All Locations in Dig – Roblox

Dig offers a vast expanse of land and water for players to explore. This ranges from dense forests to beautiful shores, spread across two islands. Most of these locations provide various quests, allowing players to gain XP and resources to proceed further in the game. However, it can be quite confusing to navigate the map, especially if you’re new. Here is a complete list of all locations in Dig that you can reach.

Before we begin, note that the guide is divided into two parts – Major Locations and Sub-Locations.

All Major Locations in Dig

Fernhill Forest

This is the first location in the game that everyone lands on. It is also worth noting that this is the only major location without a boss fight in the game. However, the location has its journal that you must complete.

Cinder Cavern

The Cinder Cavern is one of the most important locations in Dig. This is because not only does it house a boss, but it also has a Shovel Shrine, Buff Workshop, and Enchantment Area. You can find the Magnet Shovel by traveling to the first floor by using the elevator.

Cinder Ferry

Cinder Ferry is an important location because this is where you take the ship to the second island. However, to do so, you must first complete at least 50% of the Cidner Island journal. Once you meet this requirement, head over to the boat and talk to the NPC nearby. He will give you a ferry ticket and help you move across.

Mount Cinder

Mount Cinder, as its name suggests, is nestled in a high mountain, surrounded by ice and snow. It takes a while to reach the location, but the journey is worth the time and effort. This is because this location holds various excellent farming spots and shovels that you might want to add to your inventory.

Rooftop Woodlands

Rooftop Woodlands hides a boss fight as well as the Spore Spade Shovel. Both of them are worth making this journey for. Apart from this, you will also find a couple of quests and the path to the Enchantment Tome from here.

Verdant Vale

Verdant Vale is a relatively huge location in Dig. You will find the Fuzzball boss here, along with a sub-area called Silver’s Farm. You must come to this place if you wish to defeat this boss and collect all the rewards.

Cinder Shores

The Cinder Shores is a great location in Dig as you will find one of the creators here as well as various great spots for digging for great items.

Copper Mesa

Copper Mesa is the second island in the game. It looks like a sandy and rocky area, brimming with weird creatures and content. You will find the Basilisk and Molten Monstrosity bosses in this area.

Alona Jungle

Apart from the barren area, Copper Mesa hides a lush area called Alona Jungle. Players will find various quests, items, and rewards while exploring this area. You can also find a shop somewhere here that sells a variety of items that will be helpful in your journey.

Mount Charcoal

This is yet another location on the second island in Dig. Players will find the Molten Monstrosity boss fight when exploring this area. However, you first need the Molten Boost if you wish to enter the boss’ lair and challenge it.

All Sub-Locations in Dig

Combat Guild

The Combat Guild is hidden in the woods and is easy to miss. However, if you reach the 2511, 84, 1293 coordinates, you will find this secluded location in Dig. You will find the Slayers Shovel, Regen Coil, and Horns here, and the Cole Blood NPC. Talking to him and completing his quests will give you free money and XP.

Sovereign Chasm

Sovereign Chasm can be found at the very end of the Copper Canyon. The place is brimming with danger and deadly traps. However, the journey is worth it since you will find the Glinted Shovel here.

Tom’s Bakery

Players going towards Mount Cinder will come across Tom’s Bakery on the way. Nested in the rocky side of the mountain at the 5615, 245, -69 coordinates, the location in Dig sells various buff items and is a must-visit if you wish to unlock the Shortcake Shovel.

Glacial Hollow

Glacial Hollow is a vast area frozen with ice and sporting deadly spikes, ready to pierce any intruders. However, you might want to explore this area since it offers some good loot.

Glacial Cavern

The Glacial Cavern can be found while exploring the deeper parts of Glacial Hollow. This place hides the Frigid Shovel that can be purchased for $75,000.

Copper Canyon

Copper Canyon is an important location in Dig since you will find a new shovel here. To reach this place, start moving in the opposite direction from the Salty Salon.

Solstice Shrine

Hidden within the Cinder Cavern maze, this is one of the locations in Dig that holds a shovel. You can obtain the Solstice Shovel from here. However, you must first get three Basilisks to do so.

Monk’s Workshop

The Monk’s Workshop location in Dig is hidden deep within the Cinder Cavern maze. However, you might want to find this place because you can get Jin’s Blessing buff here. This buff increases your luck by 2 for 1 hour. To get this buff, you must give Gold Cart or Gold Nuggets to the Monk Statue.

Silver’s Farm

Silver’s Farm is one of the more important locations in Dig because not only does it have multiple quests, but players can obtain various Charms and the Jam Shovel through here.

Fox Town

Fox Town is the first location where all players spawn. It is filled with shops and NPCs that will assist you in progressing through the game. However, there are no bosses in the immediate area, so you must head towards other locations in Dig to get more items, XP, and money. Fox Town also has the Charm Chisel that helps you reroll the charms stat, keeping it relevant.

Lighthouse

The Lighthouse is a secluded location in Dig, situated at the edge of the Fernhill Forest. Players exploring this location will find the Hiker’s Bag Charm here, which increases their carry load. Apart from this, you can also talk to the Sydney NPC and complete their quests to obtain the Katana Charm.

Spider’s Keep

Spider’s Keep is one of the locations in Deep that you will find when exploring the Cindern Cavern. It houses the Spider boss that you can fight to obtain various rewards and XP.

Azure Hollow

Azure Hollow is one of the locations in the Cinder Cavern’s maze that you can find. You must take the elevator to the next floor and then explore around until you run into this beautiful place. However, the most crucial aspect of this location in Dig is the Enchantment Stations.

The Enchantment Area

While in Azure Hollow, you will find the Enchantment Station. This place allows you to put enchantments on your shovels. However, you must have an Enchantment Tome to complete the process.

Cinder Approach

Cinder Approach is one of the locations in Dig that you must visit if you wish to enter the Mount Cinder region. You can reach here by going through the Rooftop Woodlands. It is also a great place if you wish to obtain the Meteor Totem that usually spawns here during the Meteor Shower weather event.

Graveyard

The Graveyard is one of the locations in Rooftop Woodlands that you might want to visit. You will encounter the Candlelight Phantom here, who can be defeated for rewards and XP. The graveyard also has an NPC who gives you a quest, leading you to obtain the Ectoplasm Sleeve charm.

Dark Wizard Odd Tower

This is yet another location that you will find when wandering the Rooftop Woodlands. However, it is worth noting that the wizard is only home during Summer nights.

The Pizza Shop

While riding around Mount Cinder, you will find various Pizza Shop plaques. These will lead you to a cool place high up in the mountains. You can head inside, talk to the Pizza Penguin NPC, and start its delivery quests. The quests will reward you with money and XP. You can also unlock the Arcane Totem and Pizza Roller Shovel from this location in Dig.

This brings us to the end of the article. We will further update our list if the developer adds a new location to DIg. So, we recommend bookmarking the page and checking back later.