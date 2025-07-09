All 6 Live-Action Superman Movies Ranked from Worst to Best (2025)

Summary:

Christopher Reeve still soars, while Cavill’s darker Superman splits fans and critics alike.

Superman’s cinematic legacy spans heart, heroism, misfires, and nostalgia through five decades of solo adventures.

As James Gunn reboots the icon, we revisit every Superman film that shaped the legend.

Here are all Superman movies ranked from worst to best in the DC Extended Universe.

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s time to rank another Superman film! With James Gunn’s Superman (2025) on its way to reboot the Man of Steel for a new generation, now is the perfect time to fly back through the decades and rank all the live-action solo Superman films. From Christopher Reeve’s iconic portrayal to Henry Cavill’s darker take, the on-screen existence of Krypton’s last son has had high-flying triumphs and a few crash landings over the past five decades.

Note: This list focuses solely on solo Superman films, excluding Batman vs Superman and Justice League, for clarity. So, dust off those red capes, and let’s fly through the rankings.

6. Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987)

IMDb rating : 3.7/10

: 3.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings : 14% (Tomatometer) and 16% (Popcornmeter)

: 14% (Tomatometer) and 16% (Popcornmeter) Release Date : 24 July 1987

: 24 July 1987 Where to Watch: Prime Video, Netflix, Tata Play Binge, Apple TV+

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace | Credits: DC Studios

When Cannon Films purchased the franchise, their cost-cutting measures finally caught up with them, and it was disappointing. Despite a valiant try by Christopher Reeve and a return by Gene Hackman as Lex Luthor, Superman IV was a weak imitation of the earlier films.

With cheap effects, a shallow storyline, and a forgettable villain in Nuclear Man, Superman IV was missing the heart, polish, and scale that fans had come to expect. Its anti-nuclear message was commendable, but the the execution, from editing to production design, was more cartoonish than cinematic.

5. Superman III (1983)

IMDb rating: 5.0/10

5.0/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 32% (Tomatometer) and 23% (Popcornmeter)

32% (Tomatometer) and 23% (Popcornmeter) Release Date: June 17, 1983

June 17, 1983 Where to Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+, Max

Superman III | Credits: DC Studios

This misfit inclusion attempted to combine slapstick humor with superhero spectacle, and the results were… uneven. Richard Pryor’s role as a bumbling tech genius stole the spotlight, often at Superman’s expense. The tonal shift was jarring, but a few redeeming moments shine through.

The junkyard fight between Dark Superman and Clark Kent is one of the franchise’s memorable sequences. Its early use of AI and satellite technology was well ahead of its time, but the inconsistent tone and sidelining of the title hero prevented Superman III from being as good as it could have been.

4. Superman Returns (2006)

Superman Returns | Credits: DC Studios

Bryan Singer’s Superman Returns was a visual love letter to Richard Donner’s original, and while that is admirable respect, it’s also what holds the movie back. Brandon Routh captured the spirit of Christopher Reeve with sincerity, but the slow pacing of the story and the recycled real estate plot made it feel like it’s stuck in the past.

It’s a technically beautiful movie, with emotionally resonant scenes, especially surrounding Superman and Lois’s relationship and the child they share. But it never quite manages to forge a new identity of its own. Nostalgic but imperfect, it’s a respectful homage that sometimes forgets to move forward.

3. Superman II (1981)

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 88% (Tomatometer) & 76% (Popcornmeter)

88% (Tomatometer) & 76% (Popcornmeter) Release Date: 19 June 1981

19 June 1981 Where to Watch: Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+, Max

Superman II | Credits: DC Studios

Continuing from the original’s success, Superman II raised the stakes by providing the Man of Steel with actual villains in the form of General Zod, Ursa, and Non. The movie combines romance, action, and self-discovery as Superman struggles with Lois’ love and the burden of his powers.

Despite Richard Donner being controversially replaced in the middle, the end product holds up. The alternate Donner Cut provides a more emotionally rewarding cut with the reinstatement of deleted scenes and richer character development, particularly for Marlon Brando’s Jor-El. A worthy sequel that deepened the mythology.

2. Man of Steel (2013)

Man of Steel | Credits: DC Studios

Zack Snyder’s reboot opened the DCEU with a bold, darker vision of Superman. With innovative visual effects, Hans Zimmer’s thundering score, and a raw take on Kal-El’s origin, Man of Steel aimed to tell a Superman story for a more jaded time.

Henry Cavill was perfectly cast and gave the character strength and vulnerability, but the film flirted with controversy over its darker tone and the destructive finale in Metropolis; it resonated with audiences who appreciated its thematic weight. An imperfect but passionate story of identity, choice, and the burden of power.

1. Superman: The Movie (1978)

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 86% (Tomatometer) & 86% (Popcornmeter)

86% (Tomatometer) & 86% (Popcornmeter) Release Date: 15 December 1978

15 December 1978 Where to Watch: Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+, Max

Superman: The Movie | Credits: DC Studios

“You’ll believe a man can fly.” Richard Donner’s classic Superman film is still the best Superman movie and for many fine reasons. Christopher Reeve delivers an unforgettable performance, effortlessly alternating between humble Clark Kent and the noble Superman.

John Williams’ soaring score, groundbreaking special effects, and just the right balance of heart, humor, and heroism made Superman: The Movie more than just a superhero movie. It was a cinematic landmark. It not only established Superman for generations, but it also established the superhero genre in general. Timeless, iconic, and still unmatched.

What’s Next for Superman? James Gunn’s 2025 Reboot Explained

Superman (2025) | Credits: DC Studios

James Gunn’s Superman (2025) is on its way with a reboot for DC’s beloved hero in the guise of David Corenswet’s Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane.

Gunn had assured a brighter and more emotional take that draws inspiration from the classic comics but signals a new era. With the fans eagerly anticipating the next one, taking a glance at Superman’s cinematic journey feels more meaningful than ever.