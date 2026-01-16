All LinkedIn Games Answers for Today (January 16, 2026)

LinkedIn isn’t just about networking anymore. Beyond connecting with professionals, it’s now a hub for brain-teasing mini games that challenge your wits while you scroll. Making connections might be simple, but cracking these puzzles? That’s a whole different level of skill. In this guide, we break down solutions for all the latest LinkedIn games so you can level up your game and impress your network. Here are the verified solutions for today’s set of games—Mini Sudoku, Zip, Tango, Queens, Pinpoint, and Crossclimb. Each section shows the solved grid, path, or placements so you can quickly check your progress or catch up if you’re stuck.

Today’s LinkedIn Mini Sudoku #158 Answer for January 16, 2026

Mini Sudoku, curated by Thomas Synder, is a smaller version of the popular Sudoku that people used to solve back in the day. To solve the game, ensure that each row, column, and region contains numbers 1-6 with no repeats.

Click to reveal today’s Mini Sudoku #158 Answer for January 16, 2026 Row 1: 3, 5, 2, 1, 4, 6

3, 5, 2, 1, 4, 6 Row 2: 4, 1, 6, 2, 5, 3

4, 1, 6, 2, 5, 3 Row 3: 5, 3, 1, 4, 6, 2

5, 3, 1, 4, 6, 2 Row 4: 6, 2, 4, 5, 3, 1

6, 2, 4, 5, 3, 1 Row 5: 1, 4, 3, 6, 2, 5

1, 4, 3, 6, 2, 5 Row 6: 2, 6, 5, 3, 1, 4

Today’s LinkedIn Zip #305 Solution for January 16, 2026

Remember the popular snake game? Well, LinkedIn Zip is just that, but instead of food, you need to go through different numbers in a sequential order. It might seem easy at first glance, but trust me, it can get complex pretty quickly as you try to figure out a path.

Click to reveal answers for today’s LinkedIn Zip #305: Starting from 1, move two blocks left to reach 2.

Move one block upwards to reach 3.

Move one block upwards, then two blocks to the left to reach 4.

Move one block upwards to reach 5.

Move three blocks to the right to reach 6.

Move one block downwards to reach 7.

Move one block downwards, then one block to the right side to reach 8

Move three blocks upwards, then one block to the left to reach 9

Move five blocks to the left, then one block downwards to reach 10

Move one block to the left side, then three blocks downwards to reach 11

Move one block to the right side, then one block upwards to reach 12

Move one block to the right side, then two blocks downwards, then one block to the right to reach 13

Move two blocks to the right to reach 14

Move one block downwards, then four blocks to the left, then one block upwards, then one block to the left to reach 15.

Move one block downwards to reach 16.

Move one block to the left, then three blocks upwrds to reach 7.

Move one block upwards to reach 8.

Today’s LinkedIn Tango #466 Answer for January 16, 2026

Tango on LinkedIn is a logic-based path-drawing game. The goal is to connect matching numbers or symbols on the grid while ensuring that no two paths overlap. It sounds simple, but finding the shortest valid route without crossing over another line can get tricky. You’ll need to visualise ahead and plan carefully, since one wrong move can block all future paths.

Click to reveal today’s LinkedIn Tango #466 answers Row 1: Moon, Sun, Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon

Moon, Sun, Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon Row 2: Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon

Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon Row 3: Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun

Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun Row 4: Moon, Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon, Sun

Moon, Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon, Sun Row 5: Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon

Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon Row 6: Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun

LinkedIn Queens #626 Solution For January 16, 2026

Queens is LinkedIn’s take on the classic Eight Queens puzzle. The objective is to place eight queens on a chessboard so that none of them threaten each other. That means no two queens can share the same row, column, or diagonal. It’s a test of strategic placement and pattern recognition, making it both a brain teaser and a patience game.

Click to reveal today’s LinkedIn Queens #626 answer Queen #1 : Row 1, Column 6

: Row 1, Column 6 Queen #2 : Row 2, Column 2

: Row 2, Column 2 Queen #3 : Row 3, Column 7

: Row 3, Column 7 Queen #4 : Row 4, Column 3

: Row 4, Column 3 Queen #5 : Row 5, Column 5

: Row 5, Column 5 Queen #6 : Row 6, Column 8

: Row 6, Column 8 Queen #7 : Row 7, Column 1

: Row 7, Column 1 Queen #8: Row 8, Column 4

LinkedIn Pinpoint #626 Solution for January 16, 2026

Pinpoint is a clue-driven logic puzzle on LinkedIn. You’re given a set of hints, and your job is to mark the exact grid cells that satisfy all the given conditions. It’s a mix of deduction and elimination, similar to logic grid puzzles, where every clue narrows the possibilities until only the correct spots remain.

Click to reveal today’s LinkedIn Pinpoint #626 answers Block 1: Purity of gold

Block 2: Chess king

Block 3: Thousand

Block 4: Potassium

Block 5: Okay (in a very short text)

LinkedIn CrossClimb #626 Solution For January 16, 2026

Crossclimb combines elements of crosswords and word ladders. You solve clues to fill in words on each row, and each answer helps you “climb” up the puzzle step by step. The fun lies in spotting wordplay, connections, and building a vertical chain of answers that all link together.

Click to reveal today’s LinkedIn CrossClimb #626 answers Top row: MUSE

The clue for this row is

A trick intended to deceive someone: RUSE

Reddish-brown color, such as after iron oxidizes: RUST

One of the seven deadly sins: LUST

Unaware of one’s location: LOST

Share an update to followers on LinkedIn: POST

Bottom row: POET

That’s it, folks, for today’s LinkedIn game answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of answers and a challenge to solve.