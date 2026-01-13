All LinkedIn Games Answers for Today (January 13, 2026)

LinkedIn isn’t just about networking anymore. Beyond connecting with professionals, it’s now a hub for brain-teasing mini games that challenge your wits while you scroll. Making connections might be simple, but cracking these puzzles? That’s a whole different level of skill. In this guide, we break down solutions for all the latest LinkedIn games so you can level up your game and impress your network. Here are the verified solutions for today’s set of games—Mini Sudoku, Zip, Tango, Queens, Pinpoint, and Crossclimb. Each section shows the solved grid, path, or placements so you can quickly check your progress or catch up if you’re stuck.

Today’s LinkedIn Mini Sudoku #155 Answer for January 13, 2026

Mini Sudoku, curated by Thomas Synder, is a smaller version of the popular Sudoku that people used to solve back in the day. To solve the game, ensure that each row, column, and region contains numbers 1-6 with no repeats.

Click to reveal today’s Mini Sudoku #155 Answer for January 13, 2026 Row 1: 5, 1, 4, 3, 6, 2

5, 1, 4, 3, 6, 2 Row 2: 3, 2, 6, 4, 5, 1

3, 2, 6, 4, 5, 1 Row 3: 2, 3, 5, 1, 4, 6

2, 3, 5, 1, 4, 6 Row 4: 6, 4, 1, 2, 3, 5

6, 4, 1, 2, 3, 5 Row 5: 1, 5, 3, 6, 2, 4

1, 5, 3, 6, 2, 4 Row 6: 4, 6, 2, 5, 1, 3

Today’s LinkedIn Zip #302 Solution for January 13, 2026

Remember the popular snake game? Well, LinkedIn Zip is just that, but instead of food, you need to go through different numbers in a sequential order. It might seem easy at first glance, but trust me, it can get complex pretty quickly as you try to figure out a path.

Click to reveal answers for today’s LinkedIn Zip #302: Starting from 1, move one block downwards, then one block to the right to reach 2.

Move two blocks upwards, then move one block to the left side to reach 3.

Move one block upwards to reach 4.

Move two blocks to the right to reach 5.

Move obne block upwards, then three blocks to the left to reach 6.

Move one block downwards, then one block to the left to reach 7.

Move one block upwards, then one block to the left side to reach 8

Move two blocks downwards, then one to the right to reach 9

Move one block to the right, then one block downwards, then one block to the left to reach 10

Move one block to the left side, then one block downwards to reach 11

Move one block downwards, then one block to the right side, then one block upwards, then one block to the right to reach 12

Move one block downwards, then two blocks to the right side to reach 13

Move one block to the right, then two blocks upwards to reach 14

Move one block upwards to reach 15.

Today’s LinkedIn Tango #463 Answer for January 13, 2026

Tango on LinkedIn is a logic-based path-drawing game. The goal is to connect matching numbers or symbols on the grid while ensuring that no two paths overlap. It sounds simple, but finding the shortest valid route without crossing over another line can get tricky. You’ll need to visualise ahead and plan carefully, since one wrong move can block all future paths.

Click to reveal today’s LinkedIn Tango #463 answers Row 1: Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun

Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun Row 2: Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon

Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon Row 3: Sun, Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon, Moon

Sun, Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon, Moon Row 4: Moon, Moon, Sun, Moon, Sun, Sun

Moon, Moon, Sun, Moon, Sun, Sun Row 5: Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon

Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon Row 6: Moon, Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon, Sun

LinkedIn Queens #623 Solution For January 13, 2026

Queens is LinkedIn’s take on the classic Eight Queens puzzle. The objective is to place eight queens on a chessboard so that none of them threaten each other. That means no two queens can share the same row, column, or diagonal. It’s a test of strategic placement and pattern recognition, making it both a brain teaser and a patience game.

Click to reveal today’s LinkedIn Queens #623 answer Queen #1 : Row 1, Column 2

: Row 1, Column 2 Queen #2 : Row 2, Column 6

: Row 2, Column 6 Queen #3 : Row 3, Column 3

: Row 3, Column 3 Queen #4 : Row 4, Column 1

: Row 4, Column 1 Queen #5 : Row 5, Column 4

: Row 5, Column 4 Queen #6 : Row 6, Column 7

: Row 6, Column 7 Queen #7: Row 7, Column 5

LinkedIn Pinpoint #623 Solution for January 13, 2026

Pinpoint is a clue-driven logic puzzle on LinkedIn. You’re given a set of hints, and your job is to mark the exact grid cells that satisfy all the given conditions. It’s a mix of deduction and elimination, similar to logic grid puzzles, where every clue narrows the possibilities until only the correct spots remain.

Click to reveal today’s LinkedIn Pinpoint #623 answers Block 1: Salmon

Block 2: Strawberry milkshake

Block 3: Barbie’s Dreamhouse

Block 4: Bubble gum

Block 5: Flamingos

LinkedIn CrossClimb #623 Solution For January 13, 2026

Crossclimb combines elements of crosswords and word ladders. You solve clues to fill in words on each row, and each answer helps you “climb” up the puzzle step by step. The fun lies in spotting wordplay, connections, and building a vertical chain of answers that all link together.

Click to reveal today’s LinkedIn CrossClimb #623 answers Top row: PLAY

Substance that can be molded to make pottery: CLAY

Put your hands together to show appreciation: CLAP

Beat, as a bird’s wings: FLAP

Throw oneself down on the ground in an ungainly way, as a footballer might do to draw a foul: FLOP

Food waste that may be fed to animals like pigs: SLOP

Bottom row: STOP

That’s it, folks, for today’s LinkedIn game answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of answers and a challenge to solve.