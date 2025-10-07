All LinkedIn Games Answers for Today (October 7, 2025)

LinkedIn isn’t just about networking anymore. Beyond connecting with professionals, it’s now a hub for brain-teasing mini games that challenge your wits while you scroll. Making connections might be simple, but cracking these puzzles? That’s a whole different level of skill. In this guide, we break down solutions for all the latest LinkedIn games so you can level up your game and impress your network. Here are the verified solutions for today’s set of games—Mini Sudoku, Zip, Tango, Queens, Pinpoint, and Crossclimb. Each section shows the solved grid, path, or placements so you can quickly check your progress or catch up if you’re stuck.

Today’s LinkedIn Mini Sudoku #57 Answer for October 7, 2025

Mini Sudoku, curated by Thomas Synder, is a smaller version of the popular Sudoku that people used to solve back in the day. To solve the game, ensure that each row, column, and region contains numbers 1-6 with no repeats.

Click to reveal today’s Mini Sudoku #57 Answer for October 7, 2025 Row 1 : 1,2,3,4,5,6

: 1,2,3,4,5,6 Row 2 : 4,5,6,2,3,1

: 4,5,6,2,3,1 Row 3 : 6,1,4,5,2,3

: 6,1,4,5,2,3 Row 4 :5,3,2,1,6,4

:5,3,2,1,6,4 Row 5 : 2,6,1,3,4,5

: 2,6,1,3,4,5 Row 6: 3,4,5,6,1,2

Today’s LinkedIn Zip #204 Solution for October 7, 2025

Remember the popular snake game? Well, LinkedIn Zip is just that, but instead of food, you need to go through different numbers in a sequential order. It might seem easy at first glance, but trust me, it can get complex pretty quickly as you try to figure out a path.

Click to reveal answers for today’s LinkedIn Zip #204: Starting from 1, move one block towards the left

Move two blocks to the left to reach 3

Move two blocks to the let until you reach 5

Now go one block down to 6

Go one block right towards 7

Now move four blocks to the right to reach 8

Now go one block down to the next line

Go five blocks to the left until you reach 9

Move one block below and go five blocks to right

Now go down to reach 10

Go four blocks to the right to reach 11

Go one block down to get to 12

Move one block to the right to reach 13

Go towards the right to reach 14, 15 and 16

Now go two blocks up and you will reach 18

Today’s LinkedIn Tango #365 Answer for October 7, 2025

Tango on LinkedIn is a logic-based path-drawing game. The goal is to connect matching numbers or symbols on the grid while ensuring that no two paths overlap. It sounds simple, but finding the shortest valid route without crossing over another line can get tricky. You’ll need to visualize ahead and plan carefully, since one wrong move can block all future paths.

Click to reveal today’s LinkedIn Tango #365 answers Row 1: Sun, Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon, Moon

Sun, Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon, Moon Row 2: Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon

Moon, Sun, Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon Row 3: Moon, Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon, Sun

Moon, Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon, Sun Row 4: Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon

Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon, Sun, Moon Row 5: Moon, Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun, Sun

Moon, Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun, Sun Row 6: Sun, Moon, Moon, Sun, Moon, Sun

LinkedIn Queens #525 Solution For October 7, 2025

Queens is LinkedIn’s take on the classic Eight Queens puzzle. The objective is to place eight queens on a chessboard so that none of them threaten each other. That means no two queens can share the same row, column, or diagonal. It’s a test of strategic placement and pattern recognition, making it both a brain teaser and a patience game.

Click to reveal today’s LinkedIn Queens #525 answer Queen #1: Row 1, Column 1

Row 1, Column 1 Queen #2: Row 2, Column 3

Row 2, Column 3 Queen #3: Row 3, Column 5

Row 3, Column 5 Queen #4: Row 4, Column 8

Row 4, Column 8 Queen #5: Row 5, Column 2

Row 5, Column 2 Queen #6: Row 6, Column 4

Row 6, Column 4 Queen #7: Row 8, Column 6

LinkedIn Pinpoint #525 Solution for October 7, 2025

Pinpoint is a clue-driven logic puzzle on LinkedIn. You’re given a set of hints, and your job is to mark the exact grid cells that satisfy all the given conditions. It’s a mix of deduction and elimination, similar to logic grid puzzles, where every clue narrows the possibilities until only the correct spots remain./details Click to reveal today’s LinkedIn Pinpoint #524 answer for October 6, 2025

Click to reveal today’s LinkedIn Pinpoint #525 answers Block 1: Orchestra

Block 2: Fire

Block 3:Money

Block 4: Mosh

Block 5: Arm

Block 6: Words that come before “pit”!

LinkedIn CrossClimb #525 Solution For October 7, 2025

Crossclimb combines elements of crosswords and word ladders. You solve clues to fill in words on each row, and each answer helps you “climb” up the puzzle step by step. The fun lies in spotting wordplay, connections, and building a vertical chain of answers that all link together.

Click to reveal today’s LinkedIn CrossClimb #524 answers Top row: BELL

Of a quality that is lower than expected: BELL

Animal associated with the Taurus zodiac sign: BULL

Opposite of push: PULL

Survey to predict an upcoming election: POLL

Swimming place: POOL

Something than is less than average quality: POOR

Bottom row: DOOR

That’s it, folks, for today’s LinkedIn game answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of answers and a challenge to solve.