All Marvel Skins in Fortnite: Prices, Availability, and How to Get Them

Fortnite collaboration with Marvel has brought so many awesome character skins to the game. From iconic Avengers to beloved X-Men, the collection has grown to include over 90 Marvel characters. In this article, we will break down every Marvel skin that has been released in Fortnite, how to get them, and their current status.
Complete Marvel Skins List in Fortnite
|Marvel Skin
|Price
|How to Get
Agony
|1,800 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Ant-Man
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Black Cat
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Black Panther
|$24.99
|Marvel: Royalty & Warriors Pack
Black Widow Outfit
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Originally Item Shop
Black Widow (Snow Suit)
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Blade
|2,000 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Britestar
|1,800 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Cable
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Captain America Sam Wilson
|2,000 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Captain America
|2,000 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Captain Jones
|950 V-Bucks Battle Pass
|Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass
Captain Marvel
|$24.99
|Marvel Pack in Item Shop
Carnage
|950 V-Bucks Battle Pass
|Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass
Deadpool
|950 V-Bucks Battle Pass
|Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass
Deadpool (Pen & Ink)
|2,000 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Doctor Strange
|950 V-Bucks Battle Pass
|Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass
Domino
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Doom
|Quest Reward
|Doom Quest Chapter 5 Season 4
Doom 2099
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Drax
|$28.99
|Guardians of the Galaxy Pack in Item Shop
Eddie Brock
|2,000 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Emma Frost
|950 V-Bucks Battle Pass
|Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass
Fishpool
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Gambit
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Gamora
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Ghost Rider
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Green Goblin
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Groot
|950 V-Bucks Battle Pass
|Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass
Gwenpool
|950 V-Bucks Battle Pass
|Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass
Hela Odinsdottir
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Hulk
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Iron Man MK 45
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Iron Man Zero
|2,000 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Iron Spider
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Jennifer Walters
|950 V-Bucks Battle Pass
|Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass
Jubilee
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Kate Bishop
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Loki God of Stories
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Loki Laufeyson
|$11.99
|July 2021 Fortnite Crew Pack
Mantis
|$28.99
|Guardians of the Galaxy Pack in Item Shop
Mary Jane Watson
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Mephisto
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Mighty Thor
|2,500 V-Bucks
|Gods of Thunder Pack in Item Shop
MJ No Way Home
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Moon Knight
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Mysterio
|950 V-Bucks Battle Pass
|Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass
Mystique
|950 V-Bucks Battle Pass
|Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass
Nick Fury
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Peelverine
|950 V-Bucks Battle Pass
|Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass
Peter B. Parker
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Prowler
|Quest Reward
|Prowler Quest Chapter 3 Season 2
Psylocke
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Ravenpool
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Rogue
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Sakaaran Champion Hulk
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Scarlet Witch
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Shang Chi
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
She-Venom
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Shuri
|950 V-Bucks Battle Pass
|Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass
Silver Surfer
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Spider-Gwen
|950 V-Bucks Battle Pass
|Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass
Spider-Man
|950 V-Bucks Battle Pass
|Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass
Spider-Man 2099
|Battle Pass
|No Longer Available
Spider-Man Miles Morales
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Spider-Man No Way Home
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Spider-Man Noir
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Spider-Man Zero
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Spider-Punk
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Star-Lord Outfit
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Storm
|950 V-Bucks Battle Pass
|Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass
Sylvie Laufeydottir
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Taskmaster
|$24.99
|Marvel: Royalty & Warriors Pack in Item Shop
Thanos
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Thor Odinson
|2,500 V-Bucks
|Gods of Thunder Pack in Item Shop
Thor
|950 V-Bucks Battle Pass
|Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass
Tony Stark
|950 V-Bucks Battle Pass
|Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass
Venom
|2,000 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
War Machine
|950 V-Bucks Battle Pass
|Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass
Wastelander Magneto
|Quest Reward
|Magneto Quest Chapter 5 Season 3
Weapon-X
|2,000 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Wolverine (Pen & Ink)
|2,000 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Wolverine Zero
|$11.99
|August 2022 Fortnite Crew Pack
X-23
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Young Adult Groot
|$28.99
|Guardians of the Galaxy Pack in Item Shop
Most Popular and Rarest Marvel Skins in Fortnite
Based on usage statistics, these are the top 5 most-used Marvel skins in Fortnite:
- Spider-Man (1.1M users)
- Tony Stark (849.4K users)
- Jennifer Walters (625.2K users)
- Spider-Gwen (476.4K users)
- Spider-Man (No Way Home) (305.1K users)
Some Marvel skins are also particularly rare due to their limited availability or special requirements. Among the rarest are the Black Widow Outfit, last seen in May 2019, and exclusive Battle Pass skins like Spider-Gwen, Doctor Strange, Carnage, and Mystique.
Additionally, Crew Pack exclusives such as Loki Laufeyson and Wolverine Zero are highly sought after for their unique designs and limited release periods. These skins enhance gameplay aesthetics and serve as important collectibles within the Marvel Rivals community.
How to Get Marvel Skins in Fortnite
There are several ways to obtain Marvel skins in Fortnite:
- Item Shop
- Most Marvel skins rotate through the Item Shop.
- Prices typically range from 1,500 to 2,000 V-Bucks.
- Check the shop daily as appearances are random.
- Battle Pass
- Some skins are Battle Pass exclusives.
- Once a season ends, these skins become unavailable.
- Requires purchasing and completing the Battle Pass.
- Special Bundles
- Some skins come in bundles, like the Marvel: Royalty & Warriors Pack).
- Usually requires real money rather than V-Bucks.
- Often include additional cosmetics.
- Fortnite Crew Pack
- Exclusive skins through a monthly subscription.
- It cannot be obtained any other way.
- Cost included in Crew membership.
So, it’s important to understand that not all of these amazing Marvel skins are available at any given time. While some skins rotate regularly through the Item Shop, others are locked away in the vault, possibly never to return. But don’t lose hope! Fortnite has a history of bringing back beloved skins, often coinciding with Marvel movie releases, comic book launches, or special events.
The Item Shop refreshes daily at 7 PM ET, and Epic Games frequently surprises players with unexpected returns of fan-favorite skins. Even if your dream skin isn’t available right now, there’s always a chance it could return, unless it was a Battle Pass exclusive!