All Marvel Skins in Fortnite: Prices, Availability, and How to Get Them

by Shida Aruya
Fortnite collaboration with Marvel has brought so many awesome character skins to the game. From iconic Avengers to beloved X-Men, the collection has grown to include over 90 Marvel characters. In this article, we will break down every Marvel skin that has been released in Fortnite, how to get them, and their current status.

Complete Marvel Skins List in Fortnite

Marvel SkinPriceHow to Get
Fortnite Agony Skin
Agony		1,800 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Ant-Man Skin
Ant-Man		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Black Cat Skin
Black Cat		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Black Panther Skin
Black Panther		$24.99Marvel: Royalty & Warriors Pack
Fortnite Black Widow Outfit Skin
Black Widow Outfit		1,500 V-BucksOriginally Item Shop
Fortnite Black WIdow Snow Suit Skin
Black Widow (Snow Suit)		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Blade Skin
Blade		2,000 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Britestar Skin
Britestar		1,800 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Cable Skin
Cable		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Captain America Sam Wilson Skin
Captain America Sam Wilson		2,000 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Captain America Skin
Captain America		2,000 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Captain Jones Skin
Captain Jones		950 V-Bucks Battle PassChapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass
Fortnite Captain Marvel Skin
Captain Marvel		$24.99Marvel Pack in Item Shop
Fortnite Carnage Skin
Carnage		950 V-Bucks Battle PassChapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass
Fortnite Deadpool Skin
Deadpool		950 V-Bucks Battle PassChapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass
Fortnite Deadpool Pen & Ink Skin
Deadpool (Pen & Ink)		2,000 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Doctor Strange Skin
Doctor Strange		950 V-Bucks Battle PassChapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass
Fortnite Domino Skin
Domino		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Doctor Doom Skin
Doom		Quest RewardDoom Quest Chapter 5 Season 4
Fortnite Doom 2099 Skin
Doom 2099		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Drax Skin
Drax		$28.99Guardians of the Galaxy Pack in Item Shop
Fortnite Eddie Brock Skin
Eddie Brock		2,000 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Emma Frost Skin
Emma Frost		950 V-Bucks Battle PassChapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass
Fortnite Fishpool Skin
Fishpool		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Gambit Skin
Gambit		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Gamora Skin
Gamora		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Ghost Rider Skin
Ghost Rider		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Green Goblin Skin
Green Goblin		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Groot Skin
Groot		950 V-Bucks Battle PassChapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass
Fortnite Gwenpool Skin
Gwenpool		950 V-Bucks Battle PassChapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass
Fortnite Hela Skin
Hela Odinsdottir		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Hulk Skin
Hulk		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Iron Man MK 45Skin
Iron Man MK 45		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Iron Man Zero Skin
Iron Man Zero		2,000 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Iron-Spider Skin
Iron Spider		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Jennifer Walters Skin
Jennifer Walters		950 V-Bucks Battle PassChapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass
Fortnite Jubilee Skin
Jubilee		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Kate Bishop Skin
Kate Bishop		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Loki God of Stories Skin
Loki God of Stories		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Loki Laufeyson Skin
Loki Laufeyson		$11.99July 2021 Fortnite Crew Pack
Fortnite Mantis Skin
Mantis		$28.99Guardians of the Galaxy Pack in Item Shop
Fortnite Mary Jane Watson Skin
Mary Jane Watson		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Mephisto Skin
Mephisto		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Mighty Thor Skin
Mighty Thor		2,500 V-BucksGods of Thunder Pack in Item Shop
Fortnite MJ No Way Home Skin
MJ No Way Home		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Moon Knight Skin
Moon Knight		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Mysterio Skin
Mysterio		950 V-Bucks Battle PassChapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass
Fortnite Mystique Skin
Mystique		950 V-Bucks Battle PassChapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass
Fortnite Nick Fury Skin
Nick Fury		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Peelverine Skin
Peelverine		950 V-Bucks Battle PassChapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass
Fortnite Peter B Parker Skin
Peter B. Parker		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Prowler Skin
Prowler		Quest RewardProwler Quest Chapter 3 Season 2
Fortnite Psylocke Skin
Psylocke		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Ravenpool Skin
Ravenpool		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Rogue Skin
Rogue		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Sakaaran Champion Hulk Skin
Sakaaran Champion Hulk		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Scarlet Witch Skin
Scarlet Witch		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Shang-Chi Skin
Shang Chi		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite She-Venom Skin
She-Venom		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Shuri Skin
Shuri		950 V-Bucks Battle PassChapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass
Fortnite Silver Surfer Skin
Silver Surfer		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Spider-Gwen Skin
Spider-Gwen		950 V-Bucks Battle PassChapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass
Fortnite Spider-Man Skin
Spider-Man		950 V-Bucks Battle PassChapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass
Fortnite Spider-Man 2099 Skin
Spider-Man 2099		Battle PassNo Longer Available
Fortnite Spider-Man Miles Morales Skin
Spider-Man Miles Morales		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Spider-Man No Way Home Skin
Spider-Man No Way Home		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Spider-Man Noir Skin
Spider-Man Noir		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Spider-Man Zero Skin
Spider-Man Zero		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Spider-Punk Skin
Spider-Punk		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Star-Lord Outfit Skin
Star-Lord Outfit		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Storm Skin
Storm		950 V-Bucks Battle PassChapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass
Fortnite Sylvie Skin
Sylvie Laufeydottir		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Taskmaster Skin
Taskmaster		$24.99Marvel: Royalty & Warriors Pack in Item Shop
Fortnite Thanos Skin
Thanos		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Thor Odinson Skin
Thor Odinson		2,500 V-BucksGods of Thunder Pack in Item Shop
Fortnite Thor Skin
Thor		950 V-Bucks Battle PassChapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass
Fortnite Tony Stark Skin
Tony Stark		950 V-Bucks Battle PassChapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass
Fortnite Venom Skin
Venom		2,000 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite War Machine Skin
War Machine		950 V-Bucks Battle PassChapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass
Fortnite Wastelander Magneto Skin
Wastelander Magneto		Quest RewardMagneto Quest Chapter 5 Season 3
Fortnite Weapon X Skin
Weapon-X		2,000 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Wolverine Pen & Ink Skin
Wolverine (Pen & Ink)		2,000 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Wolverine Zero Skin
Wolverine Zero		$11.99August 2022 Fortnite Crew Pack
Fortnite X-23 Skin
X-23		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Fortnite Young Adult Groot Skin
Young Adult Groot		$28.99Guardians of the Galaxy Pack in Item Shop

Most Popular and Rarest Marvel Skins in Fortnite

Based on usage statistics, these are the top 5 most-used Marvel skins in Fortnite:

  1. Spider-Man (1.1M users)
  2. Tony Stark (849.4K users)
  3. Jennifer Walters (625.2K users)
  4. Spider-Gwen (476.4K users)
  5. Spider-Man (No Way Home) (305.1K users)

Some Marvel skins are also particularly rare due to their limited availability or special requirements. Among the rarest are the Black Widow Outfit, last seen in May 2019, and exclusive Battle Pass skins like Spider-Gwen, Doctor Strange, Carnage, and Mystique.

Additionally, Crew Pack exclusives such as Loki Laufeyson and Wolverine Zero are highly sought after for their unique designs and limited release periods. These skins enhance gameplay aesthetics and serve as important collectibles within the Marvel Rivals community.

How to Get Marvel Skins in Fortnite

There are several ways to obtain Marvel skins in Fortnite:

How to Purchase Marvel Skins in Fortnite
  1. Item Shop
    • Most Marvel skins rotate through the Item Shop.
    • Prices typically range from 1,500 to 2,000 V-Bucks.
    • Check the shop daily as appearances are random.
  2. Battle Pass
    • Some skins are Battle Pass exclusives.
    • Once a season ends, these skins become unavailable.
    • Requires purchasing and completing the Battle Pass.
  3. Special Bundles
    • Some skins come in bundles, like the Marvel: Royalty & Warriors Pack).
    • Usually requires real money rather than V-Bucks.
    • Often include additional cosmetics.
  4. Fortnite Crew Pack
    • Exclusive skins through a monthly subscription.
    • It cannot be obtained any other way.
    • Cost included in Crew membership.

So, it’s important to understand that not all of these amazing Marvel skins are available at any given time. While some skins rotate regularly through the Item Shop, others are locked away in the vault, possibly never to return. But don’t lose hope! Fortnite has a history of bringing back beloved skins, often coinciding with Marvel movie releases, comic book launches, or special events.

The Item Shop refreshes daily at 7 PM ET, and Epic Games frequently surprises players with unexpected returns of fan-favorite skins. Even if your dream skin isn’t available right now, there’s always a chance it could return, unless it was a Battle Pass exclusive!

