounds simple, but finding the shortest valid route without crossing over another line can get tricky. You’ll need to visualise ahead and plan carefully, since one wrong move can block all future paths.

Click to reveal today’s LinkedIn Tango #442 answers Row 1: Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun

Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun Row 2: Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon

Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon Row 3: Moon, Sun, Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon

Moon, Sun, Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon Row 4: Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun

Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun Row 5: Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun

Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun Row 6: Moon, Sun, Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon

LinkedIn Queens #602 Solution For December 23, 2025

Queens is LinkedIn’s take on the classic Eight Queens puzzle. The objective is to place eight queens on a chessboard so that none of them threaten each other. That means no two queens can share the same row, column, or diagonal. It’s a test of strategic placement and pattern recognition, making it both a brain teaser and a patience game.

Click to reveal today’s LinkedIn Queens #602 answer Queen #1 : Row 1, Column 2

: Row 1, Column 2 Queen #2 : Row 2, Column 4

: Row 2, Column 4 Queen #3 : Row 3, Column 1

: Row 3, Column 1 Queen #4 : Row 4, Column 8

: Row 4, Column 8 Queen #5 : Row 5, Column 5

: Row 5, Column 5 Queen #6 : Row 6, Column 7

: Row 6, Column 7 Queen #7 : Row 7, Column 3

: Row 7, Column 3 Queen #8: Row 8, Column 6

LinkedIn Pinpoint #602 Solution for December 23, 2025

Pinpoint is a clue-driven logic puzzle on LinkedIn. You’re given a set of hints, and your job is to mark the exact grid cells that satisfy all the given conditions. It’s a mix of deduction and elimination, similar to logic grid puzzles, where every clue narrows the possibilities until only the correct spots remain.

Click to reveal today’s LinkedIn Pinpoint #602 answers Block 1: Balance

Block 2: I

Block 3: Tractor

Block 4: Moon

Block 5: Laser

LinkedIn CrossClimb #602 Solution For December 23, 2025

Crossclimb combines elements of crosswords and word ladders. You solve clues to fill in words on each row, and each answer helps you “climb” up the puzzle step by step. The fun lies in spotting wordplay, connections, and building a vertical chain of answers that all link together.

Click to reveal today’s LinkedIn CrossClimb #602 answers Top row: FILE

Blaze: FIRE

Cost of a taxi ride: FARE

Predicted outcome (at least if there is no free will): FATE

Judge to be of a certain quality: RATE

Pro ___ basis (such as how some costs might change): RATA

Bottom row: DATA

That’s it, folks, for today’s LinkedIn game answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of answers and a challenge to solve.