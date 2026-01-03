All LinkedIn Games Answers for Today (January 3, 2026)

LinkedIn isn’t just about networking anymore. Beyond connecting with professionals, it’s now a hub for brain-teasing mini games that challenge your wits while you scroll. Making connections might be simple, but cracking these puzzles? That’s a whole different level of skill. In this guide, we break down solutions for all the latest LinkedIn games so you can level up your game and impress your network. Here are the verified solutions for today’s set of games Mini Sudoku, Zip, Tango, Queens, Pinpoint, and Crossclimb. Each section shows the solved grid, path, or placements so you can quickly check your progress or catch up if you’re stuck.

Today’s LinkedIn Mini Sudoku #145 Answer for January 3, 2026

Mini Sudoku, curated by Thomas Synder, is a smaller version of the popular Sudoku that people used to solve back in the day. To solve the game, ensure that each row, column, and region contains numbers 1-6 with no repeats.

Click to reveal today’s Mini Sudoku #145 Answer for January 3, 2026 Row 1: 1, 5, 4, 6, 3, 2

1, 5, 4, 6, 3, 2 Row 2: 3, 6, 2, 1, 5, 4

3, 6, 2, 1, 5, 4 Row 3: 5, 2, 1, 4, 6, 3

5, 2, 1, 4, 6, 3 Row 4: 6, 4, 3, 2, 1, 5

6, 4, 3, 2, 1, 5 Row 5: 2, 3, 6, 5, 4, 1

2, 3, 6, 5, 4, 1 Row 6: 4, 1, 5, 3, 2, 6

Today’s LinkedIn Zip #292 Solution for January 3, 2026

Remember the popular snake game? Well, LinkedIn Zip is just that, but instead of food, you need to go through different numbers in a sequential order. It might seem easy at first glance, but trust me, it can get complex pretty quickly as you try to figure out a path.

Click to reveal answers for today’s LinkedIn Zip #292: Starting from 1, move two blocks upwards, then four blocks to the the left, then six block downwards to reach 2.

Move one block to the right, then one block upwards to reach 3.

Move one block upwards, then one block to the right to reach 4.

Move two blocks downwards, four blocks to the right, and then six blocks upwards to reach 5.

Move one block to the left, then one block downwards to reach 6.

Move two blocks downwards to reach 7.

Move one block to the left side, then one block downwards to reach 8

Move one block to the right, then one blockl downwards to reach 9

Move two blocks to the left side , then two blocks upwards, then two blocks to the left side to reach 10

Move one block upwards, then one block to the right to reach 11

Move one block to the right side, then one block upwards, then two block to the left to reach 12.

Today’s LinkedIn Tango #453 Answer for January 3, 2026

Tango on LinkedIn is a logic-based path-drawing game. The goal is to connect matching numbers or symbols on the grid while ensuring that no two paths overlap. It sounds simple, but finding the shortest valid route without crossing over another line can get tricky. You’ll need to visualise ahead and plan carefully, since one wrong move can block all future paths.

Click to reveal today’s LinkedIn Tango #453 answers Row 1: Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun

Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun Row 2: Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon

Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon Row 3: Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun

Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun Row 4: Moon, Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon, Sun

Moon, Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon, Sun Row 5: Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon

Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon Row 6: Sun, Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun, Moon

LinkedIn Queens #613 Solution For January 3, 2026

Queens is LinkedIn’s take on the classic Eight Queens puzzle. The objective is to place eight queens on a chessboard so that none of them threaten each other. That means no two queens can share the same row, column, or diagonal. It’s a test of strategic placement and pattern recognition, making it both a brain teaser and a patience game.

Click to reveal today’s LinkedIn Queens #613 answer Queen #1 : Row 1, Column 7

: Row 1, Column 7 Queen #2 : Row 2, Column 4

: Row 2, Column 4 Queen #3 : Row 3, Column 2

: Row 3, Column 2 Queen #4 : Row 4, Column 8

: Row 4, Column 8 Queen #5 : Row 5, Column 5

: Row 5, Column 5 Queen #6 : Row 6, Column 3

: Row 6, Column 3 Queen #7 : Row 7, Column 6

: Row 7, Column 6 Queen #8: Row 8, Column 1

LinkedIn Pinpoint #613 Solution for January 3, 2026

Pinpoint is a clue-driven logic puzzle on LinkedIn. You’re given a set of hints, and your job is to mark the exact grid cells that satisfy all the given conditions. It’s a mix of deduction and elimination, similar to logic grid puzzles, where every clue narrows the possibilities until only the correct spots remain.

Click to reveal today’s LinkedIn Pinpoint #613 answers Block 1: Maps

Block 2: Pieces of music

Block 3: Laptops

Block 4: Deadbolt locks

Block 5: Pianos

LinkedIn CrossClimb #613 Solution For January 3, 2026

Crossclimb combines elements of crosswords and word ladders. You solve clues to fill in words on each row, and each answer helps you “climb” up the puzzle step by step. The fun lies in spotting wordplay, connections, and building a vertical chain of answers that all link together.

Click to reveal today’s LinkedIn CrossClimb #613 answers Top row: TAXI

Long skirt (the opposite of a mini): MAXI

Trio of wise men in the Bible: MAGI

Periodicals, for short: MAGS

Atlases are full of them: MAPS

What graduates wear on their heads to go along with their gowns: CAPS

Bottom row: CABS

That’s it, folks, for today’s LinkedIn game answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of answers and a challenge to solve.