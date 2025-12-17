Luck is everything in Fish It if you want to catch rare fish and unlock better gear. The game gives you multiple ways to boost your luck, and knowing how each type works can seriously improve your fishing results. This guide breaks down all luck types in Fish It and shows you exactly how to get them.

All Luck Types in Fish It and How to Get Them

Luck in Fish It increases your chances of catching rare fish, getting mutations, and finding better loot while fishing. Your total luck comes from different sources that all stack together. You can check your current luck percentage anytime by opening your settings menu. The higher your luck, the better your fishing results will be.

Here is the complete list of all the luck types in the game and what they do:

1. Rod Luck (Enchantments)

Rod Luck comes from enchanting your fishing rods with special Enchant Stones you find while fishing. This is one of the most powerful luck sources because it’s always active when you’re using that rod.

Best Enchantments for Luck:

Enchantment Luck Boost What It Does Leprechaun I +30% Direct luck increase Leprechaun II +50% Higher direct luck increase Mutation Hunter I +10% More mutation chances Mutation Hunter II +30% Much more mutation chances Stormhunter I +80% Only works during rain Gold Digger I 10% chance Adds Gold mutation chance Stargazer I Varies Boosts luck at night

To use enchantments, go to Esoteric Depths and enter the cave until you reach the Esoteric Gatekeeper. Pay him 400 coins to take the elevator down, then head to the enchantment altar near the waterfall. Open your inventory, select the fishing rod you want to upgrade, hold an enchant stone, and press E to get a random enchantment.

2. Bait/Bobber Luck

Different baits (or we call it Bobbers in Fish It) give you different luck bonuses. You buy bait from Seth NPC at the Baits Shop, and each type has its own stats. Using better bait is one of the easiest ways to boost your luck quickly.

Recommended Baits for Luck:

Bait Type Image Notes Luck Bait Basic luck boost, affordable Midnight Bait Good for night fishing Dark Matter Bait Strong luck boost Chroma Bait Excellent for new players, very effective Aether Bait High-tier option Top Water Entry-level option

3. Server Luck

Server Luck is a boost that affects everyone in your current server. There are two ways to get it. First, you can purchase it using Robux, which gives the whole server a luck boost for a limited time. Second, admins can activate it during special admin abuse events.

When Server Luck is active, you’ll see a notification in your game. This luck stacks with all your other luck sources, so it’s a great time to fish for rare catches.

4. Friend Luck

This one’s simple – invite your friends to play Fish It with you, and you’ll get a Friend Luck bonus. The more friends you have playing, the better your luck bonus becomes. This encourages playing with others and makes fishing more fun as a group activity.

To get Friend Luck, share the game with friends and have them join your server. The bonus applies automatically when you’re fishing together. You can click the Invite button on the left side of your screen.

5. Starting Boost

When you first start playing Fish It, the game gives you a temporary +120% luck boost. This helps new players catch better fish right away and build up their coins faster. The boost is temporary, so make the most of it by fishing as much as possible during your early gameplay sessions.

6. Luck Potions

You can buy Luck Potions from the Scientist NPC in the potion shop. These potions cost Robux and give you significant temporary luck boosts. There are different tiers, like Luck I and Luck II, with higher tiers giving better bonuses.

Sometimes the game also releases codes that give you free luck totems or potions. Popular codes like LUCKYTOTEM and CRYSTALS have given out free luck boosts in the past, so always check for new codes when you log in.

All luck types in Fish It just makes everything better, and now you know every single way to boost it. Focus on getting good enchantments on a quality rod, use premium bait, and stack as many luck sources as possible. Your fishing results will improve dramatically, and you’ll catch those rare fish way more often. If you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated Fish It wiki!