All LinkedIn Games Answers for Today (January 12, 2026)

LinkedIn isn’t just about networking anymore. Beyond connecting with professionals, it’s now a hub for brain-teasing mini games that challenge your wits while you scroll. Making connections might be simple, but cracking these puzzles? That’s a whole different level of skill. In this guide, we break down solutions for all the latest LinkedIn games so you can level up your game and impress your network. Here are the verified solutions for today’s set of games—Mini Sudoku, Zip, Tango, Queens, Pinpoint, and Crossclimb. Each section shows the solved grid, path, or placements so you can quickly check your progress or catch up if you’re stuck.

Today’s LinkedIn Mini Sudoku #154 Answer for January 12, 2026

Mini Sudoku, curated by Thomas Synder, is a smaller version of the popular Sudoku that people used to solve back in the day. To solve the game, ensure that each row, column, and region contains numbers 1-6 with no repeats.

Click to reveal today’s Mini Sudoku #154 Answer for January 12, 2026 Row 1: 5, 2, 4, 6, 1, 3

5, 2, 4, 6, 1, 3 Row 2: 6, 1, 3, 5, 2, 4

6, 1, 3, 5, 2, 4 Row 3: 4, 6, 1, 2, 3, 5

4, 6, 1, 2, 3, 5 Row 4: 3, 5, 2, 1, 4, 6

3, 5, 2, 1, 4, 6 Row 5: 1, 4, 6, 3, 5, 2

1, 4, 6, 3, 5, 2 Row 6: 2, 3, 5, 4, 6, 1

Today’s LinkedIn Zip #301 Solution for January 12, 2026

Remember the popular snake game? Well, LinkedIn Zip is just that, but instead of food, you need to go through different numbers in a sequential order. It might seem easy at first glance, but trust me, it can get complex pretty quickly as you try to figure out a path.

Click to reveal answers for today’s LinkedIn Zip #301: Starting from 1, move one block right to reach 2.

Move one block to the right to reach 3.

Move one block downwards, three blocks to the left, and then one block downwards, then one block to the right, then one one block downwards to reach 4.

Move one block to the left side, then one block downwards to reach 5.

Move two blocks to the right, then two blocks upwards to reach 6.

Move one block to the right to reach 7.

Move two blocks downwards, then two blocks to the right to reach 8

Move one block to the upwards, then one block to the left to reach 9

Move one block upwards, then one block to the right, then one block upwards, then one block to the left, then one block upwards to reach 10

Move one block to the right side to reach 11

Move one block upwards, then five blocks to the left side, then one block downwards to reach 12

Today’s LinkedIn Tango #462 Answer for January 12, 2026

Tango on LinkedIn is a logic-based path-drawing game. The goal is to connect matching numbers or symbols on the grid while ensuring that no two paths overlap. It sounds simple, but finding the shortest valid route without crossing over another line can get tricky. You’ll need to visualise ahead and plan carefully, since one wrong move can block all future paths.

Click to reveal today’s Linke In Tango #462 answers Row 1: Sun, Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon, Moon

Sun, Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon, Moon Row 2: Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun

Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun Row 3: Moon, Sun, Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon

Moon, Sun, Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon Row 4: Moon, Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon, Sun

Moon, Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon, Sun Row 5: Sun, Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun, Moon

Sun, Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun, Moon Row 6: Moon, Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun, Sun

LinkedIn Queens #622 Solution For January 12, 2026

Queens is LinkedIn’s take on the classic Eight Queens puzzle. The objective is to place eight queens on a chessboard so that none of them threaten each other. That means no two queens can share the same row, column, or diagonal. It’s a test of strategic placement and pattern recognition, making it both a brain teaser and a patience game.

Click to reveal today’s LinkedIn Queens #622 answer Queen #1 : Row 1, Column 7

: Row 1, Column 7 Queen #2 : Row 2, Column 1

: Row 2, Column 1 Queen #3 : Row 3, Column 4

: Row 3, Column 4 Queen #4 : Row 4, Column 6

: Row 4, Column 6 Queen #5 : Row 5, Column 3

: Row 5, Column 3 Queen #6 : Row 6, Column 5

: Row 6, Column 5 Queen #7: Row 7, Column 2

LinkedIn Pinpoint #622 Solution for January 12, 2026

Pinpoint is a clue-driven logic puzzle on LinkedIn. You’re given a set of hints, and your job is to mark the exact grid cells that satisfy all the given conditions. It’s a mix of deduction and elimination, similar to logic grid puzzles, where every clue narrows the possibilities until only the correct spots remain.

Click to reveal today’s LinkedIn Pinpoint #622 answers Block 1: Mouse

Block 2: Paperweight

Block 3: Calendar

Block 4: Stapler

Block 5: Tape Dispenser

LinkedIn CrossClimb #622 Solution For January 12, 2026

Crossclimb combines elements of crosswords and word ladders. You solve clues to fill in words on each row, and each answer helps you “climb” up the puzzle step by step. The fun lies in spotting wordplay, connections, and building a vertical chain of answers that all link together.

Click to reveal today’s LinkedIn CrossClimb #622 answers Top row: DAYS

Gives money: PAYS

Target scores for a golfer: PARS

Place where one might throw a frisbee or have a picnic: PARK

Extra benefit that comes with a job: PERK

Quick glance: PEEK

Bottom row: WEEK

That’s it, folks, for today’s LinkedIn game answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of answers and a challenge to solve.