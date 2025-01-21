All Marvel Skins in Fortnite: Prices, Availability, and How to Get Them

Fortnite collaboration with Marvel has brought so many awesome character skins to the game. From iconic Avengers to beloved X-Men, the collection has grown to include over 90 Marvel characters. In this article, we will break down every Marvel skin that has been released in Fortnite, how to get them, and their current status.

Complete Marvel Skins List in Fortnite

Marvel Skin Price How to Get

Agony 1,800 V-Bucks Item Shop

Ant-Man 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Black Cat 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Black Panther $24.99 Marvel: Royalty & Warriors Pack

Black Widow Outfit 1,500 V-Bucks Originally Item Shop

Black Widow (Snow Suit) 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Blade 2,000 V-Bucks Item Shop

Britestar 1,800 V-Bucks Item Shop

Cable 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Captain America Sam Wilson 2,000 V-Bucks Item Shop

Captain America 2,000 V-Bucks Item Shop

Captain Jones 950 V-Bucks Battle Pass Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass

Captain Marvel $24.99 Marvel Pack in Item Shop

Carnage 950 V-Bucks Battle Pass Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass

Deadpool 950 V-Bucks Battle Pass Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass

Deadpool (Pen & Ink) 2,000 V-Bucks Item Shop

Doctor Strange 950 V-Bucks Battle Pass Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass

Domino 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Doom Quest Reward Doom Quest Chapter 5 Season 4

Doom 2099 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Drax $28.99 Guardians of the Galaxy Pack in Item Shop

Eddie Brock 2,000 V-Bucks Item Shop

Emma Frost 950 V-Bucks Battle Pass Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass

Fishpool 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Gambit 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Gamora 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Ghost Rider 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Green Goblin 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Groot 950 V-Bucks Battle Pass Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass

Gwenpool 950 V-Bucks Battle Pass Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass

Hela Odinsdottir 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Hulk 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Iron Man MK 45 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Iron Man Zero 2,000 V-Bucks Item Shop

Iron Spider 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Jennifer Walters 950 V-Bucks Battle Pass Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass

Jubilee 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Kate Bishop 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Loki God of Stories 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Loki Laufeyson $11.99 July 2021 Fortnite Crew Pack

Mantis $28.99 Guardians of the Galaxy Pack in Item Shop

Mary Jane Watson 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Mephisto 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Mighty Thor 2,500 V-Bucks Gods of Thunder Pack in Item Shop

MJ No Way Home 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Moon Knight 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Mysterio 950 V-Bucks Battle Pass Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass

Mystique 950 V-Bucks Battle Pass Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass

Nick Fury 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Peelverine 950 V-Bucks Battle Pass Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass

Peter B. Parker 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Prowler Quest Reward Prowler Quest Chapter 3 Season 2

Psylocke 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Ravenpool 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Rogue 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Sakaaran Champion Hulk 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Scarlet Witch 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Shang Chi 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

She-Venom 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Shuri 950 V-Bucks Battle Pass Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass

Silver Surfer 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Spider-Gwen 950 V-Bucks Battle Pass Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass

Spider-Man 950 V-Bucks Battle Pass Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass

Spider-Man 2099 Battle Pass No Longer Available

Spider-Man Miles Morales 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Spider-Man No Way Home 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Spider-Man Noir 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Spider-Man Zero 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Spider-Punk 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Star-Lord Outfit 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Storm 950 V-Bucks Battle Pass Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass

Sylvie Laufeydottir 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Taskmaster $24.99 Marvel: Royalty & Warriors Pack in Item Shop

Thanos 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Thor Odinson 2,500 V-Bucks Gods of Thunder Pack in Item Shop

Thor 950 V-Bucks Battle Pass Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass

Tony Stark 950 V-Bucks Battle Pass Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass

Venom 2,000 V-Bucks Item Shop

War Machine 950 V-Bucks Battle Pass Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass

Wastelander Magneto Quest Reward Magneto Quest Chapter 5 Season 3

Weapon-X 2,000 V-Bucks Item Shop

Wolverine (Pen & Ink) 2,000 V-Bucks Item Shop

Wolverine Zero $11.99 August 2022 Fortnite Crew Pack

X-23 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Young Adult Groot $28.99 Guardians of the Galaxy Pack in Item Shop

Most Popular and Rarest Marvel Skins in Fortnite

Based on usage statistics, these are the top 5 most-used Marvel skins in Fortnite:

Spider-Man (1.1M users) Tony Stark (849.4K users) Jennifer Walters (625.2K users) Spider-Gwen (476.4K users) Spider-Man (No Way Home) (305.1K users)

Some Marvel skins are also particularly rare due to their limited availability or special requirements. Among the rarest are the Black Widow Outfit, last seen in May 2019, and exclusive Battle Pass skins like Spider-Gwen, Doctor Strange, Carnage, and Mystique.

Additionally, Crew Pack exclusives such as Loki Laufeyson and Wolverine Zero are highly sought after for their unique designs and limited release periods. These skins enhance gameplay aesthetics and serve as important collectibles within the Marvel Rivals community.

How to Get Marvel Skins in Fortnite

There are several ways to obtain Marvel skins in Fortnite:

Item Shop Most Marvel skins rotate through the Item Shop.

Prices typically range from 1,500 to 2,000 V-Bucks.

Check the shop daily as appearances are random. Battle Pass Some skins are Battle Pass exclusives.

Once a season ends, these skins become unavailable.

Requires purchasing and completing the Battle Pass. Special Bundles Some skins come in bundles, like the Marvel: Royalty & Warriors Pack).

Usually requires real money rather than V-Bucks.

Often include additional cosmetics. Fortnite Crew Pack Exclusive skins through a monthly subscription.

It cannot be obtained any other way.

Cost included in Crew membership.

So, it’s important to understand that not all of these amazing Marvel skins are available at any given time. While some skins rotate regularly through the Item Shop, others are locked away in the vault, possibly never to return. But don’t lose hope! Fortnite has a history of bringing back beloved skins, often coinciding with Marvel movie releases, comic book launches, or special events.

Also Read:

The Item Shop refreshes daily at 7 PM ET, and Epic Games frequently surprises players with unexpected returns of fan-favorite skins. Even if your dream skin isn’t available right now, there’s always a chance it could return, unless it was a Battle Pass exclusive!