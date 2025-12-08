All LinkedIn Games Answers for Today (December 8, 2025)

LinkedIn isn’t just about networking anymore. Beyond connecting with professionals, it’s now a hub for brain-teasing mini games that challenge your wits while you scroll. Making connections might be simple, but cracking these puzzles? That’s a whole different level of skill. In this guide, we break down solutions for all the latest LinkedIn games so you can level up your game and impress your network. Here are the verified solutions for today’s set of games—Mini Sudoku, Zip, Tango, Queens, Pinpoint, and Crossclimb. Each section shows the solved grid, path, or placements so you can quickly check your progress or catch up if you’re stuck.

Today’s LinkedIn Mini Sudoku #119 Answer for December 8, 2025

Mini Sudoku, curated by Thomas Synder, is a smaller version of the popular Sudoku that people used to solve back in the day. To solve the game, ensure that each row, column, and region contains numbers 1-6 with no repeats.

Click to reveal today’s Mini Sudoku #119 Answer for December 8, 2025 Row 1: 3, 1, 6, 5, 4, 2

3, 1, 6, 5, 4, 2 Row 2: 5, 4, 2, 3, 1, 6

5, 4, 2, 3, 1, 6 Row 3: 4, 2, 5, 1, 6, 3

4, 2, 5, 1, 6, 3 Row 4: 6, 3, 1, 4, 2, 5

6, 3, 1, 4, 2, 5 Row 5: 2, 5, 4, 6, 3, 1

2, 5, 4, 6, 3, 1 Row 6: 1, 6, 3, 2, 5, 4

Today’s LinkedIn Zip #266 Solution for December 8, 2025

Remember the popular snake game? Well, LinkedIn Zip is just that, but instead of food, you need to go through different numbers in a sequential order. It might seem easy at first glance, but trust me, it can get complex pretty quickly as you try to figure out a path.

Click to reveal answers for today’s LinkedIn Zip #266: Starting from 1, move one block to the right, and then three blocks downwards to reach 2.

Move five blocks to the left to reach 3.

Move five blocks upwards to reach 4.

Move five blocks to the right to reach 5.

Move one block downwards, two blocks to the left, one block downwards, one block to the left, one block upwards, one block to the left, and then one block downwards to reach 6.

Move one block downwards to reach 7.

Move one block downwards, one block to the right, one block upwards, one block to the right, one block downwards, one block to the right, and then one block upwards to reach 8.

Today’s LinkedIn Tango #427 Answer for December 8, 2025

Tango on LinkedIn is a logic-based path-drawing game. The goal is to connect matching numbers or symbols on the grid while ensuring that no two paths overlap. It sounds simple, but finding the shortest valid route without crossing over another line can get tricky. You’ll need to visualise ahead and plan carefully, since one wrong move can block all future paths.

Click to reveal today’s LinkedIn Tango #427 answers Row 1: Moon, Sun, Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon

Moon, Sun, Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon Row 2: Moon, Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon, Sun

Moon, Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon, Sun Row 3: Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon

Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon Row 4: Moon, Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon, Sun

Moon, Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon, Sun Row 5: Sun, Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun, Moon

Sun, Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun, Moon Row 6: Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun

LinkedIn Queens #587 Solution For December 8, 2025

Queens is LinkedIn’s take on the classic Eight Queens puzzle. The objective is to place eight queens on a chessboard so that none of them threaten each other. That means no two queens can share the same row, column, or diagonal. It’s a test of strategic placement and pattern recognition, making it both a brain teaser and a patience game.

Click to reveal today’s LinkedIn Queens #587 answer Queen #1 : Row 1, Column 1

: Row 1, Column 1 Queen #2 : Row 2, Column 3

: Row 2, Column 3 Queen #3 : Row 3, Column 5

: Row 3, Column 5 Queen #4 : Row 4, Column 2

: Row 4, Column 2 Queen #5 : Row 5, Column 6

: Row 5, Column 6 Queen #6 : Row 6, Column 4

: Row 6, Column 4 Queen #7: Row 7, Column 7

LinkedIn Pinpoint #587 Solution for December 8, 2025

Pinpoint is a clue-driven logic puzzle on LinkedIn. You’re given a set of hints, and your job is to mark the exact grid cells that satisfy all the given conditions. It’s a mix of deduction and elimination, similar to logic grid puzzles, where every clue narrows the possibilities until only the correct spots remain.

Click to reveal today’s LinkedIn Pinpoint #587 answers Block 1: Check

Block 2: Beauty

Block 3: St.

Block 4: Deutsche (until replaced by the € )

) Block 5: Question (need a clue: ?)

LinkedIn CrossClimb #587 Solution For December 8, 2025

Crossclimb combines elements of crosswords and word ladders. You solve clues to fill in words on each row, and each answer helps you “climb” up the puzzle step by step. The fun lies in spotting wordplay, connections, and building a vertical chain of answers that all link together.

Click to reveal today’s LinkedIn CrossClimb #587 answers Top row: DUMB

Site for depositing garbage: DUMP

Bicycle ___ (device for inflating tires): PUMP

Solid stuff in orange juice: PULP

Yank with force: PULL

Bovine animal name that is used to describe an optimistic stock market: BULL

Bottom row: BELL

6That’s it, folks, for today’s LinkedIn game answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of answers and a challenge to solve.